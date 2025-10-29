The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Dr Mike Yeadon
19h

It’s horrifying and I’d already read or deduced the gist of this some time ago.

The total crushing of free will hinges on the extent to which the population takes up and embeds the use of digital ID. That’s it. That’s the irreversible gateway.

I’m staying on the analogue side, yea unto death if necessary. I don’t think there’s any other way to force the perpetrators fully into the open. They’re definitely not going to stop but they might be persuaded to change timeline or route to their attempted totalitarian digital tyranny.

Right Side of History
1d

Mankind is not going to be free because too many people are indoctrinated and think voting will fix things. Well it should be obvious that elected officials regardless of party are doing as they are told and are intentionally destroying every nation especially the so called first world nations.

