The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Jan Ravensbergen
7h

esc claims on Telegram that this epic omnibus release will be his last for a while, as he embarks on a long-touted and 💥hugely deserved 💥 period of rest, recuperation, & family time.

He’s been sprinting for many months; thankfully he appears to have begun to acknowledge that we are, collectively, caught up in a marathon…

So really hoping the next several weeks — while esc recharges his metaphorical battery pack — will provide a window for us all to review and re-appreciate huge swaths of his work and re-digest his sweeping insights.

My 🎄Christmas Wish: 🎄that someone of massive talent, brainpower, and nuance assembles some sort of:

💥💥💥 The ABCs of EscapeKey 💥💥💥

that distills his vast tapestry of understanding to a meta, meta, meta, meta level we all can more easily share with the multitude of newbies who can’t (or don’t want to without a simplified overview‼️) understand or grasp what all the fuss is about.

Can’t wait for 2026‼️‼️‼️👍

Onward 💗❣️

Crixcyon
7h

Government is never required. What they do is screw things up to disorient the public and then tell us we need them to provide a solution. That solution is always more tyranny. No way do I ever trust the government no matter what they pretend to do. There are always ulterior motives underlying everything they do. If after 250 years government really worked, we would see that it is no longer necessary for anything.

