The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Thumbnail Green
3d

So much blood on these useless breakers of things.

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james
3d

very good overview from the monetary angle, or the reasons for the wars.. thanks...

my only quibble "the plan ignored the actual sources of the terrorism" the source of 9-11 was an inside job.. blaming it on ksa and etc, was a very nice distraction that most people accepted at face value... i don't share that viewpoint...

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