This 2017 report presents itself as an ‘interfaith collaboration seeking common ground on sustainable development goals’. However, what it actually details is a comprehensive blueprint for global governance that seeks to establish mechanisms for unprecedented social and economic control.

The publication excludes dissenting voices, redefines core religious concepts, falsely calls for tolerance and mutual understanding, and manipulatively creates the illusion of consensus where none legitimately exists.

And — to hammer home — it was edited by Jeffrey Sachs, and features a foreword by Pope Francis.

When I first discovered this report, it sent me into such a rage that it spawned three separate long essays. It is — no kidding — that infuriating and inflammatory, and it deserves grand exposure, not least so everyone can understand that Jeffrey Sachs most certainly has not ‘switched sides’ as (sloppy) scientific socialist, Bret ‘Game B’ Weinstein, preposterously suggested.

Yet, realistically, three long essays on a single report ensured the matter didn’t receive duly deserved attention.

Hence, this is a summary of those separate posts. And, sure, this post is still fairly long, but it’s really, really important to understand exactly what Jeffrey Sachs, Pope Francis and even the Rothschilds have agreed in this context.

The Procedural Fraud: Manufacturing Consensus Through Exclusion

The most damning evidence of illegitimacy lies in the authors' own admission of exclusion. They explicitly acknowledge that:

… one large tradition not thoroughly represented in our deliberations was non-Catholic Christianity, which makes up about 40 percent of Christianity, including some vocal movements that, in America at least, are unlikely to be as friendly to the SDGs as the representatives we worked with.

The authors deliberately chose to exclude roughly 40% of Christianity precisely because these groups would disagree with their conclusions, yet claimed to have achieved ‘interfaith consensus’.

This is de facto strategic exclusion, methodologically identical to the operation of the IPCC, through a careful but deliberate vetting (and ultimate exclusion) of scientists who disagree with their impossible to predict with any level of certainty predetermined conclusions. And there’s a reason why I include specifically this example, in this case exemplified through Pope Francis’s preposterous 2023 encyclical, Laudate Deum.

This principle of exclusion proves particularly egregious because the 40% of Christianity excluded would likely overlap greatly with the populations most affected by the policies proposed — primarily Western nations that, per Sachs & Co, should bear the financial (and demographic) costs of the unlimited migration, wealth redistribution, and economic restructuring advice outlined by this report.

The authors in effect establish a ‘consensus’ by excluding those who would be most affected by its advice, yet claim to do so ‘ethically’ — again in express methodological alignment with how the implicit ‘carbon consensus’ was achieved at the 1979 First World Climate Conference — by deliberately excluding dissenting voices. Hence, if the latter was scientific fraud (which it was), what is the former?

The Redefinition of Core Concepts

Scientific Rationalism Replacing Religious Morality

This represents the culmination of a process which publicly began with Paul Carus chairing the 1893 Parliament of World's Religions — a systematic replacement of traditional religious morality with scientific rationalism. In this context, Pope Francis could reasonably be described as an ‘EcoPope’ who appears to care more about Carus’s principles expressed through opaque IPCC climate models of dubious quality than traditional catholic teachings.

This isn't reform — it's the fundamental corruption of religious authority to serve political ends, a development which hit a peak at the Second Vatican in 1962-65. And this really is no joke — the authors explicitly state that virtue ethics ‘would also incorporate knowledge from modern science’ and that ‘ecological and climatological sciences would help inform the telos of moral action, because a world characterised by climate stability and environmental sustainability can be brought about only by a certain kind of person’.

Clearly, that person appears to be closely aligned with the Great Architect of Freemasonry. Oh, and coincidentally, Paul Carus just happened to be a ‘brother’.

‘ Positive Peace ’ as Environmental Authoritarianism

The definition of ‘peace’ itself is extended through a dubious definition of ‘positive peace’, calling for ‘the unfolding of human dignity in a way that is linked directly to honouring rights and executing reciprocal responsibilities’. Ie, this isn’t actually about peace, but comprehensive social compliance relying on 'security' (of the active kind) should you refuse to carry out your ‘responsibilities’.

More significantly:

… positive peace is also realised through our common obligation to seek the good of the other and avoid evil by advancing shared well-being, which includes living in harmony with nature.

Environmental compliance consequently becomes a requirement for peace itself, and arbitrarily defined ‘EcoCide’ becomes a declaration of war against ‘positive peace’. The authors even follow up by confirming this logical deduction:

… climate change can be seen as a silent war on the planet and the Paris Agreement on climate change as a treaty of peace.

What’s incredible in this regard is not just the demonisation of those excluded, the demonisation of capitalism and libertarianism in general, nor that of all people, the supposedly most holy person in the Catholic Church signed his name to this divisive trash — but they even managed to shepherd their conclusion in the direction of the Paris agreement, which includes specific blended finance mechanisms enabling the ultra-rich pathways of financial exploitation. The entire report is legitimately that mind-boggling that it exposes Jeffrey Sachs for what exactly he is.

As for the quote itself — this means disagreeing with environmental policies becomes an act of war against ‘positive’ peace itself — a hyper-manipulative framework for criminalising dissent, which then creates an excuse for 'active security' to engage against those allegedly taking up metaphorical arms against ‘positive peace’ which only they get to influence and ultimately define.

So much for traditional religious morality.

The Corruption of Catholic Social Teaching

Catholic Social Teaching has been fundamentally transformed since Pope Leo XIII's 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum which focused on ‘social justice’ — coincidentally arriving immediately prior to the 1893 Parliament of World's Religions, marking the genesis moment of Catholic ‘modernity’ (though some might argue it arrived a few decades earlier). Chapter 11 details the replacement of Catholic morality for, in essence, Marxist social analysis framed around contributive and distributive justice, leading to social justice for the common good.

But it even more revealingly defines Catholic Social Teaching's purpose:

… is not to organise society but to challenge, guide, and form the conscience of the human community in the development of a new social order… the social mission of the Church, then, expresses itself in terms of liberating the oppressed, calling to conversion the oppressors, and eliminating the structures of oppression’

A ‘new social order’, which promises to mediate between oppressor vs oppressed?

This all appears remarkably familiar, should you be well versed with Frankfurt School Critical Theory (and Bogdanov’s writings on the matter). As for these ‘three primary dimensions of social justice: commutative justice, contributive justice, and distributive justice’:

Distributive justice deals with what society owes the individual (rights)

Contributive justice deals with what the individual owes society (duties)

Commutative justice deals with procedures between individuals (and groups)

Though admittedly simplified, it can be more easily understood as the difference in what you — through numerical value — receive in provided social services less what you pay in taxes. It’s only that you here don’t get to realistically define nor influence what you should receive in services nor pay in taxes, because you have no influence over which objectives constitute the ‘common good’.

This framework squarely positions the individual relative to said ‘common good’, with ‘human dignity’ defined not by the usual ‘inherent worth’ but by compliance with a comprehensive social justice paradigm, in this context fundamentally aligned with a purpose circling ‘(climate) science’ of dubious legitimacy (and no possibility of appeal).

In short — your ‘human dignity’ is preserved provided you uphold your contractual obligations (what you give vs what you receive), working toward the ‘common good’ societal purpose (which you weren’t invited to vote on) — and should you object to the conclusions of obviously corrupt ‘climate science’, then this constitutes nothing short of a declaration of war against ‘positive peace’ per Jeffrey Sachs & Co.

All in all, remarkably manipulative.

Economic Redistribution and the ‘ Moral Economy ’

The Explicit Elimination of Property Rights

Chapter 1 — written by Sachs himself — contains one of the most revealing inclusions of the entire book:

Human rights and dignity must take precedence over private property rights. Private ownership is never inviolate but instead is subject to the moral law of universal dignity and human needs.

De facto preparatory work, leading to a gradual phasing out of property rights through arbitrary ‘ethical’ determinations. Any property can be seized if it conflicts with (their) definition of ‘universal dignity and human needs’ — definitions not agreed democratically. Land can be confiscated in the name of 'ethics', fabricated through falsified claims of 'climate science', processed through socialist interpretations of 'human rights' — and it all happens with complete impunity.

The process of land confiscation incidentally began with UN Habitat in 1976.

