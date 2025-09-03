In late 2023, the New York Stock Exchange floated a new kind of financial product: Natural Asset Companies (NACs). The idea was simple on the surface but radical underneath — turn forests, wetlands, even clean air into tradable financial assets. For a moment, the plan made headlines, but after public outcry the SEC and NYSE quietly shelved it.

But shelving is not scrapping. The idea is very much alive. And the real question isn’t if NACs will come back, but how.

The Problem They’re Trying to Solve

Imagine a major hedge fund buys a 25-year lease promising carbon credits from a debt-for-nature securitised rainforest in Peru. On paper, it looks like a win-win: the rainforest is ‘protected’, and the investor earns returns by selling carbon offsets.

But if Peru’s government defaults on its obligations or simply collapses economically, then the whole financial structure unravels.

For investors, that kind of risk is intolerable.

The Pivot Point: Global Law as a Backstop

Here’s where the machinery clicks into place. Instead of leaving these contracts at the mercy of national politics, financiers want to anchor them in international law. The vehicle is the Cape Town Convention and its newer MAC Protocol (originally designed for aircraft and heavy equipment financing).

Under this system, if a host nation defaults on an ‘ecosystem service lease’, private creditors can bypass local courts entirely. They can seize pledged assets, redirect payment flows, or take over the lease — across borders, with the backing of international enforcement mechanisms.

In plain English: if a country stumbles, the rights to its forests, rivers, or wetlands won’t revert to its people or government. They’ll be automatically secured to investors, enforced through ISDS (Investor–State Dispute Settlement) tribunals and global registries.

This is the pivot. It’s what turns NACs from an experiment into a robust new asset class.

Blended Finance: Public Risk, Private Reward

To sweeten the deal, these arrangements are wrapped in ‘blended finance’. Taxpayers — via development banks and UN funds — cover the bulk of upfront costs. Private investors enter late, cherry-pick projects, and reap guaranteed returns. If things go wrong, public money absorbs the losses. If things go well, private money takes the profits. Heads I win, tails you lose — lemon socialism on repeat play.

It’s the same playbook we saw in 2008’s financial crisis — except this time the collateral isn’t subprime mortgages, but the planet (and your tax bondage) itself.

The Dudley Connection

This isn’t happening on the margins. It’s being guided from the core of global finance. In 2021, the Bretton Woods Committee published a report on sovereign debt restructuring. The lead voice? William Dudley, former president of the New York Federal Reserve and longtime insider at the Bank for International Settlements.

The report openly endorsed the Cape Town model as a way to handle defaults: bypass domestic laws, empower creditors, and enforce recoveries across borders. It even proposed extending the approach to ESG-linked bonds and SDG-tied instruments — the very terrain NACs occupy.

Dudley’s involvement is crucial. It signals that this isn’t just about environmentalism or philanthropy. It’s about embedding a new class of assets — natural assets — directly into the architecture of global finance.

Why It Matters

On paper, NACs are about ‘saving the planet’. In practice, they:

Strip sovereign nations of real control over their own land and resources.

Funnel public money into private returns.

Create a global legal framework that locks in investor rights above democratic processes.

Turn nature into collateral, traded and enforced as securely as aircraft leases or sovereign bonds.

The forests remain standing, but their control migrates elsewhere — into a web of international law, investor protections, and financial markets.

The Bigger Picture

The trajectory is clear. What began as conservation policy is converging into a neo-colonial financial regime. Through NACs, Cape Town enforcement, and ISDS arbitration, environmental protection becomes the pretext for a new wave of asset securitisation.

The public pays through taxes, rising food and fuel costs, and carbon fees. Investors pocket risk-free returns. Sovereigns lose authority. And global finance gains a new, enforceable asset class — secured not by mortgages or machines, but by rivers, forests, and biodiversity itself.

In short: the world’s natural wealth is being quietly restructured into collateral for a financial system run beyond the reach of nations — and William Dudley and his peers are holding the pen.

The NYSE tried to float NACs, but failed in their first attempt. They’ll be back.

Only next time, they’ll arrive wrapped in international law, enforced tribunals, and the full weight of global finance.