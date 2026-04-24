The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Litoralis's avatar
Litoralis
6h

"[A] universal ethic could be grounded in science rather than theology, which meant you couldn't challenge it without challenging science itself."

Right. Then challenge science itself.

Scientific activity is value-laden. Its self-image as discoverer of reality, as neutral arbiter, is delusional. The view from nowhere is impossible.

Human beings can distinguish better from worse in light of their own perceptions and aims, but cannot formulate even one true proposition capturing things-as-they-are.

None of that denies the real benefits of scientific activity. But when "the science" is defeasible, its ambitions are permanently limited. And, not incidentally, the potential "ethical" influence of other human activity is restored.

Reply
Share
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
7h

Its never been explained so well how hopeless it is for us, crushed under the weight of Augustin Carstens.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture