The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Ballynally's avatar
Ballynally
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I have been thoroughly impressed by all the articles ESC has put up. So to the point and concise i have made it my prime link when i discuss these matters with others. The only danger is that the label 'conspiracy theorist' will be put on it, despite the undeniable ( checkable) truth.

It is uncomfortable reading for 'normies' simply because everyone in the West has grown up on it and consider China/ Russia as dictatorial ie the 'fascist right'.

So the trick might be to offer them an insight into the mechanisms of neo liberalism. The Left has big issues with it so that might be the gateway. The financial crisis of 2008 did not result in structural changes. There is common ground there amongst centrists.

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