The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5h

Appreciation and blessings from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Venetian Hunter's avatar
Venetian Hunter
4h

We need your expertise on free masonry champ , its the cult holding all the top positions through blackmail , child abuse etc , they even got through the Vatican , they hold top positions in the military , the police the civil service and all governments , hell the Sax Coburgs are Bavarian Iluminatti , blow it wide open !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture