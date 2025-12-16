The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Litoralis's avatar
Litoralis
24m

Is this the final, final or the final, final, final? Merry Christmas, either way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture