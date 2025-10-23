The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Thanks ESC. I will integrate this into my next blog post. Support cash economy. Secure your essentials non-financially, to whatever degree may still be possible.

Grow vegetables.

Ride a bike that can carry things.

Be a neighbor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
21h

Brilliant synopsis. Thank you.

"And the overwhelming majority of people whose lives it will govern have no idea it’s happening."

Therein lies the real "problem:" abject, cultivated intellectual indolence, disinterested non-thinking, preoccupation with a constructed theatre, blindness and indifference to ruthless, murderous 'control'.

The real pandemic? An endemic of social narcosis that enables tyranny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture