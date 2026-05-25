The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Litoralis's avatar
Litoralis
18hEdited

A complete collection--complete until 18 minutes ago--of Escape Key's essays can be downloaded from: https://transfer.it/t/m6K2mbwxgJ6D

And the "James Bond Essay" above will be added shortly.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
18h

Very enlightening. My grandmother somehow understood most of this in the 1970s when I was a teenager. She got mostly blank stares when she tried to explain what was going on. Today in the US we are being told by the Illuminati on the right that we are facing a new(21st century) Red-Green axis and that this is our greatest threat, the alignment of convenience between Commmunism and Islamism to overthrow the West. But there is scant evidence presented that this is a true alliance or that there is any organization whatsoever behind it. Some illumination here would be helpful, whether affirming or debunking. If it seems right your acute powers of analysis and ‘uncovering’ would be welcome.

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