The ‘ Moral Economy ’ Framework

The authors also call for a ‘moral economy’ that ‘explicitly recognises universal human dignity and is oriented toward the common good’, which then aligns explicitly with the above. This ‘moral economy’ would be ‘fueled neither by relentless profit-seeking’ and would use religious institutions to ‘teach us to truly desire the common good’, thus managing to come across as though they seek to inject ‘climate science’ into religious material, easily observed through both Laudete Deum and Laudato Si.

The objective is an economy realigned towards the 'common good' (collectivism), recognising interdependence (collectivism), and ‘shared well-being’ (collectivism)… using religion to teach people to desire… collectivism, perhaps? And never mind who that truly benefits — the few, running the unit of account, perhaps?

Incidentally, the Vatican further cooperates with this initiative through the Lynn Forrester de Rothschild-floated initiative, Inclusive Capitalism.

So much for religious traditionalism.

The Virtue Ethics Social Compliance System

This ethical framework would operate as a social control mechanism through ‘virtue ethics’. The authors explain:

A virtue ethics for the twenty-first century would have much in common with previous secular and religious virtue ethics traditions, including a focus on moral habits, rationality, and the telos of human beings, but it would also incorporate knowledge from modern science.

This system was beta-tested during COVID-19. People posted their vaccination status on Facebook for social approval through 'likes', while those who refused received no planetary skinner box social rewards for outward display of compliance.

The authors also explicitly state that when societies face challenges requiring ‘behavioural changes’ (such as getting vaccinated), a ‘better educated public’ will ‘respond more rapidly and with less friction’ — ie, indoctrination. When the public is ‘poorly educated, fake news and propaganda are more readily believed and transmitted’, which again then casts doubt in terms of the validity of the ‘critical thinking’ initiatives they’re so desperate to teach the younger generations through UNESCO-directed curriculum, which — as per Marxist tradition — immediately seek to redefine the concept itself.

Again, ‘trust science’… and don’t worry about ‘science changing’ when convenient.

Relative Poverty as Universal Income Control

What’s particularly egregious is the promotion of the concept of ‘relative poverty’ — defined as earning less than 50% of median income — as a mechanism for systematic wealth redistribution. This arbitrary threshold can logically be used to drive income inequality all the way to extinction. All that is required is for the 'relative poverty threshold' to be progressively adjusted to become, say, 95% of average household income. And Sachs explicitly supports this approach, writing:

SDG 10 calls on countries not only to end extreme poverty, as in the first of the SDGs, but to dramatically reduce relative poverty by narrowing the income inequalities within countries.

This would have the net effect of eliminating entrepreneurship by making it impossible to accumulate the capital necessary for business ventures. And that, of course, is the deliberate point, because by refusing people the opportunity to seek their own fortunes, the people in the marble towers (such as Sachs & Co) will face no competition, and will get to appoint those ideologically aligned should new business ventures be required.

It is, in short, a Social License to Operate carried to its logical conclusion, carried through the premise of Rothschild’s ‘inclusive capitalism’.

The Systematic Attack on Economic Freedom

One of the most revealing attacks on liberty in modern political literature. That’s what this report is. In the chapter ‘Ethics in Action to End Poverty’, the consensus statement declares:

The main ideological driver of both absolute and relative poverty in the world today is libertarianism, flowing from the idea that self-interest must dominate and that any attempt to frame a common good is a violation of freedom.

It’s a strategic attack, because the 40% of 'underrepresented' (ie, excluded) Christians would likely more closely align with libertarian principles in general. The authors systematically exclude libertarian Christians from the process, then deliberately demonise their ideology as the source of global poverty.

But the analysis takes yet another audacious step further, claiming that…

… libertarianism insists that all market rewards are fairly and justly earned and that the government has no role in either impeding the natural forces of the market or transferring income from the fortunate to the less fortunate… promotes the false virtues of egoism, competition, and boundless acquisitiveness that reduce all value to financial value.

There’s no room for interpretation here. This book is conclusively written by people fundamentally opposed to liberty, who believe that actively excluding key demographics, followed by outright demonisation of those excluded constitutes 'ethics'.

Not only do they by intent vilify libertarians while completely ignoring historical failures of centrally planned economies. This alone serves as a pretty strong indicator of bias, but that’s remarkably of less importance in this context. Because this book seeks an ‘interfaith consensus’ in expressly the same way as every authoritarian dictator through history has — by demonising a group of people. It’s the most grossly unethical portrayal imaginable.

Jeffrey Sachs of course is a headline name on this report, but that Pope Francis put his name to this should show exactly how outrageously corrupt the Catholic church has become… just in case their cooperating with the Rothschild dynasty didn’t already suggesto so.

Global Surveillance Infrastructure

It may appear odd, but few spheres are outside what’s considered ‘ethical’ per this report. Comprehensive surveillance systems, for instance, are expressly included as Jeffrey Sachs calls for:

… improved global surveillance and public health systems (to contain emerging diseases)… real-time epidemic and disease surveillance and control.

And he even continues:

Smart urban networks can provide real-time monitoring and management of safety, traffic, energy use, and other services… Universal online identification for official purposes

… clearly referring to digital ID systems. Again, I would like to remind you that Pope Francis contributed to this cesspit of Jeffrey Sachs ideology.

The report further connects to Universal Health Coverage which creates an explicit, top-down hierarchical reorganisation of health, where the apex gets to control information, education, drugs and vaccination, with all delivery of services distributed downwards in the ‘subsidiarity’ principle hierarchy — an initiative which incidentally began with the 1978 Declaration of Alma-Ata, from which ‘Health-in-all-Policies’ was developed (de facto ideological indoctrination through all channels available).

The Escalating Financial Demands

The numbers proposed are eye-opening, with Sachs — an economist — estimating SDG implementation will cost $300-500bn/yr (naturally paid by the Western taxpayers deliberately excluded ‘ethically’), but individual chapters make further demands: $550bn/yr to solve the world's education issue alone (infusing ideological propaganda). But there’s a deeper template at play, because as the record shows, when targets are achieved, goalposts are immediately moved — because the objective is not to solve any alleged problems, but to drain Western taxpayers. We’ve witnessed this through multi-decadal promises to ‘eliminate’ malaria, tuberculosis and other illnesses, which predictably never deliver on their promises but just move the goalposts and demand yet more money — yet, strangely, the ‘philanthropic’ foundations never appear to be around when those demands are to be funded. They typically show up when it comes time to decide where this funding is to be routed, and through which public-private-partnerships are the most… beneficial to the ‘philanthropes’. We witness this template used repeatedly, with ‘Breakthrough Energy’ being just one example of instantiation.

It doesn't matter how much is spent, it's never enough for these vultures.

The Foundation Protection Racket

While calling for ‘wealth taxation’ and elimination of ‘tax havens and secrecy jurisdictions’, the authors conspicuously avoid targeting the real sources of untaxed wealth: tax-exempt foundations, where the real money tends to hide.

Rockefeller. Carnegie. Gates. Ford. This report does NOT seek to impose 'wealth taxation' upon any of those.

The system is designed to confiscate middle-class and small business wealth while protecting the foundation class which funds and — more importantly — directs these very policies through NGO-funded fronts. Once wealth taxation is introduced, demands to lower thresholds will commence, culminating with every penny confiscated from ordinary people.

Simultaneously (as outlined above), the system will demand further funds to ‘eliminate’ illnesses (which won’t be), call for further funds directed toward blended finance projects (benefiting the foundation class), granting the Foundation class an option to monetise carbon credits generated, all while taxpayers pay for these a second time through higher prices with food and energy bills escalating… incidentally, precisely as we observe in Western nations at present.

It is — in no uncertain terms — a giant scam, and it needs to be thoroughly investigated.

Oh, did I mention that it also confiscates third world lands in the process?

Educational Indoctrination and ‘ Global Citizenship ’

Targeting Children for Intersectional Division

The educational agenda is explicitly designed to turn children against their parents and nations. They will teach children in the West that they are awful oppressors, while the 'culturally tailored' education elsewhere will teach children they are being oppressed. Due to 'intergenerational equity', it becomes their right to march into Western countries and take back what was allegedly taken from them.

This is what Marxists do. They set people up against one another. For that purpose, what could be a better instrument than something as fundamentally racist, sexist, and overtly discriminatory as their concept of 'intersectionality'?

Incidentally, intergenerational equity is precisely what Amartya Sen and Martha Nussbaum have spent their careers developing tools for, with Sen’s wife, Emma Rothschild, contributing related work in political economy and justice.

UNESCO's ‘ Lifelong Learning ’ and ‘ Global Citizenship ’

The report further explicitly connects to UNESCO's ‘Global Citizenship Education’, which promotes:

‘Deep understanding of human rights’ (and duties)

’Thinking critically’ (opposing the old way of doing things)

‘Systems of inequalities’ (accepting the oppressor-oppressed dynamic)

‘Asking questions about what's equitable’ (enabling wealth redistribution)

‘Instilling values that reflect the vision of the world and provide purpose’ (their values and purpose which do not include the concept of individual liberty)

Education is designed to be ‘tailored for diverse cultural contexts’ while incorporating ‘social and emotional learning principles (SEL)’ — enabling localised propaganda delivery through emotional manipulation techniques programmed into children’s consciousness through SEL.

This creates a system where individuals are subjected to continuous ideological updates through ‘lifelong learning’ — much like continuous mobile phone operating system upgrades when you least expect it. The purpose is to ensure compliance with whatever new ‘ethical frameworks’ are developed as the political agenda evolves.

Educational Compliance and Behavioral Control

Sachs explicitly describes education as a compliance mechanism. He writes:

… when societies confront complex sustainable development challenges such as pandemic diseases, climate change, and the loss of biodiversity that require behavioral changes, a better educated public will respond more rapidly and with less friction.

This message will then be drummed into you through education, mainstream media programming, culture and religion through Tabara’s concept of ‘Cultural Frameworks’, which finds a particular instantiation through ‘Sustainability Culture’. No institution, no individual, no community can opt out, because it’s delivered to you without your awareness. And the conclusion even admits as much:

In the final analysis, no person may be excluded from this holistic sense of development.

Ie, ‘Leave No One Behind’. Just not the way it’s commonly marketed. It’s not about protection. It’s about not giving people a choice.

Everyone has to accept collectivism.

(It's Critical)

The Precautionary Principle as Arbitrary Control

The ‘precautionary principle’ is extensively used as justification for its policies. However, this principle is an extensively abused rhetorical device, frequently applied in context of ‘climate change’, environmentalism, or even pandemic guidance — regardless of how many jobs and livelihoods its application destroys. It is typically applied exclusively in one direction only, always benefiting the agenda at play.

The precautionary principle carried to its logical conclusion is a tool enabling arbitrary rule because it can justify any policy by claiming potential future harm — while never accepting responsibility for real harms resulting from its direct application — especially when the ‘science’ in hindsight proves to have been completely wrong, or even engineered for political expedience.

It’s yet another technocratic tool used to dodge responsibility. Its used is often coupled with ‘black box’ modelling, which also shields perpetrators from responsibility.

The ‘black box’ accountability gap needs to be addressed.

Migration as Democratic Transformation

Migration as Political Replacement

The migration agenda isn't ultimately about humanitarian concern — it's about political transformation. The authors explicitly call for migrants to have ‘the full integration of migrants into the economic, social, political, and cultural life of the nation in which they settle’ and to become ‘active agents of their own development’.

In other words — they will be allowed to settle and vote almost immediately upon arrival, be instructed to become 'active agents', connected to organisations such as Purpose Campaign, who through Open Society sponsorship and Fabian Society political endorsement will immediately use them as political pawns.

And this sadly isn’t much of a joke, as every illegal immigrant who arrives in the UK at present who seeks access to work, education… benefits… must register for an eVisa, which is ultimately Digital ID?

The Fabian Society has engineered a system where illegal immigration creates customers for their Digital ID efforts! It’s impressively evil when you think about it.

The system creates political constituencies that support the very policies creating migration pressure. The objective quite obviously is to undermine Western democratic ideals — while at the same time suggesting that you 'endanger democracy' by speaking up.

The work explicitly connects this to the Fabian Society through Keir Starmer's involvement, with policies allowing ‘asylum seekers to look for work in six months if no decision has been reached’ and creating ‘humanitarian corridors’ that would ‘run the ferries across the Channel themselves’.

