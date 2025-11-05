The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
3h

Without immortality we have, at least it seems, no way to fight this beast. Without freedom of anything I see this as the perfect road to transhumanism in the end. The most anger of course will come from the old who knew at least in our own minds, choices we made with our own minds and not this predetermined control system. I for one don't see a reason to not fight the system, who if this comes to pass will own you and without knowing any better most will just think this is normal. This is the most horrifying future I could ever have thought of, due to the fact that most of the damage will be mental and not physical and only those who might have a memory of the before times. Next assignment please is to write your anticipatory way to fight this beast, or is this or a close version, in your educated opinion our true future. God help us and may we somehow find and get back to the withway and see nature as our guide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
3h

It is dark and depressing to be a bystander in a dystopian nightmare playing out in real time. Based on how disasterously things are currently functioning for anyone trying to interact with large corporates where systems have already ursuped individual human input I can't help but predict complete disaster and suffering on a global scale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture