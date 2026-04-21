The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
8h

Short, sweet and to the point. Congrats!!

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Waldgänger's avatar
Waldgänger
10h

They now have tools to fully apply communist dystopia. Also, that's the Protocols of the Elders of Zion endgame. Written more than one century ago. Clock is ticking ⏰

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