Yet, Jeffrey Sachs steps even further, arguing that economic migrants should be accepted because they ‘could not earn a basic livelihood’ in their home countries:

… vast numbers of migrants are moving because of economic desperation to seek material improvements in their livelihoods in other countries.

This effectively eliminates any distinction between economic migration and refugee status, creating unlimited migration pressure on Western nations.

We affirmed a moral obligation to welcome refugees and that such an obligation extends in particular to the countries responsible for causing the wars and environmental disasters that force people to move in the first place.

Hence flawed environmental science which wholesale scapegoats those not invited to reach an ‘interfaith consensus’ will be used to politically drive migrant policy, in turn used to change the political landscape of those not invited.

And this is carried out under Jeffrey Sachs’ bastardised definition of ‘ethics’

The Political Implications

Migrants should also have ‘legal guarantees of primary rights that foster an 'organic participation' in the economic and social life of the nation’ and ‘Access to these economic and social goods, including education and employment’.

In brief — the politicised migrants will be pushed through an education system with deep integration of UNESCO's lifelong learning and Global Citizen education, registered with the new Digital ID system which you reject, and allowed to compete against locals almost immediately — contributing to a collapse in living standards for locals while causing massive pressure on all services from hospitals to dentists and schools, thus affecting your kids’ education directly.

And Jeffrey Sachs & Co agree with this on ‘moral grounds’.

Corporate Control Through ‘ Ethical ’ Business

The Ten Corporate Commandments as Business Control

The report also includes a listing of ‘Ten Corporate Commandments’ designed… well… to eliminate business independence. These include:

‘Produce Goods and Services Not Only for Markets but Also for the Common Good’

Eliminates market-driven innovation in favor of centrally-directed production ‘Promote Sustainable Development’

Makes the SDG agenda mandatory for all businesses ‘Extend Responsibility and Accountability to All Stakeholders’

Creates unlimited liability through the precautionary principle ‘Private property rights are not inviolate; they must accord with the common good and dignity for all’

Can serve to gradually eliminate property rights ‘Embed environmental sustainability in core business models. Accept that the main cause of climate change is human activity’

Forces businesses to accept disputed scientific claim as fact with no possibility of appeal ‘Link Profit to Social Benefit’

Eliminates profit motive through taxation and regulation, in order to achieve centrally planned objectives ‘Set compensation for CEOs and senior executives based on factors such as avoiding social harms’

Creates income caps enforceable by arbitrary ‘social harm’ definitions

These ‘commandments’ create arbitrary standards that can destroy any successful business while protecting compliant corporations. Precisely what constitutes 'relentless pursuit of profits at all costs', and 'harm to others' — and how would this even be known up-front if it was the result of unfortunate coincidences?

Those non-definitions can be applied to absolutely any scenario. It's just a matter of whether a compliant judge is appointed, which will happen because success and competence would clearly become crimes unless you’re a member of the protected class. We see this already at present, where clear two-track justice systems refuse to prosecute von der Leyen for obvious corruption.

This, ultimately, is what ‘Good (Corporate) Governance’ entails.

ESG as Social Control

Businesses are called to take a ‘professional oath’ similar to the Hippocratic oath, thus creating ‘ethics declarations’ which can later be weaponised against dissenters, easily witnessed through healthcare professionals fired for ‘ethics violations’, by refusing to tow the line during the alleged pandemic. Now imagine this approach widened to the economy as a whole, starting with everyone who disagrees with unchallengeable consensus definitions of ‘climate change’.

Yet, this further connects directly to various ESG frameworks, promoted by the report as necessary for creating a ‘moral economy’. Companies which previously signed ESG declarations (or their public procurement bids would have failed) should by now realise they committed to standards that can — and will — be arbitrarily enforced against them down the line.

Incidentally, a path set out by Tony Blair through his 1991 article in Marxism Today.

Jeffrey Sachs: The Central Figure

His Track Record and Bias

Jeffrey Sachs serves as the primary editor but further authored a number of critical chapters. There can be no doubt as to his incredible bias against the world of liberty which granted him the opportunities he now wants eliminated.

China Apologist and America Critic

In his treatment of China (vs America) in Chapter 13, he writes:

China achieved the most remarkable gains in eradicating extreme poverty. By the time of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, China had become an exceedingly poor country, following more than a century of foreign invasions, civil war, and other turmoil.

Mao led to the death of upwards of 70 million people. Sachs doesn't even care to mention this. Instead he cherishes their 'remarkable gains', while conveniently cherry picking the year of 1990, thus leaving the Tiananmen Square massacre completely ignored. Meanwhile, Sachs consistently attacks America:

The Americas experience inequality because they were societies of conquest — the colonists impoverished and enslaved the Indigenous populations, introduced African slaves, and created multiracial societies scarred by extreme inequality.

Sachs’s pattern is consistent, and remarkably clear: praise authoritarian regimes, demonise Western liberal democracies.

He often criticises American foreign policy while ignoring that of authoritarian regimes, and he blames the United States for Syria's civil war while ignoring the roles of Iran, Russia, and Turkey. He also served on the Lancet COVID-19 Commission, fully supporting the very lockdown policies that caused massive societal harm.

I don’t think he ever accepted responsibility for promoting authoritarian policies during Covid, incidentally, but then — why would he? After all (repeat after me, you’ll see this repeated frequently once you know it’s there):

… predictions made by ‘black box’ modelling were applied in context of ‘the precautionary principle’…

There you go, that should be sufficient grounds for the bulldozing of both excuses and prosecute people like Jeffrey Sachs who like to cower behind this fraudulent one-directional liability shield.

Sachs further explicitly advocates that ‘international statecraft must be guided by a moral framework’ and calls for ‘one world with a common plan’. He is not a disinterested academic but an active promoter of global governance mechanisms.

His consistent pattern of criticising Western democracies while defending authoritarian approaches reveals his true agenda: the replacement of sovereign democratic governance with international technocratic control.

The Systematic Nature of the Deception

The Rockefeller Network Revealed

The nature of this agenda becomes clear when examining the authors' backgrounds. Owen Flanagan, the principal author alongside Sachs, is identified as ‘a former Rockefeller Fellow at the National Humanities Center’.

Coincidentally, the 1968 UNESCO Biosphere Conference Recommendation 3.3, calling to ‘establish man's balance with nature’ was penned by Rockefeller's Rene Dubos.

The promotion of zoonotic disease monitoring in recommendation 3.2 as a priority also connects to this network, with Sachs noting that ‘With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a fourth category — emerging zoonotic diseases — was added to the list of global priorities’.

This is no coincidence — it was planned integration of pandemic preparedness into the sustainable development framework, with this through the ‘One Health approach’ now spreading into other spheres such as climate change and biodiversity through indirect ‘determinants’.

‘ Stakeholder Feudalism ’ Through the Ecosystem Approach

When Sachs calls for ‘major transformation of food systems and land use’ requiring ‘efficient and resilient agricultural systems, the conservation and restoration of biodiversity, a shift to healthier and more plant-based diets, and improved land-use regulation and management’, beyond One Health he indirectly refers to the Ecosystem Approach based on the 12 Malawi Principles.

The system, in short, is stakeholder feudalism. It eliminates private property rights in favour of ‘stakeholder management’, where unelected groups control land use decisions as opposed to the owner. Placed in context of the UN Habitat proposed elimination of property rights, this creates a comprehensive system of land control, or as they like to call it — Integrated Landscape Management. The very same called for in the 1982 World Charter for Nature

The Integration of All Systems

The work doesn't propose isolated policy changes — it creates an integrated, ‘holistic’ system where:

Education indoctrinates children with the required values

Religion is corrupted to support the political agenda

Business is controlled through ‘ethical’ frameworks (CSR, ESG)

Migration transforms democratic constituencies

Economic redistribution eliminates private wealth

Environmental regulations justify unlimited government reach

Security is redefined around social and environmental ‘determinants,’ shifting military logic into health, climate, and economics

Health is weaponised through ‘holistic global health security’ frameworks that normalise surveillance, emergency powers, and behavioral compliance

And all of this takes placed through ‘determinants’ and ‘indicators’.

The Self-Reinforcing Mechanisms

Each component reinforces the others:

Educational indoctrination creates compliant populations

Migration creates political constituencies for continued expansion

Religious corruption eliminates moral opposition

Economic controls eliminate independent power centers

Environmental regulations provide justification for any policy

Health frameworks normalise surveillance and emergency powers

Security redefinition extends military logic into civilian life

The work explicitly promotes ‘holistic’ global governance through quotes from Pope Francis's Laudato Si:

… our interdependence — with each other and with the planet—'obliges us to think of one world with a common plan.' That is precisely what the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement aim to achieve...

This isn't even subtle — it's an open declaration of intent to create unified global governance systems, and to that extent, Pope Francis's foreword even uses explicitly divisive language, declaring that if you disagree with their agenda, ‘you won't be considered a 'person of goodwill', thus you fail to uphold your part of the deal, and won't be considered 'living in dignity’.

The Pope even speaks of a ‘prevailing culture of hate, greed, arms race, and power’, yet promotes policies that would concentrate unprecedented power in global institutions. Yet, setting that aside - this level of divisive language from someone supposedly a great unifier of people shows the language is designed to demonise opposition as morally illegitimate.

Exactly the model outlined repeatedly on this substack, but also one in express alignment with the ‘Cosmopolitan’ mindset they seek to promote.

The Model

The authors ultimately describe work not in terms of productivity or compensation, but ‘whether work fulfills the deeper purposes of each person as a human being: the cultivation of virtues, the worker's dignity, and the fulfillment of our social roles as colleagues, friends, family members, and citizens’.

The authors even call for ‘The use of artificial intelligence and related technologies to promote solutions for decent work, including... environmental monitoring’, which hints at the logical endgame: comprehensive AI surveillance that monitors all human activity and enforces compliance — likely through adaptive management carried out by advanced AI.

The plan thus becomes to run global surveillance on quite literally everything, extract 'indicator' values, and send this data to AI and Digital Twins, which will forward predict into the future. These predictions will then be carried out through 'adaptive management' eventually run by AI.

The AI systems are incidentally already being programmed with these biases — that’s what all the discussion relating to ‘AI Ethics’ and ‘AI Safety’ fundamentally comes down to, regardless of what’s claimed.

Climate Justice as Litigation Warfare

The climate section suggests which corporations should be sued, how legal processes should be exploited, and what to sue for. The strategy involves bypassing sovereign legal systems by routing cases through the International Criminal Court, ‘outside the purview of sovereign governments’. It is nothing short of the provision of a hit list, and I fail to see how this doesn’t display outright intent by Sachs & Co.

The suggestions creates what can be considered a parallel legal system where businesses and governments can be prosecuted under ‘climate justice’ standards determined by ‘expert panels’ working for international bodies, effectively eliminating national sovereignty and democratic accountability wholesale. What Sachs is lining up squarely behind is the death of democracy.

Jeff and Owen literally handed activists a guide and told them to go make trouble. They should be held individually responsible for the damage caused.

Conclusion: The Stakes

‘Ethics in Action for Sustainable Development’ is not about ethics or sustainability — it is a comprehensive manual for the systematic destruction of Western civilisation and its replacement with technocratic authoritarianism.

The work's own admissions of exclusion, its systematic redefinition of core concepts, its explicit calls for wealth redistribution and demographic transformation, and its integration of all social institutions into a unified, ‘holistic’ control system reveal the true nature of the ‘global governance through global ethics’ agenda.

The most disturbing aspect is how this agenda hides behind the language of compassion, sustainability, and human rights while systematically destroying the foundations of human freedom and dignity. It represents the sophisticated packaging of totalitarian control in the language of moral imperative.

The choice is clear: either this agenda is recognised and rejected, or Western civilisation as we know it will be systematically dismantled and replaced with something perhaps resembling contemporary China or North Korea — complete with social credit systems, continuous indoctrination, and the elimination of individual rights in favor of the ‘common good’.

But, hey, Jeffrey Sachs has totally switched sides, per Bret ‘Game B’ Weinstein. And that, remarkable, does make sense, because ‘Game B’ always was outright scientific socialism dressed up in manipulative verbiage.