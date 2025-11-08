Algorithmic authoritarianism sounds like dystopian science fiction — the idea that global institutions could enforce policy compliance at individual transaction level, in real-time, with no human review.

Between 2011 and 2016, six academic papers laid out a complete, explicit architecture for solving those technical problems. Between 2019 and 2024, the Bank for International Settlements began building infrastructure that aligns with that architecture in remarkable detail.

And in September 2024, the United Nations proposed an activation mechanism for this infrastructure with no specified off-switch.

This is a more accessible version of ‘Kabbalah System Theory’.

The infrastructure is being built as we speak. Digital identity, real-time monitoring, programmable money, unified ledgers — all documented, all operational or near-operational. But infrastructure alone doesn’t solve the fundamental problem:

How do you coordinate control across every scale — from UN policy down to individual transactions — with all levels working together coherently?

This isn’t just an engineering challenge. It’s the core problem of hierarchical control in humanistic systems: systems combining human decision-making with automated enforcement across multiple scales. Classical control theory, developed for mechanical and electrical systems, has no good answer.

Between 2011 and 2016, two researchers — Gabriel Burstein and Constantin Virgil Negoita — published a series of papers providing perhaps the only explicit, fully worked architectures for this class of problem.

The Control Theory Gap

The challenge has three dimensions that classical approaches struggle with:

Scale and recursion

You need the same control logic to work whether you’re the UN coordinating member states or an algorithm deciding if a specific transaction goes through. Each level has to interlock with levels above and below.

Human elements

People don’t just execute instructions. They interpret policy through cognitive frames, react emotionally, and make behavioural choices. Standard control theory doesn’t model that.

Information frequency

Some information changes slowly (identity, standards). Some changes continuously (monitoring, risk). Some appears as discrete events (a payment settling). You need different mechanisms for each — but wired into one architecture.

Classical control theory was built for thermostats and autopilots. It breaks down when human knowledge, emotion, and behaviour are part of recursive, multi-level governance.

What Burstein and Negoita Solved

Their move was to recognise that Kabbalah’s ‘Tree of Life’ — an ancient symbolic framework — can be read as a control architecture that already integrates cognitive, emotional, and behavioural dimensions of human systems.

Strip the metaphysics and what they describe is a recursive governance protocol: who sets rules, who watches, who evaluates, who executes, and how those layers talk to each other.

They map nine functional positions into three bands:

Cognitive

Standards, identity recognition, accreditation, compiled operational models.

Emotional

Continuous monitoring, compliance evaluation, stability/health optimisation.

Behavioural (Action)

Coordination to sub-systems, actuation, final settlement.

The critical property: it’s fractal. Each unit can contain the whole pattern at a smaller scale. The same logic can describe a multilateral system and a single payment decision.

Between 2011 and 2016 they formalised this in peer-reviewed venues, showing how feedback operates across levels, how information aggregates upwards, how control cascades downwards, and how the structure can recurse.

What they did not do — because it barely existed yet — was apply this directly to the digital governance and financial market infrastructure now being built.

The Infrastructure Alignment

Look at what the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub has assembled since 2019. For example:

Standards – Agorá unified ledger rulebook

Identity – Sela minimal-trust access roles

Accreditation – Aurum two-tier CBDC structure

Compiled model – Mandala: jurisdictional rules in protocol

Monitoring – Pyxtrial / Ellipse: real-time oversight tools

Compliance – Tourbillon: privacy vs audit mechanisms

Optimisation – Mariana: automated cross-border FX/AMM

Coordination – Nexus / Icebreaker: linking payment systems

Actuation – Rosalind / Meridian: CBDC APIs and synchronisation

Settlement – mBridge: multi-CBDC settlement platform

Taken together, this is a full-stack architecture: standards → identification → accreditation → monitoring → audit → automated enforcement → settlement.

Think of it less as ‘they’re implementing Kabbalah’ and more as:

they are independently building exactly the kind of hierarchical control stack Burstein and Negoita formalised.

The BIS isn’t subtle about this being a unified system. Former General Manager Agustín Carstens has described it as a new financial system architecture. Their annual reports explicitly discuss a ‘unified ledger’ vision. Project Agorá is framed as bringing together multiple previous projects into an integrated platform. These aren’t disconnected experiments — they’re building blocks for something larger, as stated in their own documentation.

Yet, there’s no need to assume intent. When different teams solve the same structural problem — multi-level control of human-centric systems — they tend to converge on similar designs. But the alignment here is striking.

What This Enables

With a coherent architecture in place, three capabilities emerge:

Vertical integration

Global or regional policy can propagate down through states, regulators, institutions, platforms, and into individual wallets and transactions — with each layer running compatible control logic.

