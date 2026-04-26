The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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philalethes's avatar
philalethes
4h

I continue to be blown away by the well-defined modular blocks of your cumulative Master Essay. I still suspect there is an AI involved in the sense that holding this overview before one's mind's eye is a Herculanean act of consciousness.

Also being blown away are old cobwebs in the attic of my cranium, as you bring this Picture into focus.

On a parallel rail I notice that there is an acceleration of the remodeling of a World Consciousness. In two centuries plus industrialization increases speed of transport, electricity speedof communication...and my old somewhat Luddite grumbles about "evil" bankers sees that lugging gold around in galleons, or in wheelbarrows from bank to bank, across oceans...couldn't work in thsi acceleration. As usual the top dog competitor entrepeneur types saw it sooner and got their rewarding profits for being the Agents of Reconstruction. But in the long run, which grew shorter and shorter, the Old System had to be demolished. The 20th centurey is mostly demolitions and explosions.

As an old ivory tower onlooker ("philosopher") I track the evolution of the Human Software...and see also the Cycles. 12,000, 6,000, and sub harmonics in years. The current Matrix has reached it's end. The Banksters are but the Agents acting under an accelerating impetus from the Galactic Admin Board!

As energy inflow/injection increases, all sub-systems are accelerated. This "shaking" causes old disease/disorders to be ejected as the System tries to cleanse for the needed suppleness to adapt and survive.

Right now we are feeling more strongly every day the effects of the 6,000 year incoming galactic current sheet wave, which is stirring up all the planets, and the interconnective electrical body-field of the Sun we all live within; meanwhile Earth's magnetic field has been accelerating in its weakening, letting even more high particle energy penetrate into the crust and deep earth, where the siiicon mineral substrates act as capacitors. The earth shifts and groans in earthquake discharges.

Humans, like fleas on a heating plate, scurry faster, and look to their old Bronze Age god myths for explanations.

The MAN software is being revised.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

That really helped me understand a LOT of things I've seen piecemeal for decades... all of your articles are wonderful for integration. Thank you so much.

This documentary defines the final end of the Tartarian interest-free global banking system as somewhere in the last third of the 1800's - right around the same time Julius Wolf was creating his work. There were I think two documentaries on the BIS back in 2010. I can't find either of them now. One featured a woman who was the BIS 'secretary' for her entire career. I was really surprised to learn that during WWII, the BIS was run by an American..., and that he used his role as an intelligence double agent, as a rationale for him to keep his BIS job when he was supposed to go back to America.

"02/11/2026 The Tartarian Banking Systems — Taken Over By The Rothschild Bloodline February 10, 2026 / 361 views

https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/The-Tartarian-Banking-Systems-%E2%80%94-Taken-Over-By-The-Rothschild-Bloodline:b

On Youtube: OldWorldTartaria / 7.48K subscribers / 108,145 views Feb 7, 2026

When historians describe the rise of modern banking, they usually focus on the Medici of Florence, the merchant houses of Amsterdam, and the emergence of central banks in the 18th century. But the real story, the one that barely appears in financial textbooks, the one that even today sits buried in monastery archives and sealed family vaults, began with something far older."

I have to go back and listen to this again. I should have memorized the Rothschild family's original name, before they adopted Red Shield - the Tartarian Keeper network symbol. Another source puts the Rothschilds as downline from the Italian Orsini family.

What I want to know is which 5 Tartarian Keeper families, recruited the Rothschilds. They would be the ones that made Julius Wolf's work come to fruition down the decades... at the same time the United States of America was being converted into a corporation - with it's citizens future labor as collateral.

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