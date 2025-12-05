The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Dr Mike Yeadon
Reading the opening paragraphs, I wondered if we were going to given an answer to the perennial question <<But why are “they” doing this?>>

I’m often asked this. I may be a marginal thinker (thoughts and conclusions that are far away from everyday norms) but it’s not a question that has ever gripped me particularly strongly. I could come up with quite a few possible answers to the Why? question.

I confess to low motivation on this question because I don’t think it would make much if any difference if we had an answer (though I’m interested to test that opinion!).

Bitcoin Awareness
Everything is normal and expected in a system that runs on fiat money and wants to hide that from us.

