The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Thalia Martin's avatar
Thalia Martin
1d

This article, as well as being brilliant as usual, contains the seed of hope, which instinctively I know is there 🙂

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Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
1d

The purpose of a model is to advance a potentially controversial policy that has already been decided by making it appear to be dictated by the data fed into the model.

Thus, a model is a form of mystification. It fools people into believing that all relevant objective facts have been properly weighed in an impartial way that compels one to accept the model's conclusion.

However, the model always contains a well-concealed "fudge factor," a completely arbitrary figure that can easily be adjusted so that, no matter what information is inputted, the final output is exactly what the maker of the model wants.

The more complex the model, the harder it is to understand, the better it works to intimidate anyone disinclined to follow its conclusions.

The most valuable section of any "how to" library is the one on "how to lie." How to lie with words, numbers, data, statistics, maps, graphs, charts, etc., etc.

Thank you for adding to this must-read collection. Beauty is the splendor of truth.

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