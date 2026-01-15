The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

soshulmedia
8h

I sense a certain direction in almost all of your recent posts. Most or even all your posts describe the problem of initially well-sounding innovations which in the end seem to be designed only to further world government.

But maybe this is quite simply a deeply spiritual-structural problem?

If one's mode of thinking is "we can fix X if only we would make, invent, establish system Y" with "system Y" being any variant of "create some institution that takes care of it" then ... aren't you *always* serving Satan? *Always* and *principially* creating new structures of power that will then be subsumed, perverted and coalesced into something bigger by the devil's servants who are "excellent" at doing just that. Another angle, another cult, another "book" another bit of structured noise which the devil and his minions can point to and say: "see we also have thought of that, listen to our experts".

Now, I am not saying that the deep occult forces and wicked, intelligent psychopaths within do NOT exist, quite the contrary, they do, are powerful and absolutely nefarious.

But I am rather saying that if one "truly believes in what they propose" and it is ANY variant of "system Y", it will still serve the devil, even though that person might not have any concrete connections into any occult organizations.

Any change will come from chasms and/or innovations that pull the plug and introduce real chaos. Not the controlled "ordo ab chao" variant.

BDBinc
8h

The price of believing you are not free is slavery.

Vigilance every moment, and there only is one.

The central banksterism is designed to control soak up all the material wealth of the world.

