The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Jane Catherine's avatar
Jane Catherine
10h

Incredible research, thank you!

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
4hEdited

"That clearinghouse is currently operational in three theatres — Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran — with notably different standards applied to each. But the variation is not a flaw in the system — it is the system."

This kind of makes me think that just as massive vote fraud was used to install Biden as president in 2020, thus facilitating the Ukraine war, other strategies were then used in 2024 to make sure Trump was installed as president (but still with lots of RINOs in Congress to limit the penetration of many aspects of the MAGA agenda), so that now the financial cabal globalists have just put a big tick in another box as they progress their plans.

Relatively speaking, I am so dumb and ignorant, and i do not understand all the strands outlined in ESC's detailed research into all these domains of action that have been carefully concealed from us for so long - but the "big picture" is pretty clear.

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