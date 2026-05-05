The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Helen Seymour's avatar
Helen Seymour
9h

Thank you Escape,🙏❤️

These real life examples, really bring home, the full weight, of what is happening.

Many years ago I rcd a loan to start my little fashion business,

based only on my enthusiasm, and the fact that I had a market stall and sold things,

at a Night Club.

I have no doubt I would be turned down today,I feel sorry for for all budding entrepreneurs,

jumping through these invisible hoops. Probably leaving the bank, feeling demoralised,

and not understanding why it was a No!

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Miles Davis's avatar
Miles Davis
9hEdited

So you buy from small local farmers pay cash or barter. Save your shekels goyim and dont use the Jew banking system. Stay small. How much do you really need anyway. The more you make the more taxes you pay. The more money you have to spend to structure your business to offset tax liability. Break the Jew system. And yes the UN sustainability goals written by the UN was originally called the League of Nations. And if you really know what’s going on. You’ll figure out what race actually runs all this BS. Hint. They also run the banks, Hollywood, pharma, and just about every other institution at the top.

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