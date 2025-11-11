Not merely a presidency, but the last serious institutional objection to a paradigmatic transformation in American governance ended in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

What gradually replaced representative sovereignty was a new governance operating system — one that subordinates human judgment to algorithmic optimisation, electoral legitimacy to stakeholder validation, and fiscal discretion to computational metrics.

Simply put: From the perspective of the developing system, JFK was becoming an existential threat.

Between 1961 and 1963, President John F. Kennedy resisted the implementation of systems-based governance across multiple institutional domains — military planning, intelligence operations, monetary policy, and international political coordination. After his elimination, every single trajectory he had blocked immediately resumed and scaled without interruption for sixty-four years.

Every single one.

The system being built today through programmable central bank digital currencies — where your transaction clears only if compliance validators approve — completes an architecture that began in 1961 with the Planning-Programming-Budgeting System, albeit at macro level as opposed to micro. Kennedy recognised what was being constructed, spoke up about the primacy of human intuition, and used presidential authority to halt its expansion.

The institutional response was swift and permanent.

This essay documents what Kennedy challenged, why his resistance was intolerable to multiple power centers, and how the elimination of sovereign veto enabled the uninterrupted construction of what has become the global conditional finance architecture.

The evidence is in the foundations’ funding records, CIA planning documents, and in the immediate post-Dallas policy reversals. In the sixty-four-year timeline from Pentagon budgets to World Bank structural adjustment to individual wallet programmability.

Kennedy was eliminated for what he refused to accept: that governance would be transferred from elected judgment to foundation-coordinated systems analysis, from constitutional sovereignty to technocratic optimisation, from representative democracy to stakeholder validation.

This is the history of how conditional finance became the enforcement mechanism for a new form of governance — and why the man who said no didn’t survive to see 1964.

This is history, viewed through a prism of systems analysis.

A Note on Methodology

This essay does not seek to prove ‘murder beyond a reasonable doubt’ in a courtroom sense. Demanding such proof in this context is a categorical error — it applies criminal prosecution standards to systems analysis, which is an impossible and ill-fitting framework.

The value of this analysis lies in its explanatory power. It should be judged by four criteria:

Does it make sense of otherwise chaotic data?

The period from 1961-1965 is a whirlwind of contradictory policies: confrontation and de-escalation, assertions of monetary sovereignty and rapid abandonment, throttling of intelligence systems and their immediate consolidation. Viewing these as struggle over systems-governance versus sovereign judgment provides coherent narrative for the sudden, decisive policy reversals after November 1963.

Does it predict the trajectory that followed?

The framework draws clear lines: PPBS → Structural Adjustment → CBDCs, and World Congress → Multistakeholderism → SDGs. This allows us to see contemporary developments not as isolated innovations but as logical scaling of a long-standing paradigm.

Does it provide a lens for understanding the present?

The essay connects a historical catalyst to contemporary reality, offering genealogy for how algorithmic governance displaced sovereign judgment.

Does it explain why clarity is structurally impossible?

For the system that consolidated post-1963 to maintain legitimacy, the event must remain operationally ambiguous. A clear, publicly accepted narrative of institutional elimination of sovereign resistance would be delegitimising. The ‘cloud of mystery’ is not a bug in the historical record; it is a feature of the system’s immune response.

The primary question is not ‘Which individual pulled the trigger?’ but ‘What were the structural consequences of removing the last sovereign veto point?’ This shifts discussion from potentially unsolvable mystery to observable, documentable historical trajectory.

Dallas is treated not as a crime to be solved, but as the critical juncture where sovereign, discretionary governance was definitively closed off, and algorithmic, systems-based governance was unlocked and allowed to scale globally, uninterrupted. The admission of legal guilt is impossible because the system that would have to prosecute is the same one built upon the catalyst.

This framework’s purpose is to make that dynamic intelligible.

A note on evidentiary standards

Critics often demand this analysis prove intentionality ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ while casually accepting the official ‘lone gunman’ narrative without subjecting it to equivalent scrutiny. But the lone gunman theory is itself a structural claim about causation — one that requires believing a far more improbable sequence:

That one individual, acting alone, with no institutional backing, happened to remove the one president blocking multiple foundation-coordinated trajectories at precisely the moment those trajectories were ready to scale, leading to immediate consolidation across every domain Kennedy had blocked, followed by 64 years of uninterrupted expansion with no subsequent presidential challenge, while the same foundations funding the systems Kennedy resisted in 1961 are now implementing their completion in 2025.

This analysis applies the same evidentiary standard to both frameworks. The question is not whether structural convergence requires proof of coordination. The question is: which framework better explains the documented pattern of immediate, comprehensive consolidation followed by six decades of unchallenged expansion?

The extraordinary claim is not that institutional actors recognised a systemic incompatibility. The extraordinary claim is that they didn’t — and that the consolidation pattern is pure coincidence.

The Architecture

In 1961, Robert McNamara introduced the Planning-Programming-Budgeting System (PPBS) to the Pentagon. This wasn’t simply a new accounting method. It was the operational substrate of a new governing philosophy: that complex strategic decisions could be optimised through systems analysis, that resource allocation should follow algorithmic models rather than discretionary judgment, that measurable outputs should drive institutional behavior.

Born from WW2 Operations Research, Leontief’s Input-Output Analysis, and RAND Corporation’s defense economics and systems theory, PPBS represented the translation of cybernetic control theory into institutional practice.

The critical distinction is not that systems existed before PPBS — governments have always relied on bureaucracies and data. The shift was from systems as tools to systems as governors:

Before PPBS: Bureaucracies and systems analysis provided data and recommendations. Human actors — presidents, generals, legislators — used this information as input for making decisions. The pipeline was advisory . Discretion remained with elected and appointed officials who could override models based on judgment, experience, or political considerations.

