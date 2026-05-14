The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
42m

Thank you for pulling back the curtain again! It's just shocking, how far this has gone.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
41m

In the Syfy Original (Ted Turner RIH) TV series "The Expanse," there is a character who has a shuttle ship of his own that his wife gave him. His name is Epstein.

Epstein re-configures the fusion drive on his shuttle, and turns it into something exponentially more efficient. Unfortunately, in making this discovery, he activates the new drive in his shuttle, takes off and cannot get the shuttle to stop... so he self-destructs under the massive acceleration forces... and his wife gets rich off the plans he left behind.

I had to wonder if this little sub-event in the overall plot line wasn't a dig at Jeffrey Epstein, because he was in the process of self-destructing during the years "The Expanse" was playing (2015 - 2020). And it was his work that planted the seeds of change for the entire planet, accelerating the whole technocratic/transhumanist strategy.

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