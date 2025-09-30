Much is said about Gaza, and for good reason.

But exactly what is Trump’s 20 point plan really about?

Executive Summary

The reconstruction plans now circulating for Gaza follow Ukraine’s template: conditional finance gated by reforms, enforced through external oversight, operationalised via six technical rails — accreditation, finance, digital ID, audits, data systems, and procurement. The structure is already visible in active UN tenders, existing biometric registration systems, and the proposed international authority; what remains pending is the technical detail that would formalise the system.

What enables this architecture is the weaponisation of the emergency itself. Crisis becomes the justification for centralising authority, bypassing normal democratic processes, and installing oversight systems that would be unacceptable under ordinary circumstances. The emergency frame — used identically in Ukraine — legitimises derogations, fast-tracked procurement, comprehensive data collection, and mandatory digital registration, all presented as temporary necessities that tend never to sunset. Emergency governance becomes the permanent operating system.

For Gaza’s residents, this trajectory would produce a heavily managed existence where daily life integrates into comprehensive digital oversight. Digital ID becomes essential for accessing employment, aid, and services — tying survival to centralised platforms controlled externally. This digital integration intersects with reconstruction priorities constrained by commercial viability rather than community need: projects must generate investor returns, not merely serve displaced populations. Water plants that charge fees get built before housing; toll infrastructure precedes schools. The social and economic landscape restructures to favor external capital.

At the individual level, conditionality becomes personal: those who dissent or stand against the system risk exclusion at a moment’s notice. When access to wages, services, and aid flows through centralised digital infrastructure controlled externally, the ability to cut off non-compliant individuals becomes a built-in feature. The systems marketed as efficient aid delivery double as mechanisms for enforcing compliance — not through overt coercion, but through the quiet threat of digital exclusion from the essentials of daily life.

Politically, the model defers self-determination indefinitely. Authority rests with an international body that conditions governance transfer on reform completion — a checklist with no firm deadline, assessed by external auditors using undisclosed standards. Residents face a prolonged transitional period where decisions about their economy, territory, and future are made by creditors and donors, not through domestic political processes.

The outcome is not sovereignty but permanent conditionality operating at three scales: territorial (Gaza’s authority contingent on external certification), infrastructural (reconstruction via systems that encode donor control), and individual (personal access contingent on compliance).

Ukraine served as the pilot, Gaza as the next visible application. The same six-rail system is already being deployed piecemeal across heavily indebted nations, where individual components — digital ID mandates, procurement standardisation, reform-linked financing — arrive separately but integrate toward the same architecture. The UN Emergency Platform, once formalised, will provide a protocol for activating this system globally during any declared crisis, transforming conditionality into global emergency governance.

The result is territories whose governance and development remain permanently contingent on meeting standards defined externally, enforced through financial dependency, and monitored through technical systems that are nearly impossible to exit once installed. It is, in short, neocolonialism.

The Pilot

When the EU structured its support through the Ukraine Facility, it installed an operating system for governance itself. Money flows only when Kiev meets specific reform milestones: 69 reforms tracked by roughly 130 indicators (per the Ukraine Plan submitted to the European Commission), disbursed in scheduled tranches, monitored via a public scoreboard. This is codified conditional governance — transparent, rule-bound, and explicit.

The mechanism is straightforward: reconstruction needs create dependency, dependency creates leverage, leverage enables conditionality, and conditionality requires oversight. What makes Ukraine distinctive is the systematisation. Conditions are embedded in automated technical infrastructure, and enforced through financial gates that only open when compliance is certified by external auditors.

That’s the template.

Gaza

In Gaza, the architectural template arrives before the indicators and thresholds — the structure is plainly visible, but the benchmarks are yet pending. The plans, emerging by the minute appear to follow Ukraine’s pattern with remarkable precision — though, as said, the mechanisms are yet to formalise.

The US-backed proposal centers on an international transitional authority — reportedly with Tony Blair as chair and what critics call a ‘Board of Peace’ dominated by external actors — that would ‘handle the funding for redevelopment’ and maintain administrative control ‘until the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program’. Trump’s recently announced 20-point plan makes the conditionality explicit: the external board will ‘handle the funding for redevelopment … until [PA] reforms are completed’, with security and political steps tied to ‘standards, milestones, and timeframes’.

This is Ukraine’s model in principle: external authority plus reform-gated money equals conditional governance, conditional security, even.

The difference at present is codification. Where Ukraine publishes scorecards and quasi-corporate milestone reports, Gaza’s plan so far only sketches the structure without publishing the benchmarks — though the days are early. The conditionality, however, is explicit: funding and authority remain external until reforms are certified — but the granular targets, indicators, metrics, and timetables that would make it rule-bound rather than discretionary haven’t yet been released.

Reconstruction needs are estimated at more than $50 billion over ten years, ensuring that whoever controls the purse controls the program. This isn’t incidental leverage — it’s the core mechanism. Finance becomes the master switch, and Gaza’s sovereignty functionally becomes contingent on reform certification — a condition determined by external auditors, not domestic processes.

What we witness is a triad: conditional sovereignty (authority contingent on external approval) flows from conditional finance (money gated by reforms), enforced through conditional governance (oversight systems that remain external until compliance is certified).

The brand is ‘Good Governance’ sold as an ethical imperative (what else), but the result is nothing short of control.

How Conditional Governance Operates

Conditional governance doesn’t float on rhetoric; it runs through specific technical and administrative systems. These are the rails that make the architecture functional. Finance sits at the top — it gates everything else — but the system works through an integrated flow:

finance gates funding → procurement routes contracts

→ accreditation picks who can participate → digital ID grants access to benefits

→ data measures performance → audits decide whether tranches release.

Together, these rails transform conditionality from policy into operations. We previously discussed these in general, and how they map to Ukraine. Now, let’s see how they apply to Gaza.

Rail 1: Accreditation (Vetting)

By accreditation is meant two interlocking gates: who gets to implement (vendor pre-qualification) and who gets to govern (authority vetting). Both determine participation before work begins.

Implementers: Delivery runs through UN and international financial institution vendor ecosystems where access requires registration with the UN Global Marketplace (UNGM) and, for UNOPS projects, onboarding into e-sourcing platforms. No registration, no bids, no role. This is de facto accreditation for the supply side — a whitelist that determines who can touch reconstruction funds.

Governors: The Gaza plans concentrate authority in a foreign-led council with a tightly vetted technocratic committee. Who is allowed to govern is pre-selected and externally validated. This is accreditation on the authority side — not professional licensing, but political vetting that determines who sits at the decision table.

Rail 2: Finance

The financial rail sits above the others. The plan’s core mechanism — international body handles funding until PA reforms are complete — controls pace (draw-downs), scope (eligible projects), and ultimately handover timing. The reconstruction needs assessment underscores how much leverage this confers.

Finance is the master switch because everything else depends on it. No money, no implementation, no authority transfer. Finance determines whether any other rail operates, while tranche spacing and rhythm matters as much as the total amounts.

Rail 3: Digital ID

Gaza already operates on existing digital registration systems. UNRWA’s eUNRWA platform and Family Registration e-Cards provide a long-standing registration layer for Palestinians. The World Food Programme’s SCOPE system adds biometric deduplication for cash and aid programs. These systems create the infrastructure for tying individuals to entitlements, payments, and compliance regimes.

These aren’t neutral technical tools. Who controls the identity layer controls access to reconstruction benefits, employment, and services. Current debates over new biometric requirements in Gaza indicate the direction: more granular, more centralised… and more conditional.

The policy question that will determine how intrusive this rail becomes: Will access to reconstruction wages, services, or benefits be made contingent on enrollment in digital ID systems? If yes, identity registration transforms from administrative convenience into a governance gate. Those most dependent on reconstruction — the displaced, the dispossessed — will have the least ability to refuse systems that condition survival on compliance and visibility. But what’s equally critical is what appeal or redress mechanisms exist if registration is denied or access is revoked?

Without due process protections, ID systems quickly become tools of exclusion.

Rail 4: Audits

Reform-gated funding implies auditability by definition — someone must verify reform claims before tranches release or authority transfers. Ukraine’s Facility demonstrates the template: milestones trigger checks, checks enable payouts. Gaza’s framework points to PA ‘reforms’ emphasising transparency, fiscal sustainability, and governance — all auditable categories, even if the specific checklist hasn’t yet been published.

The audit function isn’t merely technical verification; it’s the gatekeeping mechanism that determines when conditionality is satisfied and control can shift. Yet, critical questions remain: Who sets the audit standard — EU protocols, World Bank frameworks, INTOSAI guidelines, or a hybrid? Whoever holds that pen determines not just if reforms are certified, but what counts as completion. And is reform completion binary or staged? Staged completion allows incremental handover as reforms are completed in phases; binary completion means external control persists until every condition is met — prolonging external authority indefinitely if any reform lags.

Rail 5: Data

Ukraine’s public scoreboard demonstrates how data functions as governance infrastructure: targets, indicators, periodic progress reports that directly tie to funding and authority. The UN’s ‘Emergency Platform’ — which emphasises multi-stakeholder commitments and tracking in crises — foreshadows how Gaza’s data layer will operate: centralised dashboards, Result-Based Management with KPI tracking, and progress briefings that determine whether conditions are met.

Data here isn’t just measurement; it’s the language of conditionality. What gets tracked determines what gets funded. What gets reported determines what gets approved. The feedback loop is direct and mechanical:

surveillance gathered → indicator collected → KPI processed

→ dashboard updated → management review conducted

→ tranche decision made → procurement release authorised.

This cycle creates a political pace that can (and will) override local priorities — if quarterly reviews work to gate milestone payments, local planning horizons shrink to match the donor calendar, and not community needs.

Yet who owns and controls the dashboard — a UN agency, an international financial institution, a donor consortium? Dashboard custody determines who defines success, who sees the data, and ultimately who decides when conditions are met.

Rail 6: Procurement

Reconstruction contracts are already channeled through UN procurement systems — UNGM, UNOPS, WHO frameworks. Active tenders this year include UNOPS long-term agreements for Gaza prefabricated housing modules and WHO emergency hospital equipment contracts. This standardisation isn’t bureaucratic housekeeping; it’s how policy constraints travel into contracts.

When procurement rules are uniform and centrally controlled, compliance becomes automatic. You can’t build outside the system because the system controls access to materials, vendors, and approvals. UNOPS/UNGM rules appear poised to become the default regime for all major works, embedding donor policy constraints contractually in every reconstruction project. Standardised procurement is policy enforcement in concrete and steel.

Crisis as Coordination Technology

The UN Emergency Platform provides the conceptual architecture that makes these systems cohere — it’s the analytic lens here, not literally written into Gaza documents, but the logic is structurally identical. Developed as a protocol the Secretary-General can activate during ‘complex global shocks’, it’s designed to pull together states, international financial institutions, private sector actors, and NGOs into a coordinated response framework that — per the UN’s own framing — can ‘secure commitments and hold key actors to account’.

The Emergency Platform isn’t a standing institution — it’s a governance mode, a protocol that activates during crises. What makes it significant is how it functions:

Crisis-activated centralisation: Emergency justifies a coordination hub that supersedes normal domestic processes

Multi-stakeholder accountability: Tracks commitments across actors, creating de facto conditionality through the accountability frame

Derogations and fast-tracks: Enables streamlined procurement, expedited approvals, and legal exceptions

Temporary authority that functions as permanent: This is critical. The Platform is pitched as a temporary protocol — no standing bureaucracy, just activation during shocks — but the analysis here examines how it functions in practice: as a coordination mode that tends not to have a sunset clause. Emergency measures become the standard because the conditions that justify their existence (crisis, fragility, reform incompleteness) can always be extended, and without hard deadlines or third-party enforcement mechanisms, ‘temporary’ tends to becomes ‘indefinite’.

Where the Emergency Platform coordinates global responses, Gaza’s plan implements hands-on administration — executive control, legal oversight, budget authority, reform sequencing — all justified by the emergency frame.

The emergency doesn’t just legitimise exceptional measures; it enables functional alignment across all six rails. Crisis becomes the reason procurement can be centralised, identity systems can be mandatory, data collection can be comprehensive, audits can be intrusive, accreditation can be restrictive, and finance can be conditional.

The emergency frame is what locks the system end-to-end.

What Makes This Deeply Troubling

Displacement, Not Partnership

Conditional governance replaces domestic political processes with external oversight. The justification is always technical — ’reforms’, ‘transparency’, ‘capacity building’ — but the effect is political: decisions about priorities, trade-offs, and futures are made by creditors and donors, not by the people living with the consequences.

In Gaza’s case, the structure explicitly sidelines Palestinian governance. A foreign-led council with minimal local representation controls reconstruction funding, sets reform requirements, and determines when — if ever — authority transfers.

This isn’t partnership — it’s administration with a humanitarian gloss.

Permanence

‘Temporary’ transitional authorities rarely sunset. The conditionality never ends because the bar for ‘reform completion’ remains discretionary and can always be raised. Ukraine’s scoreboard is transparent about its demands, but there’s no hard deadline for when the Facility ends. Gaza’s plan currently lacks even that clarity — who decides when reforms are ‘complete’? What happens if external actors never certify completion?

What begins as crisis response becomes the standard operating procedure, not through conspiracy but through procedural drift: each review finds ‘progress but more work needed’, each tranche release comes with additional ‘conditions’, and emergency measures that were supposed to be transitional become the steady state.

Reconstruction as Leverage

The scale of destruction creates the opportunity for restructuring. Massive reconstruction needs mean massive dependency, and dependency is what makes conditionality enforceable. The worse the devastation, the more leverage external actors have to redesign governance, economics, and social systems according to their preferences.

This is why conditional finance is always most aggressive after catastrophes. The crisis opens the window, and reconstruction funds are the tool to hold it open.

Surveillance

Digital ID systems, biometric registration, comprehensive data collection — these soon become requirements for accessing basic services and reconstruction benefits. The emergency justifies their implementation (‘how else can we prevent fraud?’), but once installed, they don’t dismantle.

The people most vulnerable — those most dependent on aid and reconstruction — have the least ability to refuse surveillance systems that condition their survival on compliance and visibility.

Not Driven by Needs

The Gaza plan’s emphasis on public-private partnerships and blended finance aimed at investor returns reveals that reconstruction isn’t primarily about meeting human needs; it’s about creating investable projects that generate returns for enterprise, while placing desperate people and governments under frameworks of control. Infrastructure gets built not where it’s most needed but where it’s most profitable. The billionaires in the Blair plan aren’t philanthropists — they expect concessions, contracts, and revenue streams… and the Western taxpayer better pay up.

Proponents argue that bankability ensures financial sustainability and attracts private capital at scale. But the diagnostic test is straightforward: where project selection is constrained by bankability rather than need, outcomes skew to investors. Water treatment plants that can charge user fees get built before housing for the displaced. Toll roads precede schools. Energy infrastructure targets industrial zones before residential neighborhoods.

This is privatisation through reconstruction: public assets and services restructured as profit centers, locked in through long-term agreements that outlast any transitional authority. And the most incredible thing about that is that in spite of harvesting oversized rewards, the private parties don’t even contribute the lions share of ‘blended finance’ funds, but rather leaves that for the Western taxpayer to cough up.

The Template

Ukraine wasn’t the invention of this model — it’s the most visible, most formalised pilot application. Gaza is now the second. The template is exportable: any post-conflict, post-disaster, or heavily indebted territory can be subject to the same architecture. The six rails aren’t unique to Ukraine or Gaza — they’re standard operating procedure for UN and IFI systems globally.

What we’re witnessing isn’t a crisis response. It’s the emergence of conditional governance as a tool — a reproducible, standardisable system for external control that operates through financial dependency, technical infrastructure, and crisis legitimation.

The Pattern and Its Implications

Gaza following Ukraine isn’t coincidence. It’s application of a proven template. The mechanisms are familiar because they’re designed to be reusable:

Reconstruction dependency creates leverage

Financial conditionality gates access

Technical systems (the six rails) enforce compliance

Emergency framing justifies centralisation and derogations

External oversight substitutes for domestic accountability

‘Temporary’ arrangements become permanent infrastructure

The pipeline is clear: conditional finance is the lever, conditional governance the process, conditional sovereignty the outcome — and it’s all marketed as ‘Good Governance’. What distinguishes the cases is context: Ukraine’s conditionality sits inside an EU accession framework with negotiating leverage and legal protections; Gaza’s operates within emergency trusteeship logic with no comparable counterweight.

