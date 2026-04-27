The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
6h

This is one for the ages, Escape Key.

Bravo.

This critical appraisal of Marxism, even almost two centuries after the fact, is in a league with very few rivals.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
7h

This article should be mandatory reading in all undergraduate economics programs. But of course it never will be ... too dangerous. Puts me in mind of the Roman church's longstanding prohibition of congregants reading the Bible in their native languages.

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