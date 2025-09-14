Monetary control has shifted from physical metal to mathematical models to digital metadata — and now policy executes at the speed of light. This infrastructure matters because it's become a network of conditional switches which you interact with daily: sanctions, card rules, app policies, IDs, nudges, carbon prices, and emergency credentials.
These create a programmable boundary that can tighten or loosen access without requiring new laws for every micro-decision.
Rules are moving inside money itself, justified by alleged morality, enforced through identity, normalised via nudges, and accelerated during crises.
Executive Summary
Seven mechanisms now form this programmable perimeter, each operating through existing infrastructure whilst expanding the scope of financial control. From global sanctions that can isolate entire nations to carbon pricing that influences individual purchases, these systems work in concert to create a comprehensive framework where economic policy can be implemented at the transaction level.
The global ‘off switch’.
Dollar sanctions and correspondent banking cutoffs work like freezing accounts worldwide; domestically, bank ‘de-risking’ does the same thing to individuals and companies.
Private companies write the rules for everyday payments.
Card networks and app stores already block entire categories, specific vendors, and payment flows — they can even hide or remove the apps you need to pay or get paid.
Your identity controls your access.
Government-recognised digital ID now controls access to bank accounts, SIM cards, travel, government services, and venue entry. Connect your ID to a wallet and policy enforcement happens the instant you spend.
Moral values become hard rules.
Under banners like inclusive and sustainable, corporate boards, banks, and asset managers turn moral claims into requirements for accessing capital, contracts, insurance, and platforms.
Gentle nudges become rigid constraints.
Friendly prompts about carbon footprints, default spending limits, and purchase categories train users to accept pre-transaction checks that eventually become hard rejections, caps, or cooling-off periods.
Policy enforcement at every transaction point.
Carbon border taxes and local low-emission schemes embed environmental scores into prices, delivery fees, and access — policy executes at checkout and customs.
The emergency playbook.
Health passes and crisis dashboards demonstrated how credentials can become tickets for work, travel, school, or shopping; the same machinery can be redirected to new triggers (pandemic, climate, cybersecurity).
These aren't theoretical systems. Sanctions prove the off-switch works globally. Cards and app stores show private rule-making affects you locally. Digital ID links your person to ledgers. The moral economy narrative makes it feel justified. Nudges acclimatise everyone to transaction-level checks. Carbon pricing welds policy directly into everyday purchases. Emergencies provide the acceleration.
Chronology
Phase 0 — Pre-Marx Monetary Foundations (c. 1770s–1844)
The foundational architecture for modern monetary control emerged during this period through the consolidation of private banking coordination and the establishment of state-controlled money issuance. The London Bankers' Clearing House demonstrated how private institutions could create shared settlement systems that concentrated information and control, whilst successive British monetary reforms established legal frameworks for discretionary money creation justified by public necessity. These developments created the practical infrastructure and moral precedents for centralised monetary authority, establishing both the technical capabilities and the ethical language that would later justify expanded state intervention in financial systems.
1770s–19th century: London Bankers' Clearing House — Private banks created a shared ledger system to settle mutual obligations, establishing centralised oversight and reducing systemic panic through coordinated ‘sound banking’ practices.
1797: Bank Restriction Act (UK)1 — Gold convertibility suspended during wartime, introducing discretionary money creation justified as wartime necessity and public interest.
1810s–1821: Ricardian bullionism & convertibility2 — Academic arguments for rules-based money supply tied to gold reserves, positioning currency as a governance tool whilst claiming to protect ordinary savers and honest trade.
1816: Great Recoinage (UK)3 — Legal establishment of gold-only currency standard, formally making the unit of account a direct policy instrument under the banner of ‘sound money’ principles.
1844: Bank Charter Act (UK, Peel)4 — Legal monopolisation of money creation at the Bank of England with gold backing requirements, marketed as protecting public confidence, preventing speculation, and shielding workers from economic volatility.
Phase I — Theoretical Foundations (1845–1894)
This phase established the intellectual framework for understanding economic coordination as a tool of social control. Marx and Engels developed comprehensive theories linking material infrastructure to social organisation, positioning control over coordination mechanisms as the key to reshaping society. Their work created the analytical vocabulary for understanding money, credit, and information systems as levers of social power, whilst proposing alternative coordination mechanisms (from labour certificates to centralised planning) that would influence policy development for the next century. These theoretical foundations provided both the critique of market coordination and the blueprint for designed alternatives that would inform subsequent institutional development.
1845–46: The German Ideology5 — Argued that whoever controls material infrastructure controls social relations; established coordination systems as tools for reshaping society.
1846: Brussels Communist Correspondence Committee6 — Created centralised information control for revolutionary doctrine, presenting ideological gatekeeping as maintaining movement unity.
1847: First Congress of the League (statutes)7 — Rebranded to Communist League with stronger central authority and stricter rules, justified as improving organisational effectiveness.
1847: Engels' catechisms (Confession/Principles)8 — Standardised revolutionary answers through question-and-answer format, reducing ideological diversity under claims of ‘scientific’ methodology.
1847: The Poverty of Philosophy9 — Attacked market-based coordination and price discovery mechanisms, advocating for planned valuation systems over spontaneous price formation.
1848: Communist Manifesto10 — Outlined ten-point programme including centralised control of credit, transport, and education, marketed as liberation from economic exploitation.
1857–58: Grundrisse11 — Introduced concepts of ‘general intellect’ and ‘automatic subject’ within capital circuits, prefiguring algorithmic coordination systems.
1867 / 1885 / 1894: Capital, Vols. I–III121314 — Described money as a universal clearing mechanism; developed reproduction schemas implying economy-wide ledger balancing; identified credit and payment systems as practical control levers.
1875: Gotha Programme / Marx's Critique15 — Proposed labour-certificate rationing system, presenting controlled entitlements as transitional economic justice.
Phase II — Clearinghouse Logic Scales; Blueprints & Apexes (1884–1920)
The principles established in Phase I began their practical implementation through gradualist reform movements and crisis-driven centralisation. The Fabian Society pioneered the technocratic approach of embedding control within existing institutions through policy and standards, whilst financial crises provided opportunities to expand central bank coordination under stability mandates. Catholic social teaching added moral legitimacy to coordinated economic management, establishing the ‘common good’ as justification for overriding market outcomes. This period saw the first systematic attempts to scale clearinghouse logic beyond individual banks to entire economic systems, culminating in the Federal Reserve's establishment and early Soviet implementation of comprehensive economic accounting and control.
1884: Fabian Society (UK)16 — Established gradualist technocratic approach through policy development and standard-setting, explicitly framed as ‘reconstructing society according to the highest moral possibilities’.
1890: Baring Crisis (LLR doctrine)17 — Central bank intervention to prevent systemic financial collapse established the principle of ‘stability maintenance’ as a public duty.
1891: Rerum Novarum (Catholic social teaching)18 — Introduced moral economy principles including just wages, capital obligations, and common good, legitimising state and associational coordination under social justice rhetoric.
1892: Brussels Monetary Conference (Alfred de Rothschild)19 — Public endorsement of clearinghouse and netting systems as promoting stability and civic responsibility.
1892: Julius Wolf20 — Proposed international clearing system using claims and receipts on public-private infrastructure, marketed as trustworthy, efficient settlement serving the common good.
1899: Bernstein, Evolutionary Socialism21 — Advanced ‘ethical socialism’ through public-private coordination within existing institutions to achieve social objectives.
1906–14: Penty22 & G.D.H. Cole23 (Guild Socialism) — Developed producer associations as functional coordinators under stewardship principles.
1907: Panic of 1907 (US)24 — Private clearing interventions and emergency funding pools established precedent for statutory settlement backstop systems.
1913: Federal Reserve Act (US)25 — Created centralised settlement system with lender-of-last-resort function, marketed as protecting workers and firms from financial crises.
1913–20: Bogdanov's Tektology26 — Developed universal organisational science focusing on flows, substitutions, and feedback mechanisms.
1916: Leonard S. Woolf, International Government — Woolf's systematic blueprint for international cooperation used as a blueprint for the League of Nations development and established intellectual foundations for supranational governance.
1916: Lenin, Imperialism27 — Analysed financial concentration and proposed ‘universal book-keeping’ with banks serving as coordination nodes.
1917–24: Bolshevik implementation28 — Implemented ‘accounting and control’ systems where audits and surveillance replaced price signals, justified as achieving egalitarian distribution.
Phase III — Supranational Architecture & Technocracy (1920–1950)
The interwar period and World War II established the institutional framework for global coordination systems, moving beyond national boundaries to create supranational technocratic structures. The League of Nations pioneered expert-led international governance, whilst the BIS created the template for central bank coordination that would evolve into comprehensive global financial architecture. Crisis management during the 1930s normalised central control mechanisms as social protection, whilst wartime planning demonstrated the practical possibilities of comprehensive resource coordination. The Bretton Woods system and UN institutional complex created the permanent machinery for global economic governance, embedding technocratic management within humanitarian and peace-promoting mandates that provided moral justification for expanded international coordination powers.
1920: League of Nations29 — Established expert-led international coordination system, using peace and humanitarian missions as moral justification for supranational authority.
1921: Lenin's New Economic Policy (NEP)30 — Introduced mixed public-private coordination model allowing limited private enterprise whilst maintaining Communist Party control over strategic sectors, applying Bernstein's evolutionary socialism principles and Woolf's coordination frameworks with the Party defining the ‘common good’.
1922: Genoa Conference31 — Created gold-exchange standard with cross-border settlement discipline, presented as policy promoting peace and prosperity.
1926: Alfred Zimmern, The Third British Empire32 — Zimmern's framework for evolutionary imperial governance transitioning from direct rule to cooperative coordination, demonstrating how traditional sovereignty could evolve into networked arrangements.
1930: Bank for International Settlements (BIS)33 — Established ‘central bank for central banks’ using Julius Wolf’s 1892 gold receipt template, positioning financial stability as a ‘global public good’.
1930s: Technocracy Inc.34 — Proposed energy-certificate economic system with closed-loop accounting, framed as scientific approach to fair resource allocation.
1931: Creditanstalt & sterling crises35 — Financial crisis management normalised central control mechanisms as necessary social protection measures.
1931: Quadragesimo Anno (Catholic social teaching)36 — Expanded moral economy concepts including subsidiarity and social justice, providing normative framework for corporatist coordination.
1931–35: RIIA/Chatham House convenings373839 — Developed Treasury-central bank crisis management playbooks, using duty-of-care language around employment and social order.
1933: Glass–Steagall/FDIC (US)40 — Created safety net and structural banking reforms, using depositor protection as moral justification.
1936: Keynes, General Theory41 — Advanced fiscal activism with monetary accommodation, positioning full employment as a social obligation.
Late 1930s–40s: RAND / Operations Research / systems analysis42 — Transferred quantified planning methods from military applications to civilian policy, presenting ‘rational’ resource allocation as ethical stewardship.
1944: Bretton Woods (IMF/World Bank)43 — Established dollar-gold settlement system with multilateral adjustment mechanisms, marketed as peace-through-prosperity for reconstruction and development.
1945–48: UN/UNESCO/ECOSOC/ICSU/IUCN44 — Created emergency executive powers plus knowledge, standards, and stewardship functions, using ‘world citizenship’, scientific authority, and planetary care as moral frameworks.
Phase IV — Systems Integration & Standards (1950–1990)
The Cold War period established comprehensive integration between cybernetic control theory and economic governance, creating the methodological foundation for modern algorithmic management. Both blocs developed feedback-based coordination systems presented as objective, scientific tools for social betterment, whilst international organisations created standardised accounting and monitoring frameworks that enabled global policy coordination. The emergence of environmental consciousness provided new justifications for closed-system management, whilst debt-for-nature swaps pioneered the use of financial mechanisms to enforce environmental compliance. This period established the technical infrastructure and moral vocabulary that would enable the programmable control systems of later phases, particularly through the development of electronic payment rails, international banking standards, and the rehabilitation of ‘moral economy’ concepts in academic and policy discourse.
1950s–60s: Cybernetics / General Systems Theory45 — Developed feedback, control, and information systems as fundamental governance tools, presented as objective and public-spirited methodologies.
1953/1968: UN System of National Accounts46 — Established comprehensive economy-wide bookkeeping standards; ‘evidence-based policy’ became the moral language justifying control mechanisms.
1961: PPBS (Pentagon)47 — Created Planning-Programming-Budgeting system linking resources to measured outcomes; ‘management by results’ positioned as responsible stewardship of public funds.
1961: OECD48 — Established peer policy coordination with conditional requirements, using solidarity language around convergence and ‘best practice’ implementation.
1966–69: ‘Spaceship Earth’, UNESCO Biosphere, SCOPE — Introduced closed-system management and environmental monitoring frameworks with explicit stewardship and intergenerational responsibility.
1969: Special Drawing Rights (IMF)49 — Created synthetic international reserve asset using solidarity narratives for balance-of-payments assistance.
1970: Bank Secrecy Act (US)50 — Formalised financial reporting and know-your-customer requirements under ‘fighting crime’ justification.
1971: Nixon Shock51 — Ended gold convertibility, defending monetary discretion as necessary for protecting employment and stability.
1971: E.P. Thompson, ‘Moral Economy’52 — Academic rehabilitation of fairness principles in economic systems, later bridging to policy rhetoric about just provision and protective safeguards.
1971–75: WEF; Trilateral Commission; IIASA; UNEP-GEMS — Created public-private forums, global modelling systems, and monitoring networks using ‘improving the state of the world’ as technocratic justification.
1973–77: SWIFT53; 1974–1988: Basel I54; 1989: FATF55 — Established common messaging infrastructure and prudential/anti-money laundering standards, justified by prudence and preventing crime/terror financing.
1974: Herstatt failure → Basel Committee56 — Banking failure prompted formation of cross-border prudential coordination group under ‘global financial safety’ rationale.
1984: Lovejoy proposes debt-for-nature swaps57 — WWF-US introduced concept of exchanging sovereign debt relief for conservation commitments.
1984–93: Interfaith business-ethics consultations58 — Christian-Jewish-Muslim working group developed international business ethics code; final meeting in Amman (1993); aimed to establish moral framework beyond legal compliance.
1987: First debt-for-nature swap (Bolivia–CI)59 — Conservation International purchased $650k Bolivian debt for $100k; Bolivia established Beni Biosphere protection and committed $250k local funding.
1987: Montreal Protocol60 — Created phase-out schedules and tradable allowance system for ozone-depleting substances; early ‘permission-slip’ regime with domestic trading programmes and international transfers.
Phase V — Digital Rails & Networked Governance Foundations (1990–2003)
The post-Cold War period established the architecture for global carbon markets and digital governance networks, creating the practical infrastructure for policy implementation through financial mechanisms. The development of detailed UN blueprints for global cap-and-trade systems established carbon as a universal policy unit, whilst central bank independence movements demonstrated how technocratic authority could be insulated from democratic oversight under credibility and transparency narratives. The emergence of Global Public Policy Networks formalised tri-sector governance as an alternative to traditional state-based coordination, whilst the 9/11 response provided justification for expanded surveillance. The period concluded with major corporate scandals that embedded ‘ethics’ discourse into financial regulation, creating the moral vocabulary that would justify subsequent ESG integration.
1990: IPCC FAR — Working Group III (Response Strategies)61 — Explicitly identified tradable emissions permits as lowest-cost climate mitigation tool, establishing cap-and-trade as preferred policy mechanism.
1991: Tony Blair, ‘Forging a New Agenda’ (Marxism Today) — Outlined modernised social-democratic ‘partnership’ approach, foreshadowing public-private collaboration frameworks justified by common good rhetoric.
1991 → 1994: Global Environment Facility (GEF) — Established as pilot programme then restructured as official financial mechanism for biodiversity and climate conventions.
1992: UNCTAD — Combating Global Warming: Study on a Global System of Tradable Carbon Emission Entitlements — Produced first detailed UN blueprint for global carbon cap-and-trade, positioning carbon as the primary unit for market-based environmental control.
1992: Rio (UNFCCC & CBD) — Established carbon accounting and integrated landscape management principles using precaution, shared responsibilities, and intergenerational equity as justifications.
1992: Ed Balls, Fabian Society paper6263 — Argued for Bank of England independence to depoliticise interest rate setting and establish credibility through transparency; laid groundwork for New Labour monetary reforms.
1994: UNCTAD — Possible Rules, Regulations and Administrative Arrangements for a Global Market in CO₂ Emission Entitlements — Created governance and market infrastructure blueprint including administrative structures and model rules for international carbon allowance markets.
1994: Interfaith Declaration launched (St James's Palace, London)64 — Formally promulgated ‘An Interfaith Declaration: A Code of Ethics on International Business’.
1995: WTO65 — Established rules-based trade harmonisation system, promoting development through openness and fairness principles.
1997: Kyoto Protocol (adopted 11 Dec; in force 2005)66 — Created global carbon market architecture through Emissions Trading (Article 17), Joint Implementation (Article 6), and Clean Development Mechanism (Article 12).
6 May 1997: BoE operational independence announced (UK)67 — Chancellor Gordon Brown transferred interest rate authority to Bank of England via Monetary Policy Committee, framed as restoring credibility by removing politics from monetary policy.
2000: UN Vision Project — Critical Choices: The United Nations, Networks, and the Future of Global Governance68 — Formalised trisectoral networks as UN-compatible governance tools, providing operational playbook for integrating public-private-NGO partnerships into UN processes.
2001: USA PATRIOT Act69 — Expanded anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and information-sharing requirements using security as moral justification for financial surveillance.
2001: Enron collapse70 — Became defining symbol of business ethics failure involving fraud, corporate culture, and governance breakdowns, embedding ‘ethics’ discourse into subsequent reform debates.
2002: Sarbanes-Oxley (US)71 — Created Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and strengthened governance/disclosure requirements, using public interest and ethics framing following Enron/Andersen scandals.
Phase VI — Moral Metrics, Prudential Consolidation & Market Plumbing (2004–2015)
The global financial crisis catalysed the integration of moral frameworks into financial infrastructure, creating the foundation for values-based resource allocation. ESG principles moved from voluntary guidelines to systematic integration requirements, whilst enhanced payment messaging standards enabled granular transaction monitoring and control. The crisis response consolidated central bank powers through quantitative easing and macro-prudential policies, demonstrating the capacity for large-scale financial intervention justified by public interest. Green finance mechanisms matured from experimental instruments to standardised markets, whilst Bitcoin's emergence prompted official responses that would shape digital identity requirements. The period culminated with elite efforts to re-legitimise capitalism through ‘inclusive’ and ‘sustainable’ frameworks that embedded moral assessment directly into capital allocation decisions, creating the ideological foundation for subsequent programmable control systems.
2002–04: Lessons and uptake (Brookings/GPPi)72 — Analyses concluded that Global Public Policy Networks required political backing, organisational reform, and substantial resources, consolidating the model within UN-centric policy debates through 2004.
2004: ‘Who Cares Wins’ (UNGC/IFC)73 — Coined the term ESG and called for financial sector integration, using transparency and stewardship narratives to justify implementation.
2004: Basel II (then 2010 Basel III; 2017 finalised)74 — Established global capital and liquidity architecture for banks and market risk management, anchoring prudential control logic in international banking.
2004→: ISO 20022757677 — Developed rich-data payment standards including identifiers, purpose codes, and structured remittance information, justified by transparency and consumer protection objectives.
2006→: UN PRI launched; rapid post-crisis uptake78 — Principles for Responsible Investment saw rapid growth in signatories and assets under management, particularly after 2008–09, driving ESG integration into mainstream investment practice.
2007–08: TARGET2 & SEPA (EU)79 — Established unified euro payment systems, marketed as delivering consumer benefits and single market fairness.
2008: Global financial crisis80 — Crisis response included quantitative easing, central bank swap lines, and macro-prudential policies, with central bank activism framed as protecting the public interest.
2008–09: GFC as accelerant81 — Evidence emerged that high-CSR firms performed better during the crisis, prompting managers and investors to intensify focus on ESG and corporate social responsibility.
2009: Copenhagen Accord (COP15)82 — Established Fast-Start Finance of $30bn (2010–12) and pledge to mobilise $100bn annually by 2020, creating pipeline for blended climate finance mechanisms.
2009: Bitcoin genesis83 — Stateless ledger experiment prompted official responses on identity requirements, transaction traceability, and policy implementation surfaces.
2009: G20 Pittsburgh → Financial Stability Board (FSB)84 — Elevated global standards coordinator addressing too-big-to-fail institutions, central counterparties, and resolution mechanisms.
2010–13: Moringa Fund (EDR/ONF) — Created first dedicated agroforestry investment vehicle with public-private limited partner base, completing first close in 2013 and establishing template for blended nature finance.
2010–15: FATCA/OECD CRS85; TCFD86; Paris Agreement (2015)87 — Implemented automatic financial reporting systems (justified by tax fairness), climate risk disclosure requirements (fiduciary duty), and national carbon commitments (shared responsibility).
2011: CPMI-IOSCO PFMI88 — Established comprehensive rulebook for financial market infrastructures including RTGS systems, central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trade repositories, setting governance and risk standards for core ledgers.
2012: Global LEI system89 — Created global entity identity standard, using transparency as justification for anti-abuse measures.
2014: ICMA Green Bond Principles90 — Standardised use-of-proceeds and reporting requirements, establishing foundation for green-labelled market later utilised by Genesis-style pilot programmes.
2014–15: ‘Inclusive Capitalism’ conferences (London)91 — Elite initiative to morally ‘re-legitimise capitalism’ through fairness, long-termism, and ‘shared prosperity’ rhetoric whilst implementing tighter metrics and disclosure requirements.
2015: Addis Ababa Action Agenda (FfD3)92 — Mainstreams blended finance in development architecture; urges alignment/standards across DFIs.
2015: UN SDGs adopted93 — Creates the programmatic demand surface for blended/indicator finance alongside Addis.
2016–23: GDPR94; eIDAS95 → EUDI; national e‑IDs — State‑recognised digital identity binds person↔ledger; pitched as privacy rights, trust, and safe access to services.
2017: NGFS launched96 — Central banks/supervisors club to mainstream climate into supervision/scenarios—an enforcement vector for ESG.
2019: Cape Town Convention — MAC Protocol (Pretoria)97 — Extends Cape Town secured‑transactions regime to Mining, Agricultural & Construction equipment; creates international interest + registry framework with strong default remedies (repossession/sale). Not yet in force pending ratifications/registry.
2020: G20 Cross‑Border Payments Roadmap98 — Speed, cost, transparency goals that also expand metadata harmonisation.
