Most people who’ve heard of Karl Marx know the rough outline — capitalism exploits workers, the rich get richer, revolution follows, workers take control, and everybody lives happily ever after. That’s the official story.

But through the lens of systems analysis, alleged ‘intent’ does not matter in the slightest. The purpose of a system is what it does.

So what is Marxism actually about?

Two Circuits

In Das Kapital, Marx identifies two ways money flows through the economy.

The first is C-M-C. A worker sells their labour (a commodity, C) for money (M), then uses that money to buy what they need — food, housing, clothing (another commodity, C). You work, you earn, you spend. Money is the middle step, and the cycle completes.

The second is M-C-M’. A capitalist starts with money (M), uses it to buy commodities or labour (C), and produces something they sell for more money than they started with (M’). Money went in, more money came out, and the capitalist’s goal was always that increase.

Marx’s moral argument rests on this distinction. C-M-C serves human needs. M-C-M’ serves exploitative accumulation. The system must therefore be reorganised so that M-C-M’ is eliminated and only C-M-C remains.

That’s the standard reading. But when read as a description of flow rather than moral philosophy, something more problematic appears.

The Buffer Problem

A worker living in C-M-C has no savings. Everything he earns is consumed. The cycle repeats and the worker returns to the system every day because he has to. There’s no stored capacity to do anything else.

A capitalist operating M-C-M’ accumulates. The prime on that second M is a buffer — stored value, money that doesn’t need to be spent immediately, money that can be deployed at the capitalist’s own discretion.

That buffer is what makes the capitalist autonomous. They can fund new ventures, wait out a downturn, refuse a bad deal, or perhaps support a political movement. They can act outside the system’s predictions because they have the resources.

From the perspective of anyone trying to manage an economy — to plan it, predict it, control it — the buffer is the problem. Value sitting outside the visible flow, deployable at any moment in any direction by someone whose decisions you can’t anticipate — that’s bottled unpredictability.

Marx frames the problem with M-C-M’ as exploitation. But exploitation is the moral framing. The structural issue — the one that matters for anyone trying to build a managed economy — is that M-C-M’ creates autonomous actors with resources the system can’t control.

Eliminating M-C-M’ doesn’t just end exploitation. It ends autonomy for everyone, because the mechanism Marx proposes to replace money doesn’t just prevent accumulation by the rich. It prevents accumulation by anyone.

M-C-M’ is investment. But abolishing M-C-M’ for the working class means eliminating the possibility of a worker ever investing — ever putting saved money to productive use, ever funding a venture, ever building something independently, ever becoming anything other than a worker. The worker is locked into C-M-C permanently. Earn, spend, repeat. The circuit that enables upward mobility — saving, investing, building — is defined as the problem the system exists to solve.

But the function isn’t abolished — it’s concentrated. Whoever operates the state bank is the only entity still permitted to perform M-C-M’ — allocating credit, funding production, receiving returns. The function that was previously distributed across thousands of independent actors is concentrated in one. The moral story says the workers took control, but what actually happens is that investment is monopolised by a single operator — and everyone else is locked into consumption.

Collective buffers — union funds, cooperative reserves, mutual societies — don’t change this. They move the dependency from the state bank to a committee. And as the system tightens toward closure, the collective itself is chartered, monitored, and eventually fully brought onto the ledger.

There’s an additional issue. In practice, C-M-C and M-C-M’ don’t cleanly separate. A house is both shelter (consumption) and an appreciating asset (investment). A tool is a work expense and productive capital. A painting is decoration and a store of value. The same purchase can be both circuits simultaneously, and the transaction itself can’t tell you which one it is.

The only way to enforce Marx’s distinction is to build the classification into the money itself, so the system decides what your purchase counts as at the point of transaction. But even that doesn’t solve the problem, because a C-M-C purchase can become M-C-M’ afterward through no action of the buyer — a house appreciates, a tool gets used to start a business, a painting becomes a store of value, your wife sells your steak to the neighbour. The classification at the point of sale is a guess about the present that says nothing about the future.

Which means the system can’t just check at the point of transaction. It has to keep checking — continuously monitoring what happens to assets after purchase. And that’s what tokenisation on a unified ledger enables. If every asset is a programmable token on the ledger, its classification can be updated continuously, reclassified in real time based on parameters the owner didn’t set.

The Voucher

Marx’s alternative to money is the labour voucher. You work, the system credits you with vouchers denominated in socially necessary labour time — the amount of work the system determines your activity was worth — and you take the vouchers to a distribution point and exchange them for goods, after which the vouchers are destroyed.

The vouchers can’t circulate. It’s a claim against the system, redeemable only by you, only at system-operated distribution points. There’s no peer-to-peer exchange, no secondary market, and no independent merchant who will accept the voucher, because the system won’t allow them to use it.

The vouchers can’t be saved — they’re designed to be used and destroyed. Later proposals in the same tradition made this explicit — Howard Scott’s Technocracy movement in the 1930s specified ‘energy certificates’ that expired at the end of each accounting period. China’s digital yuan pilot has already tested vouchers programmed to become worthless if not spent within a set time window.

The vouchers are identity-bound. Since they can’t be transferred, the system has to verify who’s redeeming them, which means identity verification at every point of use.

And the vouchers are use-restricted. They’re denominated in socially necessary labour time, and ‘socially necessary’ is defined by the system. What counts as ‘necessary’ consumption is determined by whoever operates the system, not by the person holding the voucher. The steak might be in the supermarket, but the system might not consider that socially necessary to you.

Add these properties together and you’re holding a voucher that’s non-transferable, time-limited, identity-bound, use-restricted, and redeemable only through system-operated channels. Every parameter — what you can buy, when you can buy it, how much you receive, where you can redeem — is set by the system operator. The voucher is a credit instrument, not a currency.

What you hold is a temporary, conditional permission to consume.

The Monopoly

Now add the Fifth Plank. The Communist Manifesto’s ten-point programme includes, at point five: ‘Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly’.

The word to notice is credit — the power to fund productive activity, to decide what is built, financed, and developed.

The two mechanisms come as a pair. The vouchers eliminate autonomous capital formation from below — nobody can save their way to independence. The credit monopoly eliminates it from above — nobody can borrow their way to independence either. The only entity that can accumulate is the state bank and its proxies. The only entity that can allocate productive capital and decide what’s ‘socially necessary’ is the state bank. Everyone else holds expiring, non-transferable claims against a system they don’t control.

The stated purpose is liberation from exploitation, but the output is total dependency on an institution that controls all credit, all allocation, and all the conditions under which you’re permitted to consume.

The Closed System

The premise that today justifies the closure isn’t new. Buckminster Fuller called it Spaceship Earth in 1968 — a planet with finite resources, where all flows must be managed because waste can’t be exported elsewhere. The Club of Rome quantified it in 1972 with Limits to Growth. The circular economy restates the same premise as industrial policy. Johan Rockström’s Planetary Boundaries framework gave it nine measurable parameters in 2009, and Rockström stated the logic directly: ‘Every boundary translates into a budget’. A carbon budget, a nitrogen budget, a freshwater budget — quantified, monitored, and enforceable.

Feed those budgets into a clearing function and every transaction on the spaceship is checked against the ‘ethical imperative’. This unchallengeable ethic authorises the architecture — nobody can argue for wasting finite resources on a closed vessel, just as nobody could argue for child labour in Wolf’s 1889 lecture. The moral authority of the premise reframes the conditionality as ‘responsibility’.

The programmable infrastructure enables conditionality; policy choices determine how far it's used. The ratchet dynamic — crisis, more conditions, never fewer — makes the direction of travel structurally favoured.

But this arrangement can only function if the system is closed — and closed means more than a finite planet. Every flow has to be visible to the clearing function — every transaction, every transfer, every exchange of value. If money can leak out through channels the system can’t see — cash, barter, informal exchange, foreign currency, peer-to-peer transfer — then the system’s models lose accuracy and its control degrades.

A worker with savings can act unpredictably — refuse a job, move without permission, fund something the system didn’t authorise. From the perspective of the clearing function, autonomous action is an unmonitored flow. It introduces noise into the model, which degrades prediction, which threatens system stability.

The system therefore has to eliminate autonomy to maintain itself. This is a structural requirement of the architecture: a clearing system that processes conditional credit cannot tolerate significant volumes of unconditioned activity, because unconditioned activity is activity the system can’t predict. The more activity that escapes the conditions, the less the system functions as designed.

And this means the system can only tighten over time. Any loosening — any expansion of what workers can do autonomously — creates flows the models can’t predict, which produces errors, which generates pressure to close the gaps. Every crisis, every disruption, every instance of unexpected behaviour becomes a justification for extending surveillance, and tightening the conditions. Complete closure is never achieved — the Soviet Union had black markets for seventy years — but it’s the drive toward closure that produces the authoritarianism.

