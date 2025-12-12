Over the past decade, we’ve observed a range of initiatives accelerate: AI deployment across government services, digital identity programs, CBDC experiments, ESG and carbon accounting, smart city monitoring through IoT-devices, financialisation of nature, and expanding frameworks for ‘information harm’.

What if it all connects?

Part I: Leontief’s Ghost

Risk as Grammar

Risk is everywhere. Crossing the road is a risk. Lighting a cigarette is a risk. Some industries specialise in pricing it: insurance companies calculate the odds your house burns down or your car gets stolen, then sell you a policy. On Wall Street, credit default swaps — quasi-insurance on bonds — let traders bet on whether companies will fail. When those bets converged on the same models and assumptions, correlated risks cascaded through the system and helped trigger the 2008 meltdown.

Corporate bonds trade at spreads relative to perceived default risk — the riskier the company, the higher the yield investors demand, and the more the company pays for debt. Sovereign bonds work the same way: creditworthy nations like Germany borrow cheaply, while riskier sovereigns like Greece pay premiums. Risk gets priced into the cost of capital.

Now extend the logic. Green bonds price in externalities like carbon emissions. Sustainability-linked loans adjust interest rates based on environmental performance. The cost of borrowing becomes a function not just of default risk, but of behaviour deemed risky to broader systems.

Once you can price externalities, you can price any externality. And what counts as an ‘externality’ is a policy choice dressed as accounting. The infrastructure that prices carbon can price anything the system declares a risk — health behaviours, information sharing, social stability, political orientation.

We’re used to risk being priced in specific domains. What’s new is the infrastructure to price risk across domains — and to attach those prices to you.

Once risk is a price signal, the next step is obvious to a planner: if you can map the flows, you can optimize them.

The Original Input-Output Matrix

In 1973, Wassily Leontief won the Nobel Prize in Economics for developing input-output analysis. The concept is simple: model the economy as a matrix where every industry’s output becomes another’s input, denominated in monetary units, making interdependence computable.

The method proved invaluable for planning across regimes. The math doesn’t care about ideology.

The Inversion

Leontief measured how industries depend on each other. But replace industries with people, replace outputs with externalities, and the matrix becomes a way to estimate pricing ripples through supply chains, and compute the system-cost of human activity. Rather than pricing individual outputs, it becomes a system for measuring systemic risk. The structure is identical:

Rows: individual humans (or households, or regions)

Columns: risk categories (carbon, health, financial, social, informational)

Cells: each person’s coefficient in each risk category

Denomination: monetary units (cost to the system)

The components already exist:

Carbon footprints are calculated and increasingly monetised

Health risks are computed by insurers and public health systems

Financial risk scores (credit scores) have existed for decades

Social media behaviour is analysed for ‘risk’ by platforms and governments

Information sharing is assessed for ‘harm’ potential

What’s new is the infrastructure to integrate them.

The Academic Scaffolding

The theoretical justification already exists. ‘Social determinants of health’. ‘Environmental determinants of behaviour’. ‘Economic determinants of radicalization’. Each framework pre-computes the coefficient relationships between domains.

Once you accept that health is ‘determined’ by social factors, social interventions become health interventions. Health metrics justify social surveillance. Your tweet affects your health coefficient. Health systems gain standing to regulate speech.

The determinants literature doesn’t just describe relationships — it authorises the linkages the matrix later operationalises. The Leontief inversion, dressed in academic language, has been peer-reviewed for decades.

Part II: The Infrastructure Build

Processing Layer: AI Everywhere

In 2024-2025, AI deployment to government agencies accelerated dramatically. Across eligibility, compliance, border, and defense workflows, governments are inserting AI into high-volume decision systems. The IRS, DHS, and the Pentagon’s GenAI.mil illustrate the pattern — echoed by parallel UK and EU programs with a recurring vendor set: Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, Palantir.

The result is computational capacity for continuous assessment at population scale.

State capacity is rising — but the decisive accelerant may be private risk infrastructure already embedded in everyday life.

Enforcement Layer: Programmable Money

Central Bank Digital Currencies are under development in over 100 countries, with pilots across China, the EU, and the UK, alongside US research and parallel rails coordinated through the Bank for International Settlements.

CBDCs differ from existing digital money in one crucial respect: they are programmable. Transactions can be conditionally permitted based on any variable the system can access.

Proposed and piloted features already include expiration dates, geographic restrictions, merchant category limits, and carbon-budget integration.

Connect programmable money to risk coefficients, and enforcement becomes automatic. Your coefficient doesn’t just describe you — it determines the cost of you engaging in particular activities.

Identification Layer: Digital ID

The matrix needs a primary key — a way to link all coefficients to a single identity.

India’s Aadhaar system covers 1.3 billion people

The EU’s eID framework mandates interoperable digital identity

Various national digital ID programs are rolling out globally

Biometric data (fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scans) provides the link

Digital ID solves the aggregation problem. Without it, your health data, financial data, movement data, and social data exist in separate systems. With it, you become one row in the matrix.

Information Layer: Managing the Inputs

Risk coefficients only work if the inputs are controlled. Hence the parallel development of information management infrastructure.

The misinformation/disinformation/malinformation triad matters here because it reframes even true statements as governable hazards — harmful to public health, to social stability, to institutional trust, to ‘the system’, to ‘our democracy’.

AI-powered content moderation doesn’t primarily check truth. It checks risk. Does this content increase vaccine hesitancy? Does it reduce institutional trust? Does it challenge policy consensus?

The same AI infrastructure that processes benefits claims also moderates discourse. The same vendors — the same architecture.

The Private Matrix

But government infrastructure is only half the story. The private sector has been building cross-domain identity graphs for decades.

Data brokers aggregate purchase history, location patterns, health indicators, and social connections into unified profiles sold to marketers, insurers, and employers. Adtech identity graphs link your devices, accounts, and behaviours across platforms. Fintech lenders score creditworthiness using rent payments, utility bills, and app usage patterns.

The infrastructure for cross-domain behavioural scoring already exists. It runs on private rails, outside constitutional constraints, optimising for profit rather than policy. When governments build their layers, they won’t start from scratch. They’ll plug into data ecosystems that have been refining identity resolution and risk inference for years.

The matrix is already semi-built. The question is what happens when public and private rails merge.

The Working Prototype

Insurance is the original risk-coefficient industry, and they are now increasingly pushed to price in risk prevention as well. That’s forward prediction — and forward prediction needs data.

It already prices behaviour — smoking, BMI, driving patterns, medication adherence — and increasingly demands continuous data. The actuarial logic is proven. The legal scaffolding is mature. Adoption is culturally normalised. You accept surveillance as a condition of coverage, and you call it a ‘discount’.

Health insurers already have incentives to integrate grocery purchases, wearable data, and lifestyle proxies. Auto insurers already want telemetry from your phone and vehicle to reconstruct what you were doing immediately before an accident. Life insurers already query prescription databases and social media.

Insurance doesn’t need new infrastructure — only new data feeds. And unlike government programs, it can expand without democratic authorisation, relying on contractual consent you can’t meaningfully refuse if you want coverage.

The matrix may not arrive first through CBDCs or state digital ID. It may arrive through your premium adjustment letter. Insurance is the matrix’s proof of concept — already at scale, already accepted, already computing your coefficient and calling it an ‘actuarial assessment’.

Part III: The Quiet Integrator

Standards as Architecture

What matters most often arrives not through laws but through standards — technical specifications that quietly define what must be measured, how it must be formatted, and what counts as compliance-ready data. ‘Indicators’, in short.

Laws are visible. They require debate, votes, public justification. Standards are adopted. By the time a standard is published, the architecture is set.

The key standard-setters shaping the data grammar:

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) : Risk management frameworks (ISO 31000), greenhouse gas accounting (ISO 14064), ‘Good Governance’ (ISO 37000), smart city indicators (ISO 37120)

ITU (International Telecommunication Union) : Digital identity interoperability, AI system benchmarking

OECD : AI Principles (adopted by 40+ countries), tax information exchange standards

W3C : Verifiable Credentials standard, Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) — the technical layer for portable, machine-readable identity claims

Financial Standards Bodies: Basel Committee (bank capital), FATF (anti-money laundering with an open mandate), ISSB (sustainability disclosure)

These bodies don’t govern citizens directly; they set the data rules that states, firms, and platforms have to use. Those rules quietly decide what gets measured, what can be compared, and what can be enforced — all with almost no democratic oversight.

How Standards Create the Matrix

A standard doesn’t mandate surveillance; it standardises the data structures that make surveillance interoperable.

When ISSB publishes sustainability disclosures, companies that want institutional investment must build reporting infrastructure. When W3C publishes Verifiable Credentials, governments that adopt the standard must build identity infrastructure that speaks this language. And some organisations — the FATF, for example — have an open-ended mandate, able to widen their scope without a single voter ever being asked.

No law required you to build the matrix. The standards just defined what ‘modern’, ‘compliant’, ‘interoperable’ systems look like. And they all look like components of the matrix.

The Governance Bypass

Standards bodies are not democratic institutions. They are technical consortia where participation requires expertise, time, and often money. The delegates are engineers, corporate representatives, and government technical staff — not legislators, not voters.

Call it specialisation rather than corruption. Either way, the foundational architecture of the risk coefficient matrix is being built through a process most citizens don’t know exists, couldn’t participate in if they did, and likely wouldn’t understand even if they tried.

By the time a standard becomes a law — or more commonly, a procurement requirement, a lending condition, or an interoperability mandate — the choices have already been made. The law just rubber-stamps the architecture, and the voter is none the wiser.

Part IV: The Financialisation of Ethics

From Values to Variables

The bridge between abstract risk coefficients and real-world enforcement isn’t primarily government coercion. It’s financial incentives.

This represents an inversion: from governance as positive allocation (what to fund, what to build) to governance as constraint (what to stop, what to penalise). The question shifts from ‘what should we support?’ to ‘what must we prevent to stay within safe limits?’

The sequence:

Metrics define what counts. ESG frameworks, sustainability standards, and risk taxonomies translate ‘ethical’ concerns into measurable variables. ‘Climate responsibility’ becomes Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. ‘Social responsibility’ becomes workforce diversity ratios and supply chain audits. ‘Good governance’ becomes board composition, ‘ethical’ behaviour, and executive compensation metrics.

Metrics become lending conditions. Once a variable is measurable and standardised, banks can incorporate it into credit decisions. Sustainability-linked loans tie interest rates to ESG performance. Green bonds require verified environmental metrics. The cost of capital becomes a function of your risk coefficients.

Lending conditions become procurement eligibility. Governments and large corporations increasingly require suppliers to meet ESG thresholds. If you can’t demonstrate compliance with carbon accounting standards, you can’t bid on contracts. The matrix determines market access.

Procurement eligibility becomes payment permissions. This is the final step — not yet fully implemented, but architecturally prepared. If your risk coefficients determine your credit access, your contract eligibility, and your market participation, the extension to payment permissions is incremental, not revolutionary.

Integration will likely be uneven and crisis-accelerated, but the architectural trajectory is legible: it aims at a constantly managed ‘Golden Mean’, enforced through surveillance data reframed as ‘indicators’.

The Compliance Cost Stack

Consider how this plays out for a mid-sized company:

To access institutional investment, you need ESG ratings To get favorable ESG ratings, you need sustainability disclosures To produce disclosures, you need carbon accounting and supply chain tracking To do supply chain tracking, you need your suppliers to have compatible systems And so on, down to the individual worker whose commute patterns affect your Scope 3 emissions

The matrix spreads through money, not laws. No one had to pass a bill to make your company track what employees do — the cost of borrowing money did that.

Ethics as Price Signal

This is the deepest transformation. Ethical questions — what is right, what is good, what should we do? — become pricing questions. The answer isn’t derived from moral philosophy or democratic deliberation. It emerges from risk-adjusted returns.

Is it wrong to have a large carbon footprint? The market will tell you: your insurance premiums, your mortgage rate, your employer’s cost of capital. The coefficient is the judgment.

Is it wrong to spread ‘malinformation’? The market will tell you: your platform access, your payment processing, your employability. The coefficient is the verdict.

The matrix doesn’t impose morality. It prices behaviour through ‘market-based solutions’. And in a system where every transaction runs through the financial stack, pricing is control.

The Binding Constraints

Central banks are the top of the monetary food chain. They don’t just supervise banks; they decide which activities are financeable at all. Capital requirements dictate how expensive different risks are to hold. Collateral frameworks decide which assets are welcome at the central bank window and on what terms. Liquidity access decides who gets rescued in a crisis and who is allowed to fail. Bodies like the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) tell them which externalities count as financial risk, and which activities should quietly be starved of cheap funding.

Control what can be financed and on what terms, and you control the outer boundary of the possible. The buck doesn’t just stop with them. The buck exists on the conditions central banks set.

Central banks don’t need to ban coal plants. They make them unfinanceable by raising capital requirements in line with NGFS guidance, excluding those assets from favourable collateral treatment, and baking climate risk into stress tests. The activity doesn’t disappear because it was outlawed. It disappears because it couldn’t get financed.

Just as ‘social determinants of health’ pulled everything into health governance, ‘determinants of financeability’ now pull everything into prudential governance. Every upstream factor — climate behaviour, health compliance, information patterns, social position — filtered through NGFS, the FSB, Basel and others, becomes an input to a risk calculation that determines your conditions and access to credit, insurance, and payment infrastructure.

Part V: The Clearing Architecture

The Three-Party Lock

The matrix requires more than coefficients. It requires a mechanism to apply them at the moment of transaction.

This is where central bank digital currency infrastructure becomes critical—not for what it is (digital money), but for what it enables: a three-party clearing architecture where every transaction passes through an intermediary that can approve, deny, or conditionally permit based on any variable the system can access.

Project Rosalind, a joint initiative of the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub and the Bank of England, prototyped exactly this architecture with the help of UST: a two-tier model with central bank ledger infrastructure and private-sector consumer-facing applications, connected via an API layer tested across 30+ use cases.

One partner’s value proposition is revealing: ‘Assets of all kinds, from currencies to carbon credits, are being tokenised on blockchain, making their ownership immutable, their provenance traceable and their use easy to manage’.

Currencies to carbon credits — same infrastructure, same management logic.

How It Works

In a traditional transaction:

Buyer → Seller

You pay. They receive. The intermediary (bank, payment processor) checks for fraud and funds availability. That’s it.

In a three-party clearing architecture:

Buyer → Clearing Layer → Seller

The clearing layer has access to:

Your identity (via digital ID)

Your coefficients through your Digital Wallet (carbon budget, health status, social score, financial risk)

The product’s coefficients (embedded emissions, health impact, social friction score)

Current system state (grid load, social stability index, policy priorities)

The clearing layer doesn’t just check if you have funds. It checks whether this transaction is permitted, given the intersection of your coefficients and the product’s coefficients under current system conditions. From there, it’s a short step to a conditionalPayment instruction of the kind already sketched in multiple CBDC design papers and APIs.

CBAM: The Product Coefficient Infrastructure

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), operational since October 2023 and fully activated by early 2026, is building the product side of the equation:

Importers must report greenhouse gas emissions ‘embedded’ in their imports

By 2026, importers must purchase CBAM certificates proportional to embedded emissions

By 2030, all sectors covered by the EU Emissions Trading System will be included

Scope covers direct emissions (production), indirect emissions (electricity), and upstream emissions (materials)

CBAM currently applies to industrial goods at the point of import: steel, cement, aluminum, fertilisers, electricity, hydrogen. But the methodology — tracking embedded emissions through supply chains — can extend to any product. CBAM demonstrates how to attach coefficients to physical goods at scale, and extending this to all products and down to the individual consumer is only a few dotted-line signatures away once the model has been proven in practice.

The Transaction of the Future

Combine the components:

Digital ID links you to your row in the matrix Your coefficients represent your current ‘budget’ across risk domains CBAM-style tracking attaches coefficients to products and services The clearing API (Rosalind-style) checks the intersection at transaction time Programmable CBDC executes the permission or denial

The steak doesn’t just cost €15. It costs €15 + its carbon coefficient against your remaining carbon allowance + its health impact coefficient against your health risk profile + whatever other coefficients the system checks at the moment of purchase.

And the check is dynamic. The same steak might be permitted Tuesday morning (grid stable, carbon budget healthy, no health alerts) and denied Tuesday evening (grid stressed, carbon budget depleted, new dietary guidance issued).

Cross-Domain Trading

At the far end of architectural possibility, the Leontief inversion becomes fully operational. Once everything is denominated in units of system risk, the system can offer trades across previously unrelated domains — your speech for your travel, your compliance for your access. The system doesn’t judge. It only clears.

Soft Closure and Hard Closure

The architecture permits a spectrum of enforcement:

Soft closure : differential pricing, nudges, insurance friction, credit scoring adjustments, slower processing, reduced service tiers. You can still act, but the cost rises with your risk profile.

Hard closure: outright denial of transaction or access. The clearing layer returns ‘not permitted’ and the action doesn’t execute.

Most implementations will likely favor soft closure — it’s less visible, more defensible, and harder to organise against. But the architecture permits both. And crisis conditions — pandemic, grid emergency, civil unrest — tend to shift systems from soft to hard.

The Velvet Cage

The system doesn’t need obvious tyranny to work. It just needs defaults.

Operant conditioning — via dynamic pricing — is reward and punishment at scale. Behaviours that cost more happen less. Behaviours that cost less happen more. No orders, no visible force — just quiet pressure nudging you before you’ve even thought about it. It can be as simple as a supermarket voucher giving you a better deal if you switch dishwasher tablet brands.

Over time, people stop seeing this as politics. It just feels like the way the world works. The app suggests the compliant choice. The cheaper option is the tracked option. The easy path is the monitored path. Pushing back feels less like dissent and more like pointlessly making your own life harder.

The most effective control systems are the ones people stop noticing — or even come to agree with.

Part VI: The Convergence

Beyond Great Power Competition

The dominant narrative frames US-China relations as competition—an ‘AI race’, a ‘chip war’, a struggle for technological supremacy.

But even in periods of geopolitical rivalry, infrastructure standards and vendor ecosystems can converge because they solve the same administrative problem: scalable governance under risk constraints. The same chips, architectures, training methods, and benchmarks power AI systems in both countries. Export controls are negotiated, adjusted, selectively enforced — but the technical convergence continues.

If this were genuine systems competition, you would expect divergent architectures, incompatible standards, wholly separate supply chains. Instead, you see interoperability concerns, licensing negotiations, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

The IIASA Precedent

This pattern isn’t new.

On May 23, 1972, Nixon and Soviet leaders quietly signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Environmental Protection. Months later, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) was founded in Austria — a joint US-Soviet initiative to apply ‘systems analysis’ to global problems.

IIASA didn’t end the Cold War. It created a parallel governance layer that operated above it. Today, IIASA hosts the scenario databases for the IPCC. Its Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) model human population, economic activity, and behaviour as variables in climate projections.

The Cold War continued for domestic audiences. The shared management infrastructure was built regardless.

Contemporary ‘AI competition’ may serve a similar function: a rivalry narrative for domestic consumption, while the underlying infrastructure converges toward compatible standards for the same administrative task: planetary stewardship.

Shared Problem, Shared Solution

If multiple powers share the ‘Spaceship Earth’ frame — humanity as aggregate risk to planetary systems — they share the problem definition. Shared problem definition implies convergent solution architecture. Different administrative approaches, same management paradigm.

The real competition becomes: which bloc can manage the system most efficiently. The result is the same: everyone ends up managed.

Part VII: The Closure Logic

From Measurement to Enforcement

The path from ‘data collection’ to ‘behavioural control’ follows an inexorable logic:

Measurement creates comparability. Comparability enables ranking. Ranking invites enforcement.

Once you can measure carbon footprints, you can compare them. Once you can compare them, you can rank people. Once you can rank people, the system asks: why not allocate resources accordingly?

Each step, on its own, seems perfectly reasonable. The destination is anything but.

Mission Creep Is the Feature

Consider how reasonable each component appears:

A carbon cap for public procurement looks reasonable. A health-risk flag for outbreak response looks reasonable. A fraud model for benefits processing looks reasonable. A content warning for misleading health claims looks reasonable.

But once these systems share identity and enforcement rails, the operational temptation is to unify them. The infrastructure doesn’t care why each piece was built. It only knows it can connect them. And now it knows about your carbon emissions, your health risks, and your social media posts flagged as ‘misinformation’.

Every unmeasured variable becomes a governance gap. Every unmanaged behaviour becomes system instability. Every space outside the matrix becomes an ‘interdependent’ risk that calls for management.

Part VIII: The Frame

Spaceship Earth

The conceptual architecture traces to the late 1960s. Buckminster Fuller’s ‘Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth’ (1968). Kenneth Boulding’s ‘Economics of the Coming Spaceship Earth’ (1966). The 1968 UNESCO Biosphere Conference. Yes, especially that one.

The frame:

Earth is a closed system with finite resources

Humanity is exceeding carrying capacity

Unmanaged human activity poses existential risk

Therefore, human activity must be managed

From within this frame, the risk coefficient matrix looks like necessity, responsibility, the ‘rational response to the crisis of the Anthropocene’: care for future generations, sanctity of the biosphere. The moral foundations are baked into the frame before the first coefficient is computed.

What the Frame Enables

Every human becomes a row in the matrix. Every behaviour generates risk coefficients:

Carbon coefficient (emissions, consumption, travel)

Health coefficient (vaccination status, lifestyle, genetics)

Financial coefficient (debt, spending patterns, economic stability)

Social coefficient (associations, network effects, community ties)

Information coefficient (content shared, questions asked, trust in institutions)

Aggregate the coefficients. Weight them. Compute a net score.

The score doesn’t say ‘good person’ or ‘bad person’. It says: net positive or net negative to the system. Asset or liability.

Denominated in Monetary Units

Because Leontief’s original matrices used monetary denomination, the inverted matrix does too. Every risk becomes a cost:

Your carbon footprint: cost to climate remediation

Your health risks: cost to healthcare system

Your social instability risk: cost to policing and intervention

Your information risk: cost to counter-messaging and moderation

You’re not a person with rights. You’re a ledger entry with values.

CBDCs make this operational. Your transactions are priced dynamically based on your coefficients. High risk? That leads to higher costs — or restricted access. Possibly both. The math balances automatically.

Part IX: What This Enables

Efficient

The system would work. It would reduce emissions. It would optimise resource allocation. It would stabilise financial systems. It would manage health outcomes at population scale.

Every variable measured. Every risk computed. Every intervention optimised.

From the perspective of system stability, it’s the rational architecture.

Inhumane

What the matrix cannot compute: dignity, freedom, love, meaning, the particular, the exceptional, the irreducibly human.

The system will be excellent at reducing aggregate risk. It will be far worse at recognising when a high-risk individual is also someone a society has a moral duty to protect — the disabled, the dissident, the medically unlucky, the latent genius with unpalatable political opinions, the person whose ‘risk’ is inseparable from their humanity.

The matrix optimises for stability, but humanity isn’t stable. We love people who are liabilities. We’re entertained by people who flirt with danger — real or imagined. We pursue meaning that has no monetary value. We insist on freedom that creates risk. From the matrix perspective, humanity is irrational — humanity is the prime problem to be solved.

Incidentally, that’s also the core argument against making AGI the objective: it simply swaps unpredictable human irrationality for computational irrationality, optimised at scale.

The Moral Operating System

When the matrix computes ‘risk’, what is it actually computing?

Jonathan Haidt’s Moral Foundations Theory identifies six universal moral dimensions: Care/Harm, Fairness/Cheating, Loyalty/Betrayal, Authority/Subversion, Sanctity/Degradation, and Liberty/Oppression. The risk coefficient matrix maps onto these foundations almost perfectly.

‘Risk’ is never value-neutral. It’s morality encoded as math.

Care/Harm → Health risk coefficients (pandemic behaviour, lifestyle, vaccination), climate risk (harm to future generations, vulnerable populations)

Fairness/Cheating → Financial compliance, AML/KYC, fraud detection, ESG equity metrics, algorithmic bias auditing

Loyalty/Betrayal → Social cohesion scores, ‘radicalisation risk’, ‘domestic extremism’, information-sharing patterns suggesting disloyalty to nation or ‘international community’

Authority/Subversion → Trust-in-institutions metrics, obedience to mandates, ‘malinformation’ (true content deemed subversive)

Sanctity/Degradation → Biosecurity, pathogen safety, public health purity norms, environmental sanctity (sacralised climate and biodiversity frames)

Liberty/Oppression → In theory, a counterweight protecting autonomy. In practice, easily inverted: ‘anti-mandate’, ‘anti-lockdown’, ‘anti-system’ becomes a risk flag.

The Spaceship Earth story is basically Care and Sanctity turned into ‘planetary boundaries’. ‘Equity’ and ‘just transition’ sit in the Fairness bucket. ‘Defending democracy’ and ‘protecting the rules-based order’ draw on Loyalty and Authority. The moral foundations provide the story; the matrix does the enforcing.

Different systems move the sliders in different ways. A progressive technocracy leans hard on Care and Fairness, wraps Loyalty and Authority in talk of ‘our democracy’ and ‘the science’, rebrands Sanctity as ‘biosecurity’ and ‘planetary health’… and quietly pushes Liberty off the table. A security state leans on Loyalty, Authority, and Sanctity, renames Care as ‘law and order’ and Fairness as ‘meritocracy’… and treats Liberty as a security risk.

Same matrix. Different sliders.

But notice the imbalance: Liberty is the one foundation the system can’t really afford. Push it too high and all the others start to wobble. Care needs intervention. Fairness needs redistribution. Loyalty needs conformity. Authority needs obedience. Sanctity needs purity rules. Liberty just says: leave people alone. That doesn’t fit with a system built to measure, price, and control everything.

If the matrix took Liberty as seriously as it takes Care, it would eventually undo itself. So it doesn’t.

Fragile

Risk can be distributed or shifted around the table, but it never truly disappears. The system that promises to manage all risk through centralisation becomes the largest risk object in the game.

Garbage in, gospel out. Coefficients derived from noisy, biased, or gamed data get treated as ground truth, just as toxic mortgage bundles were stamped with AAA ratings in 2008 through opaque CDO structures. The system acts on its own hallucinations with the confidence of infrastructure.

Monoculture failure. When everyone optimises against the same risk model, correlated vulnerabilities emerge. The 2008 financial crisis happened partly because everyone used the same Value-at-Risk models. A universal risk matrix creates universal fragility.

Attack surface. A system that controls everything is a system worth attacking. State actors, criminals, and internal defectors all have reasons to compromise the coefficients, the identity layer, or the clearing logic.

Flash crises. Flash crises. Tightly coupled systems fail fast; real-time coefficient adjustments can cascade across domains, much like the 2008 US mortgage crisis quickly rippled through financial systems around the world.

Legitimacy collapse. A system that prices dissent as risk has no internal mechanism for course correction. Errors compound. Grievances have no outlet. The pressure builds until it doesn’t.

The matrix is optimised for stability. It may be the most destabilising thing we ever build — because when it crashes, there will be nowhere left to escape to.

The Balance

But the math has darker implications.

The 1968 UNESCO Biosphere Conference — the same conference that helped launch the Spaceship Earth paradigm — included Recommendation 3.3: that research be directed at ‘the establishment of the necessary balance between man and his environment’. Once humanity becomes the variable and the environment the constraint, the optimisation function can quite rationally ‘solve’ for fewer humans.

If a person is a net liability — chronic illness, disability, age, persistent non-compliance — their death reduces system cost. The matrix doesn’t need to advocate elimination. It only needs to compute that certain deaths improve aggregate outcomes. Deprioritise, underfund, deny, delay. Call the outcome ‘efficient resource allocation’. Call it ‘sustainable’. Call it ‘balance’.

The soft version is already operational, even if no one names it. Expand access to assisted dying. Let the cost of living drift beyond the reach of the margins. Run continuous normalised messaging on the dignity of ‘choice’ via mainstream media. You don’t have to explicitly deny anyone the right to live — you just make living expensive and dying easy, then frame the outcome as autonomy and care.

This is the eugenic logic latent in any system that prices human existence. It doesn’t announce itself as eugenics. It announces itself as math, draped in compassion, quietly aligning with broader system goals — eliminating an expensive problem — while collectivist politicians insist they’re doing it to care for the individual.

The system simply automates the liquidation of those it considers too costly: people reduced to rows, deaths booked as savings… genocide reduced to accounting.

And it can be financialised. Once behaviour is quantified — carbon scores, health compliance, purchasing patterns — that data becomes a predictable metric. Predictable metrics can be securitised. Package population compliance into bonds. Tie yields to how well citizens obey programmed conditions. Investors gain a direct monetary stake in your behaviour. Bondholders profit when enforcement tightens. When the ‘expensive problem’ is eliminated, the portfolio outperforms.

This is Moses Hess’s ethical society through economic reorganisation; Communism shrink-wrapped as investment grade, exposed for being the fraud that it truly is. Socialism by spreadsheet, implemented not through revolution but through collateral haircuts measured in human lives. Collateralised behaviour obligations. Moral-backed securities where human virtue becomes a liquid asset class, and human death becomes a dividend.

Under these circumstances, even countries become investable products — sovereign compliance-linked bonds where yield tracks population behaviour. Politicians could hypothetically gain financially from promoting assisted dying, from tightening the cost of living, from policies that liquidate expensive demographics. The darkest scenarios imaginable, but this time routed through financial markets, with plausible deniability built into the spread.

The same mechanism extends to information control. Create financial incentives for media companies to follow information directives — penalise platforms when user comments are deemed ‘information risk’, reward compliance with favorable capital treatment, and completely disregard actual truth. No censorship mandate required. Just risk-adjusted pricing. Social media companies will self-censor because their financing depends on it.

And the mechanism is geopolitically flexible. The same coefficients that encourage integration and compliance in some nations could encourage disintegration in others. Adjust the risk weights, change the collateral treatment, shift the capital requirements. Destabilise a target country’s financial system by reclassifying its sovereign debt. Stabilise an ally by offering favorable terms. The matrix doesn’t need armies. It prices outcomes into existence.

The predictable defense is ‘we would never do that’. But intent is irrelevant. What matters is capability. The system makes all of this possible — eugenic optimisation, politician profit from population reduction, weaponised information control, geopolitical destabilisation through capital flows. Whether current operators would use these capabilities is a question of trust. Whether future operators would is a question of probability. And the probability, over sufficient time, approaches certainty.

Systems drift toward using the full control surface they build. It’s only a matter of finding — or fabricating — a crisis to justify it.

Part X: The Minimum Viable Matrix (Recap)

The full system requires only five ingredients:

Component Function Status -------------- -------------------- ---------------------------- Persistent Links all data Digital ID systems Identity to one row deploying globally Cross-Domain Aggregates Standards bodies defining Data Coupling coefficients interoperability AI Risk Computes scores Deployed across agencies Inference from inputs and platforms Product Attaches risk data CBAM operational, expanding Coefficients to goods/services to all ETS sectors by 2030 Clearing Checks coefficients Project Rosalind prototyped, Architecture at transaction time CBDC infrastructure in development

None of these requires the others to be useful independently. Each is being built for defensible reasons. Once these five layers interconnect, the matrix becomes operational. The question is not whether each piece is defensible in isolation, but what they enable in combination.

The Matrix Won’t Arrive All at Once

Legacy systems, analog holdouts, and jurisdictional friction will slow integration. Cash still circulates. Some countries will lag. Grey markets will persist at the margins.

But partial coverage creates its own control logic. The unbanked become visible by their absence from the data. Cash transactions flag as anomalies. Opting out of digital identity doesn’t mean escaping the system — it means being legible as someone who opted out, which carries its own coefficient.

The Omega Point isn’t a sudden event. It’s a direction the system moves in under pressure. The gaps will slowly close. The friction will be smoothed over. The holdouts will either get too old or find it too expensive to resist. The system doesn’t need to be total to change what ‘normal’ looks like.

Part XI: The Matrix in Operation

To show what full interoperability would enable, consider a mature version of the stack — not a prediction of imminent policy, but a simulation of what the architecture permits once the components connect.

Universal Relative Measurement

In the physical world, you cannot easily compare eating a steak with posting a controversial tweet. They are different categories of action — one biological and economic, the other social and informational.

In the risk coefficient matrix, both convert to normalised system impact:

Steak : low-to-moderate carbon externality, minor health-system cost

Tweet: moderate-to-high social friction externality, measurable information risk

The specific values matter less than the structural point: once both are translated into comparable risk bands, they become fungible. The system can compute trade-offs between them.

This is the Leontief inversion turned on in real life. Things that can’t really be compared in human terms get turned into costs the system can compare and trade off.

Real-Time Pricing

The matrix doesn’t apply static rules. It prices dynamically based on system load.

Tuesday morning. The power grid is stable. Social sentiment analysis shows calm.

Cost to charge your EV: $10

Cost to post a political opinion: negligible

Tuesday evening. The grid is stressed. A protest emerged downtown. Social friction indices are elevated.

Cost to charge your EV: $100 (or temporarily unavailable)

Cost to post a political opinion: flagged as ‘high-risk action’, algorithmically suppressed unless you accept a risk premium or burn accumulated compliance credits

When the ship rocks, it becomes expensive to move. Unless, of course, the system considers you a VIP, in which case none of the above applies.

Cross-Domain Trades

Once everything denominates in risk units, the system can offer exchanges across previously unrelated domains.

Scenario: You want to fly to a conference. The flight exceeds your baseline carbon allowance.

Current world: You have money; you fly.

Matrix world: The system offers a trade.

‘You may take this flight if you:

Delete the blog post flagged for information risk (reduces your social friction coefficient)

Complete a ‘digital literacy’ module (demonstrates compliance, earns credits)

Accept a 30-day spending restriction on other high-carbon goods’

The system just balances the numbers: your speech in exchange for your travel, your behaviour change in exchange for your mobility. It isn’t ‘punishing’ you any more than it is ‘rewarding’ you for accepting the conditions — it simply clears (or blocks) the transaction.

Fractal Scalability

The mathematics are identical at every level of aggregation:

Individual : Personal Sustainability Score → credit access, insurance rates, service eligibility

Corporation : ESG Score → capital market access, procurement eligibility, regulatory treatment

Nation-State: Sovereign Risk Rating → IMF lending terms, trade agreement access, automatic tariffs

Same matrix, same logic — just different levels. Your score affects your employer’s score, which affects your country’s score. The risk flows up, and the pressure comes back down.

The Optimisation Target

The system can solve for any objective the operators specify. If the target is ‘Net Zero by 2030’, the AI adjusts coefficients across the population to make the equation balance:

Adjust allowances and effective prices, with distributional effects that will likely be unequal through claimed ‘intergenerational injustice’ unless explicitly constrained

Raise the effective cost of meat, travel, energy-intensive consumption beyond the reach of the commoner

Restrict mobility ranges for high-emission profiles

No laws required — just weight adjustments in the algorithm

The ‘invisible hand of the market’ becomes the digital hand of the risk manager.

What Freedom Becomes

In this architecture, freedom is not abolished. It is redefined.

You are free to do anything… the matrix permits… at the price the matrix computes… at the moment you attempt it.

Freedom becomes permission. Permission becomes a function of your calculated value to the collective stability of the system.

You technically remain free… in precisely the way healthcare staff were free to reject Covid-19 vaccines: accept, or find a new job.

Conclusion: Trajectory and Constraints

You don’t need to prove a conspiracy. You just need to look at the direction things are moving.

Every component discussed here is documented. Every initiative is public. Every framework is published. The infrastructure exists or is under construction.

Follow the line. Where does it lead?

Toward a world where existence is a row in a matrix. Where behaviours are coefficients. Where access to economic life is computed in real-time. Where the system manages, and you are managed — for your protection.

Not necessarily because someone decided to enslave humanity; that’s just a convenient side effect. But because the problem frame — humanity as risk to Spaceship Earth — implies exactly this solution. And the infrastructure to implement that solution is being built, piece by piece, for reasons that seem reasonable at each step.

The Question of Constraints

If these systems are inevitable in some form, then democratic societies need non-negotiables:

No unified cross-domain score. Siloed systems are a feature, not a bug.

No automated denial without due process. Algorithms recommend; humans with accountability decide… should things go wrong, they will be held liable.

No identity-payment fusion without hard constitutional constraints. The right to transact must not become contingent on behavioural compliance.

Standards body transparency. If technical committees (or global ‘black box’ modelling agencies like the IIASA) are setting the architecture of governance, their proceedings and full sets of data must be completely public and their membership must be accountable.

Financial ethics firewalls. Lending conditions and payment permissions must not become vehicles for enforcing behavioural compliance beyond narrow, democratically-authorised purposes.

Certain architectural choices foreclose human futures, and some doors, once opened, cannot be easily closed.

The Final Question

The frame presents itself as planetary necessity. As ‘science’ you must piously trust. As ‘responsibility’ toward institutions that accept no real accountability. As the only rational response to existential risk — except for the solutions that were simply ignored.