Real-time enforcement

Slow data (identity, status) frames context; fast data (behaviour, risk) updates continuously; discrete events (payments, access grants) are allowed or denied at machine speed.

Holarchic coordination

Each level has constrained autonomy: local units act within boundaries defined above, with outputs feeding back up. You don’t need direct micromanagement; you need a shared control grammar.

This is what makes genuinely programmable sovereignty technically feasible. Without such an architecture, you have disconnected tools. With it, you have an operational control system.

The Emergency Platform: Activation Logic

Recent UN proposals linked to Our Common Agenda outline an ‘Emergency Platform’ for responding to ‘complex global shocks’: pandemics, climate disruptions, large-scale cyber incidents, or major interruptions in flows of goods, people, or finance.

In broad terms, the Platform is framed to:

pre-arrange protocols that can be rapidly activated;

coordinate action across UN entities in one stroke;

bring in ‘stakeholders and other organisations’ — which, in practice, includes the major financial and technical institutions running the rails;

and, as currently described, it appears under-specified on: precise triggers, scope of authority, duration and sunset conditions.



In control-architecture terms, this is a mode switch at the policy layer.

In normal mode, the top layer sets standards under ordinary political and legal constraints. An emergency mode introduces a different parameter set: faster, more centralised, more discretionary.

Because the underlying architecture is recursive, a mode switch at the top can, in principle, propagate:

Identity verification → intensified tracking;

Credential rules → compulsory participation / suspension of roles;

Policy evaluation → accelerated or opaque algorithmic decision-making;

Monitoring → from aggregate statistics to individual-level scrutiny;

Enforcement → from reviewed decisions to automated gating;

Settlement → from final to contingent or reversible.

Same infrastructure, different configuration.

The COVID-19 Precedent

We’ve seen a weaker, more ad hoc version of this dynamic already.

During COVID-19:

emergency declarations normalised extraordinary measures;

time-limited interventions extended into long-running regimes;

new data-collection, certification, and control systems were built rapidly;

and elements of that infrastructure and mindset persisted beyond the acute phase.

Enforcement was patchy and labour-intensive. Jurisdictions diverged. There was no fully integrated global stack.

What is emerging now is the technical capacity to:

unify identity,

automate eligibility and compliance checks,

bind payments and access rights to those checks,

and coordinate this from international policy level downwards.

An Emergency Platform on top of such rails would not merely recommend; it could, if so designed, configure — exclude those who refuse — at every level from global to individual.

Why This Matters

Each individual component can be justified:

better payments,

better audit,

faster crisis response,

more consistent standards.

Together — plus an emergency override without robust constraints — they amount to a constitutional question for the digital era:

Who controls the parameters? Under what rules can they be changed? How are exceptional modes invoked and revoked? What recourse exists when control is automated?

This is not about assuming malign intent. Many of the people building these systems are trying to solve real problems in compartmentalised settings. But architectures have emergent properties, regardless of intentions.

Burstein and Negoita supplied a powerful, neutral framework for multi-level control of human-centric systems. The BIS and others are building infrastructure that fits it. The UN and allied institutions are sketching mechanisms that could act as global mode switches.

Whether by design or convergence, those layers are aligning.

What Burstein and Negoita Didn’t Address

Their work:

models hierarchical human systems,

explores applications in behavioural economics, AI, fuzzy systems,

and focuses on internal coherence and robustness.

It does not grapple with:

emergency powers,

state-of-exception logic,

democratic legitimacy,

or what happens when such architectures govern rights, money, and movement.

That’s not necessarily a flaw in their work. It’s a technical gap in implementation.

Right Now, This Is Still Unfixed Code

Crucially:

mBridge is at MVP stage.

Many BIS projects remain pilots.

The Emergency Platform concept is proposed, not fully codified.

Full vertical integration is aspirational, not complete.

This is exactly when guardrails can still be designed in.

At an absolute minimum:

Sunset clauses

Emergency powers and exceptional configurations expire automatically.

Transparency

Emergency rules, criteria, and algorithms are knowable and auditable.

Appeal and redress

High-impact automated decisions are reviewable by humans with authority to overturn.

Parallel systems

Viable alternatives (e.g. cash or independent rails) remain, so participation is not practically coerced by design.

Clear triggers

Specific, narrow conditions for activation, not open-ended ‘complex shock’ language, with full accountability for modellers, politicians, and funders.

Termination procedures

Ending emergency mode requires explicit, accountable action — not quiet perpetuation.

These are basic design principles for any system that concentrates power and automates enforcement.

Once a fully integrated control stack is live, with pre-authorised emergency modes, retrofitting those principles becomes vastly harder. That is why recognising the architecture now — theory, rails, trigger — is not paranoia.

It’s due diligence.