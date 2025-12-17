There is no memo. There’s no signed order. No smoking gun with a flowchart titled ‘Global Control Grid’.

That’s the point. That’s what makes it work.

What is provable is almost worse than an outright conspiracy: convergence. A dozen institutional actors, each pursuing their mandates, each building their piece, each creating interoperable interfaces with the others — until one morning we wake up inside an architecture that can gate access to financial services, supply chains, employment, and food based on compliance scores we never agreed to, enforced by systems designed to execute without human intervention, with no built-in off-switch and no automatic sunset provisions.

Every claim that follows is documented with primary sources. What’s contested is whether the coupling constitutes an ‘eligibility engine’ rather than ‘risk management modernisation’. The same systems are described in glowing terms in reports from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and McKinsey, advising clients on how to capitalise from tokenisation, programmable settlement, and digital identity integration. They ask: how do we profit from this ‘great’ transition?

These essays ask a different question: what happens to those who fail the conditions?

But the institutional reports don’t mention Santhoshi Kumari.

I. The Nine Layers

The architecture discussed in ‘The Inversion of Polarity’ has nine layers organised into three functional phases. It’s the same structure that frequently appears when you need automated eligibility determination at scale. Institutions converge on it because it’s a system that works for problems encountered frequently.

Configuration

These layers define what can be represented and addressed — the system’s assumptions, its data grammar, and the entities it can authenticate. This information changes slowly but is referenced constantly.

The Model. It starts with scenarios. The Network for Greening the Financial System — 140+ central banks and supervisors — publishes climate projections that become the baseline for stress testing worldwide. These scenarios aren’t just predictions. They’re the system’s internal model of how the world works — the assumptions every downstream calculation takes as given. They shape how banks assess risk, what they disclose to investors, how much capital they hold. Who voted for these scenarios? No one . They emerge from technical working groups, adopted through institutional consensus.

The Standard. For information to move through the system, it needs machine-readable format. ISO 20022 provides the structure for financial messaging — extensible, with new fields added quarterly. The International Sustainability Standards Board harmonises sustainability reporting. The EU mandates digital formats for corporate disclosures. The point isn’t any single, particular standard — the point is the convergence . Compatible formats mean automated systems can parse, route, and act without human intervention.

The Identity. You can’t gate access without knowing who’s asking. The EU’s eIDAS 2.0 regulation requires digital identity wallets by 2026-27. Businesses in regulated sectors must accept these credentials. FATF links identity verification to financial access. The wallet doesn’t just prove who you are — it carries attributes (credentials, certifications, compliance statuses) that downstream systems can read and evaluate. It includes a ‘no disadvantage’ clause for refusing the wallet — but that protection operates at the identity layer. It doesn’t give you a veto inside the transaction itself.

Evaluation

These layers determine how the system scores you — the coefficients it assigns, the verification it requires, the pricing it imposes. This information updates continuously.

The Coefficient. Models produce numbers. Emission factors measure carbon released. Carbon intensity scores rate companies by pollution per dollar of revenue. ESG ratings. Attribution ratios assign a bank’s share of its borrowers’ emissions. The GHG Protocol categorises emissions. The EU Taxonomy defines what qualifies as ‘green’. These numbers look neutral, like they’re just measuring reality, but they’re really not. They’re the inputs to ‘ if/then ’ logic that determines whether your transaction goes through.

The Validator. Someone has to check whether claims are true. ISO writes standards for how certifiers should work. The International Accreditation Forum runs mutual recognition agreements — ‘accredited once, accepted everywhere’. National bodies accredit certifiers. Certifiers validate company claims. The first global assurance standard for sustainability (ISSA 5000) was approved in 2024. Computers don’t care what they’re checking — they just validate against standards .

The Capital. Your compliance status translates directly into cost of capital. Basel rules now require climate disclosure. Investors price in exposures. Investment funds screen and exclude. You don’t need to be sanctioned to be punished. You just need to be expensive — priced out of credit markets, excluded from indices, dropped by insurers. And it compounds: once you’re expensive to one lender, you become riskier to all of them.

Execution

These layers control what the system does — the moment of settlement, the mechanisms of restriction, the extension to physical reality. These events fire discretely: a transaction executes or fails in milliseconds.

The Settlement. This is where money becomes programmable. The Bank for International Settlements is running Project Agorá — seven central banks and 41 private institutions prototyping tokenised deposits that execute smart contracts. In June 2023, BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens explained: programmable money enables ‘if/then’ conditional execution and reduces ‘the need for human interventions that might cause transactions to be delayed’. Read that again. The explicit design goal is removing humans from the loop at settlement time . If this connects to standardised messaging — the obvious path — then conditions at settlement can include whatever attributes those messages carry. Your credential, your score, your counterparty’s status. If any condition fails, the transaction fails automatically, without credible possibility of appeal.

The Enforcement. When legal triggers fire, rapid financial exclusion infrastructure is already operational. FATF rules cover asset freezing with an open mandate. The Travel Rule requires real-time screening against watchlists. Financial Intelligence Units share information across borders. The machinery works now — for sanctions targets. But the infrastructure is indifferent to the triggering criteria. The same pipes that freeze a terrorist’s funds can freeze anyone’s, given sufficient legal basis.

The Natural World. The framework extends beyond carbon to nature itself. The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures publishes 14 recommended disclosures on biodiversity and ecosystem dependencies. The Science Based Targets Network provides methods for quantifiable nature targets. Nature metrics feed disclosures, disclosures shape investor expectations, expectations become loan covenants, covenants become conditions on credit. The loop closes: the physical world becomes a variable in the financial system.

II. The Seams

Nine layers would be concerning but containable if they stayed separate. But unfortunately — they don’t.

The institutions themselves describe interoperability as a design goal. BIS publications describe unified ledgers where identity and compliance attributes become inputs to settlement logic. The EU’s sustainability reporting rules explicitly reference global standard alignment. The outputs from one framework feed directly into the inputs of another. The connections exist in the institutions’ own documentation.

The seams don’t just carry data. They’re transformations — each layer’s output restructured to become the next layer’s input. The coefficient becomes a field in a message which becomes a condition in a contract — while the contract becomes a settlement (or a denial).

Example: A CO₂e coefficient → becomes an ISO 20022 field → becomes a smart-contract condition → becomes ‘approved’ or ‘rejected’ at settlement; an ‘if’ or an ‘else’.

Model feeds Coefficient. The climate scenarios are explicitly designed for stress tests. Central banks worldwide use them as a shared baseline, so the assumptions baked into those models — how much damage a 2°C rise causes, which sectors are exposed — become the state variables that flow through everything else.

Standards encode Coefficients. ISO 20022 supplies the container. What was once a score in a spreadsheet becomes a signal that automated systems can parse and act on.

Standards feed Validators. The certification infrastructure validates claims made in standardised formats. Certification bodies check boxes against criteria set by technical committees — transforming raw data into verified state.

Validators feed Propagation. Here’s where it cascades through supply chains. Your suppliers’ direct emissions become part of your indirect emissions through CBAM. You need data from them — they need data from their suppliers. When primary data isn’t available, estimation models fill the gap. Input-output models can trace economic flows across industries and borders, calculating embodied emissions through unlimited tiers. You can’t hide in complexity.

Coefficient attaches to Identity. This seam is partial in Western democracies but fully operational in China. Anti-money-laundering rules require identifying the real humans who own and control companies. Know-your-customer processes already evaluate people as controllers and beneficial owners. The infrastructure to attach scores directly to persons exists — Western jurisdictions just haven’t activated it for direct personal scoring yet.

China has. Their enterprise environmental credit system links company ratings directly to financing access, with consequences flowing to owners. Green scores get preferential rates, while black scores get denied.

Personal carbon tracking exists in the West too — Mastercard’s Carbon Calculator estimates your footprint from your transaction history. It’s labeled ‘informational’ for now, but truth is that the infrastructure doesn’t care what you call it at all.

Standards feed Settlement. The BIS prototype runs on unified ledgers. If standardised messaging connects to those ledgers, then the attributes encoded in transaction data become inputs to settlement logic. The standard becomes the interface between what you’ve disclosed and whether your payment goes through — transforming disclosure into actuation.

Identity feeds Settlement. Digital identity wallets authenticate who you are when you transact. Payment regulations already require strong customer authentication. The wallet becomes the authentication channel — and credentials can be suspended, withdrawn, or invalidated by issuers. Your identity state controls whether the settlement executes.

Validators feed Capital. Verified disclosures affect how markets price your debt and equity. When your climate exposure is visible to investors, your cost of borrowing rises or falls accordingly. The market enforces what regulators suggest.

Settlement feeds Enforcement. The anti-money-laundering infrastructure can restrict transactions when legal triggers fire. That machinery is already running. The only variable is what triggers it.

Enforcement feeds Natural Capital. Nature disclosures create expectations from regulators and investors. Your relationship with ecosystems becomes another input to automated credit decisions — closing the feedback loop from the physical world back into the financial system.

Insurance gates access independently. This seam works without programmable money — and it’s already activated. Insurers and reinsurers exclude activities that exceed their internal thresholds: too much coal exposure, wrong jurisdiction, wrong sector. Lloyd’s of London stopped covering new coal projects in 2022 (later reversed, at least temporarily), and major reinsurers have followed. When underwriting withdraws, operations become unfinanceable regardless of what the settlement layer does. This isn’t theoretical — companies are losing coverage right now, based on coefficient thresholds.

Twelve seams documented — operational or in advanced prototype. One still activation-dependent: direct coefficient-to-person binding in Western democracies.

III. The Control Flow

Information flows down through these layers as control signals. What the Model permits, the Standard represents. What the Standard formats, the Coefficient quantifies. What the Coefficient measures, the Validator checks — and validation feeds Capital allocation, whose pricing shapes Settlement, while Enforcement actuates whatever earlier layers have flagged.

The critical asymmetry: downward flow is comprehensive and fast. Upward correction is absent at execution speed.

Feedback mechanisms exist — audits, consultations, incident reports — but they operate on different timescales than execution. By the time the review concludes, the transaction has already failed.

IV. The Override That Doesn’t Exist

Surely there are safeguards. Surely someone thought about rights.

They did. The safeguards exist, but they exist in a different legal universe than the rails.

GDPR Article 22 grants EU residents ‘the right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing... which produces legal effects’. Where such processing occurs, you’re entitled to human intervention, to express your point of view, to contest the decision.

The European Data Protection Board addressed this in 2025 guidance on blockchain. Smart contracts, they said, ‘may be an automated decision under Article 22’, and controllers must ensure ‘the possibility of human intervention, review mechanisms, and the ability for the data subject to contest decisions, even after the contract has executed’.

That phrase — even after — is where the gap opens.

Article 22 is post-hoc: you get to contest after the decision is made. Smart contracts execute pre-emptively, succeeding or failing in milliseconds. There is no pause for human review, no ‘express your point of view’ button in the settlement layer.

BIS documentation explicitly celebrates this: programmability reduces ‘the need for human interventions that might cause transactions to be delayed’. What they describe as a feature is precisely the problem — the speed that makes the system efficient is the same speed that outruns your rights.

eIDAS 2.0 includes a ‘no disadvantage’ clause: you can’t be denied services just for refusing the wallet. This is an access safeguard at the identity layer. It doesn’t create a veto inside transaction logic. If the smart contract evaluates your credential and returns ‘condition not met’, the no-disadvantage clause doesn’t help you.

The structural mismatch:

Rights: Procedural and retrospective. You contest after something happens.

Rails: Automatic and immediate. Code executes before you can object.

By the time you invoke your right, the harm has already occurred. The payment didn’t clear, the shipment didn’t release, the service was denied. You can complain to a Data Protection Authority. In 18 months, they might rule in your favor. Meanwhile, you didn’t eat.

A fair objection: we can’t point to GDPR Article 22 stopping a programmable settlement mid-execution, because programmable settlement hasn’t deployed at scale in the EU yet. The safeguards haven’t been tested against the rails because the rails are still being built.

That’s precisely why this essay exists. We’re documenting the trajectory before full collision. The structural mismatch is visible in the design specs: rails explicitly built to minimise human intervention, rights that require human intervention to invoke. Whether the safeguards prove adequate is untested. The design logic doesn’t inspire confidence.

V. The Harms Already Documented

This is not theoretical. India built it first.

Aadhaar — the world’s largest biometric identity system, 1.4 billion enrollments, integrated with welfare, banking, and taxation. The World Bank called it ‘the most sophisticated ID programme on the planet’. The Indian government exports it as a model.

The mechanism harms are undisputed:

Santhoshi Kumari , 11 years old. Jharkhand, 2017. Died; starvation reported. Her family’s ration card had been cancelled for non-linkage with Aadhaar. The case reached India’s Supreme Court.

Arjun Hembram, 11 years old. Odisha, March 2023. Died; severe malnourishment reported. A fact-finding team determined his family hadn’t received rations for 21 months because Aadhaar seeding hadn’t been completed.

