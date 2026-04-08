The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
3h

Any time someone reveals humanity's most nefarious gangsters piece by piece involvement, in the biggest plots against humanity, he/she is a saint! Thank you!!

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rtko's avatar
rtko
8h

Brilliant as usual. Thank you

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