The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

User's avatar
Steve Clougher's avatar
Steve Clougher
4h

Great article. Made my day.

Heard of autopen?

Here in Nz, nine years ago, we had a scenario where a political party took three months to decide which other party to align with, and thereby take the glorious throne of Grubscrew Bignote. For three months the whole government didn't show up.

And did we miss them?

Yup, yup, terribly, like a hole in the head

Methusela's avatar
Methusela
4h

Absolutely brilliant piece of political commentary. George Orwell would have been inspired!

