To understand how we arrived at our current moment of digital surveillance and programmable currencies, we must begin with a fundamental question about economic organisation: How does a society coordinate the production and distribution of goods without chaos or coercion?

In market economies, this coordination happens through the price mechanism. When you choose to buy coffee instead of tea, that simple transaction contains compressed information about your preferences, your budget, the relative scarcity of coffee beans, transportation costs — and countless other factors. Prices serve as a decentralised information system, allowing millions of individual decisions to coordinate into a functioning economy without any central authority needing to know the specific circumstances of each person.

As Ludwig von Mises observed: ‘The problem of economic calculation is the fundamental problem of Socialism’. Friedrich Hayek elaborated that prices coordinate ‘the knowledge of the particular circumstances of time and place’ that no central planner could possibly possess. This insight reveals a crucial problem with Marx's economic vision: abolishing money doesn't eliminate the need for economic coordination — it destroys the mechanism that accomplishes it.

Layer 1: Marx's Purposive Blueprint - The Theological Foundation

Marx envisioned a post-capitalist society where money would be abolished and replaced with ‘socially necessary labor time’ as the measure of value. In this system, goods would be allocated based on the average labor time required for their production, eliminating what Marx saw as the arbitrary and exploitative nature of market pricing.

This vision contains an implicit metaphysical claim about economic reality. Using the philosopher Spinoza's framework, we can understand money as functioning like Spinoza's ‘Substance’ — the fundamental reality from which all economic relations emerge. Money serves as the universal equivalent through which all goods derive their relational value. It is the ‘economic God’ that allows the complex dance of exchange to occur spontaneously.

Marx's project was essentially a metaphysical coup: kill the old economic God (money) and replace it with a new one (socially necessary labor time). But here lies the fatal flaw. While market prices emerge spontaneously from millions of transactions, ‘socially necessary labor time’ cannot reveal itself organically. It must be calculated, imposed, and constantly policed by a central authority.

This means Marx's ‘liberation’ requires the construction of what we might call a ‘Panopticon Naturans’ — a surveillance state that becomes the active creator (natura naturans) of economic reality rather than simply observing it, with every participant simply dancing to its tune. Unlike Spinoza's benevolent nature creating spontaneously, we get a bureaucratic surveillance apparatus that must perpetually measure, manage, and police every economic relation to sustain its own reality. The apparatus doesn't just monitor the economy; it constitutes the economy.

Every measurement, every calculation, every allocation becomes an act of centralised economic creation rather than decentralised discovery.

The Sovereignty of the Unit of Account

To understand the true locus of power in this system, we must recognise a fundamental truth: through its monopoly on fiat currency issuance, the central bank controls the very unit of account that defines economic reality itself.

The unit of account is not just a tool within the economy; it is the foundational field upon which all economic reality is constructed and made legible. It is the necessary medium through which all heterogeneous goods, services, debts, and values become comparable and commensurable. In the modern world, the central bank holds an absolute monopoly on the issuance and management of the official unit of account. This isn't just a technical function — it is a metaphysical one. They are the high priests of the economic substance.

This creates a ‘customer’ relationship that reveals the true power dynamic:

Treasury departments must fund themselves by borrowing and taxing in this unit

Commercial banks must settle accounts with each other in this unit at the central bank

Corporations must denominate balance sheets, profits, and losses in this unit

Individuals must price their labor and purchase goods using this unit

Every actor in the economy becomes a customer of the central bank's product: the very definition of economic reality. They all exist within the economic universe that this unit of account creates and makes possible.

The digital transformation represents a qualitative shift in the nature of this sovereignty:

Traditional Unit of Account (Cash) : A passive, neutral measure of pre-existing value. It facilitated discovery of economic relations through exchange.

Programmable Unit of Account (CBDC): An active, constitutive substance. It doesn't just measure reality; it defines and enforces it. The unit itself becomes programmable with rules — expiry dates, spending categories, behavioural conditions — making the medium of exchange the primary mechanism for control.

This transforms the central bank from monetary policy coordinator to sovereign creator of economic reality. When the unit of account becomes programmable, every transaction occurs within a designed framework rather than an emergent one. The ‘customers’ of this unit — governments, banks, corporations, individuals — are forced to operate within whatever reality the programmable medium enforces.

Layer 2: Lenin's Normative Implementation - ‘ Accounting and Control ’

When the Bolsheviks took power in 1917, they faced the practical question of how to actually run a society after destroying its information system. Lenin's answer was brutally direct: ‘Socialism is nothing but state capitalist monopoly made to benefit the whole people’ - achieved through what he called ‘accounting and control of production and distribution of products’.

This wasn't a betrayal of Marx's vision — it was the logical operationalisation of it. With the market pricing signal abolished, some mechanism had to track every input and output in the economy. Lenin created the institutional framework to make this possible: centralised state control, the Cheka (secret police), and extensive bureaucratic apparatus for monitoring and allocation.

The famous promise that the state would ‘wither away’ reveals itself as theological nonsense. In practice, the state must become infinitely more powerful to manage what markets previously accomplished spontaneously. Without the distributed intelligence of price signals, central planners must gather all that information manually — which requires surveillance of every economic activity.

Lenin didn't distort Marx's theory; he simply filled in the operational details that Marx had left abstract.

From Ideology to Organisation — Bogdanov and Jantsch

After Lenin turns purpose into rule (‘accounting and control’), organisation becomes the decisive medium. Here Alexander Bogdanov's Tektology (1913–20) matters: a ‘universal science of organisation’ that treats society as a single coordinated system with flows, feedbacks, and substitutions — prefiguring systems theory, input–output analysis and later cybernetics. It translates Marx's emancipatory telos into an organisational monism: one plan, one ledger, one organism.

The bridge from Bogdanov's organisational theory to modern technocratic planning runs through general systems theory and cybernetics — the science of communication and control in systems. Cybernetics provided the mathematical and conceptual framework that transformed Bogdanov's philosophical insights into operational planning methodologies. This spawned institutional manifestations: RAND Corporation's systems analysis, the Pentagon's Planning-Programming-Budgeting System (PPBS), and IIASA's later global modeling projects. Each translated the core insight that complex systems require centralised coordination through information flows and feedback loops.

Decades later, Erich Jantsch supplies the neutral grammar for this translation: purposive → normative → pragmatic → empirical planning. Read this way, the arc is coherent:

Marx (purposive telos)

Lenin (normative rule/enforcement)

Bogdanov/Systems Theory/Technocracy (pragmatic engineering of flows)

Digital scaffolding (empirical instrumentation).

The point isn't a single lineage so much as a structural convergence: once you replace price discovery with designed coordination, organisational science naturally becomes the operating system. General systems theory provides the circulatory veins, input-output analysis the lifeblood of economic data, and cybernetics the central nervous system that regulates its flow.

Layer 3: Technocracy's Pragmatic Design - Energy as the New Substance

While Lenin's implementation was crude and brutal, the Technocracy movement in 1930s America provided a more sophisticated engineering approach to the same fundamental problem. Technocracy Inc. proposed replacing money with ‘Energy Certificates’ — units of account based on energy consumption rather than labor time or market prices.

This represented a crucial evolution in the logic of central planning. Instead of trying to calculate subjective ‘labor value’, the Technocrats proposed anchoring the economy to an objective, physical measurement: energy throughput. As their foundational document stated: ‘Energy is the common denominator of all physical phenomena... the logical accounting system for Technocracy would be based upon units of energy’. Society would be reorganised as a single, continental-scale system (they called it a ‘Technate’) managed by engineers and scientists rather than politicians.

The Technocratic vision solved several problems that plagued earlier socialist experiments:

Objective measurement: Energy is physically measurable, unlike abstract labor value

Scientific legitimacy: Engineers replacing politicians gives the system technical credibility

Closed-system logic: Managing a continent as a single organism enables total resource tracking

However, the Technocrats lacked the infrastructure to implement their vision. In the 1930s, they had the theory but not the real-time data collection or processing power to run such a system at scale.

Layer 4: Digital Scaffolding - The Empirical Infrastructure

Today's digital infrastructure provides the missing components that earlier planners lacked. A convergence of institutions and technologies has created the empirical foundation for implementing technocratic control at a global scale:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

The development of CBDCs represents the technological culmination of central bank sovereignty over the unit of account. The Bank for International Settlements notes that CBDCs enable programmability and the ability to monitor transactions in real time. This marks a qualitative transformation from money as a passive measurement tool to money as an active control mechanism.

Unlike cash — which functions as a neutral medium of exchange — programmable CBDCs can be:

Programmed with expiration dates or spending restrictions embedded in the unit itself

Tracked in real-time for complete transaction visibility and behavioural monitoring

Controlled remotely by monetary authorities through the medium of exchange

This creates the dual-layer monetary system that Marx's labor vouchers prefigured:

Elite money: Wholesale CBDCs for institutions, retaining store-of-value properties and freedom of use

Prole money: Retail CBDCs for citizens, programmable with behavioural constraints and surveillance built into the unit of account itself

The power dynamic is now complete: the central bank doesn't just set monetary policy — it controls the very nature of the medium through which all economic activity must occur. Every user of the programmable unit of account becomes subject to whatever rules are embedded within it, be they ESG mandates, carbon quotas, or social scoring. The unit of account is no longer a measure of reality; it has become the enforcement mechanism for a new, designed one.

ISO Standards and Data Harmonisation

International standards organisations have created universal protocols for data exchange, particularly ISO 20022 for financial messaging. This standard requires ‘rich data’ including purpose codes, beneficiary information, and transaction details for every payment. Every transaction can now be tagged with structured metadata indicating who, what, why, when, and where. This provides the granular informational visibility that Marx's system demanded but could never achieve.

Carbon Accounting and the Circular Economy

Environmental concerns provide the moral justification for total resource tracking. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation defines the circular economy as requiring transparency across value chains with digital tracking of materials and products. This creates the closed-system logic that both Marx and the Technocrats envisioned, now implemented under environmental rather than explicitly political rationales.

Carbon credits function as Technocracy's energy certificates reborn under green branding. With carbon emissions strongly tied to economic activity, these tie economic activity to physical resource consumption, creating an objective basis for rationing that appears scientific rather than political.

Social Credit and ESG Scoring

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring systems create behavioural feedback loops. Compliance with approved behaviours is rewarded with better access to credit, services, and opportunities. Non-compliance is punished through restrictions and penalties.

This completes the cybernetic control system: the currency provides the carrot-and-stick mechanism, the data infrastructure provides total visibility, and the scoring systems provide the behavioural conditioning logic. And this four-layer architecture even maps cleanly onto Jantsch's planning levels:

Purposive (ends) → Marx (abolish price/money)

Normative (rules/power) → Lenin (accounting & control)

Pragmatic (mechanisms) → Bogdanov/Technocracy (energy certificates, closed system)

Empirical (instrumentation) → Digital rails (CBDC/ISO/ESG/carbon)

The Attack on Abundance: Energy Policy as Control Mechanism

A crucial insight emerges when examining energy policy through this framework. Any control system based on scarcity management and rationing faces an existential threat from abundant, cheap energy. The contrast is stark:

Abundance Logic: Cheap, plentiful energy eliminates the justification for rationing systems. When energy is abundant, there's no need to monitor, ration, or condition behaviour around consumption. Nuclear power represents this threat in its purest form: dense, reliable, carbon-free baseload power that could fundamentally undermine scarcity-based control architectures.

Scarcity Logic: Energy constraints create the necessity for surveillance and behavioural conditioning. Scarce resources must be allocated, consumption must be monitored, and behaviour must be shaped to align with available supply. Scarcity justifies the expansion of control systems in the name of efficient resource management.

The systematic opposition to nuclear energy serves the control agenda in several interconnected ways:

Maintains artificial scarcity: Keeps energy expensive and centrally managed rather than abundant and cheap

Requires complex balancing: Intermittent renewables need sophisticated grid management, storage systems, and real-time coordination

Justifies behavioural rationing: Energy constraints legitimise consumption controls and behavioural conditioning through pricing and access restrictions

Enables surveillance infrastructure: Managing scarcity requires monitoring who consumes what, when, and why

Meanwhile, renewable energy systems — while marketed as decentralised — actually require extensive central coordination for grid balancing, storage management, and intermittency mitigation. This infrastructure dovetails perfectly with the broader surveillance and control architecture — the grid becomes a real-time monitoring and control system for energy consumption behaviour.

The Critical Inversion: From Promised Abundance to Manufactured Scarcity

The most significant aspect of this analysis is recognising the Great Inversion at the heart of the entire progression. Marx, Bogdanov, and their intellectual compadres promised abundance — a ‘land of plenty’ where rational coordination would eliminate artificial scarcity created by market chaos and private profit.

The reality has been precisely the opposite.

The Promise: Liberation through abundance. Marx envisioned a society where technological capability and rational planning would eliminate scarcity, allowing free development of human potential without the constraints of market-based rationing.

The Reality: Control through manufactured scarcity. The system can only function by systematically preventing abundance, because abundance would eliminate the justification for the ledger system itself.

Abundance threatens the system because without scarcity, there is no need for:

Complex allocation decisions requiring surveillance and monitoring

Behavioural conditioning through resource access restrictions

Metrics and scorecards to determine who gets what

Central coordination of production and consumption flows

The entire apparatus of measurement, tracking, and control

The producer-consumer ledger system only makes sense under conditions of scarcity. When resources are abundant, they flow freely according to need and desire without requiring central allocation. The system must therefore manufacture scarcity to justify its own existence:

Energy: Suppress nuclear abundance in favor of intermittent renewables requiring central management

Resources: Create artificial constraints on materials through circular economy quotas

Mobility: Implement 15-minute city restrictions on movement and choice

Finance: Program expiry and restrictions into digital currency to prevent accumulation

Carbon: Establish budgets that create artificial limits regardless of actual environmental capacity

Behaviour: Institute social credit systems that ration access to services and opportunities

What began as Marx's vision of abolishing the artificial scarcity of capitalism has become a system for manufacturing comprehensive scarcity across all domains of human activity. The promise of liberation through abundance has been inverted into control through the systematic prevention of abundance.

This inversion is not accidental but structurally necessary. Any system based on central coordination and surveillance requires scarcity to justify its existence. Abundance would eliminate the coordination problem that the entire apparatus was designed to solve, making the system obsolete. Therefore, abundance must be actively prevented rather than achieved.

The tragedy is that the technological capability for abundance exists — in energy, materials, information, and productive capacity. What prevents abundance is not natural limits but the institutional requirement for scarcity to maintain the control system itself.

Crisis as Catalyst: The Acceleration Mechanism

The progression from theoretical blueprint to operational reality requires a crucial catalyst: perpetual crisis. Crisis serves as the primary mechanism that transforms what might otherwise be gradual institutional drift into rapid, coordinated implementation. The pattern is consistent across domains: financial crises justify monetary surveillance, health emergencies normalise behavioural tracking, environmental emergencies legitimise consumption control.

Crisis operates through several complementary mechanisms:

Urgency Override: Normal democratic deliberation and institutional checks become ‘luxuries we can't afford’ during emergencies. Crisis creates the political space for rapid deployment of surveillance infrastructure that would face resistance under normal circumstances.

Ratchet Effect: Emergency powers rarely get fully rescinded after crises pass. Each crisis leaves behind expanded institutional capabilities and normalised surveillance practices. The next crisis builds on this foundation rather than starting from scratch.

Moral Justification: Crisis provides unassailable moral cover for control systems. Opposing financial transaction monitoring becomes ‘enabling money laundering’. Questioning health surveillance becomes ‘endangering public safety’. Resisting carbon tracking becomes ‘climate denial’.

Technical Normalisation: Crisis creates the practical experience and institutional familiarity needed to operate surveillance systems at scale. What begins as emergency monitoring becomes routine operational capability.

The progression through the four layers accelerates dramatically during crisis periods:

Financial Crisis (2008): Justified central bank expansion and ‘too big to fail’ monitoring

Pandemic Crisis (2020-2022): Normalised health surveillance, contact tracing, and behavioural restrictions

Climate Crisis (ongoing): Legitimises carbon tracking, consumption monitoring, and energy rationing

Future Crises: Will provide justification for the next phase of surveillance expansion

This creates a ‘crisis-driven ratchet’ where each emergency pushes the system further toward comprehensive monitoring and control. The cumulative effect transforms temporary emergency measures into permanent institutional architecture. Crisis doesn't just accelerate the logical progression — it makes the progression politically possible by overwhelming resistance with urgency and moral imperative.

The result is that surveillance systems get deployed not through gradual democratic consensus but through crisis-driven fait accompli. By the time normal political deliberation resumes, the infrastructure is already in place and the precedents established.

Addressing Counterarguments

Before examining the full implications of this system, we should address the strongest objections to this analysis:

‘ Modern Computation Solves the Calculation Problem ’

One counterargument suggests that contemporary computing power and artificial intelligence can solve the informational challenges that plagued earlier central planning attempts. Large organisations like Amazon, militaries, and global supply chains coordinate vast operations without internal price mechanisms, proving that planning works at scale.

This objection misunderstands the nature of the calculation problem. The issue isn't computational capacity but epistemological possibility. Prices don't just aggregate data about production costs — they function as emergent intelligence, the only known mechanism for revealing subjective preferences without coercion. When I decide whether to buy coffee or tea, I'm not just transmitting data about supply costs; I reveal something about my unique circumstances, taste, budget constraints, and opportunity costs that no central planner could possibly know beforehand.

Moreover, internal planning within large organisations only works because it remains parasitic on external market systems. Amazon's logistics still rely on market signals for shipping costs, wage rates, material inputs, and consumer demand. The Pentagon prices procurement through private contractors operating in competitive markets. Internal planning succeeds precisely because it operates within — not instead of — a functioning price system.

The calculation problem reveals an impossibility theorem: Without prices, a system must either guess what people want (impossible), survey what people want (unreliable, manipulable), tell people what they should want (coercive), or surveil what people actually do (panopticon).

Marx's vision wasn't ‘Amazon writ large’ — it was the total abolition of the universal equivalent (money). Once you remove market signals entirely, surveillance becomes the only mechanism for gathering the information that prices provided spontaneously.

Surveillance isn't just the easiest solution — it's the only solution if you want the system to function at all. The logic is ironclad.

‘ Lenin's Policies Were Historical Contingency, Not Logical Necessity ’

A strong objection points to the extreme circumstances facing early Soviet Russia: civil war, foreign intervention, economic collapse, and famine. These contingencies, critics will argue, shaped Lenin's authoritarian policies more than Marxist theory itself. Moreover, examples like Yugoslavia's worker self-management or Spain's Mondragon cooperatives show that socialist organisation can function without panopticon surveillance.

This argument contains truth but misses the deeper logical point. Yes, contingencies shaped the specific form and intensity of Bolshevik control measures. But the fundamental requirement for ‘accounting and control’ follows logically from abolishing market prices, regardless of external circumstances.

Crucially, the cooperative examples actually disprove rather than rescue Marx's vision. Mondragon and Yugoslav worker self-management were not moneyless economies — they operated with market prices, currencies, and external trade. Their coordination problem was solved by the very mechanism Marx wanted to abolish: the universal equivalent of money. These systems work precisely because they didn't eliminate price signals; they simply democratised ownership within market frameworks.

Marx's theory isn't ‘worker co-ops in a market’ — it's the abolition of money itself. Even in peaceful conditions, a society that eliminates the universal equivalent must somehow coordinate production and distribution. It must answer: Who produces what? Who gets which goods? How much labor goes where? Without price signals providing these answers spontaneously, some institution must gather this information deliberately. That requires monitoring, recording, and enforcing compliance with allocation decisions.

War may have accelerated and intensified this logic, but it didn't create it. The logic is embedded in the theory itself.

‘ CBDCs and Carbon Systems Have Multiple Causes ’

The most nuanced objection acknowledges that contemporary systems like CBDCs and carbon tracking do enable surveillance and control, but argues they emerge from multiple pressures: financial stability concerns, environmental imperatives, anti-money-laundering requirements, and technological capabilities. These aren't consciously implementing historical ideological blueprints — policymakers don't sit around saying ‘let's implement Marx’.

This objection is entirely correct about the multiple pressures and lack of conscious Marxist implementation — and precisely supports the thesis. Marx provided the theoretical framework describing the logical architecture of surveillance-led accounting, while institutions like BIS, ISO, and OECD provide the practical machinery decades later. The resemblance is functional, not ideological.

The multiple pressures create what we might call a ‘structural attractor’ in the design space. When institutions face coordination challenges, they naturally gravitate toward visibility, programmability, and central control because these architectures appear to solve immediate problems efficiently. Financial stability concerns become pretexts for deploying programmable currency; environmental imperatives justify total resource tracking; compliance requirements normalise surveillance.

Different crises and pressures lead to the same institutional architecture because they all involve the same underlying challenge: managing complex systems through designed rather than emergent coordination. Each crisis appears to require intervention, intervention requires measurement, measurement requires surveillance, surveillance enables control, and control requires enforcement. The process has its own inexorable logic, regardless of the good intentions of the participants.

The point isn't ideological purity but logical momentum. Multiple pressures converge on the same cybernetic architecture because it promises the seductive fantasy of perfect knowledge and control. ‘Practical concerns’ don't contradict the argument — they're the vehicle through which the surveillance architecture gets deployed.

‘ Nuclear Opposition Has Documented Safety and Cost Reasons ’

A final objection challenges the claim that nuclear energy suppression serves control logic, pointing to legitimate concerns: reactor safety (Chernobyl, Fukushima), radioactive waste disposal challenges, and massive cost overruns in nuclear projects. Attributing opposition to control logic rather than these practical concerns requires stronger evidence.

This objection identifies real factors, but these reasons are selectively exaggerated while their context gets omitted. Chernobyl and Fukushima — while serious — killed fewer people than annual air pollution from coal power. Radioactive waste disposal is technically solvable through deep geological storage — a problem of political will, not engineering impossibility. Cost overruns in nuclear projects are driven largely by regulatory bottlenecks and approval delays that are themselves products of political decisions rather than inherent technical complexity.

The logic isn't that ‘they banned nuclear only for control’, but that nuclear energy is structurally incompatible with systems premised on scarcity management and rationing. Nuclear provides abundant, carbon-free baseload power — the one energy source that fundamentally undermines the scarcity narrative on which energy rationing systems depend.

The system, by contrast, is agnostic in its pursuit of controllability. It readily embraces energy sources that necessitate measurement and management. Intermittent renewables perfectly dovetail with technocratic control, as they require central coordination, digital balancing systems, and extensive grid management infrastructure to function. Fossil fuels, while abundant, also feed the control paradigm: their consumption releases carbon emissions that can be loosely measured via atmospheric concentration, creating a global, measurable variable to monitor, tax, and ration. Technocracy can thus leverage both, turning energy use into a legible, controllable input.

Nuclear power alone, as a source of dense, abundant, and emission-free energy, provides no such leverage. It offers abundance without the need for behavioral rationing and eliminates the easily monitored atmospheric byproduct that justifies vast carbon accounting regimes. Its exclusion is not an oversight; it is a structural necessity for a system whose legitimacy depends on the management of scarcity.

But further, nuclear abundance would eliminate the justification for energy rationing, carbon credit systems, and behavioural conditioning through scarcity. Its marginalisation and deliberate Western elimination conveniently aligns with control logic — regardless of whether that alignment is conscious or coincidental. Safety and cost arguments provide the public justification, but the deeper structural incompatibility with surveillance-based coordination explains why these arguments get selective emphasis while pro-nuclear evidence gets marginalised.

Design Space and Alternative Possibilities

To maintain analytical credibility, we must acknowledge that the systems under discussion hypothetically could be designed differently. CBDCs need not include surveillance and programmability features. They could incorporate privacy-preserving technologies like zero-knowledge proofs, offline transaction capabilities, or Chaumian blind signatures that would maintain the benefits of digital currency without enabling control.

The critical question is why institutions are unlikely to choose these privacy-preserving, decentralised alternatives at scale:

Regulatory Pressure: Anti-money-laundering regimes, sanctions enforcement, and tax compliance create institutional pressure for transaction visibility. Privacy features conflict with regulatory mandates.

Control Incentives: Institutions that gain power through information asymmetry have little incentive to voluntarily limit their own capabilities. Central banks that can program currency and monitor transactions are unlikely to self-impose restrictions.

Crisis Justification: Each crisis provides justification for expanded capabilities. Financial instability justifies programmable restrictions; environmental emergencies justify behavioural monitoring; security threats justify surveillance expansion.

Technical Path Dependence: Once surveillance-capable infrastructure is built, expanding its use requires only policy changes, not technical reconstruction. The default trajectory trends toward more rather than less control.

The design space offers alternatives, but institutional incentives and crisis dynamics create powerful pressures toward the surveillance and control end of the spectrum.

Global Institutional Coordination

The implementation of this system involves coordination among several key institutional players:

Central Banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Central banks provide the monetary infrastructure and sit at the apex of financial information flows. The BIS coordinates global monetary policy and CBDC development.

International Organisations (OECD, IIASA) These bodies develop the policy frameworks and system models that guide implementation. They provide the intellectual architecture for global coordination.

Standards Bodies (ISO) Technical standards organisations create the protocols that enable data interoperability and system integration across national boundaries.

This coordination reflects what we might call ‘institutional DNA’ — these organisations are the direct descendants of 20th-century planning frameworks developed under socialist and technocratic influence. They naturally default to architectures of visibility and control because that's what their organisational structures were designed to accomplish. It's not necessarily conscious conspiracy but rather institutional path dependence, where organisations gravitate toward solutions that match their fundamental design principles.

The Spaceship Earth Skinner Box

When all these layers are assembled, they create what we might call a ‘Spaceship Earth Skinner Box’ — a planetary-scale behavioural conditioning system. The metaphor combines Buckminster Fuller's ‘Spaceship Earth’ (humanity as passengers on a closed, resource-limited vessel) with B.F. Skinner's operant conditioning chambers (environments designed to shape behaviour through controlled rewards and punishments).

The system operates through several integrated mechanisms:

Closed System Logic: The planet is treated as a single, bounded organism requiring centralised management Scarcity Programming: Artificial constraints (energy, carbon, resources) create the necessity for rationing Behavioural Conditioning: ESG scores and social credit provide feedback loops that reward compliance and punish deviation Information Asymmetry: Total visibility for authorities, limited transparency for individuals Programmable Currency: Money that can be controlled, expired, and restricted based on approved behaviours

The Metaphysical Dimension

At its deepest level, this represents a transformation in the nature of economic reality itself. Traditional market economies operate on emergent principles — value, prices, and allocation patterns arise spontaneously from countless individual interactions. The system proposed here operates on designed principles — economic reality is created and maintained by conscious planning rather than discovered through interaction.

Marx didn't just propose a different economic system — he proposed replacing the method by which economic reality reveals itself. In market systems, value emerges spontaneously through countless individual transactions. Money functions as Spinoza's substance because it allows this decentralised value discovery, with the ‘god's eye view’ distributed across millions of participants making individual choices.

But Marx's labor-time substance cannot emerge spontaneously. ‘Socially necessary labor time’ is a theoretical abstraction that can only exist if calculated and imposed by a central authority. Unlike market prices — which reveal themselves through voluntary exchange — labor-time values must be determined bureaucratically. This requires replacing spontaneous value discovery with administrative value creation.

The twisted brilliance is that this gets presented as ‘scientific objectivity’ rather than arbitrary power. The bureaucrats aren't making subjective decisions — they're just calculating the ‘objective’ labor-time requirements that Marx's science revealed. Carbon accounting functions identically: just as Marx wanted to replace the ‘chaos’ of market pricing with the ‘objectivity’ of labor-time calculation, carbon systems promise to replace ‘arbitrary’ market valuations with ‘scientific’ environmental metrics.

Same metaphysical logic, different substance.

This shift from discovery to design represents a fundamental change in how human societies organise themselves. It replaces the relatively organic and decentralised intelligence of markets with the artificial and centralised intelligence of technocratic management systems.

The Logical Progression

The progression from Marx through Lenin through Technocracy to modern digital systems represents logical development. Each layer solves practical problems created by the previous layer:

Marx creates the ideological justification for abolishing markets

Lenin provides the political mechanisms for enforcement

Technocracy provides the engineering blueprints for scientific management

Digital infrastructure provides the technological capability for implementation

This reveals a structural inevitability in Marx's framework. Once you abolish the price mechanism, you must replace it with something else to coordinate economic activity. Marx proposed ‘socially necessary labor time’ but provided no mechanism for how this would emerge or be calculated without central determination.

The progression follows an inexorable logical chain:

Abolish money → create information vacuum

Information vacuum → requires deliberate data collection

Data collection → surveillance infrastructure

Surveillance infrastructure → control capabilities

Control capabilities → concentrated power

Lenin didn't betray Marx; he implemented the only practical solution to Marx's coordination problem. The Technocrats refined this with engineering precision. Modern central banks inherit this logic through programmable currency.

The participants at each stage may have different motivations and may not even be aware of the broader historical pattern. What drives the system forward is not necessarily conscious coordination but what we might call ‘logical momentum’ — each step appears rational given the previous one, creating an inexorable sequence regardless of individual intentions.

This makes the trajectory particularly insidious. We're not necessarily sliding into authoritarianism through deliberate malice but arriving at it through logical progression. Each crisis appears to require intervention, intervention requires measurement, measurement requires surveillance, surveillance enables control, and control requires enforcement.

The process has its own internal consistency that drives toward the same architectural solutions — regardless of the conscious intentions of the actors involved.

Contemporary Manifestations

We can observe elements of this system emerging across multiple domains:

Financial System CBDC development by central banks worldwide Programmable money with built-in restrictions Real-time transaction monitoring and control

Environmental Policy Carbon credit systems as parallel currencies Circular economy mandates requiring total resource tracking Energy rationing disguised as climate policy

Social Systems ESG scoring for corporations and institutions Social credit systems for individuals Integration of behavioural scores with access to services

Technology Infrastructure Universal digital identity systems Internet of Things enabling total environmental monitoring Artificial intelligence for system optimisation and control



System Failure Modes and Risks

Any analysis of centralised control systems must acknowledge their inherent failure modes and risks:

Knowledge Brittleness and Goodhart's Law Centralised systems suffer from what economist Charles Goodhart observed: ‘When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure’. ESG scores, carbon metrics, and social credit systems create incentives for gaming rather than genuine improvement. Organisations learn to optimise for metrics rather than underlying objectives, leading to elaborate compliance theater that divorces measurement from reality. Central planners face the additional problem of knowledge brittleness — their models work only under specific assumptions and break down when conditions change. Market systems adapt organically to new circumstances; planned systems require conscious updates that often lag behind reality.

Administrative Creep and Censorship Risk Surveillance infrastructure tends to expand beyond its original purposes. Systems built for carbon tracking can easily extend to other behaviours; financial monitoring justified for anti-money-laundering can encompass political activity; social credit systems can evolve from rewarding environmental compliance to enforcing ideological conformity. All it takes is a set of determinants. The technical capability for control creates pressure for its use. Each crisis provides justification for expanding existing powers rather than building new institutions.

Systemic Single Points of Failure Centralised systems create single points of failure that can cascade across entire societies. A market economy can survive the failure of individual banks, companies, or even industries. A system dependent on central coordination faces systemic risk if the coordinating institution fails, is captured, or makes systematic errors.

Energy System Fragility The shift away from abundant baseload power (nuclear) toward intermittent renewables requiring central balancing creates grid fragility and supply chain vulnerabilities. Energy scarcity becomes a permanent feature requiring rationing systems, while energy abundance would undermine the entire logic of control.

Potential Safeguards and Alternatives

Understanding these risks suggests several potential safeguards and alternative approaches:

Monetary System Safeguards Preserve cash: Maintain physical currency as a parallel payment system outside digital monitoring Mandate non-programmable retail CBDCs: If CBDCs are implemented, require that citizen-facing versions function like cash without programmability or expiry features Legal privacy ceilings: Establish constitutional protections limiting transaction monitoring below certain thresholds ‘ Least-data ’ principle: Require that payment systems collect only the minimum information necessary for core functions with severe penalties for non-compliance

Energy System Alternatives Nuclear-forward decarbonisation: Prioritise abundant, clean baseload power to reduce scarcity-based justifications for control Distributed generation: Support genuine decentralisation rather than grid-dependent renewables requiring central management Energy abundance strategies: Recognise that control systems depend on scarcity and are undermined by abundance

Standards and Governance Safeguards Privacy-preserving ISO profiles: Develop international standards that enable interoperability without surveillance Open settlement options: Maintain multiple payment rails and settlement systems to prevent single points of control Constitutional prohibitions: Establish legal prohibitions on behavioural conditioning via currency or essential services Institutional separation: Maintain separation between monetary policy, fiscal policy, and behavioural regulation to prevent fusion of powers

Structural Alternatives Polycentricity: Develop multiple, competing coordination mechanisms rather than single centralised systems Exit rights: Maintain the ability to opt out of monitored systems and participate in alternative coordination mechanisms Competitive federalism: Allow different jurisdictions to experiment with different approaches, creating competitive pressure for better institutions



Conclusion: Choosing Consciousness Over Drift

What emerges from this analysis is a logical analysis of how certain ideas, when implemented, necessarily lead to certain institutional arrangements. The abolition of market mechanisms requires the construction of alternative coordination systems, and those systems inevitably — and demonstrably — tend toward surveillance and control.

The modern manifestation represents the convergence of several historical streams: Marx's critique of market capitalism, Lenin's enforcement mechanisms, Technocracy's engineering approach, and contemporary digital capabilities. The result is not the liberation that Marx promised but rather the construction of the most sophisticated control system in human history.

The objective is not abundance but managed, artificial scarcity. Abundance eliminates the need for the producer-consumer pairs which Marx developed through Das Kapital, Bogdanov developed through supply chain analysis, Leontief through Input-Output Analysis, and which was later integrated with Pentagon’s PPBS, Result-Based Management through the United Nations; a system presently seeing its inputs accumulated through the requirements of the Circular Economy.

And should you beyond all the talk of ‘degrowth’ require practical evidence, energy price spikes are easily observed across Europe as the nuclear industry is dismantled and the energy infrastructure to Russia is eliminated. Historical evidence is easily sourced through the continuous failures of authoritarian economies through history.

Ultimately, this vast architectural evolution funnels power and benefit to a single point: the sovereign issuers and managers of the unit of account, whether this is called ‘currency’ or ‘socially necessary labor time‘. The state and its allied central banking and technocratic institutions do not merely participate in this economy; they become its definitive architects, yet all orbit the single issuer. While individuals are tracked, scored, and rationed within the system, the ruling class operates outside its primary constraints. Their access to capital is not programmed with expiry dates or behavioural conditions; their consumption is not limited by carbon budgets; their mobility is not gated by social credit algorithms. They are the unmeasured measurers, the uncontrolled controllers.

The system therefore does not abolish hierarchy as Marx promised; it creates a more absolute, scientific, and unassailable hierarchy based on one's proximity to the levers of informational and monetary definition. The new class division is not between bourgeois and proletarian, but between the recorded and the recorders; the programmed and the programmers; the users and the issuers of the monetary unit of account. And in case of the latter, the dialectic is always resolved by the issuer of the unit of account.

This is the logical end station of the system Marx proposed. The abolition of money, when combined with the state-managed scarcity witnessed in every authoritarian attempt to implement it, leads inexorably to the world now emerging: a world controlled through the programmable monetary unit of account by the central banks.

The underlying logic is ironclad: manufactured scarcity necessitates management, management demands control, and control requires the total surveillance that the Circular Economy is designed to provide. And what is the final outcome for the individual? A currency that expires, deliberately eliminating the possibility of saving — a direct and perfect digital incarnation of Marx's concept of 'socially necessary labor time'. This is the perversion of currency: not a store of value, but a mere consumption voucher. It is not a tool of liberation, but a leash.

The trajectory is not inevitable. The technological capabilities exist for both freedom-preserving and control-enabling systems. CBDCs could preserve privacy; energy systems could prioritise abundance over scarcity management. The question is whether societies will choose these alternatives consciously or drift toward increasingly authoritarian control systems unconsciously.

The tragedy is that control systems present themselves as scientific, objective, and beneficial while systematically eliminating the decentralised intelligence and individual autonomy that markets, for all their flaws, helped preserve. Under the banner of sustainability, equality, and scientific management, we risk constructing what amounts to a global cage.

Understanding the logical connections analysed here provides the foundation for making conscious choices rather than unconscious drift. The blueprint for comprehensive control has been available for over a century, refined through multiple iterations.

What's new is that we now have the technological capability to implement it globally.