After PPBS: The system itself makes decisions by structuring choices and pre-empting non-compliance. The pipeline becomes executive. PPBS didn’t just give McNamara better data; it made funding conditional on metrics. Departments either hit their performance indicators or lost appropriations. The system enforced outcomes automatically through fiscal mechanisms. Strategic discretion was replaced by algorithmic optimisation.

Yuval Noah Harari identifies this as the shift to ‘algorithmic authority’ — where decision-making power migrates from human judgment to computational processing. Authority transfers not because algorithms are smarter, but because the system determines what options are available, what behaviors are permitted, what transactions clear. Human discretion becomes irrelevant when the infrastructure itself enforces compliance.

It was a fundamental restructuring of institutional power. PPBS replaced military judgment and strategic discretion with computational optimisation and algorithmic resource allocation. Defense planning became a matter of ‘costing out the good chosen’ — every strategic decision disaggregated into program elements, evaluated by cost-benefit metrics, projected across five-year cycles, and subordinated to civilian systems analysts rather than military commanders.

The logic was explicit: make departmental appropriations conditional on meeting quantifiable performance indicators. Departments that hit their metrics got next year’s funding. Those that didn’t faced budget cuts or restructuring.

Conditional economics at the bureaucratic level — appropriations released only when externally-defined criteria are satisfied.

The Network Behind Both Tracks

The Ford Foundation funded RAND’s development of systems analysis methodology. But the same foundation network — Ford, Carnegie Endowment, 20th Century Fund — was simultaneously funding the political complement: Schlesinger and Amory’s ‘World Congress for Freedom and Democracy’.

Kennedy faced two parallel foundation-coordinated initiatives, both implementing the same control logic in different domains:

Track One: PPBS (Fiscal/Bureaucratic Control)

RAND/Ford Foundation systems analysis methodology

Conditional finance based on metrics

Replaces judgment with algorithmic optimisation

McNamara’s Pentagon as prototype

Project Lamp testing systems analysis for intelligence (1961)

Track Two: World Congress (Political/Governance Control)

Ford Foundation, Carnegie Endowment, 20th Century Fund coordination

Schlesinger/Amory/Durand/Spinelli network

Public-private-’civil society’ stakeholder governance

Foundation-controlled NGOs validate political legitimacy

Replaces electoral sovereignty with expert consensus

Both tracks eliminate the same thing: sovereign decision-making authority. PPBS makes fiscal appropriations conditional on meeting standards. World Congress makes political legitimacy conditional on ‘expert’ stakeholder validation — ‘clearinghouse’ governance. Both subordinate judgment to external validation frameworks controlled by foundation-coordinated networks.

Robert Amory, Jr. — Kennedy’s Deputy Director of Intelligence at CIA — was the institutional nexus between both tracks. He oversaw Project Lamp, which tested whether systems analysis could be applied to long-range intelligence forecasting using five-to-seven-year force structure projections. Simultaneously, he was the internal CIA champion for Schlesinger’s World Congress proposal — a blueprint for stakeholder governance that would replace representative democracy with foundation-funded civil society coordination.

The Institutional Form

While McNamara installed PPBS at the Pentagon, a parallel initiative was taking shape in Congress. Between 1960 and 1965, legislation to establish a ‘Freedom Academy’ was introduced repeatedly in both the House and Senate — a proposed Cold War educational facility designed, ostensibly, to counter Soviet psychological warfare.

The proposal was documented extensively in House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings. Its stated purpose was clear: train American operatives in the non-military dimensions of ideological conflict. The Soviet Union, proponents argued, had built a comprehensive system of political warfare schools training professional revolutionaries in propaganda, agitation, organisational strategy, and psychological operations. The United States had no equivalent institution. The Freedom Academy would fill that gap.

The core testimony came from the Orlando Committee, which outlined Soviet methodology in remarkable detail. Communist training centers combined theoretical instruction with practical application across specialised fields: labor organising, media manipulation, guerrilla operations, and — critically — systems of organisational coordination. These schools didn’t just teach ideology; they trained operatives to function as nodes in a coordinated network, responding to situational inputs with predetermined outputs designed to advance strategic objectives. The Soviets had, in effect, turned revolutionary activity into human systems science — complete with research, development, and professional specialisation.

The proposed American response wasn’t to reject this methodology. It was to replicate it. The Freedom Academy would train American ‘conflict managers’ in the same operational frameworks: systems analysis applied to political warfare, coordinated multi-pronged campaigns, professional cadres implementing predetermined strategic responses, and — most tellingly — the subordination of traditional judgment to systematic methodology. The very techniques the Academy claimed to combat were the techniques it proposed to deploy.

This was the same logic as PPBS, applied to a different domain. Where McNamara’s system replaced military judgment with algorithmic resource allocation, the Freedom Academy would replace diplomatic and cultural discretion with trained specialists deploying systematic responses. Human systems science, applied to intelligence.

Both tracks shared identical architecture: professional managers, systems methodology, foundation coordination, and the replacement of sovereign judgment with technical expertise. Both were justified as necessary modernisation in the face of sophisticated threats. Both fundamentally restructured who held decision-making authority.

And both were backed by the same foundation networks. Ford, Carnegie, and related institutions funded RAND’s systems analysis methodology and McNamara’s Pentagon implementation. The same networks funded the political complement — Schlesinger and Amory’s World Congress initiatives, civil society coordination programs, and the intellectual infrastructure supporting stakeholder governance models. The Freedom Academy wasn’t an isolated proposal. It was one institutional manifestation of a broader paradigmatic transformation being implemented simultaneously across military, monetary, intelligence, and political domains.