But frames are chosen. Someone decides how to weight the coefficients. Someone sets the objective function. Someone writes the standards. Someone sets the destination of Spaceship Earth — the Omega Point.

In a system that computes everything, the question of who sets the objective is the only question that matters.

Because that isn’t in the matrix at all. It’s an externality.

Epilogue: The Omega Point

The Politics of the Objective Function

In systems theory, the Omega Point is the final, unified state toward which a complex system evolves — all information fused, the system self-directing.

The risk coefficient matrix is the administrative path to a governance Omega Point.

Not towards sentience, but towards total administrative integration: every variable measured, every risk priced, every human action evaluated against a single stability function. The noosphere made operational. The planet computed.

Within the ‘Spaceship Earth’ frame, this is just logic. If humanity is a risk to be managed and the tools exist to manage it, the system will always tend toward completeness. Every gap in measurement is an unmanaged risk, and closure becomes ‘optimal’.

The Pattern of Patterns

Across the essay, the same move keeps repeating: measure → standardise → financialise → enforce.

Carbon. Health. Finance. Information. Social stability. Different domains, same arc: first you observe, then you turn observations into indicators, then you wire those indicators into money, then access depends on your score.

At scale, risk-typing stops being a tool and becomes the grammar of governance. The system no longer manages particular risks — it manages through risk.

This isn’t new. Moses Hess framed socialism as an ethical project that needed economic architecture to make the ‘good society’ real: ethics as telos, economics as instrument. Tony Blair’s ‘Forging a New Agenda’, published in Marxism Today in 1991, updated the same logic for the post–Cold War era: social transformation via financial levers rather than state ownership.

The risk coefficient matrix is that 170-year pattern taken planetary. Sustainability, health equity, financial stability, information integrity — each becomes an ethical slogan translated into coefficients and enforced through access. The aspiration is the telos, and the matrix is the instrument.

The difference now is tempo. The instrument can run continuously and adaptively, and it can enforce at the point of transaction without any democratic deliberation. The ethics are chosen upstream. What comes back down is ‘objective risk’.

The Paradox

The system can compute everything except the values that should guide its computation. It can measure carbon with precision. It can model social friction. It can price health externalities and information risk.

It can optimise any objective function you give it. But it cannot generate the objective function. It cannot derive purpose from data.

The ultimate control panel sits outside the machine.

This is the paradox at the heart of the Omega Point: a system of total integration that remains, at its core, dependent on a prior commitment it cannot examine or justify. The teleology — the purpose, the final cause, the ‘for-the-sake-of-which’ — must be inscribed by the navigators before the system runs.

The Circularity

The system presents itself as empirical — measuring, modeling, pricing, optimising. The language is scientific: coefficients, risk bands, system load, equilibrium.

But risk is not discovered. It is declared — and then priced.

What counts as ‘risk’ is determined by the objective function, expressing the highest value. That highest value then reappears as ‘risk’ in the data, which the system dutifully measures, prices, and enforces.

The matrix isn’t neutral infrastructure waiting for ‘good’ governors. It is a theology — or at least it pretends to be one, speaking in the language of measurement.

The Digital Leviathan

What this essay describes is a digital Leviathan.

Hobbes’ Leviathan was a metaphorical giant made of people, created to end the ‘war of all against all’. The risk coefficient matrix is a computational Leviathan made of data, created to end risk. The logic is ancient, but the infrastructure is new.

The danger is that a machine built to eliminate risk will eventually identify free will as the ultimate risk variable. Free will is unpredictable, inefficient, and disruptive. A system optimising for perfect stability must, sooner or later, optimise free will out of existence — not by banning it, but by making it too expensive to afford.

You remain free, but the walls of your reality are priced. And the price approaches infinity as the system approaches completion.

The Remaining Battle

The most important political contest of the coming century is not left versus right, East versus West, democracy versus authoritarianism. It is: who writes the objective function before the system hardens?

A system optimising for persistence will sacrifice flourishing when required. It will call the sacrifice ‘sustainability’. It will compute the human cost as an acceptable externality. It will be perfectly rational, perfectly consistent, and perfectly indifferent to everything that makes existence worthwhile. And should the answer be to reduce the amount of humans on this planet… well, that too will be deemed rational by the system. Besides, it’s not as though you’ll be able to realistically appeal, anyway.

The Hardening

Once the infrastructure is complete and the matrix is operational, changing the objective function becomes politically, legally, and economically costly.

Once embedded in standards, procurement rules, risk models, and settlement logic, the objective function becomes a default assumption across thousands of dependent systems. The system optimises for its given target, and treats attempts to change the goal as risk to be managed. The people who might challenge the teleology become high-coefficient nodes, and the ideas that might reframe the purpose become information hazards.

The Omega Point is not a distant singularity. It is an administrative trajectory already underway.

The Question Behind the Question

The essay asked: who sets the objective function?

The deeper question: what highest value do we place at the helm?

Because a system of total integration is, functionally, a theology made operational. It will have a highest value, a final criterion, a purpose that trumps all others when conflicts arise. That purpose will be implicit in the weights, the standards, the architecture.

The matrix will have a soul. The question is whether we choose it, or whether it emerges from the unexamined assumptions of engineers, economists, and risk managers who never asked what they were building for.

Ironically, that leaves them as much a liability to the system as everyone else. Perhaps they should have thought more carefully before designing it.