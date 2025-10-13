The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Quit trying to improve junk. Cash is king, not digital monstrosities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tra Ders's avatar
Tra Ders
7h

Integral to and actually the core reason for globalist forced changes is to steal everything, from everyone everywhere including freedom, free speech, health and life itself.

Tokenization and CBD’s are tools to achieve their unfathomable needs at humanity’s expense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture