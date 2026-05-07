The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
2h

The magnitude and breadth of these posts is pivotal to retreiving the human from the asset prison. Please to all who read, share as these are the dot connecting materials needed by the common man, to move forward, before the United States and the Globe succumb to Caesars fate. Be well and bless.

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

Tax is for sosial Engineering.

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