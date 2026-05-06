The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
5h

Credit Ricardo and Marx at least with introducing the distinction between earned and unearned income, and by proxy, warning of the dangers of excessive concentration of wealth and rent-seeking through usury (doing nothing). Without some form of profit sharing, which went out of style in the West about fifty years ago, income and wealth concentration are inevitable.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
7h

A lot of facts here, but you leave out Marx's critique of the employer-employee relationship, and his definition of the dictatorship of the proletariat, which requires abolition of that relationship.

All of the top-down communist models you mention ignore that critical piece of Marx. Of course, so did the Soviet Union and China. Marx's greatest gift was his description of how economic relationships determine social ones, and his critics nearly always fail to address this point.

That's like analyzing capitalism and leaving out profit.

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