The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
18m

Nukes, or no nukes? Desperate hubris, or extreme bargaining position by Trump?

Is it the real Trump? Is it the real Netanyahu?

"Israel" will not allow a negotiated settlement.

Stress-point... Something Must Break.

;-(

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