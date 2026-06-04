The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Pat Cusack's avatar
Pat Cusack
10hEdited

Illusions, indeed. Since "money creation" is an epistemic illusion concealing "credit creation" (the ontologic reality of commercial bank "lending"), I'd like you to do one of your fantastic “deep dives” on how it is legal for a bank to create the illusion of "lending its own liability"; the credit balance that the customer’s deposited “promise” creates.

In a bank, “you [do not] apply for a mortgage”; you “create one” by signing a document prepared by the bank. But that document also contains your “promise-to-pay”, and your signature on it creates a security, the financial value of which the bank records as a new bank asset [the debit balance]. It is the financial value of your “promise-to-pay” alone that enables the bank to create the “loan” [the matching credit balance] in its liability account, and it’s impossible to justify “lending” someone the value of what they just deposited.

Forensic examination of real bank "loan" account statements, sent to real customers, shows a bank can't lend the “credit balance” it creates in its liability account without “lying through its teeth” about what caused the matching debit balance in its asset account. For example, would you believe that ANZ Bank calls the customer’s deposited promise a “Loan Drawdown” from its empty asset account, and describes the Credit balance as “Proceeds of [that] Drawdown”?? It also labels the Debit [left-hand] column of its empty asset account “Withdrawals”. To my mind, that warrants a criminal investigation, since there is no justification for such systemic, false and misleading “mistakes”.

Prof. Perry Mehrling almost got it right when he described the “bank lending” process as a “Swap of IOUs”; he just mistook the two naked promises being swapped for IOUs (which DO incur a debt).

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
10h

A great report! You wake up finding yourself, the world, wrapped in this web of deceit and control and there is no escape. The system is operating as designed. The designers are laughing all the way to the bank.

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