According to documentation submitted to India’s Supreme Court, Aadhaar authentication requirements led to the cancellation of nearly 40 million ration cards. The government claimed they were ‘fake’. The petitioners were the families of children who died.

Biometric authentication fails 6-12% of the time for manual laborers and elderly people — precisely the populations most dependent on food subsidies. Fingerprints wear away from physical work. Iris scans fail after cataract surgery. The Comptroller and Auditor General found that the identification authority ‘takes no responsibility for deficient biometric capture and the onus of updating biometric is passed on to the Aadhaar number holders’.

The burden falls on the victim. The system treats the database as authoritative — the system is never wrong. The database says ‘no match’ and the ration is denied.

In Jharkhand, activist documentation reports 27 deaths associated with ration denial in the five years after Aadhaar was made mandatory for food distribution. In Odisha, as of late 2024, the government suspended rice distribution for over 2 million eligible individuals pending e-KYC verification — requiring the same biometric authentication that systematically excludes those who need food most.

Devaki Bai. 80 years old. Single, living in a Delhi slum. Couldn’t access rations for most of 2023 because her fingerprint authentication stopped working. She’d had cataract surgery; her iris scan failed too. She wrote to the local magistrate; no response. She got food only after an activist filed a Right to Information request forcing bureaucratic action.

This is what the architecture produces. Not in theory; in practice. Documented by courts, auditors, journalists… and the families who buried their children.

The Indian government is now exporting this model to Sri Lanka, promoting it through G20 channels as ‘digital public infrastructure’. The UK government praised Aadhaar as a ‘massive success’ while developing its own scheme.

VI. No Sunset. No Vote. No Exit.

Searching primary documents for termination mechanisms comes up empty.

BIS unified ledgers: No expiration date, no mandatory review period, no automatic sunset. Designed for permanence.

FATF Recommendations: In force since 1990, updated through institutional processes. Non-compliance triggers greylisting. The framework itself never terminates — in fact, FATF has an open mandate and can broaden its remit without democratic oversight.

eIDAS 2.0: Deployment timelines but no sunset. Wallets must be available by 2026-27. Nothing requires the system to end.

CSRD: Mandates sustainability reporting indefinitely.

Compare this to how democracies usually handle expansive powers:

For all its many flaws, even the USA PATRIOT Act’s surveillance provisions included sunset clauses. Congress had to reauthorise periodically. Some provisions expired when consensus couldn’t be reached. The mechanism forced democratic deliberation.

Texas state agencies face automatic abolition every 12 years unless the legislature affirmatively votes to continue them.

The financial surveillance and programmable settlement infrastructure has no equivalent. There is no date on which it automatically terminates. There is no mandatory vote on continuation. There is no sunset forcing democratic re-evaluation.

Once deployed, continuation is the default. Termination requires mobilising political will against entrenched institutional interests, international coordination pressure, and the inertia of systems already integrated into critical infrastructure.

And none of it was voted on.

ISO standards emerge from technical committees. FATF recommendations are negotiated among member states, not ratified by parliaments. BIS working groups are staffed by central bankers. The EU regulatory process includes parliamentary involvement on framework legislation, but the technical implementing acts are developed by the Commission with expert input, not floor debate.

Citizens were never asked genuinely whether they wanted programmable money. There was no referendum on whether carbon scores should gate financial access. Nobody ran for office on a platform of integrating identity infrastructure with payment rails.

VII. Jurisdictional Variants

The architecture is not uniform. But the variations are less comforting than they appear.

The United States rejected CBDCs — but not the architecture.

Executive Order, January 2025: federal agencies are prohibited from establishing CBDCs. The House passed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act 219-210. The policy rationale is explicit: CBDCs ‘threaten the stability of the financial system, individual privacy, and the sovereignty of the United States’.

But the CBDC opt-out is narrower than it appears. The eligibility engine doesn’t require programmable central bank money. It requires automated systems that evaluate conditions and gate access, and the US has that in abundance — typically distributed across private infrastructure rather than centralised in a CBDC.

Credit scoring and lending decisions: algorithmic for decades. Hiring and employment screening: increasingly automated. Benefits eligibility: machine-adjudicated. Insurance underwriting: model-driven. Predictive policing, bail, and sentencing: risk scores feeding judicial decisions.

The acceleration is recent. In December 2025, the FDA announced agentic AI deployment for pre-market reviews and compliance — after staff cuts left the agency understaffed. The DOJ described its new Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Centre as ‘a fundamental shift from reactive investigation to predictive enforcement’. The pattern: capacity crunch creates the opening; AI fills it; oversight gets pushed downstream.

Yet the gating logic exists. It sits in corporate and agency systems with arguably less democratic visibility than a CBDC would have. The EU has the (hugely controversial) AI Act creating risk tiers and compliance requirements, creating an opening for easily exploitable ‘AI Ethics’. The US approach, meanwhile, has been sector-specific and fragmented... until recently.

Rejecting CBDCs while accelerating AI deployment isn’t opting out. It’s implementing a different aspect of the same plan.

Nigeria resisted through non-adoption. The eNaira launched October 2021 — first CBDC in Africa. The government imposed cash withdrawal limits to force adoption. The central bank declared ‘the age of cash is ending’. Result: 0.37% of currency in circulation. 8% of wallets active.

Why? Trust. ‘The only reason to use the e-Naira over cryptocurrency would be trust in the government, and that trust has been eroded’.

When the government demonetised old notes to force the transition, violent riots erupted. People without digital access — those the system was supposedly designed to include — were left with worthless paper.

But you cannot force people onto these systems if alternatives exist in a democracy.

China, however, deployed fully.

Enterprise environmental credit directly links company scores to financing access. Social credit extends behavioural scoring into multiple compliance domains. The digital yuan is in advanced pilot.

China demonstrates what the architecture enables when activated without constraint. The capability demonstration is unambiguous.

The EU is quietly deploying the full stack with procedural protections.

eIDAS 2.0 for identity. CSRD for disclosure. ESRS for standards. AMLD for beneficial ownership. Circular Economy for full visibility of flows. Active CBDC research. The European Commission explicitly aims to link identity, payments, and data infrastructure.

The regulatory posture emphasises consumer protection — GDPR, no-disadvantage clauses, data minimisation. The structural trajectory is toward comprehensive gating capability.

Will procedural protections effectively constrain the infrastructure, or will they function as legitimising overlay on systems whose operational logic is determined by technical specification rather than legal principle?

The honest summary: Different jurisdictions are building different variants with different oversight regimes. The EU centralises through regulatory mandate with procedural protections. The US distributes through corporate systems with less visibility. China integrates fully with state control. Nigeria’s population refused adoption.

None of them have solved the core problem: decisions at machine speed, humans removed from the loop, appeal rights that arrive after the harm.

VIII. The Claim

What is documented:

Nine layers with institutional sponsors and published specifications

Twelve seams enabling data and consequences to flow between layers

Operational deployment in multiple jurisdictions

Documented exclusion harms including reported fatalities

Override mechanisms in different legal domains than the rails

No sunset clauses or democratic termination mechanisms

Jurisdictional variance in implementation — not in the underlying architecture

The structural argument:

These systems don’t necessarily require coordination to converge. Each institution pursues its mandate: central banks want stability; regulators want visibility; standard-setters want interoperability; technology providers want adoption. The incentives align without anyone intending the integrated outcome.

The result: coefficients from climate models → standards making them machine-readable → settlement systems evaluating conditions automatically → identity infrastructure authenticating parties → enforcement toolkits enabling restriction → capital allocation shifting on compliance status.

The integration happens at the level of technical specification and institutional adoption — domains where democratic input is minimal and public attention absent.

The same pattern repeats at every scale. International bodies set frameworks that national regulators implement, that banks operationalise, that individual transactions execute. The architecture is recursive — the same control logic, nested from global to personal.

Automated eligibility systems require certain things: standardised categories for what exists, machine-readable attributes for evaluation, hierarchical feedback between layers, and automated actuation at execution. The architecture that emerges has this structure — whether or not anyone intended the convergence.

The pattern is older than the institutions implementing it.

IX. The Trajectory

The trajectory discussed fails if:

Settlement designs embed mandatory pre-execution human override for essential goods

Cash and off-ledger access is legally guaranteed and practically maintained at scale

Score-to-denial pathways require parliamentary authorisation and sunset clauses

None of these conditions currently hold.

The integration is accelerating. TNFD went from founding to final recommendations in two years. The EU’s sustainability reporting directive moved from proposal to mandate in four. eIDAS 2.0 went from proposal to law in three. Project Agorá enrolled 41 institutions within months. Each new layer deploys faster than the last, and the slope is steepening.

In practice, these layers expand and interlock while rollback is rare, partial, and politically costly. FATF recommendations have been strengthened repeatedly since 1990, with no significant withdrawals. ISO financial messaging standards have expanded, not contracted. No country has exited FATF mutual evaluation — greylisting is the penalty. Nigeria resisted through non-adoption, not rollback, because once this infrastructure deploys, reversing it requires fighting the institutions that built it.

The machine defends itself. The FATF secretariat exists to administer FATF; the BIS Innovation Hub to prototype the next iteration; ISO technical committees to maintain the standards they wrote. The assurance industry has turned sustainability verification into a growth business, and compliance departments justify their headcount by ensuring compliance. Shutting down any layer would threaten the survival of the institutions that run it — and the people staffing the architecture depend on its continuation.

Sunk costs become protective armor. When a global bank spends $500 million on ISO 20022 compliance and programmable ledger integration, it cannot afford to let regulators or public outcry roll it back. The investment must be justified, the roadmap must continue. Institutional capture works both ways: the banks are captured by the framework, and the framework is protected by the banks’ need to recoup their investment.

The activation switch. The architecture exists. But what triggers it? At the international level, the UN’s proposed Emergency Platform would grant the Secretary-General automatic convening authority for ‘complex global shocks’ — defined not by objective severity but by cascading consequences across domains. Once any domain claims jurisdiction over others through ‘determinants’ logic (health determinants, environmental determinants, security determinants), it can intervene everywhere.

The Platform doesn’t create new institutions — it activates existing enforcement rails under crisis justification. The crisis itself can be defined by model output: when the ‘Predicted Future’ diverges sufficiently from ‘Desired Future’, emergency is declared. The architecture waits for its trigger; this is Anticipatory Governance.

X. Conclusion

This is an eligibility engine.

It has three functions: it Configures what counts as valid; it Evaluates whether you meet the criteria; and it Executes the consequences. These functions exist at every level, from international standard-setting to the moment your card gets declined.

The machinery is coefficient-agnostic. The same architecture that evaluates carbon exposure can evaluate any attribute: social compliance, political reliability, health status, ideological alignment. The categories are parameters, not constants. What’s being built is not a climate system — it’s generalised eligibility infrastructure with climate as the current use case.

Call it what it is: conditional existence. Your participation in economic life depends on meeting criteria you didn’t set, verified by systems you can’t see, at a speed you can’t contest. ‘Inclusive capitalism’ is the branding, but the architecture is the implementation — included, if.

If the biometric matches, if the score passes, if the credential validates, if the coefficient is acceptable, if the counterparty isn’t flagged. If, if, if.

And if you don’t meet the conditions, you’re not punished — you’re just not there. The database doesn’t say ‘excluded’. It says ‘no match’. You haven’t been denied; you simply failed to exist in the system at the moment it mattered.

The layers are documented, the seams are operational, and the harms are recorded in court filings and death certificates.

No one seemingly designed the whole — that’s what makes it durable. There’s no architect to blame, no single point of failure, no memo to leak. Just institutions doing their jobs, building compatible parts, creating interfaces that happen to interlock. Plausible deniability, all the way around.

The machine assembles itself from pieces no one admits are connected. And when it fails — when the biometric doesn’t match, when the score doesn’t pass, when the condition evaluates false — it fails closed. Access denied, transaction rejected, ration suspended.

The database is never wrong. The child was simply not in the system.

The Question That Remains

If this architecture is to be operated at scale — globally, continuously, across all domains of human activity — it will require artificial intelligence. Humans cannot evaluate conditions at transaction speed across billions of interactions. The BIS already celebrates removing ‘human interventions that might cause transactions to be delayed’.

This is not hypothetical. In November 2025, the Trump administration launched the Genesis Mission — an executive order directing the Department of Energy to build a unified AI platform with ‘closed-loop’ experimentation capabilities. The order mandates AI agents that ‘explore design spaces, evaluate experimental outcomes, and automate workflows’. It frames the effort as comparable to the Manhattan Project.

So the question becomes: How would AI integrate with an eligibility architecture?

Not whether — how. What formal structure would allow machine cognition to slot into an eligibility system? What topology supports automated evaluation across cognitive, judgmental, and behavioural functions?

If narrow AI is to operate the eligibility engine, what is the specification?

The answer is not obvious from the institutional documentation. The next essay addresses it.

