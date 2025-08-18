A single railway infrastructure proposal in the European Union must now undergo environmental impact assessment, social impact assessment, economic impact assessment, gender impact assessment, health impact assessment, cultural heritage assessment, security assessment, and digital impact assessment.

Each involves different expert teams, methodologies, and reports. The cumulative documentation can easily reach thousands of pages before construction even begins.

This illustrates a general transformation in governance: the rise of what could be considered 'moral bureaucracy' — red tape that cannot be opposed because it is wrapped in ‘progressive values’. Where traditional red tape could be criticised as inefficient waste, this new bureaucracy is defended as morally necessary.

From health-in-all-policies to economic-security-in-all-policies, from gender mainstreaming to digital-in-all-policies, international organisations and national governments have constructed an elaborate pattern of 'X-in-all-policies' frameworks, which collectively constitute a distinctive form of governance: comprehensive bureaucratic coverage justified through moral imperative rather than democratic deliberation.

All while economic freedom is curtailed ‘modulated’ in the name of ‘economic security’.

From Old Red Tape to New

Traditional red tape was politically problematic. Regulatory burden could be criticised as bureaucratic inefficiency, and politicians would often win votes by promising to 'cut red tape'. The new moral bureaucracy operates differently — it expands procedural requirements through values that cannot be opposed without appearing to oppose justice, equality, health, or environmental protection.

This represents a fundamental shift from Weber's ‘functional differentiation’, where bureaucratic efficiency emerged through specialisation. Instead of coordinating between expert domains, moral bureaucracy requires each domain to internalise all others' concerns. Where Luhmann described modern society managing complexity through differentiated subsystems, this approach reintegrates complexity by making every subsystem formally account for all others.

Under moral bureaucracy, legitimacy derives from demonstrating procedural compliance rather than achieving democratic consensus about priorities. What makes this 'moral' is that opposition gets reframed as opposition to underlying values. Questioning environmental impact assessments becomes ‘anti-environmental’; challenging gender mainstreaming is villainised ‘anti-equality’. The bureaucracy becomes morally protected, creating red tape that expands through righteousness rather than efficiency claims.

The Architecture of Universal Mainstreaming

Though not necessarily always named as such, every major international organisation has developed its 'X-in-all-policies' framework:

Health-in-all-policies (WHO): Transportation, agriculture, education — all must consider health impacts through formal assessment procedures.

Gender mainstreaming (UN): Every policy arena must examine gender equality effects, often through tools like Gender Impact Assessments or Canada's GBA+.

Environment-in-all-policies (UNEP): Climate and environmental considerations must be integrated across all sectors through mandatory assessments.

Security-in-all-policies (NATO): Security implications — including cybersecurity and human security — must be evaluated across diverse policy domains.

Culture-in-all-policies (UNESCO): Cultural impacts and heritage protection must be considered in sustainable development and policy planning.

The European Union exemplifies advanced moral bureaucracy. The Commission's 'Better Regulation' framework requires policy proposals to address economic, social, and environmental impacts, plus fundamental rights, gender equality, regional development, competitiveness, and digital transformation. Each comes with specialised methodologies, expert requirements, and reporting formats.

Canada's Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) illustrates domestic implementation. Originally focused on gender, GBA+ now requires analysis of intersecting identity factors — race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability — across all federal departments, from defence procurement to fisheries management.

The expansion logic is systematic: each successful mainstreaming framework creates pressure for others to achieve similar cross-cutting status. No agency can afford to appear narrowly sectoral when others claim universal relevance.

The Consultancy Carousel

The European Union's Trans-European Transport Network projects demonstrate moral bureaucracy in practice. A railway proposal navigates multiple assessment requirements:

Environmental and health assessments examining climate impacts, biodiversity effects, air quality improvements, and noise implications.

Social and cultural assessments evaluating community displacement, accessibility improvements, gender effects on mobility patterns, and cultural heritage protection.

Economic, security, and digital assessments conducting cost-benefit analysis, critical infrastructure protection, and smart transport integration requirements.

Each assessment involves different consultancy firms specialising in their domain, producing lengthy reports with distinct methodologies and jargon. The cumulative burden typically exceeds any decision-making body's capacity to integrate findings. Democracy is buried under institutional paralysis and procedural complexity, with important decisions increasingly left for ‘expert panels’ to effectively call.

The ‘ Moral ’ Protection Racket

Moral bureaucracy creates constituencies with vested interests in maintaining procedural complexity. A substantial 'assessment industry' has emerged: environmental impact specialists, gender equality consultants, cultural heritage assessors, digital compliance auditors, and increasingly, integrated assessment firms promising to synthesise multiple requirements.

Professional associations promote expanded application of their assessment domains. The International Association for Impact Assessment, Gender and Development Networks, and similar organisations actively advocate extending their frameworks into new policy areas, complete with certification programmes and training standards.

This creates 'procedural capture' — policy development channelled through professional networks whose livelihoods depend on maintaining assessment complexity. The more intricate the compliance requirements, the more their expertise is required.

This reconfigures who exercises effective power — shifting influence from elected officials accountable to voters toward ‘compliance experts’ accountable primarily to professional standards and commercial interests.

Democratic Erosion

Traditional democracy derives authority from electoral mandate and public discussion about different ideologies. Citizens debate trade-offs, representatives make choices — and face accountability for outcomes.

In a moral bureaucracy, legitimacy derives from procedural correctness. Decisions are justified because they underwent required assessments and formally considered all relevant factors — not because they reflect voter wishes.

This shift has significant implications, not least because moral bureaucracy presents citizens with technical assessment documents requiring specialist expertise. The public sphere becomes a 'procedural democracy', where participation requires technical fluency — not political judgment.

Citizens become excluded from substantial input whilst being assured that all considerations have been 'scientifically' assessed (through opaque ‘black box’ models). When policies fail, officials point to the process rather than accepting responsibility. The conversation shifts from 'this policy reflects our democratic values' to 'this policy followed all required procedures/our ethical mandate/the best science available'.

Paradoxes of Moral Bureaucracy

Three major contradictions reveal the limitations of governance by moral imperative:

Coverage Without Integration : Comprehensive assessment requirements often achieves formal coverage, but without synthesis. When every consideration must be addressed, the cognitive burden becomes overwhelming and compliance becomes perfunctory — a box ticking exercise and little else. Multiple reports addressing different domains rarely get properly integrated into coherent decisions.

Procedure Without Prioritisation : By requiring all values to be considered, moral bureaucracy avoids explicit trade-off decisions. Yet conflicts between health, environment, security, and economic objectives are inevitable. The frameworks provide no guidance for resolution beyond requiring 'balanced consideration' — effectively obscuring rather than resolving conflicts.

Legitimacy Without Deliberation : Policies derive legitimacy from procedural compliance rather than public deliberation. Citizens are assured of thorough technical assessment while being excluded from effective participation in determining priorities.

Accountability Without Responsibility: When everyone is responsible for everything through comprehensive assessment requirements, then no one is responsible for anything in particular. If a policy fails, who is accountable? The health impact assessor? The gender consultant? The ‘black box’ model? The environmental specialist? The coordinating bureaucrat? The elected official who signed off on the process?

The Impossibility of Alternatives

The most insidious feature of moral bureaucracy is its ability to absorb any approach designed to limit it. Every potential reform becomes another assessment requirement with its own professional constituency.

Subsidiarity doesn't simplify decision-making — it generates 'subsidiarity impact assessments', top-down governance frameworks, and coordination that add bureaucratic layers rather than eliminating them. The EU's subsidiarity principle has spawned entire bureaucracies dedicated to assessing whether policies properly respect subsidiarity.

Adaptive Management becomes 'adaptive management plans', monitoring and evaluation frameworks, 'learning and adjustment procedures', and stakeholder feedback mechanisms. Instead of reducing assessment, it adds ongoing assessment requirements throughout policy implementation, while standardising procedures for eventual AI adoption.

Bounded Rationality gets transformed into 'stakeholder engagement frameworks', 'multiple perspectives assessments', and 'inclusive decision-making protocols'. Rather than bounding the process, it expands requirements to ensure all ‘relevant’ (however determined) viewpoints are formally captured.

Deliberative Democracy becomes mandatory citizen consultation requirements, public participation assessment procedures, and stakeholder workshop protocols. Democratic engagement gets proceduralised into technical exercises managed by participation specialists.

Simplification itself becomes a new assessment category — 'regulatory simplification impact assessments' that require analysis of whether policies adequately reduce bureaucratic burden, complete with simplification metrics and compliance monitoring.

Moral bureaucracy absorbs any critique and converts it into another procedural requirement. Even anti-bureaucratic reforms get bureaucratised. Want less red tape? Here's the red tape reduction assessment framework. Want more focused decision-making? Here's the focus and prioritisation protocol.

This creates a system that immunises itself against reform by proceduralising every alternative. The moral protection makes it politically impossible to reject these additions — who can oppose citizen participation assessments or adaptive management protocols without appearing anti-democratic or rigid, not least per a fully compliant media?

The Assessment Inflation Problem

Traditional red tape typically accumulated accidentally through bureaucratic drift. Moral bureaucracy weaponises this, expanding the mountain of red tape systematically through endless virtue-signalling. Each new assessment requirement emerges from supposedly reasonable intentions — but individually reasonable requirements accumulate into an impossible procedural burdens.

The European Commission's impact assessments, for instance, involve approximately seventeen separate criteria covering economic, social, environmental, territorial, and other dimensions. This multiplication happened incrementally as new issues joined the 'must consider' list, because opposing any specific requirement risks being characterised as opposing the underlying value.

Assessment inflation is one-directional — new requirements accumulate but old ones rarely disappear, because each framework is defended in moral terms. The result is mountains of red tape that quietly overwhelms decision-making capacity.

The Dream and the Nightmare

The rise of moral bureaucracy raises questions about contemporary governance. If democratic deliberation is replaced by technical assessment, then voting is all but rendered irrelevant — replaced by an unelected ‘expert’ panel, especially as excessive information often reduces the quality of decisions, overwhelming politicians as opposed to informing — whilst creating barriers to citizen ‘participation’ that favour the ‘expert’ class with impunity. And never mind that it further demands those ‘stakeholders’ chosen to ‘participate’ harbour the ‘correct’ views as a qualifying metric of participation.

'X-in-all-policies' thus represents a templated response to policy, leading to proceduralism through assessment frameworks wrapped in moral legitimacy.

The net result is comprehensive red tape and a moral bureaucracy, leading to impossible demands for assessment, while legitimacy is shifted from democratic deliberation to procedural compliance, expanding professional jurisdictions dependent on maintaining assessment complexity — all while exempting those genuinely responsible from accountability. And where traditional red tape could be opposed politically as inefficient, moral bureaucracy is wrapped in progressive values, making it hard to touch politically — even when it leads to institutional paralysis. When considering the full templated integration across every strata of society we end up with the entire palette of sustainable development goals being comprehensively addressed.

The dream of universal consideration thus becomes the nightmare of endless procedural demands — where bureaucratic processes multiply in the name of moral necessity. The templated 'X-in-all-policies' framework consequently represents not simply a bureaucratic expansion, but a shift toward governance by moral imperative rather than democratic choice.