Despite repeated introduction from 1960 through 1963, the Freedom Academy legislation stalled. The proposal had support — the CIA gave it cautiously positive assessment, multiple senators championed it — yet it never advanced during Kennedy’s presidency. Like PPBS expansion beyond the Pentagon, like comprehensive intelligence integration, like full implementation of foundation-coordinated political networks, the Academy remained blocked as long as Kennedy held veto authority.

After Dallas, resistance evaporated. The legislation was reintroduced in 1964 and 1965 with renewed Congressional support. Though the Academy itself was never built in that specific form, its underlying methodology proliferated rapidly. Foundation-funded conflict management programs scaled across universities. Systems analysis became standard in policy schools.

The operational logic — trained professionals coordinating multi-stakeholder responses based on systematic methodology — embedded itself in international institutions, particularly through the United Nations and World Health Organization frameworks that later produced Health-in-All-Policies and similar comprehensive governance models.

An initiative claiming to defend American sovereignty from Soviet systems-based control proposed implementing those exact systems. The methodology Kennedy resisted — whether dressed as Pentagon efficiency or anti-communist education — was the same transformation: from sovereign judgment to systematic optimisation, from constitutional discretion to professional management, from elected authority to stakeholder coordination. Kennedy blocked both tracks. Both resumed immediately after his elimination. Both scaled globally over the following six decades, converging today in the programmable conditional finance architecture where ‘expert’ validators determine whose transactions clear based on compliance with systematically-determined criteria.

The Freedom Academy was never about fighting Soviet methodology. It was about normalising it under American institutional branding.

One Architecture, Multiple Domains

Kennedy wasn’t fighting four or five separate battles. He was resisting one paradigmatic transformation being implemented simultaneously across multiple institutional domains. His resistance targeted the exact architecture — systems analysis as governance logic — across every domain where it was being deployed:

Nuclear Strategy: After the Cuban Missile Crisis exposed the dangers of rigid systems modeling in existential scenarios, Kennedy rejected McNamara’s PPBS-driven war-gaming. He refused to let algorithmic optimisation override strategic judgment when facing nuclear decisions. He opposed first-strike policies advocated by systems analysts. He sought direct communication with Khrushchev outside established channels. This was rejection of the foundational premise that computational models should determine existential choices, that millions of deaths could become variables in optimisation equations.

Intelligence Operations: The Bay of Pigs disaster demonstrated what happens when operational autonomy operates without presidential authority. Kennedy’s response — moving to ‘splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces’ — wasn’t just about operational failure. It was asserting that intelligence operations must remain subordinate to elected constitutional authority, not autonomous institutional logic. He bypassed the national security establishment during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He refused air cover for Bay of Pigs, showing he wouldn’t be bound by the system’s predetermined logic.

Intelligence Systems Analysis: In April 1961, Project Lamp concluded — testing whether systems analysis could be applied to long-range intelligence forecasting, creating ‘an integrated, consumer-oriented program’ of national estimates using five-to-seven-year force projections. Early 1962: Kennedy fired Robert Amory and the CIA’s top brass, throttling PPBS adoption in intelligence. But the threat didn’t end with dismissal. February 1963: Kennedy had Amory wiretapped — nine months after firing him, nine months before Dallas. And Kennedy took personal interest in the case . The President of the United States personally tracking a fired CIA officer. This wasn’t routine security monitoring or bureaucratic follow-up. You don’t maintain surveillance on a fired employee and personally monitor the case unless you realise they represent an ongoing institutional threat that persists beyond individual removal.

Monetary Sovereignty: Executive Order 11110 (June 4, 1963) authorised the Treasury to issue silver certificates outside Federal Reserve control — creating a parallel currency system not controlled by private central banking. This directly challenged the financial rail before it was fully developed, challenging whoever controls the unit of account. The stakes would become structurally higher after Nixon’s closure of the gold window in August 1971. The shift to a pure fiat dollar system created a global economy based on continuous debt expansion, requiring ever-greater algorithmic management to maintain stability — ie, by cutting the gold anchor, managing the currency became a technical issue to be solved through a ‘ clearinghouse ’ . Within a decade, the debt-based monetary system came to demand precisely the kind of computational oversight and conditional access that PPBS methodology provided as Nixon shut the gold window. The financial architecture could no longer tolerate sovereign discretion over monetary issuance when the entire system depended on centralised control of currency creation and allocation.

Stakeholder Governance (Plan A): Through the dismissal of Amory Jr., Kennedy killed Schlesinger’s World Congress proposal, a prototype for post-democratic governance. The initiative explicitly sought to create a ‘democratic international’ where foundation-funded ‘civil society organisations’, coordinated through transnational networks, would shape policy outside electoral legitimacy. The goal was to forge a ‘universal lobby’ coordinating global policy through ‘overlapping institutions’ and elite-managed conflict resolution. This was the political complement to PPBS’s fiscal enforcement — both conditional access systems, both foundation-coordinated, both eliminating sovereign judgment.

There was one additional domain that doesn’t directly integrate with systems analysis logic but demonstrates Kennedy’s broader assertion of sovereign oversight: his pressure on Israel regarding nuclear facilities at Dimona. His administration demanded inspections and transparency on weapons development — another assertion of sovereign oversight against autonomous institutional development.

The Institutional War

In February 1963 — nine months after dismissing Amory — Kennedy personally ordered him placed under FBI wiretap surveillance, and took a personal interest in the case.

What made Amory dangerous wasn’t just his role in intelligence failures. He represented the convergence point of foundation-driven institutional capture: systems analysis methodology (PPBS) in one hand, stakeholder governance framework (World Congress) in the other, both eliminating the principle of sovereign decision-making.

Kennedy halted PPBS expansion beyond the Pentagon, refused to endorse a suggested National Information Center and World Congress for Freedom and Democracy, and had the fired Amory placed under surveillance. With Plan A (World Congress) now killed, and with Amory placed under surveillance, Kennedy brought the plan to a complete stop: computational control in bureaucracy + stakeholder capture in governance = comprehensive displacement of sovereign decision-making.

The foundations couldn’t proceed with either track while Kennedy remained in power. This created a structural incompatibility that multiple institutional actors recognised independently.

The Structural Hypothesis

The JFK assassination consequently makes logical sense.

This explains the assassination’s why without requiring proof of operational how. A president who resisted the migration from human judgment to systems-governed rails across multiple domains — challenging nuclear optimisation logics, curbing intelligence operations and forecasting, probing a Treasury issuance track, and killing foundation-coordinated stakeholder governance — threatened the consolidation of the control architecture itself.

The wiretapping of Amory nine months after dismissal suggests presidential-level recognition of institutional conflict. Kennedy likely realised the systems-analysis faction would continue working toward consolidation regardless of individual dismissals.

The framework accommodates multiple operational theories — lone actor, networked facilitation, cover-ups — because it posits a common motive field: the rail-builders could not risk a sovereign veto. Multiple actors with different capabilities could all have convergent interest in preventing sovereign resistance to the emerging architecture.

Murder On The Orient Express

Four distinct centers of power each had independent motives, capabilities, and convergent interests in Kennedy’s removal:

CIA/Intelligence Community: Kennedy fired their leadership, blocked systems analysis expansion (Project Lamp/PPBS), personally monitored Amory nine months post-dismissal. They needed PPBS for intelligence AND the World Congress for stakeholder governance, and Amory was their key man.

Post-Dallas: 1964 - CIA resumes PPBS experiments; 1965 - Formal O/PPB established; intelligence power consolidates unchecked. Military/Pentagon: Kennedy resisted PPBS expansion beyond Defense, rejected nuclear optimisation models, asserted civilian control over military judgment, and used PPBS to force cuts to military spending.

Post-Dallas: August 1965 - PPBS goes government-wide; Vietnam escalates into the ultimate systems-analysis war, optimising body counts and kill ratios. Federal Reserve/Central Banking Executive Order 11110 (June 1963) threatened their monopoly on money creation through Treasury silver certificate pathway. Central banking would eventually enforce the paradigm through conditional finance.

Post-Dallas: Silver certificates wound down; Fed monopoly restored; no subsequent challenge to central bank prerogatives for 60 years. Israel/Dimona Kennedy demanded inspections of Israeli nuclear program, resisted nuclear proliferation. Israel needed nuclear sovereignty unimpeded by inspection regimes.

Post-Dallas: Israeli nuclear program proceeds without interference; inspection regime never implemented; nuclear expansion unchecked.

The same ideological and financial apparatus backed the transformation across the three primary domains. Foundations (Ford, Carnegie, 20th Century Fund) had invested in both the technocratic paradigm (PPBS) and the civil society architecture (World Congress), while McNamara was in place at the Department of Defense.

Each actor had independent capability to act or facilitate, structural motive (Kennedy threatening their domain), convergent interest (removal of sovereign veto), and plausible deniability through compartmentalisation.

The foundations, CIA, Pentagon, and Federal Reserve weren’t necessarily secretly conspiring. They were behaving according to institutional logic, altered by the systems-analysis paradigm. Their convergence was in their interests and institutional imperatives, not necessarily in coordination. Multiple actors with different capabilities recognised the same systemic incompatibility and acted accordingly — whether through direct action, opportunistic facilitation, deliberate non-interference, or post-event protection.

They don’t need to conspire together. They just need to recognise the ‘problem’ and either act independently, facilitate opportunistically, not interfere with each other, or cover for each other afterward.

This is the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ thesis — they’re all guilty because the system couldn’t tolerate sovereign resistance. The specific operational mechanics become almost irrelevant compared to the structural outcome: all four trajectories immediately consolidated after November 1963.

The Consolidation

November 22, 1963.

What followed was not merely policy reversal but bureaucratic lockdown — a rapid succession of institutional changes that made return to the previous paradigm almost impossible regardless of subsequent elections. The consolidation revealed the system’s structure through immediate, comprehensive takeover:

August 1965: President Johnson declared PPBS would extend to all federal agencies, announcing it would ‘reshape the entire accounting and budgeting system of the United States Government’. The system Kennedy blocked became the government-wide operating system.

Defense strategy: Vietnam escalation — the ultimate systems-analysis war, optimising body counts and kill ratios.

Intelligence operations: Power consolidation and centralisation proceeded unchecked. 1964: CIA quietly resumed PPBS experiments October 1965: Formal Office of Planning, Programming, and Budgeting (O/PPB) established Agency-level planning resumed exactly as Kennedy throttled it

Monetary sovereignty: Silver certificates withdrawn, Federal Reserve monopoly restored and never truly challenged again.

Stakeholder governance - Plan B: 1970s: Foundation-backed networks (IFDA Third System, Maurice Strong’s initiatives) implemented World Congress vision through dispersed NGO coordination 1990s: UN adopted multistakeholder frameworks through Agenda 21 2015: SDGs formalised stakeholder governance globally

Israel/Dimona: Nuclear program proceeded without interference or inspection regime.

Every trajectory Kennedy challenged consolidated immediately after his removal. Not separate victories — one paradigm shift across multiple domains, unimpeded once sovereign resistance was eliminated.

The Scaling Arc

1968: McNamara moves from Pentagon to World Bank. He immediately scales PPBS internationally through ‘structural adjustment’ — development loans conditional on implementing policy reforms. This was hugely controversial. Critics called it economic imperialism through debt leverage. Sovereign nations lost fiscal autonomy. The pattern: finance becomes conditional on meeting centrally-defined standards . Same mechanism Kennedy resisted beyond defense, scaled to national targets.

1970s-2000s: Both tracks scale globally. PPBS: Pentagon → CIA → federal government → World Bank → international structural adjustment. World Congress: Third System → civil society networks → UN ‘trisectoral’ multistakeholder → SDGs.

2025: The architecture completes at individual transaction level.

The controversy around structural adjustment should inform how we think about conditional CBDCs. When finance becomes the enforcement mechanism, compliance isn’t optional — it’s required for survival.

Countries called it loss of sovereignty. At the individual level, it’s loss of economic autonomy. Same system, different target, real-time enforcement.

The Completion of the Architecture

What’s being built through conditional CBDCs isn’t similar to PPBS. It’s the same architecture completing its sixty-four-year trajectory from macro to micro implementation.

The Scaling Logic:

PPBS (1961): Conditional appropriations at departmental level Resource: Budget allocations Enforcement: Annual fiscal cycles Mechanism: Departments must meet performance indicators to receive next year’s funding Scale: Pentagon, then government-wide

World Bank Structural Adjustment (1968): Conditional finance at national level Resource: Development loans Enforcement: Program cycles (medium-term) Mechanism: Nations must implement policy reforms to maintain credit access Scale: International — sovereign countries lose fiscal autonomy

CBDCs (2025): Conditional transactions at individual level Resource: Payment clearing Enforcement: Real-time (instantaneous) Mechanism: Individuals must have compliant attestations for transaction to clear Scale: Global retail — every wallet, every purchase



The architectural continuity from PPBS to CBDCs is formally demonstrable through systems theory. Between 2011 and 2016, Gabriel Burstein and Constantin Virgil Negoiță published peer-reviewed papers developing ‘Kabbalah System Theory’ (KST) — a mathematical framework for analysing hierarchical control systems using category theory and cybernetics. When KST’s formal decomposition is applied to governance infrastructure, it reveals that 1960s PPBS implemented only the ‘cognitive spine’ (standards, models, optimisation) but lacked real-time monitoring, automated enforcement gates, and transaction-level execution.

The 1990s Results-Based Management added continuous monitoring and performance gates. The 2019-2024 BIS Innovation Hub projects complete the architecture by providing the missing action layer — programmable execution infrastructure. KST independently confirms what the historical record shows: CBDCs aren’t a new system but the technical completion of PPBS’s control logic, now instantiated at the individual transaction level with real-time enforcement. The same conditional access principle scales across all three implementations; only the enforcement window and granularity changed.

The core principle is identical across all three: access to resources becomes conditional on meeting externally-defined criteria validated by a centralised system using systems analysis methodology to determine compliance.

The enforcement window collapsed from annual (budget appropriations) to medium-term (loan programs) to instantaneous (payment clearing via CBDCs). The target scaled from government departments to sovereign nations to individual wallets. But the control logic remained constant — and so did the institutional architects.

The Direct Lineage

The Ford Foundation that funded RAND’s development of PPBS methodology is the same foundation network now funding research into ‘digital financial inclusion’ and ‘programmable money’. The systems analysis approach that McNamara brought to the Pentagon in 1961 is the same computational logic the Bank for International Settlements now applies to ‘smart contracts’ and ‘conditional payments’ in its unified ledger blueprint.

Quinn Slobodian’s work on the history of neoliberalism and global governance documents how international frameworks were deliberately constructed to insulate economic policy from democratic interference. The World Congress vision — stakeholder governance coordinating through foundation-funded networks — was precisely this architecture. When Kennedy killed it, it didn’t disappear. It scaled through the UN system, the World Bank, NIEO, IFDA, and eventually the SDGs. The same logic that made development loans conditional on ‘structural adjustment’ now makes transaction clearing conditional on ‘compliance validation’.

Why Macro Enables Micro

Once conditional resource allocation is normalised at the macro level — once it’s accepted that departments should prove compliance to get funding, that nations should meet standards to access credit — the micro implementation becomes merely technical refinement.

If a sovereign government can have its loan withheld for failing to meet World Bank metrics, why shouldn’t an individual have their transaction blocked for failing to meet carbon attestations? The principle is established. The objection is gone. All that remains is engineering.

Brett Scott’s analysis of the political economy of digital currencies exposes this precisely: CBDCs are framed in technocratic terms of ‘efficiency’ and ‘financial inclusion’, but the actual architecture implements transaction-level control. The marketing language obscures the control logic. Just as PPBS was sold as ‘rational resource allocation’ while actually transferring decision authority from elected officials to systems analysts, CBDCs are sold as ‘innovation’ while actually encoding compliance validation into the payment infrastructure itself.

The Instrumentation of Behavior

What Shoshana Zuboff calls ‘instrumentarian power’ — the shaping of behavior through automated architecture rather than through law or persuasion — is precisely what this trajectory implements. PPBS instrumented departmental behavior by making appropriations conditional. Structural adjustment instrumented national policy by making credit conditional. CBDCs instrument individual behavior by making transactions conditional.

Yuval Noah Harari describes this through what he calls ‘dataism’ — the paradigm that treats the universe as data flows to be optimised, and humans as ‘hackable animals’ whose behavior becomes algorithmically predictable and controllable. This convergence between Zuboff’s analysis of surveillance capitalism and Harari’s warning about algorithmic authority validates the core mechanism: systems analysis methodology applied to human behavior at the most granular level.

The wallet becomes the program element. The transaction becomes the appropriation. The compliance attestation — carbon footprint, social score, vaccination status, geolocation, purchase category, digital product passport — becomes the performance indicator. The validator becomes the program manager, and the central bank becomes the appropriations committee.

This is systems analysis methodology applied to human behavior at the most granular level. Not law prohibiting certain actions. Not persuasion encouraging certain choices. But automated architecture that permits or denies economic participation based on real-time compliance validation.

The Completion

PPBS began as conditional appropriations at the Pentagon. McNamara scaled it to conditional development loans at the World Bank. Now it completes as conditional transaction clearing through programmable CBDCs.

Kennedy resisted when the architecture was still at the early stage macro level — when it was ‘just’ Pentagon budgets and intelligence considering PPBS for forecasting. He recognised that accepting systems analysis as the governance framework meant surrendering judgment itself to algorithmic optimisation; the same kind which recommended strategically bombing Cuba.

He was eliminated before he could prevent the macro implementation. No subsequent leader challenged the paradigm. It scaled from departments to nations to individuals over six decades. The foundations that funded PPBS in 1961 are coordinating CBDC frameworks in 2025. The methodology is identical. The enforcement has simply become instantaneous and ubiquitous.

The question Kennedy faced in 1961 — whether sovereign judgment should be displaced by systems-governed conditional access — is being answered in 2025 through infrastructure that makes every transaction subject to validation before clearing.

Same architecture. Same foundations. Same conditional logic.

Micro implementation of what began as macro enforcement through PPBS.

The Sixty-Four Year Trajectory

1961: McNamara brings RAND/Ford Foundation PPBS to Pentagon; Project Lamp tests systems analysis for intelligence; Schlesinger/Amory advance World Congress; apart from Pentagon, Kennedy resists across all fronts

Early 1962: Much to the objection of Schlesinger, Kennedy fires Amory and CIA top brass — eliminates nexus between PPBS and World Congress

February 1963: Kennedy orders Amory wiretapped — presidential recognition of ongoing institutional threat

November 1963: Sovereign resistance eliminated

1964-1965: Immediate consolidation — CIA resumes PPBS; Johnson implements government-wide; formal O/PPB established

1968-1981: McNamara scales PPBS internationally through World Bank — sovereign nations lose fiscal autonomy through conditional loans

1970s-2000s: Plan B scales — World Congress vision implemented through IFDA’s Third System, civil society networks, multistakeholder frameworks, eventually SDGs

2025: Architecture completes at transaction level through conditional CBDCs — macro enforcement (annual appropriations) becomes micro enforcement (instantaneous payment clearing)

The system expanded uninterrupted from Pentagon budgets to national economies to individual wallets.

Why This Remains Contentious

Acknowledging the structural motive remains impossible for institutional actors. To admit Kennedy was eliminated for resisting PPBS/World Congress is to admit the system cannot tolerate sovereign challenge to its foundational logic.

The assassination must remain operationally mysterious because its structural clarity would delegitimise the entire architecture. The event is protected not to shield operational actors but to protect the legitimacy of the system itself. It functions as systemic immune response, not merely political assassination.

This is not a teleological argument. The analysis does not claim a secret master plan unfolding with inevitability. Rather, it identifies that once the principle of ‘conditional access based on computational validation’ was established at the macro level, and its primary sovereign opponent was removed, it created a path-dependent trajectory.

Each subsequent step — PPBS to structural adjustment to CBDCs — was a logical scaling of the same core principle to a new level of granularity. Each step made the next conceptually easier and technically more feasible. The ‘arc’ is not one of inevitability but of escalating logical consequence, made possible by the elimination of sovereign veto points.

What matters structurally is that sovereign resistance was eliminated, and the system then expanded uninterrupted.

The Pattern That Cannot Be Unseen

What this analysis demonstrates is structural clarity that institutional actors cannot publicly acknowledge.

Kennedy resisted the shift from sovereign judgment to systems-based governance being implemented simultaneously across military planning, intelligence operations, monetary policy, and political coordination. All tracks were backed by the same foundation network. All tracks were halted or throttled during his presidency. All tracks resumed and scaled immediately after Dallas.

The documentation is extensive and the timeline is precise. The consolidation was immediate and comprehensive:

Vietnam became the ultimate systems-analysis war within two years

PPBS went government-wide in August 1965

CIA formalised systems analysis in October 1965

McNamara scaled it internationally through the World Bank by 1968

Foundation-backed civil society networks implemented Plan B after Plan A was killed

No subsequent president challenged the paradigm’s foundational logic

Much like Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, CIA, Pentagon, Federal Reserve, Israel, and the foundation networks are all implicated because the system itself could not proceed while Kennedy maintained veto authority.

None have an interest in speaking up. They all have an interest in covering up.

What Remains

Sixty-four years of uninterrupted expansion. Pentagon to CIA to federal government to World Bank to UN frameworks to individual transactions. From macro appropriations to micro payments. From annual enforcement windows to instantaneous clearing logic. Same foundations. Same methodology. Same control principle. No successful sovereign resistance since Dallas.

The institutional players who eliminated Kennedy’s veto in 1963 did not need to remain in power for six decades. The architecture itself became self-perpetuating once the paradigm was established. Subsequent administrations didn’t challenge systems analysis as governance logic — they merely competed to apply it more effectively.

The transformation was completed through the normalisation of computational governance as the only legitimate framework for institutional decision-making, with 1972 in particular standing out as the pivot from domestic to planetary systems governance:

The May 23, 1972 US-USSR Cooperation on Environmental Protection

The Stockholm event which led to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

The establishment of the world’s premiere ‘black box’ global modeller (IIASA)

These three simultaneous developments in 1972 marked the pivot from Cold War ideological rivalry to coordinated planetary management through environmental systems governance.

The May 23, 1972 US-USSR Environmental Protection Agreement wasn’t cooperation — it was convergence. While publics on both sides believed their governments were locked in ideological combat, Nixon and Brezhnev were quietly aligning their administrative architectures under the politically neutral banner of environmental stewardship.

Environmental protection provided the perfect vehicle: it transcended ideology, justified long-term planning, and required the same systems analysis methodology that McNamara had deployed at the Pentagon and World Bank. With UNEP providing institutional coordination and IIASA serving as the joint US-USSR modeling hub, the framework was complete — surveillance through GEMS, computational forecasting through IIASA, and policy harmonisation through coordinated environmental agreements.

What made environmental governance so effective as a control mechanism was its claim to scientific necessity. Unlike overtly political frameworks, environmental indicators presented themselves as objective measurements of planetary health — beyond ideology, beyond democracy, merely responding to physical reality. But the methodology was identical to PPBS: five-year planning cycles, cost-benefit modeling, conditional access to resources based on meeting externally-defined metrics.

Carbon quotas, biodiversity targets, emission standards — these became the new program elements, with nations required to meet performance indicators or face restricted access to development financing. Environmental law provided the universal language through which sovereign nations could be subordinated to technocratically-determined targets.

Gorbachev would explicitly acknowledge the convergence in 1987 — that ecological crises required abandoning ideological distinctions in favor of shared planetary management — operationalised fifteen years earlier through the institutional architecture constructed in 1972.

In his November 1987 speech celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the October Revolution, Gorbachev openly stated that the appearance of the ‘Soviet threat’ would need to be eliminated, making militarism lose its political justification. This would enable a global repivot towards environmentalism. And merely a few years later, the world watched as the Iron Curtain allegedly fell. A few lonely voices objected, with Golitsyn’s ‘Perestroika Deception’ a notable one. Predictably, they all fell on deaf ears.

Environmental cooperation had successfully transcended the Cold War binary — exactly as the 1972 framework intended.

The Diagnostic Question

This analysis is not merely historical. It provides a diagnostic framework for understanding contemporary power. If this structural logic is correct, it forces a specific, uncomfortable question:

What would we expect to see in a contemporary leader who attempts similar sovereign resistance?

We would not expect a re-run of 1963. The system has evolved. We would expect a more sophisticated, systemic response — one that doesn’t necessarily require physical elimination because the architecture has developed subtler, more final means of enforcement:

Financial strangulation: Debanking, credit destruction, asset freezes - the conditional finance infrastructure turned against the individual. The World Bank’s structural adjustment at national scale becomes personal. Your accounts don’t close because of legal violation but because of ESG/CSR ‘compliance concerns’ or ‘reputational risk’.

Legal warfare: Continuous prosecution through nominally independent judicial systems, amplified by judicial activism that stretches statutory interpretation to accommodate political objectives. Not a single case with clear criminal intent, but an unending cascade of investigations, indictments, civil suits, and administrative proceedings — often deploying novel legal theories, creative jurisdictional claims, and unprecedented applications of existing statutes. Procedures designed for genuine criminal conduct are weaponised for political ends. The process becomes the punishment — legal fees, time, energy, and reputational damage mount regardless of outcomes. Sovereign resistance is paralysed not by conviction but by constant defense against an judiciary willing to accommodate the prosecution’s innovation.

Intelligence weaponisation: Surveillance apparatus turned inward against domestic political targets. Not formal charges but strategic leaks, selectively declassified materials, and anonymous intelligence assessments released through media channels. FISA procedures designed for foreign threats repurposed for domestic political surveillance. ‘Sources familiar with the matter’ become perpetual attack vectors, with intelligence community coordination ensuring the narrative precedes — and shapes — any formal investigation. The machinery built for external threats is redirected against internal resistance, with plausible deniability maintained through media intermediaries and whistleblower frameworks.

Media and legitimacy destruction: Coordinated campaigns through media and stakeholder networks — the heirs to the World Congress track. Not state propaganda but ‘civil society consensus’ manufactured through foundation-funded NGOs, academic institutions, and captured regulatory bodies. The target isn’t jailed but delegitimised, isolated, censored, rendered politically and socially impossible. Every action is framed through the same narrative template, repeated across platforms until it becomes accepted reality.

Bureaucratic nullification: Algorithmic systems simply ignore or bypass executive authority. The system doesn’t execute because compliance validators don’t approve, because stakeholder frameworks determine the directive fails ‘multi-stakeholder consensus’.

Harari’s warning becomes operational: when algorithms know individuals better than they know themselves — when behavioral prediction is encoded into infrastructure — physical elimination becomes unnecessary. The architecture itself enforces compliance through automated conditional access. The sovereign can remain alive, even remain in nominal power, while being systematically nullified.

The question this analysis leaves us with is not ‘Who killed JFK?’ but ‘Does the system still require the physical elimination of sovereign resistance, or has it developed enforcement mechanisms so seamlessly integrated that elimination becomes unnecessary?’

When conditional access is encoded at the infrastructure level — when your money only works if validators approve, when your legitimacy depends on stakeholder consensus, when your commands are filtered through algorithmic compliance — physical assassination becomes crude and unnecessary. The architecture itself enforces compliance — ultimately through the unit of account; money. The sovereign can remain alive, even remain in nominal power, while being systematically nullified.

This is the completion Kennedy didn’t live to see. Not just PPBS scaling from macro to micro, but the perfection of a control system that no longer needs to eliminate resistors because it has eliminated the structural possibility of effective resistance. The question is not whether this architecture will be built because it’s already operational. Parts, in fact, have been since 1961.

Follow the foundations. Follow the methodology. Follow who controls the unit of account. Follow what happened immediately after the last president who said no. Then ask: what happens to the next one?

That’s where this goes — unless someone understands what Kennedy understood, and the system has evolved beyond needing to make them not survive it.

Ronald Reagan provides the clearest post-1963 example of the system’s disciplinary capacity. In 1984, Reagan withdrew the United States from UNESCO, citing its politicisation and anti-Western bias — but UNESCO was a foundation-backed vehicle for coordinating global education and cultural policy within the UN system. In 1982, he defunded the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), the US-USSR joint venture established in 1972 as the world’s premier global modeling institution.

IIASA was the computational heart of the environmental systems-governance framework — generating the predictive models, scenario analyses, and indicator-based planning that would later underpin sustainable development architecture. When Reagan defunded US participation in 1982, foundation networks immediately stepped in to maintain IIASA operations through alternative funding channels, including coordination through the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The architecture proved resilient to sovereign challenge — when state funding was withdrawn, private foundation support ensured continuity. These all challenged foundation-coordinated institutions advancing the systems-governance paradigm Kennedy had resisted.

Reagan faced an assassination attempt on March 30, 1981 — just 69 days into his presidency. He survived, but his challenges to the international institutional architecture largely ceased. After serving two terms, he was succeeded by George HW Bush, former Director of the CIA, who promptly spoke of a ‘New World Order’. The pattern held: challenge the system, face assassination attempt, never challenge again.

The pattern remains operational. Donald Trump challenged multiple components of the post-1963 architecture: withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, defunding WHO, challenging multilateral trade frameworks, questioning NATO’s structure, opposing stakeholder governance models, and asserting bilateral sovereignty over multilateral coordination.

These were direct challenges to the institutional frameworks that scaled from the World Congress vision through the UN system. On July 13, 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt. Subsequently, observers noted a marked shift toward establishment accommodation — particularly regarding appointments, policy positions, and rhetoric around international institutions.

Whether this represents genuine recalibration or tactical adaptation is less relevant than the structural pattern: three presidents challenged the system, three faced assassination attempts, one was killed, two survived and subsequently moderated their resistance.

The system’s enforcement mechanisms have evolved since 1963 — financial strangulation, legitimacy destruction, and bureaucratic nullification now supplement physical elimination — but the ultimate sanction remains on the table when institutional capture proves insufficient.

Conclusion

In 1961, Kennedy confronted a two-track architecture:

Track One (PPBS): Conditional appropriations based on algorithmic metrics. Departments lose funding if they fail performance indicators set by systems analysts. Judgment replaced by computational optimisation.

Track Two (World Congress): Conditional legitimacy based on stakeholder validation. Policy shaped by foundation-funded ‘civil society’ networks rather than electoral mandates. Sovereignty replaced by expert consensus.

Both tracks went through the very man Kennedy had wiretapped, taking a personal interest in the case: Robert Amory, Jr. Arthur Schlesinger tried his utmost to protect him in the aftermath of the Bay of Pigs, but ultimately failed. He may have resigned willingly, but the shove behind the scenes was real.

Both tracks shared one logic: conditional access enforced through external validation controlled by unelected ‘clearinghouse’ coordinators.

Yet, in 2025, that same architecture operates globally:

Track One (SDGs/RBM/CBDCs): Conditional transactions based on compliance attestations. Individuals lose payment clearing if they fail criteria set by validators. Judgment replaced by automated gates.

Track Two (Multistakeholder Governance): Conditional legitimacy based on civil society validation. Policy shaped through UN/foundation networks rather than democratic process. Sovereignty replaced by stakeholder consensus.

The architecture is identical. Only the scale changed.

Where PPBS made Pentagon departments prove compliance to get next year’s funding, McNamara’s later efforts with the World Bank scaled it through development aid. And soon, CBDCs will make individuals prove compliance to clear today’s transaction.

Meanwhile, the ‘World Congress for Freedom and Democracy’ proposed foundation-coordinated NGOs validating policy through a private forum. Incidentally, the Trilateral Commission launched a decade later, a meeting place for the public, private, and (captured) civil societies to discuss and coordinate global efforts, which would later formalise as the teleological SDG framework determining global objectives — typically based on IIASA ‘black box’ modelled hypothetical outcomes.

Kennedy used presidential authority to block both tracks. Both tracks resumed immediately after his assassination, and scaled without interruption for sixty-four years, starting with McNamara and the Department of Defense.

Where PPBS made Pentagon departments prove compliance to get next year’s funding, McNamara’s World Bank scaled the same system through conditional development aid. Results-Based Management formalised this architecture globally, where Key Performance Indicators tied to SDG indicator sets currently determine funding flows to especially desperate third-world nations. Somewhere down the line, Debt-for-Nature Swaps allowed them to pawn their primary, natural assets. Natural Asset Companies will soon monetise these for ecosystem services such as carbon credits through Global Environment Facility ‘blended finance’ arrangements. The Cape Town Convention will soon have them realise their mistake.

Governance was gradually reduced to landing on the correct side of an indicator, determined by global surveillance — a system operational by 2020, when nations locked down their populations, based on alleged disease statistics without a shred of democratic legitimacy. A system which the Fabian Society currently writes pamphlet after pamphlet attempting to legitimise, without being honest about what it truly represents.

And soon, through CBDCs, that system will be operational at the level of the individual transaction, thus extending control directly into the lives of us all.

These essays are all fully sourced.