2020–22: COVID‑19 responses — Health passes, contact tracing, app‑mediated emergency measures; solidarity/precaution ethics for protecting life and continuity.
2020→: CBDC pilots/launches — Bahamas (Sand Dollar), Nigeria (eNaira), Jamaica (JAM‑DEX); PBOC e‑CNY pilots; e‑krona/digital euro/£ designs → programmable‑money capabilities (often at wallet/scheme layer), marketed as inclusion, efficiency, resilience.
2020s: ESG consolidation99 — EU Taxonomy, SFDR/CSRD; ISSB baselines; climate scenarios in supervision; an explicit moral economy of sustainability/fairness encoded into eligibility and capital access.
2020: Council for Inclusive Capitalism (with the Vatican) — Formal alliance between corporate heavyweights and Catholic social teaching to advance ‘inclusive, sustainable’ markets—moral authority fused with capital‑allocation norms.
2020–21: BIS/SNB/SIX — Project Helvetia (Phases I–II)100 — Settling tokenised assets in central bank money (RTGS–DLT link; wCBDC option) proved in ‘near‑live’ PoCs; prudence/efficiency rationale.
2021→: G20 Joint Finance–Health Task Force (JFHTF)101 — Finance & health ministries coordinate PPR financing playbooks; ‘global public good’ rationale.
2021–: BIS mBridge & wholesale CBDC pilots102 — Cross‑jurisdiction programmable settlement under ‘efficiency/resilience’.
2021: NYSE + Intrinsic Exchange Group announce ‘Natural Asset Companies’ (NACs)103 — New asset class to list entities holding rights to ecosystems’ ‘ecological performance’. Policy frame: monetise restoration/conservation benefits.
2021–22: BIS/HKMA — Project Genesis 1.0/2.0104 — Tokenised green bonds with real‑time impact data; 2.0 adds smart‑contract MOIs (carbon credits) to repayment structure; transparency/climate‑accountability ethic.
2022: Russia sanctions & SWIFT removals105 — Demonstrates the practical ‘off switch’ for national ledgers.
2022→: World Bank Pandemic Fund (FIF)106 — Pooled multilateral financing to strengthen PPR capacities (LMIC focus); solidarity/equity framing.
2022→: IMF Resilience & Sustainability Trust (RST)107 — Longer‑term, affordable financing that includes pandemic‑preparedness components; BoP stability rationale.
2023: Fabian Society’s In Tandem108 — Proposals to formalise Bank–Treasury ‘coordination’ (pre‑Budget choreography, trigger letters, integrated scorekeepers) under a vocabulary of responsibility, stability, and social purpose.
2023: Digital euro — ECB preparation phase109 — Wallet‑layer conditionality explored while core ‘not programmable’ stance is maintained (programmability exists in the wallet, not technically in the CBDC).
2023: EU CBAM (phase‑in)110 — Makes ‘carbon at the border’ explicit in the timeline.
2023–24: NAC listing standard proposed → withdrawn111 — NYSE files SR‑NYSE‑2023‑09 to adopt NAC listing rules; SEC opens proceedings (Dec 21, 2023); proposal withdrawn Jan 17, 2024 amid pushback — no listing standard in force.
2023–25: SNB — Project Helvetia III (live pilot)112 — wCBDC issued on a regulated third‑party platform (SDX) to settle tokenised bonds/repos (DvP); framed as resilience/innovation for Swiss market infra.
2024–26: BIS — Project Nexus113 — Blueprint + founding‑members agreement to link instant payment systems (UPI, PayNow, PayNet, etc); Eurosystem & Bank Indonesia as special observers; inclusion/cost/transparency rationale.
2025‑: WHO Pandemic Agreement114 (incl. PABS115) — Adopted with benefit‑sharing commitments (access to a share of real‑time production) to finance/secure equitable access to countermeasures.
Content is free, links are for paid subscribers.