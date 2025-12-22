In 1948, the World Health Organization offered a new definition of health: ‘a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity’.

The addition of ‘mental’ might have seemed natural enough, since minds can suffer just as bodies can. But ‘social well-being’ introduced something different. Your health now depended on your relationships, your standing, your integration into community. And the word ‘complete’ set a standard that no living person can meet on their own.

Find me on Telegram: https://t.me/escapekey

Find me on Ghost: https://the-price-of-freedom-is-eternal-vigilance.ghost.io

Bitcoin 33ZTTSBND1Pv3YCFUk2NpkCEQmNFopxj5C

Ethereum 0x1fe599E8b580bab6DDD9Fa502CcE3330d033c63c

This works to relocate authority: if health includes social factors, it cannot be assessed from the inside alone. Institutions gain a rationale to evaluate your social well-being, measure it against a standard, determine whether it is adequate. Health began its migration from something you possess to something assessed externally.

From Health to Well-Being

The shift from ‘health’ to ‘well-being’ accelerated this migration. Health still carried echoes of medicine, of the body. ‘Well-being’ dissolved those boundaries. It could include your housing, your work, your environment. Anything that affected how your life was going could now be captured under ‘well-being’.

This expansion was often presented as progress, as recognition that people cannot flourish if their material conditions are inadequate. And there perhaps is some truth in that, but something else came with it. Well-being is now measured through indicators and shaped by determinants, and both shift knowledge outward.

An indicator is observed from outside. A determinant acts upon you. Neither needs your personal input to function.

When health becomes a system of indicators and determinants, experts read your condition off a dashboard. You might feel fine while being told your outcomes are concerning. You might experience yourself as well while your community is diagnosed as sick. The phenomenon has been abstracted away from the person itself.

The Collective Turn

The next move was from individual well-being to collective health. This is the domain of epidemiology, public health, population management. Here the unit of analysis is the group, the body politic.

A population does not experience anything; it has rates, distributions, disparities. The language of health applies to it only by analogy, but this analogy does important work. It allows interventions aimed at populations rather than persons. It makes your choices into matters of collective concern. The logic of collective health justifies weighing your liberty against the public good, clearly observed during Covid.

Once health is collective, there is no moment of completion, no point at which you are simply well and can be left alone. There are only statistics to improve, and gaps to close. The apparatus never dissolves because its object is perpetually imperfect.

The Integral Vision

But even collective health retained boundaries. The concept of integral health erased them.

Integral health turns every domain — meaning, relationships, work, belief — into assessable territory. Your work satisfaction, your sense of meaning, your consumption patterns — all determinants or indicators, all within scope.

When health is integral, there is no private remainder. Nothing falls outside the definition. And integral health is structurally incomplete: any conception of total flourishing can always find something lacking. You are never whole. You are always a work in progress against an ideal that recedes as you approach it.

Who defines integral health defines the properly functioning human being. It is an entire philosophical anthropology disguised as medicine.

So far, health has moved from your body to your social standing to your population’s statistics to every dimension of your existence. What remains is to extend this beyond the human altogether.

One Health

The 1992 WHO report ‘Our Planet, Our Health’, prepared for the Rio Earth Summit, made the linkage programmatic. At Rio, WHO called for a paradigm shift toward a holistic vision that includes ecological context. In parallel, the Earth Summit’s development agenda framed ecosystems as prerequisites for human well-being — the 1948 definition’s key term now binding health to environment as a policy premise.

In 2004, the Wildlife Conservation Society convened a meeting that produced the Manhattan Principles, and from this emerged One Health. But the logic did not begin there: the 1997 H5N1 episode in Hong Kong forced public health authorities to confront the animal–human interface in real time, and the 2001 Pilanesberg Resolution urged donors and governments to treat wildlife, livestock, and human health as an integrated frontier. The Manhattan Principles formalised the frame for a broader policy audience. The core idea seemed reasonable: human health, animal health, and environmental health are interconnected, so they should be managed together.

The Berlin Principles paper, arising from a 2019 conference, made the framework’s logic explicit. The document states that underpinning it is ‘the impossibility of protecting human health in isolation from the health of other animals and the environment’. Not difficulty — impossibility. Human health cannot be pursued on its own terms. It is functionally subordinated to the health of animals and ecosystems.

The official definition, developed in 2021 by a panel convened by the WHO, FAO, World Organisation for Animal Health, and UN Environment Programme, states that One Health ‘aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems’. Balance and optimise are engineering terms. They imply a system with parameters that can be adjusted, and someone doing the adjusting.

Under One Health, the human is one node in a system that includes domestic animals, wildlife, plants, and ecosystems. The Quadripartite, as these four organisations now call themselves, coordinates action across all domains. Human health becomes one variable among many, to be balanced against the others.

Planetary Health

If One Health integrated humans with animals and ecosystems, Planetary Health completed the expansion. Launched in 2015 by the Rockefeller Foundation and The Lancet, it is defined as ‘the health of human civilization and the state of the natural systems on which it depends’. It now has its own journal, alliance, and education framework.

Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, wrote that global health no longer met the demands societies face because it did not ‘take into account the natural foundation on which humans live — the planet itself’. Planetary Health would remedy this by situating human health within ‘the human systems — political, economic, and social — that shape the future of humanity and the Earth’s natural systems that define the safe environmental limits within which humanity can flourish’.

Health now includes political and economic systems, climate, biodiversity, ocean acidification. The Planetary Health Alliance describes changes to Earth’s systems as ‘ecological determinants of health’ that will ‘account for the majority of the global burden of disease in the coming century’. Everything affecting the planet affects health; therefore everything is a health matter.

The Lancet Planetary Health describes itself as the journal ‘for enquiry into sustainable human civilisations in the Anthropocene’, favoring work on ‘a safe and just space for humanity, respecting planetary boundaries’. Safety and boundaries imply limits, and limits imply enforcement. Human civilisation has become the patient, and the treatment is management within boundaries that experts define.

Global and Secure

Global means no jurisdiction escapes the frame. Health is planetary. Every population falls within scope. Every government is accountable to international standards. There is no outside, no alternative. Opting out becomes impossible because there is nowhere to opt out to.

Security adds the logic of threat. Health asks whether you are well. Security asks what threatens us. Security justifies surveillance, preemption, restrictions on movement. It establishes permanent vigilance as a governing condition.

Combine health with security and the threat becomes coextensive with life itself. Pathogens everywhere, behaviors everywhere, risks everywhere. The emergency never ends because living things are always potentially dangerous to the system that manages them.

‘Global health security’ sounds like protection. The phrase describes permanent planetary management of human populations in the name of their own well-being. ‘Health’ legitimises ‘security’, while the scope of ‘global’ eliminates exit.

The Offence

1992 is also when ecology entered the Security Council’s threat grammar. The Council’s first summit statement (S/23500) noted that threats to peace and security now included non-military sources of instability in the economic, social, humanitarian, and ecological fields. That quietly expanded what could count as ‘security problems’. Over time, the widened frame creates room for arguments framed in terms of ‘EcoCide’ — not yet as settled law, but as an emerging vocabulary for environmental harm when it is cast as peace-and-security relevant.

The point is not that ‘EcoCide’ has been legally codified, but that the conceptual conditions have been prepared. Once ecology is a security variable, the pressure grows to treat certain acts not just as damaging, but as punishable. The word marks the next migration: from ecology as context, to ecology as vulnerability, to ecology as offence.

Now the logic changes. What began as an expanding definition becomes an operational architecture.

Holistic Global Health Security

The Global Health Council advocates for ‘holistic global health security’ as an approach ‘centered on the safety and security of all people’. The WHO calls for ‘a holistic, multisectoral and multidisciplinary approach’ to ‘health emergency preparedness’. The Lancet publishes work on ‘holistic approaches to health emergency prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery’.

What does holistic add? It means nothing is outside the frame. When security is holistic, no domain of life falls outside its concern. When it is also global, no jurisdiction falls beyond its reach.

The language is benevolent. Holistic global health security emphasises ‘human rights, equity, dignity’. But the structure it describes is a permanent apparatus of planetary management, in which every dimension of life becomes a security matter.

The architecture is operational. The Global Health Security Agenda, active since 2014, uses Joint External Evaluations to assess countries against standardised preparedness benchmarks. Funding and external support can be influenced by performance. The International Health Regulations create binding obligations for surveillance, reporting, and response. Coordination becomes standard-setting; standards become metrics; metrics become conditions of access.

The Pandemic Agreement advances this by codifying One Health as a prevention and preparedness principle. The shift is from pandemics as events to pandemics as potential — modelled, anticipated, governed upstream. Once ‘potential’ is the object, ecosystem disturbance becomes legible as a health-security variable: a standing risk signal at the human–animal–environment interface that justifies monitoring, benchmarks, and pre-emption long before an outbreak occurs.

This is how an ethical proposition such as the Earth Charter becomes a standing administrative logic.

Into the Ecosystem

The ecosystem framing dissolved the distinction between health security and everything else. Here the concept is borrowed from biology: organisms and environments interacting in functional systems, flows and balances, carrying capacity.

When this applies to humans, we become one species among many, one variable in a total system. The language of citizenship recedes, while the language of ecology advances. Your behavior is an input, and your existence has externalities.

Ecosystem logic introduces questions that would be political in any other framing but appear technical here. What is the carrying capacity for humans? What population level is optimal? What activities destabilise the whole? These become matters for expert determination rather than democratic deliberation.

The Planetary Subject

And then the ecosystem acquires a name: Gaia. Lovelock’s hypothesis, originally scientific, became more in institutional rhetoric. The Earth as a living being, self-regulating, quasi-conscious; a system that is also an organism.

If Gaia is the subject of health, humans are no longer the patient. At best, we are cells in a larger body, or at worst, a pathogen. Our flourishing is no longer the point; the flourishing of Gaia is. And since she cannot speak, those who interpret her needs through global ‘black box’ modelling assume an authority that cannot be questioned without seeming to attack the planet itself.

Gaia is a name that commands reverence. Offenses against her are something closer to sins than to policy errors. The framework presents itself as scientific management but carries religious weight: guilt, redemption, apocalypse, and not least — salvation through compliance.

Engineering the Ship

Buckminster Fuller offered another framing: Spaceship Earth. We are all passengers together on a fragile vessel. But notice what this implies.

A spaceship has a cockpit. Someone must navigate. Most people are passengers; a few are crew. And when the ship faces emergency — permanent, because the voyage never ends — the captain may override passenger preferences for the good of the mission. Your choices affect the whole vessel, so they cannot really be your choices.

Gaia sacralised planetary management, while Spaceship Earth technocratised it. Together they offer a framework that is both holy and engineered, managed by those who understand the controls, and present the destination as an ‘ethical imperative’.

The Integral Collective

Before Teilhard’s theological convergence, Alexander Bogdanov offered a political and biological version. In his early writings, he proposed transforming ‘fractured man’ into ‘integral man’ — a being whose knowledge, health, and identity belong to the collective. His later work on ‘physiological collectivism’ imagined a society united through regular blood exchanges, rejuvenation achieved by dissolving the biological boundary between persons. Tektology, his universal organisational science, treated all systems — social, biological, physical — as structures to be managed by the same principles.

The individual becomes a node in an organism that includes but transcends him.

The Destination

Teilhard de Chardin saw evolution moving toward convergence: the Omega Point, where consciousness gathers into unity, where the many become one.

If there is a destination, those who know it have authority to steer. Every sacrifice becomes meaningful because it serves the telos.

But what happens to the individual at Omega? Teilhard is explicit: convergence, the gathering of separate consciousnesses into collective consciousness and finally into divine consciousness. The endpoint is dissolution of individuality — understood as the goal. The entire apparatus was always heading here, toward the elimination of separateness dressed as its completion.

The Founding Text

These ideas did not remain philosophical. In September 1968, UNESCO convened the Intergovernmental Conference of Experts on the Scientific Basis for Rational Use and Conservation of the Resources of the Biosphere.

Recommendation 3.3 stated that research should be ‘directed at solving increasingly important problems of the establishment of the necessary balance between man and his environment in relation to the maintenance of his health and well-being in their broadest connotations’.

The key phrases are present. ‘Health and well-being in their broadest connotations’ — the totalising conception. ‘The necessary balance between man and his environment’ — humanity as the adjustable variable. ‘Solving problems’ — a technical matter for research, not a political question for citizens.

The conference also established infrastructure: global monitoring, standardised methodologies, education at every level, inter-agency coordination. The conceptual architecture was matched by institutional architecture. Both were international in scope and permanent in ambition. Recommendation 1 declared the situation ‘increasingly perilous’ — the language of permanent crisis.

The Circle Closes

And so we return to well-being, but it no longer means what it once did.

Your well-being was once your experience of being well. Now it means the indefinite maintenance of humanity in proper balance with the environment. You do not possess it; you serve it. The subject of health has become the planetary system, and your flourishing matters only insofar as it serves — or threatens — that larger whole.

The word ‘well-being’ still sounds like care. That glow now legitimises a framework in which you may be the pathology, or perhaps the cure, depending on whether your existence contributes to or disturbs the balance that experts define without democratic oversight.

The same word, but the meaning has inverted. What began as something you possess has become something you owe to yourself, the ecosystems, (the IUCN Red List of) Threatened Species, the planet, and even future generations. What began with medicine has become planetary management.

Each step seemed reasonable, each expansion seemed humane. The destination was stated clearly in 1968 and elaborated continuously thereafter. But the language never stopped sounding like care, even as that promise progressively became a framework of control.