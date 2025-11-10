When you read a policy proposal about reducing food waste or helping the poor, you probably don’t tend to think about constitutional architecture. You perhaps think: ‘sure, that does sound like a good idea’.

However, that presents an opportunity to those who just can’t help themselves. Because the question isn’t whether the stated goals are laudable, but rather what kind of machinery is required to deliver the policies in practice.

And that’s exactly the sort of detail the Fabian Society conveniently ‘forget’ to outline in their carefully phrased pamphlets.

In recent years, the Fabian Society has published pamphlets on housing, taxation, international development, media regulation, environmental policy, health, equality, and constitutional reform. Read individually, each appears sensible, though perhaps written in a somewhat drab, opaque fashion. However, should you read these together, they reveal a comprehensive design for governing through missions, ‘indicator’ metrics, and intermediary organisations — of the technocratic sort — rather than through voters, parliaments, and traditional government departments.

Where mandates typically flow from voters to governments, missions instead flow from goals developed by think tanks and policy experts, embedded in institutions so they persist across elections.

This isn’t actually about left vs right, but rather about how power is organised. And the Fabians have thought it through more carefully than most people realise. But then, they do have more than 140 years of practise in deliberately misleading the people.

Making Values Into Constitutional Requirements

Let’s begin with the foundation. Stewart Lansley’s pamphlet The Equality Question doesn’t just argue that Labour should reduce inequality — it argues that equality should become Labour’s ‘defining mission’ enforced through an independent national commission with binding inequality reduction targets. Binding, technocratic targets that define whether a government is doing a good job. He proposes the Palma ratio as the primary measure, with a goal of reducing it from 1.5 to 1.25 over a decade. Distributional outcomes become a central test of policy success, and technocratic organisations are placed in charge of effective oversight.

Meanwhile, Liam Byrne’s Reclaiming Freedom seeks to redefine liberty itself. He explicitly rejects ‘negative liberty’ (freedom as absence of interference) in favour of Roosevelt-style ‘positive liberty’ — freedom as something the state delivers through guaranteed securities paired with citizen duties. His proposed ‘Bill of Powers and Duties’ would be written into Labour’s Clause IV and activate dormant Equality Act provisions requiring all public authorities to advance these powers. This creates what he calls an ‘iron framework’ in which the state gets to define, deliver, and police ‘freedom’ itself in the most Orwellian of fashions.

His focus on rights and duties in itself is interesting, as fellow Fabians, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, have repeatedly called for much the same. And these fundamentally come back to Leo Swidler’s 1995 call for a ‘global ethic’, based on rights vs responsibility ‘middle principles’ ... resting upon a foundation of collectivism.

Keir’s election pamphlet, Plans for Power, operationalises this through ‘mission-oriented government’ with two overarching goals — ‘good growth’ and ‘good society’ — that become the test for all subsequent policy.

The circular economy pamphlet, Repair, Reuse, Recycle, does the same for environmental goals: statutory caps on per-capita material use with binding interim targets that all subsequent governments must work within.

But here’s what this means in practice: values (equality, security, freedom, environmental sustainability) are converted into enforceable architecture. Once embedded as constitutional or institutional requirements, failure to deliver them is framed not just as bad policy but as a failure of accepted obligations. This is the move from democratic mandate (voters periodically choose priorities) to permanent technocratic mission (goals as ongoing tests of legitimacy), rendering voter interest obsolete.

Everything Gets Measured, Measurement Determines Access

Once missions are established, you need to know if they’re being achieved. But across these pamphlets, monitoring isn’t just about knowing — it’s explicitly tied to conditional allocation of power and resources.

Plans for Power creates an ‘Office for Value for Money’ to evaluate spending effectiveness and an expanded role for independent bodies examining inequality, living standards, and long-term value. Kim Leadbeater’s Healthy Britain requires mandatory health and wellbeing impact assessments for all government policies, coordinated by the Treasury, with the Office for Budget Responsibility producing annual wellbeing indices. Because health outcomes are said to arise from housing, employment, education, and environment — the social determinants of health — every policy must pass health impact tests.

The pattern replicates across domains:

Circular economy : material footprint tracking and mandatory sectoral reporting for construction, automotive, and food; data becomes part of the licence to operate.

Housing : Digital PRS database registering every landlord and property, with proof of ‘Good Home Standard’ compliance required to operate.

Media : Royal Charter-style recognition and approved regulators determining which outlets qualify for certain forms of public funding, protections, or formal status — creating a structural distinction between recognised and non-recognised media, with substantial powers shifted to Ofcom.

International development: ‘Investment discipline’ and impact metrics determining which states receive aid and capital access, in alignment with United Nation emphasis on Result-Based Management, and Key Performance Indicators deciding funding through surveillance data ‘indicators’.

Each creates the same structure: demonstrable alignment with specified indicators determines access to money, permissions, status, and institutional recognition. This is the infrastructure that allows conditional governance to operate continuously, and it’s a type of governance which began with McNamara and PPBS in 1961.

You Don’t Deal With Government, You Deal With ‘ Partners ’

Instead of government directly providing services or citizens directly influencing policy, delivery increasingly happens through permanent intermediary organisations — what the Fabians call ‘community anchor organisations’, ‘mission partners’, or ‘accredited intermediaries’. You might instead prefer to call them Non-Government Organisations (NGOs).

Ed Wallis’s Social Democracy Now provides the intellectual bridge to Eduard Bernstein’s revisionist Marxism. He calls for a shift away from the Webbs’ ‘democratic collectivism’ towards GDH Cole and RH Tawney’s ‘democratic republicanism’. The state becomes an ‘enabler’ that ‘supports and shapes, inspires and incubates’ through ‘partnership’ with permanent intermediary organisations. Responsibility is thus offshored to those intermediary organisations.

Wallis calls these ‘community anchor organisations’ — empowered, asset-owning local bodies that become primary interfaces between citizens and public purposes. This is not ad hoc consultation; it’s the creation of semi-permanent institutional roles for organised community bodies as co-governors and service deliverers.

The same architecture appears across the pamphlets:

Healthy Britain mobilises ‘all sectors’ as ‘community partners’ coordinated through Integrated Care Systems.

The circular economy proposals rely on an ‘independent taskforce’ of businesses, NGOs, and third sector organisations co-designing strategy with government.

Pressing Issue media reforms route outlets through recognised regulators.

Promising Development relies on an ‘industry-led Investor Taskforce’ and City/Treasury expertise shaping overseas regulatory frameworks.

Housing policy routes landlords and properties through council-backed ‘good home agencies’.

The In Tandem proposals make the coordination model explicit: an Economic Policy Coordination Committee (EPCC) bringing together the Treasury, Bank of England, and other unelected ‘stakeholders’, such as the Climate Change Committee, ‘social justice’ inequality bodies, and other social partners.

The objective? To ‘align’ macroeconomic policy in a move which squarely benefits the Bank of England.

Consequently, citizens increasingly interact not with a directly accountable state but with captured intermediaries that function as authorised guilds. These organisations derive legitimacy not from bottom-up electoral consent but from certification by central government, based on alignment with mission frameworks and metric performance.

This is clearinghouse democracy in institutional form: organised community bodies, expert commissions, business groups, and mission-aligned enterprises mediate access to rights, resources, even voice. Selection into this intermediary layer is not democratic in the slightest; it is granted from above.

This is Arthur Penty and GDH Cole’s Guild Socialism, scaled globally by Leonard S Woolf in 1916, and fused into the League of Nations by Alfred Zimmern.

Money and Permission Flow Where Alignment Flows

The enforcement layer uses conditional funding, taxation, and escalating standards to change ownership patterns and business models in mission-aligned directions.

The housing scheme is the clearest example. The Good Home Standard is designed as a ratchet with mandatory decennial reviews. Non-compliant properties cannot be traded between private landlords; they can only be sold to councils, housing associations, or owner-occupiers. This is reinforced by substantial annual funds for councils to acquire substandard properties and rights of first refusal for public bodies. The effect is a one-way valve: independent landlordism becomes progressively more costly and risky, while institutional and social ownership is systematically privileged.

Taxing Questions provides the complementary revenue logic. While rhetorically targeting banks, oil companies, and the ultra-wealthy, most measures fall mainly on less mobile capital: fiscal drag on income tax thresholds, constraints on pension tax reliefs and salary sacrifice, higher effective taxation of rental income and capital gains, and property-based reforms. Small landlords, modest investors, and salaried professionals face increased pressure relative to mobile capital. Hedge funds and large enterprise thus dodge, while the middle-class investor is hit, full force.

The proposed ‘Ill Prepared’ sick pay scheme for the self-employed adds a further nudge: a dual levy on workers and ‘engagers’. Large firms can absorb the cost; small businesses and flexible arrangements are squeezed towards standard employment models. This is particularly problematic, as enterprise at present close at the fastest rate for decades given the hostile economic climate presented by the Fabian Society front — the currently governing Labour Party.

The circular economy proposals mirror this structure: zero-rate VAT for repair and refurbishment, targeted investment through the National Wealth Fund for compliant recycling and critical mineral infrastructure, and mandatory repair options shift profitability towards models aligned with circular targets.

Promising Development applies the same principle internationally: countries demonstrating ‘investment discipline’ and structural reforms gain access to UK-backed finance, while others face reductions. Solidarity becomes conditional on alignment with prescribed, technocratic models.

These are functional gateways to steer behaviour and ownership in specific directions — decidedly more collective — and they are difficult to undo quickly through normal electoral change. And that, of course, is the express point.

Territory, Systems, and Information as Programmable Infrastructure

The final layer treats land, resources, institutions, populations — and crucially, information itself — as components in a programmable system optimised for national missions.

Rural Futures proposes a National Land Use Framework operating ‘right across government’ to balance food production, housing, renewables, and nature recovery. The countryside is reframed as mission infrastructure; farmers and landowners become ‘partners in delivering missions’ via centrally designed schemes which in net effect diffuse the power of land owners. Cornwall is held up as a template: a designated green energy and critical minerals hub backed by targeted public investment and devolved powers.

Healthy Britain extends this through social determinants thinking. If health outcomes flow from housing, employment, education, and environment, then every major actor becomes part of the health system. Schools are health institutions; employers are health institutions; councils are health institutions. Treasury-coordinated health impact tests and well-being indices become tools for aligning all these domains with a unified mission.

The circular economy programme does the same for material and product flows, requiring tracking and optimisation against binding per-capita targets across sectors.

The media pamphlet completes the picture by treating the information environment as infrastructure for democratic integrity. Recognition systems and regulatory schemes help determine which outlets should receive institutional status, public support, even platform — and which should not. Journalism becomes a managed profession in which standing increasingly depends on accreditation.

Taken together, this is the culmination: land use, housing, welfare, public services, health, environment, finance, and information are integrated into systems to be optimised by expert bodies and accredited intermediaries against specific missions. Territory, resources, institutions, and narratives are recoded as programmable infrastructure, while voter wishes... you catch the drift.

Control Narrated as Liberation

Every control mechanism is deceptively narrated as an advance in freedom, equality, community, or well-being. Many of the underlying goals — less poverty, safer homes, better health, environmental protection, accountable journalism — do appear attractive at first glance. That is precisely what makes the architecture durable: electorally popular promises, yet bound to a narrow set of institutional means.

Byrne presents ‘positive liberty’ as ‘emancipation from insecurity’. Wallis presents anchor organisations as ‘power-sharing’. Housing standards are framed as ‘tenant protection’. Circular economy measures are framed as ‘environmental necessity’. Healthy Britain is ‘prevention and participation’. Media reforms are ‘protection of democracy’. Development conditionality is framed as ‘responsibility and partnership’.

This makes opposition to the architecture easily portrayed as opposition to the values themselves:

Question binding inequality targets → you’re anti-equality

Question the Bill of Powers → you’re anti-freedom

Question health impact assessments → you’re anti-health

Question housing standards → you defend squalor

Question media regulation → you’re anti-democracy

Question material caps → you’re pro-pollution

Question development conditionality → you’re neo-colonial

Legitimacy is derived from the values it monopolises. But in each and every case, how these policies are set to be delivered is made opaque by intent.

How This Becomes Permanent

These are all interlocking components of a governance operating system which is not designed to be temporary. These policies, ultimately, share a common spine:

Quasi-constitutional commitments make technocratic missions binding.

Comprehensive measurement demand continuous monitoring (surveillance) and conditional access to money, licences, and status.

Accredited intermediaries (NGOs) become the default interface instead of accountable, public provision.

Conditional finance and regulation hands advantage to mission-aligned actors while making alternative positions financially costly.

Programmable systems treat land, resources, services, and information as infrastructure for top-down expert-defined administration — regardless of ownership.

Each layer reinforces the others. ‘Indicator’ metrics enable conditions, conditions are upheld through intermediary oversight, intermediaries deliver missions, missions justify the metrics, and constitutional and normative framing makes reversal nearly impossible.

The result is infrastructure controlled by the unelected, technocratic ‘expert panel’, resistant to simple electoral reversal.

The Causal Chain

Fabian pamphlets develop the intellectual and institutional architecture, and these proposals feed into Labour’s programme. Once in government, the proposals are implemented into policy through missions, commissions, regulators, frameworks, and partnership models that persist beyond a single term. Technocratic ‘expert’ bodies determine measurements; ‘indicator’ metrics determine compliance; NGO intermediaries control access — without democratic mandate.

This is not merely policies but a mode of governance: performance-managed, intermediary-mediated, metrics-first. Sovereignty effectively migrates from electorates and parliaments to indicators, think tanks, and unelected NGOs.

You might think this sounds efficient for complex modern problems. Perhaps it is. But you should at least realise what’s being built:

A system where ‘social goods’ are defined by think tanks, where ‘indicators’ determine compliance without political debate, where NGOs are in charge of oversight, and money flow is conditional. The entire system is further embedded permanently, legitimised by claims to deliver ‘freedom, equality, and well-being’ — ensuring that dissent can be dismissed not as defence of democracy but as ‘unethical’ opposition to ‘the common good’.

What it leads to is a society based on technocratic, indicator-based governance, expert-panel clearinghouse ‘democracy’, and conditional economics, where terms in Orwellian fashion are redefined to shape the agenda, while power is progressively shifted to the Bank of England in the name of ‘stability’. It leads to a society where every major policy is manipulatively sold under the banner of ‘ethics’ and ‘the common good’ — yet you will have no say on what this even means.

In short, it leads to everything this substack has warned about continuously.