The sophistication lies in how it avoids appearing as what it is. This is neocolonialism refined for the 21st century— there’s no colonial administrator, instead, there are technocrats, dashboards, indicators, and thresholds that needs to be met. The language is development, transparency, and capacity building. The effect is external control that can operate indefinitely while claiming to be temporary, technical, and in everyone’s best interest.

What makes this template dangerous isn’t any single component — conditional lending has existed for decades, procurement standardisation has clear efficiencies, digital systems can improve service delivery. The danger is the integration: when all six rails align, when emergency framing enables comprehensive derogations, when finance gates everything else, the result is a governance system that operates above and around domestic institutions while being nearly impossible to exit.

Legal mechanics underscore this. Which forum legitimises the authority — UN Security Council resolution, bilateral compact, multilateral agreement? Which dispute forum governs the public-private partnerships and reconstruction contracts — ICSID, UNCITRAL arbitration, or local courts? What about waivers of sovereign immunity and choice of governing law in concession agreements?

These choices determine where sovereignty is effectively outsourced, often to venues beyond domestic judicial reach, with disputes resolved under international commercial law rather than local statutes.

Ukraine at least has a government, an EU accession path, and geopolitical leverage that creates at least some negotiating room. Gaza has none of those. The template applied there will be more extreme, more intrusive, and more resistant to any eventual handover. That’s what makes it the clearer test case: when conditional governance faces no legit counterweight, what does it become?

The answer is being written in the reconstruction plans circulating now — plans that treat devastation as opportunity and rebuilding as restructuring, all coordinated through the six rails that make external control operational, durable, and very difficult to see for what it is.

And it even bridges to conditional autonomy, where the individuals dependence on Digital ID, surveillance infrastructure, and almost certainly eventual CBDCs create a scenario where it becomes very difficult to stand up to whoever set the ‘conditions’, because any objection can lead to your CBDC balance being cancelled in a heartbeat.

Questions Without Answers

The Gaza plan remains incomplete in critical ways. These aren’t gaps in reporting — they’re design questions that will determine how intrusive the system becomes:

Will there be a published scoreboard?

Ukraine’s transparent milestone tracking makes conditionality visible and, theoretically, bounded. If Gaza publishes similar benchmarks with dates and tranche triggers, it becomes rule-bound. If it doesn’t, conditionality remains discretionary — and indefinite.

Which audit playbook?

EU standards, World Bank frameworks, or INTOSAI protocols — whoever sets the verification standard holds the pen. This determines not just if reforms are certified, but who decides.

Who owns the identity layer? Will existing systems (UNRWA, WFP) continue, or will a new stack be imposed? What consent and redress mechanisms exist when biometric registration becomes mandatory for accessing services?

What’s the default procurement regime?

Early tenders suggest UNOPS/UNGM rules, but will all major reconstruction works flow through UN systems, or will a hybrid emerge? This choice determines which policy constraints automatically embed in every contract.

Who owns and administers the data room and dashboard?

A UN agency, World Bank unit, or donor consortium? Dashboard custody determines who defines success metrics, who sees performance data, and ultimately who decides when conditions are satisfied.

How does security conditionality function?

Trump’s 20-point plan makes clear that security withdrawals and arrangements are themselves tied to ‘standards, milestones, and timeframes’. This reinforces that conditionality isn’t only fiscal — it extends to territorial control, movement, border crossings, even sovereignty itself.

Are there sunset clauses?

Hard deadlines for when the international authority’s control ends, when the finance gate opens fully, when oversight terminates. Without them, ‘transitional’ becomes permanent.

The shape these answers take will determine whether Gaza’s conditional governance merely follows Ukraine’s formalised model or becomes something more extreme — a test case for how much external control can be normalised under emergency framing when those subject to it have no leverage to resist.

These matters are not by chance. And we presently witness the implementation of the same six-rail protocol in third world nations.