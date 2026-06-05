The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
11h

I spent hours reading your research and going sideways, leading from one rabbit hole to another. Fascinating how it all morphed into the monstrous machine it is today. Thx for sharing your expertise.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
11h

Brilliant research again.

Wolf in sheep's clothing.

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