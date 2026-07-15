The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

Just brilliant! As always.

Once again, I was thinking about this topic the last month or so, because I came across a recent documentary about Alfredo Stroessner in Paraguay - Under the Flags, the Sun (2026). His run was about 35 years, and he succeeded in concentrating land ownership for 80% of the land into 1.6% of the people.

Does anyone remember those African dictators who ended up living at the same old folks home?

And all of these regimes orchestrated in one way or another. It's sickening.

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Robyn Loves Peace's avatar
Robyn Loves Peace
3m

I remember him claiming during his United Nations address in 2009 that the H1N1 swine flu virus was a commercial and military conspiracy. He suggested the virus was created in a laboratory and that capitalist companies manufactured it to sell vaccines for profit. Imagine that.

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