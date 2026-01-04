The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
16h

So much of this system hinges in infrastructure. My thought has always been 'don't attack the Big Men' make yourself independent of them. Now for sure, I understand this is not entirely possible but I spent the last 20+ years building infrastructure rather than enjoy access. I built my own house completely off grid and independent in all water, heating, cooling, waste removal including on site worm farm for human waste etc. orchards, irrigation, woodlot. People thought I was insane but now it just seems I get a buffer that is becoming increasingly valuable. I'm not saying this to be smug. I'm saying this because a great deal hinges on removing support for another man's system of rentier fascism. These lying men can never get enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by esc and others
Kimpeccable's avatar
Kimpeccable
10h

Your research is astounding. If I've read this correctly, the jaws of one world governance including cbdc's, digital IDs, smart cities, etc., are that much closer to swallowing us. It's not a matter of whether it's going to happen any longer, but how we're going to respond to it--hopefully by refusing to comply. The banks are always pulling the strings, aren't they; they'll be the death of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture