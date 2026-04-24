The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
7h

The League of Nations was another attempt by the zionist bankers to form a One World Government. Previously they failed with the Congress of Vienna (1815) and also failed afterwards with the creation of the United Nations (1945).

Reply
Share
Craig Healy's avatar
Craig Healy
5h

Have you come across wolf writing anything about lottery numbers?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture