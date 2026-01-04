Stafford Beer, the British cybernetician, gave us a phrase that cuts through decades of policy debate: ‘The purpose of a system is what it does’. When official statements describe a system’s purpose as X, but the system consistently produces Y, then Y is the real purpose. Forget the intentions. Watch the outcomes.

On January 1, 2026, the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism entered its definitive phase. CBAM is officially a climate policy — a carbon tariff designed to prevent companies from moving production to countries with weaker environmental rules.

But what does the system actually do?

What the System Does

It creates a permission gate for market access.

Importers of goods in six sectors — cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity, and hydrogen — must now register as ‘Authorised CBAM Declarants’ through a central registry. If you’re not registered, your goods can’t clear customs. No widespread blocks have been reported yet, but the shift is complete: you now need digital enrolment and ongoing compliance to access EU markets.

It forces detailed data collection through financial penalties.

Importers must report the carbon emissions embedded in their products, broken down by individual facility, every quarter. If you can’t prove your actual emissions with verified data, you get charged based on ‘default values’ — worst-case assumptions with escalating penalties: +10% in 2026, +20% in 2027, +30% from 2028.

These penalties ripple through supply chains. If a manufacturer can’t prove the emissions in the components they bought, that portion gets charged at the penalty rate. So manufacturers pressure their suppliers for emissions data, who pressure their suppliers, and so on. The demand for traceability spreads upstream through commercial pressure, no new laws required.

It creates accruing liability before the bill comes due.

Companies began accruing CBAM exposure on January 1, 2026, but they can’t actually buy the certificates to pay until February 2027, with the first payment deadline in September 2027. That means carbon liabilities pile up on company books throughout 2026 as recognised financial obligations — potentially affecting credit ratings and loan terms — long before any cash changes hands.

It decides who gets to define the truth.

When someone challenges an importer’s emissions numbers, accredited verifiers decide what counts as valid. If there’s a dispute, the burden of proof falls on whoever claims lower emissions — so the ability to produce acceptable proof becomes a competitive advantage. A new class of approved bodies, approved methods, and approved data sources now controls what counts as ‘true’ for compliance purposes.

The Private Finance Connection

CBAM certificate prices are linked to EU carbon trading markets. But the financial pressure goes beyond government mechanisms.

Banks are starting to charge different interest rates based on carbon verification status. In supply chain finance, verified low-carbon suppliers get better rates, while companies that can’t prove their emissions face higher costs or get cut off entirely. Banks are pricing the regulatory risk from CBAM’s penalty system into their lending decisions.

The government payment system doesn’t start until 2027, but the private payment system — through the cost of borrowing — is already running. The system creates conditional market access through multiple channels.

Current Limits

Right now, the system only covers six product categories, only applies at the border (not to what consumers buy), and only requires quarterly reports (not real-time tracking). A December 2025 proposal to expand coverage to about 180 more products — machinery, vehicle parts, appliances — is still working through the legislative process.

Businesses are already adjusting their plans in anticipation, but the system doesn’t yet control retail purchases or connect to consumer payment systems.

The barrier to that extension is lower than it at first appears. The hard work is building the infrastructure, and getting it through the parliament: the accreditation regime, the verification networks, the data standards, the legal frameworks, the integration with finance. Once that machinery exists at the border, extending it to consumers is a configuration change — connecting product passports to wallet systems, adding a query at point of sale, expanding the scope of what gets checked.

The architecture is the investment. Scaling it is incremental.

Winners and Losers

The system favours large companies with resources to build emissions tracking systems. It hurts smaller businesses and exporters from countries without established carbon measurement infrastructure — especially those racing to build compliance systems while EU competitors already have them in place.

It creates new markets for compliance consultants, verification platforms, and carbon data brokers. It shifts power toward companies that can demand credentials from their suppliers and away from those who must provide them.

This pattern appears in every major compliance system: Sarbanes-Oxley favoured big accounting firms, GDPR created a data protection consulting industry, anti-money-laundering rules consolidated banking among institutions big enough to afford compliance departments.