The Soviet Union began with war communism, loosened under the NEP, then tightened progressively through collectivisation, the purges, and the post-war command economy. Each tightening was justified by a crisis — famine, war, industrial lag, Cold War competition. Each crisis was partly produced by the system’s own rigidity. The tightening that followed each crisis made the system more rigid still, which guaranteed the next crisis, which justified the next tightening.

The architecture produces authoritarianism as a structural requirement. A conditional credit system in which the operator controls all allocation and the individual holds no buffers is an authoritarian system by definition — and it can only become more authoritarian over time because any relaxation threatens the closure the system depends on.

Every implementation has confirmed this. The Soviet worker was provided for — housing, education, healthcare, employment, all allocated by the system — and couldn’t refuse. China ran the same architecture through the People’s Bank, and is now testing expiring digital yuan vouchers linked to social credit scores. Cuba’s libreta ration book system allocated household consumption through state-controlled distribution, with access to foreign exchange reserved for the operating class.

In each case, the nomenklatura or its equivalent held the real buffers — not through ownership but through positional control of the allocation function. They didn’t own the means of production. They operated the system that decided what the means of production did.

The Denominations

Marx denominated his voucher in socially necessary labour time, but the instrument’s structural properties — non-transferable, expiring, identity-bound, use-restricted, conditional — can be denominated in anything.

Denominate it in energy and you get Howard Scott’s energy certificates from 1933 — non-transferable, expiring at the end of each accounting period, tracking individual consumption. Scott’s co-founder, the geophysicist Marion King Hubbert, insisted the system require ‘specific registration of the consumption of each individual, plus a record description of the individual’.

Denominate it in the waste product of energy — carbon dioxide — and you get the planetary boundary budget. A personal carbon allowance, non-transferable, expiring within the accounting period, with the allocation set by parameters at climate research institutes.

Energy constrains your consumption, but carbon constrains your existence, because every human activity that involves energy conversion produces carbon dioxide — food, transport, heating. Denominate the voucher in carbon and every activity in the economy requires the clearing function’s permission.

The Fusion

In Marx’s original specification, the credit function and the voucher function are separate. The state bank allocates productive credit while the vouchers handle consumption.

But the boundary between them disappears with time. If the voucher carries conditions — what you can buy, when, where — then every transaction becomes a credit decision. Every purchase requires clearing against conditions set by the operator. The voucher becomes a conditional permission to consume, checked at the moment you try to use it, and once that happens, the distinction between credit and currency disappears. Everything becomes conditional credit. Every transaction is checked, and every flow is visible.

That fusion — control embedded in the instrument itself — is what makes the system self-enforcing. You don’t need police, surveillance in the traditional sense, or courts. The system doesn’t punish non-compliance — it simply won’t process your transaction. There’s no human decision-maker to appeal to — just a gate that opened or didn’t.

Lenin said socialism is primarily accounting and control. He was right, but the accounting and control he described was still operated by people sitting in offices. The final form doesn’t need people in offices. The accounting and control is artificial intelligence, the transaction carries information which is checked against your digital wallet — the system administers itself.

The state does technically wither — into infrastructure.

The Ledger

For any of this to work at global scale, two preconditions have to be met. Every asset has to be tokenised — converted from a physical or paper record into a programmable entry on a ledger. And every actor has to be digitally identified — bound to their transactions through a verified credential so the clearing function knows who it’s clearing for. Without tokenisation, the ledger can’t see the assets. Without digital identity, it can’t see the people. Both are being built.

The 50-in-5 campaign, launched in November 2023 by the United Nations Development Programme alongside the Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and the Digital Public Goods Alliance, aims to deploy Digital Public Infrastructure in 50 countries by 2028 and 100 countries by 2030. The main pillars are digital identity, digital payments, and data exchange systems — assembled together they create the preconditions for a unified ledger.

Digital identity links every account to a verified person. Digital payments route every transaction through programmable rails. Data exchange enables real-time monitoring across agencies and jurisdictions.

The template is India Stack — Aadhaar digital identity, the Unified Payments Interface, and the data exchange layer. India built the infrastructure that enrolled 1.4 billion people into a biometrically-linked digital identity system connected to a real-time payment platform connected to a data-sharing layer. It’s sold as ‘financial inclusion’ — and the phrase does the same work here that every unchallengeable ethic does in the architecture above.

Question the infrastructure and the response is immediate: so you want to exclude poor people from banking? The moral framing prevents legitimate questions from being asked. The 50-in-5 campaign is scaling the same model globally.

In June 2023, the Bank for International Settlements published its Blueprint for the Future Monetary System, describing a ‘unified ledger’ — a single programmable platform bringing together central bank digital currencies, tokenised commercial bank deposits, government bonds, and real-world assets. Everything on one ledger — every asset class, every property title, every bond, every equity, every commodity, every identity credential — tokenised, logged, conditional, programmable.

The DPI stack provides the identity and data layer, while the BIS provides the settlement layer. Together they produce a system where every person and every asset is on the same platform, governed by the same conditions.

The BIS General Manager, Agustín Carstens, described the design intent in October 2021: ‘Central banks will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that’.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore published the corresponding Purpose-Bound Money whitepaper the same year, describing tokens programmed with conditions — what they can be spent on, when they expire, who can use them. Whether the architects have read Marx is irrelevant. The architecture produces the same instrument regardless. The conditions are checked at the moment of settlement, and if they aren’t met, the transaction doesn’t execute.

That’s Marx’s labour voucher, implemented in code running on a unified ledger that logs every asset and every transaction in the economy, bound to a digital identity that the 50-in-5 campaign is deploying across 100 countries by 2030.

The Fifth Plank is completed when the ledger becomes the sole registry of all value and the identity system becomes the sole means of accessing it. If it’s not on the ledger, it doesn’t exist in the system. If you’re not in the identity system, you don’t exist to the ledger.

The Two Layers

The unified ledger has two tiers, and they correspond to Marx’s two circuits.

The wholesale layer — central banks and commercial banks transacting between themselves — is where investment happens. Capital allocation, credit creation, productive deployment, returns. This is the layer where conditions are set, parameters are calibrated, and giro contracts oblige participants to direct their business under specified terms.

The retail layer — individuals transacting through programmable tokens — is where consumption happens. No accumulation, no investment, no buffer formation. The individual never touches the wholesale layer. They interact with the system through tokens whose conditions are set above them, checked at the point of settlement, with no mechanism to deploy capital productively on their own terms.

The public debate about central bank digital currencies — privacy, surveillance, negative interest rates — is about whether citizens will accept the instrument. The question it never reaches is who’s permitted to invest. The architecture answers by separating the two layers so cleanly that the people on the retail layer don’t see the wholesale layer operating above them. The citizen experiences C-M-C. The operator performs M-C-M’. The separation is the architecture.

The Positive Money movement campaigns for exactly this structure — remove commercial banks’ ability to create money through lending, route all money creation through the central bank. Individual banks would still make lending decisions, but only with money the central bank has already created. The stated purpose is ending the instability caused by private credit creation, the boom-bust cycles and speculative excess and bailouts, but the tap is centralised.

The structural output is a step toward the Fifth Plank — centralising issuance with a single creator, eliminating the distributed credit creation that currently allows thousands of independent actors to fund ventures through new lending. Individuals can still save and invest existing money, but the tap that determines how much money exists is now in one pair of hands

Who Operates It

The question Marx never answered in a way that any implementation confirmed is who operates the system once it’s built.

The theory says the workers. The practice says the operators of the central allocation function — the clearinghouse — every time, without exception, because the system concentrates all decision-making power in the credit allocation mechanism, and whoever sits at that mechanism makes all the decisions that matter.

In the Soviet Union it was the Politburo and the nomenklatura. In the current trajectory it’s the central banks, the Bank for International Settlements, the foundations that fund the authoring of the conditions, and the private forums where the parameters are set.

The conditions the ledger checks against — sustainability, ESG compliance, carbon budgets — aren’t authored by the workers. They’re authored in private convenings funded by philanthropic foundations, attended by central bank staff and investment managers, and codified through technical committees whose proceedings generate no public attention because they’re too tedious to read.

The workers hold conditional claims, but the operators hold the conditions. Whoever operates the credit allocation institution (the clearinghouse) governs — regardless of what the institution is called and regardless of what ethic is painted on top. The structure produces the same outcome every time: total dependency for the population, total authority for the operator.

The Instrument and the Infrastructure

Marx specified the conditional, non-transferable, expiring credit voucher that prevents buffer formation and ensures total dependency on the system. But the instrument is useless without infrastructure to settle it. The conditions need a mechanism to enforce them, the identity needs to be verified, the balance needs to be adjusted, and the claim needs to be extinguished.

That infrastructure — centralised book-entry settlement through a single institutional framework — was specified in 1913 by Julius Wolf, in Das internationale Zahlungswesen. Wolf proposed an international giro association of central banks, with commercial banks forming a parallel layer beneath, settling through bilateral book-entry transfers rather than physical cash or gold movements.

Wolf approvingly quoted a contemporary observer who noted that the giro contract was ‘the most important regulatory instrument’ for the relationship between the central bank and its customers — that the bank could use it to oblige customers to direct their business ‘under certain conditions’.

Under certain conditions. That phrase is the mechanism that converts payment infrastructure into governance. The infrastructure checks whether your transaction meets conditions, and the conditions are set by whoever operates the clearing function.

Marx specified the instrument, Wolf the infrastructure. Together they produce a system in which the entire population holds conditional claims against a clearing function that serves as sole issuer, sole redeemer, sole record-keeper, and sole enforcer.

But there’s an additional problem. The system as described can only govern one domain at a time. Finance is one domain, health is another, climate yet another, and trade, education, labour, and agriculture each has its own standards and compliance requirements. If you need a separate management system for each domain, the cognitive load exceeds human capacity.

The Method

Everything described so far is systems analysis. Marx analysed flows between components of the economy — how value moves, where it accumulates, where it’s consumed. Wolf analysed flows through institutional architecture — how payments clear between banks, between countries, between tiers. Both were studying how flows move within a model composed of nested, interlocking parts — what systems theorists would later call a holarchy, a structure of wholes within wholes, each level both complete in itself and a component of the level above.

Neither Marx nor Wolf used that language. What was missing was someone to make the general principle explicit — that all organised systems, regardless of domain, operate on common structural dynamics, and that understanding those dynamics in one domain permits engineering another.

Alexander Bogdanov — Lenin’s principal rival — published Tektology: Universal Organisation Science between 1913 and 1922. It later developed into general systems theory and cybernetics, and it made explicit what Marx and Wolf were doing implicitly all along.

Bogdanov’s insight was simple. All organised systems — biological, social, economic, technological — operate on common structural principles. A factory, a government, an ecosystem, a financial system — they all exhibit the same organisational dynamics. Understand how one works and you can apply the same analytical framework to any other. The domain differs — the method stays the same.

In practice, this means you don’t need a separate bureaucracy for every domain. You need a single method that treats each domain as an instance of the same underlying logic, with the specific objective swapped in as a parameter. One analytical engine, many applications.

The BIS Innovation Hub projects are applications of this principle running on the same infrastructure. Gaia uses AI to classify climate disclosures. AISE generalises that classification to any supervisory domain. Mandala compiles jurisdiction-specific regulations into machine-readable code that payment systems check automatically. Different projects, different domains, same underlying logic — and they can be coupled together to produce new applications covering domains that didn’t exist when the components were built.

Bogdanov’s method turns Wolf’s clearing infrastructure from a payment system into a governance system. A central bank digital currency running a universal analytical method can check any condition the operator installs — climate compliance, ESG alignment, carbon budget, identity verification — across unlimited domains, simultaneously, at the speed of settlement.

General systems theory formalised Tektology in the 1940s. Cybernetics added the feedback loop — the system measures its output, compares it to the target, and adjusts. Artificial intelligence made it executable at a speed and scale no human bureaucracy could match. But the foundational principle is Bogdanov’s, published in the same period Wolf was publishing the clearing architecture.

Tektology wasn’t translated into English until 1980, and general systems theory and cybernetics developed in the West without acknowledging him as a predecessor.

Marx specified the instrument that eliminates buffers and ensures dependency, Wolf specified the infrastructure that settles conditionally, Lenin added continuous surveillance and audit, and Bogdanov specified the method that allows a single system to govern every domain through universal analytical logic.

The Chain

These specifications didn’t develop in isolation. They’re connected through five figures and two paths that produce the same architecture through opposite methods.

It starts with Moses Hess. In 1845, Hess published The Essence of Money, describing money as ‘social blood’. If money is set up the right way, just outcomes follow. Money must therefore be redesigned to serve a collective moral purpose. That single premise called for someone to define the shared morality, someone to encode it in rules, someone to verify compliance, and someone to enforce the results.

Marx is downstream of Hess — Hess brought Engels into communism in 1842 and collaborated with Marx on The German Ideology. Marx took Hess’s moral blood and made it conditional. The Fifth Plank centralises credit, and credit is inherently conditional — you receive it only if the issuer decides to extend it, on terms the issuer sets. The SNLT voucher makes the conditionality total. The social blood now carries the moral purpose Hess specified, but it only flows if you meet the conditions.

Julius Wolf built the circulatory system. In 1899 he stated his position plainly: ‘My party is not the entrepreneur, my party is not the worker, my party is the whole — therefore no party’.

He studied under Carl Menger in Vienna, the founder of the Austrian school, and under Lorenz von Stein, the theorist of the administrative state. He then worked at the Anglo-Österreichische Bank — a Rothschild-associated institution — where he learned how clearing functioned from the inside.

Wolf synthesised all three influences into a system that looks like a free market to the libertarians, looks like social policy to the statists, and operates through clearing infrastructure that neither side recognises as the governing layer. Between 1888 and 1914 he published the institutional specifications — the clearing architecture, the standards coordination body, the central bank association, the System of Social Policy. Wolf didn’t design what the blood carries. He designed the veins it flows through, and the valves that open or close depending on whether the conditions are met.

Wolf is the hinge where the chain splits into two paths.

The revolutionary path runs through Nikolai Bukharin. In 1915, Bukharin read Wolf’s 1913 book on international payments, which demonstrated that indirect arbitrage already functioned as world clearing — the global financial system was already settling through banking bookkeeping rather than gold shipments. Lenin wrote the preface. He drew the operational conclusion — the banks are the skeleton of socialism, seize accounting and control.

Bogdanov’s universal organisation science was absorbed operationally by Lenin. The Soviet institutions that Lenin built — Gosbank for monetary clearing, Gosplan for planning, Gossnab for physical allocation — are tektological institutions running Bogdanov’s method, whether Lenin acknowledged it or not.

The gradualist path runs through Eduard Bernstein. Drawing on Wolf’s ideas, Bernstein’s evolutionary socialism became the Fabian Society’s operating method. Leonard Woolf specified functional international governance in 1916, and Zimmern used this as the blueprint for the League of Nations in 1919. Blair branded it as the Third Way in 1998. The current architecture — the SDGs, the ISO standards, the Basel framework, the BIS unified ledger — completes it, with Reinicke folding it into the United Nations through his work on ‘trisectoral networks’ in 2000.

Two paths, same architecture. The revolutionary path seizes the existing clearing function and operates it under new management. The gradualist path builds the clearing function incrementally, one technical standard at a time, until the architecture is complete without anyone having noticed it being constructed.

Both paths trace back to Wolf’s specifications — and Bogdanov’s Tektology. The two men whose work entered both sides of the twentieth century’s defining ideological contest are remembered by neither. Tektology itself wasn't translated into English until 1980, but the fields it spawned were disseminated in the English-speaking world through Robert Maxwell's Pergamon Press, which built its catalogue around exactly these disciplines — disciplines which later developed into contemporary artificial intelligence.

The Purpose of a System

The cybernetics pioneer Stafford Beer said the purpose of a system is what it does.

Marx’s system says it liberates workers from exploitation. What it does — every time it’s built — is eliminate the financial autonomy of the entire population and concentrate all economic power in the institution that operates the credit allocation function.

The current system says it promotes sustainability, inclusion, and financial stability. What it does is build a unified ledger that logs every asset and every transaction, processes every flow through conditional settlement, and eliminates the capacity of any participant to operate outside the conditions set by whoever calibrates the parameters.

The ethic changes, but the architecture doesn’t. The terminus is always the same — a single ledger, a single operator, a single set of conditions, and a population holding conditional claims with no capacity to operate outside them. Hess's social blood, flowing through Wolf's circulatory system, processed by Bogdanov's method, carrying whatever moral purpose the operator installs, checked at every conditional transaction, across every domain simultaneously.

The purpose of the system is what it does.

Marx saw where this leads. In the Fragment on Machines, he predicted the general intellect would be absorbed by the machine — which is now taking place through AI. This sounds like prophetic insight, but it’s simply logical. What he actually predicted was automation becoming progressively capable of simulating ever more complex routines, eventually expanding to language itself.

But the system contains a fatal weakness. It can only operate in a closed system. Break it open, or prevent it from closing, and the fat lady won’t even start singing.