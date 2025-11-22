COP30 has almost come to an end, and the MSM is already gearing up to present it as a failure. Last time we saw a ’failure’ on a similar scale, it gave us the Copenhagen Accord — and the beginning of what would become a blank cheque to foundation billionaires.

So what’s in this ‘failure’, you might wonder. Good question.

It’s fairly brief — seven pages. It doesn’t take much time to read through.

And with the positives behind us, let’s dig into the document itself.

The Copenhagen Accord and others are reviewed here.

The document begins by outlining the need to respect human rights (cosmopolitan democracy), a right to a healthy environment (‘... the right also guarantees environments that are ecologically healthy, regardless of direct impacts on people’), and similar Aesopian promises, before continuing through a promise to accelerate… er, primarily the financial destruction of the West.

The document mentions the ‘interlinked global crisis’ which includes climate change, biodiversity, and land and ocean degradation. If you’re well read up, you’ll realise that this links up well with the One Health provisions in the Pandemic Treaty, before making a note of the ‘important role’ of (captured) ‘civil society organisations’, many of which tend to be funded by the same handful of billionaire-founded foundations, such as Rockefeller, Gates, and Ford.

A mention of ‘intergenerational equity’ is to be expected, as this connects to the UN Pact for the Future, which delivered a renewed call for the UN Emergency Platform — the lever virtually guaranteed to switch our world into a mode of permanent ‘meta-crises’ emergency. The point here is to run ‘black box’ global modelling simulations on humanity, the environment, the atmosphere, predict looming disaster over the long term without challenge (and with complete impunity), and then penalise you because your grandparents owned a car through higher emissions taxes (for starters).

The centrality of equity is considered of high importance, where ‘the best available science’ is to be provided by the same ‘black box’-driven IPCC process, which effectively excludes scientists who disagree with the prevailing narrative, thus creating an environment that can trivially facilitate gross fraud. However, it was the UNEP — and I do believe this is a first — who supplied the data behind the outrageous claim that, due to our efforts so far, we’ve allegedly already reduced projected global temperatures from 4 degrees to 2.3–2.5 degrees over the long term.

It’s impressive, really. It’s not just one, but TWO lies, where one phony ‘black box’ output is directly used to support the other. I cannot imagine something more grossly unethical — which of course is why they dress up these lies as ethical imperatives such as ‘planetary responsiblity’.

However, when dealing with these sorts, one lie is rarely delivered on its own. See, they also have the gall of noting the grand successes in terms of the many jobs created in renewable industries — while of course neglecting to speak of rapidly accelerating energy prices impacting entire Western economics, along with all those jobs lost due to their destructive policies.

The accountability gap is real, and the United Nations agencies — such as the UNFCCC — of course will refuse to shoulder responsiblity for their policies, regardless of how destructive they will inevitably turn out to be.

Pages 4-7 begins by reminding the parties (nations) to align with their nationally determined contributions, before adding that the cost of inaction is far higher than the cost of action. This, of course, again is a ‘black box’ modelled calculation which, as inputs discards… well, reality… before asking for financial replenishments of the various funds primarily for the benefit of the foundation class.

And who will be required to cough up? Well, the Western nations, of course.

The most significant part of the document is the latter three pages. These call for accelerated implementation, which should be scaled up in a major way. In fact, where the Copenhagen Accord by comparison requested a fairly modest $100bn, this long con now demands $1.3tn/year by 2035; funds which will primarily be taken from the Western taxpayer and promptly monetised by large-scale ‘philanthropic’ private partners through blended finance agreements, working with the various central banks.

Incidentally, did you know that Moringa was the first blended finance agroforestry fund, a pilot back when blended finance hadn’t yet been formalised? And did you know that Moringa is a Rothschild fund?

But beyond the unbelievably shameless demands for public (taxpayer) funds, we also have indirect calls for further ‘climate action’ to include other GHGs — in other words, escalate the entire surveillance, accounting and monetisation pipeline to include other ‘greenhouse gases’, and not just carbon dioxide. Soon, the full palette of Planetary Boundaries will be considered, undoubtedly.

Incidentally, this mirrors the call made in the 1992/94 UNCTAD reports titled Combating Global Warming, which beyond carbon and sulphur dioxide also explored the eventual monetisation of air and water.

There’s not much more to comment on. This document, in short, is about escalating a system which is already largely in place; it doesn’t appear to fundamentally establish new mechanisms.