The Surrounding Infrastructure

CBAM doesn’t exist in isolation. It shares technical building blocks with parallel systems.

Digital Product Passports become mandatory for batteries in February 2027, expanding later to textiles, electronics, and other products. Every battery will carry a QR code linking to its carbon footprint, manufacturer, and compliance status — all in machine-readable, cryptographically verifiable formats.

The digital euro is in development. The European Central Bank says it ‘will not be programmable money’ but ‘could facilitate conditional payments’ through third-party services. Translation: the currency itself won’t have rules built in, but the wallets and payment apps that handle it can. The Bank for International Settlements’ Project Rosalind demonstrated this as a proof-of-concept: a system where a third, outside party checks whether conditions are met before allowing a payment to go through.

The pieces thus exist for carbon-gated transactions. Digital Product Passports provide the carbon cost of items. A digital wallet could track your personal carbon status — a budget, allowance, or credit balance. A payment system could check your status against the item’s carbon cost before approving the purchase. The messaging standards used for international banking (ISO 20022) can potentially carry this kind of data, though no dedicated fields exist yet.

None of this is connected today. No public pilot programs link product passports to wallet-level purchase approval. No public guidance requires carbon checks at payment. The capability exists; the integration doesn’t.

These systems share the same building blocks: digital credentials, verification networks, and conditional logic. Whether they connect depends on decisions not yet made.

The Historical Pattern

Every major compliance system has expanded beyond its original purpose. Social Security numbers were promised never to be used for identification; they became America’s de facto national ID. Anti-money-laundering systems built to fight organised crime now serve tax enforcement, sanctions, and financial surveillance. Post-9/11 and Enron financial monitoring created infrastructure later used for purposes far beyond terrorism.

Infrastructure built for one purpose becomes too useful not to use for others. Once the capacity exists, expanding it is politically easier than building it was. CBAM’s product list can be expanded via delegated acts rather than new primary legislation, making the barrier to ‘adding one more product’ or ‘adding one more usage scenario’ very low.

The Control System

Digital Product Passports attach a carbon cost to goods. A digital currency wallet tracks your carbon status — budget, allowance, or balance. When you buy something, the system checks your status against the item’s cost. If you don’t have enough carbon headroom, the transaction gets rejected or you pay extra. Every purchase becomes a carbon checkpoint.

The ECB can honestly say ‘the digital euro won’t be programmable money’ because the conditions live in the wallet layer, not the currency. The technical approach is proven as a proof-of-concept. The political decision to activate it hasn’t been made.

Once activated, scope follows infrastructure. Today it covers six sectors at the border. In principle, it can extend far beyond — to flights, fuel, food, heating. Delegated acts let the product list expand without new primary legislation. Personal carbon budgets make individual behaviour auditable against a quota. Third-party payment locks mean someone else decides whether your transaction goes through.

Each piece serves a stated purpose — carbon accounting, payment efficiency, product tracking. But the combination enables transaction-level eligibility conditioning across your economic life.

The Bigger Picture

CBAM is one piece of a larger pattern emerging across multiple areas—what you might call the six rails of conditional economics:

Digital Identity ties every person and company to credentials tracking their compliance history. Accreditation decides who can verify compliance. Data captures records of every operation, every transaction. Audit verifies compliance before and after transactions. Procurement spreads requirements through supply chains via government purchasing power. Finance controls money based on performance against targets.

Each rail has a separate, legitimate stated purpose. Together they create a system where participating in the economy requires continuous verification against centrally-set standards. Connect CBAM (measurement), the digital euro (enforcement), and Digital Product Passports (data) and you get transaction-level control — not through laws debated in parliament, but through technical standards set by bodies most people have never heard of.

This architecture has a theoretical parallel. Between 2011 and 2016, researchers Gabriel Burstein and Constantin Negoita published papers on ‘Kabbalah System Theory’ — a framework for modelling hierarchical control in AI, knowledge systems, and behavioural economics. They mapped a recursive structure where the same control pattern repeats at every level: standards/cognition at the top, evaluation/judgment in the middle, execution/action at the bottom — with each level containing the same three-part structure inside it.

The match to emerging infrastructure is structural: the six rails closely match this pattern (define criteria → evaluate compliance → enforce via finance), repeating at every level from sovereigns and global institutions, right down to individual transactions. Whether designers studied these papers is beside the point — systems theory predicts this shape as stable for hierarchical control, and the infrastructure matches.

The critical question KST poses: who occupies Keter?

In CBAM’s architecture, that position belongs to whoever defines what counts as valid emissions data — the technical committees, accreditation bodies, and standard-setting organisations that verifiers must follow. These aren’t elected officials debating in parliament. They operate through delegated acts and administrative procedure. The gatekeeper controls the system not by occupying any rail directly, but by setting the terms on which all rails operate.

Similar conditioning patterns are visible across domains. Climate risk flows through central bank networks into lending requirements. Health compliance flows through international frameworks into travel and trade restrictions. Content moderation flows through platform rules into payment processor decisions.

Each domain builds its own measurement system, with finance as the common enforcement layer.

The architecture is domain-agnostic. CBAM happens to measure carbon, but the same six-rail structure — accreditation, finance, digital identity, audit, data, procurement — can integrate any compliance domain. Swap carbon for health or vaccination status during an alleged pandemic, information behaviour during a ‘misinformation crisis’, or perhaps even arbitrary social criteria, and the machinery works identically. The rails don’t care what they carry.

Project Rosalind’s third-party lock enables exactly this: an external party checks whether conditions are met before a payment clears, with the conditions themselves limited only by what can be encoded in ISO 20022 messaging metadata. Once built for carbon, the infrastructure becomes available for whatever else needs to be measured, verified, and enforced — including what counts as ‘social justice’, or the whole palette of ‘black box’ modelled Planetary Boundaries.

Central banks sit at the centre because they control what matters most: lending rules, what counts as collateral, access to money, and increasingly, the payment system itself. Control what can be financed and you control what’s possible.

Geopolitical Scale

The same architecture operates beyond commerce. In reconstruction zones from Ukraine to Gaza, a similar pattern appears: conditional financing controls access, digital ID systems process populations, approved contractors replace local institutions, and a gatekeeper sits above the whole structure — setting the terms on which everyone else can participate.

What CBAM implements for carbon at the border, reconstruction governance implements for sovereignty at the territorial level.

What to Watch

Strong signals:

Digital euro rules requiring carbon credential checks before transactions

CBAM or Product Passport systems sharing emissions data with wallet providers

Banking message standards adding specific fields for carbon data

Medium signals:

Government purchasing systems auto-rejecting bids without machine-readable carbon credentials

Loan rates explicitly tied to CBAM verification status

Pilot programs connecting product passports to transaction approval

Counter-signals:

Digital euro legislation banning external compliance checks in payments

Official guidance keeping CBAM data separate from financial systems

No API connections appearing through 2028

If strong signals appear, the system is connecting carbon compliance to payment infrastructure. If counter-signals hold, the architecture may stay contained at the border.

The structural pressure toward integration is real: systems with compatible parts tend to connect because connection is cheaper than building separate infrastructure. The signals above will reveal which direction the system moves.

The Bottom Line

The system rewards transparency and punishes those who can’t prove their numbers. Its function is to make production — and potentially consumption — visible and measurable as a condition of participating in the economy.

At the border, this is already running. In trade finance, it’s emerging. At the consumer level, the pieces exist and wait to be connected.

CBAM is one rail of a larger architecture being built across climate, health, and information domains, with central banks at the centre and conditional payment systems as the enforcement tool. The combination creates a system where your ability to buy and sell depends on continuous compliance with standards set by institutions outside democratic control.

The architecture allows a future where every purchase is checked against your status, where your economic freedom depends on meeting centrally-determined requirements, and where algorithms you’ve never voted on decide whether your transactions go through.

The purpose of a system is what it does.

Watch the outcomes, not the claimed intent.