The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
4d

The complexity of this, at scale, remains mind boggling. The original internet development and implementation pales by comparison. And anyone who remembers will recall years of debugging and performance issues with the internet, especially during the 1990s. A key difference here is the control aspect of a system that seeks to “clear” everything based on a complex and evolving set of criteria. The internet never attempted to do this. It was/is an information highway, mainly concerned with connectivity and speed and throughput and not with algorithmic restrictions and unlimited reach. The question is not about what the technology can do. The question is the development horizon for something so massive. The Achilles heel of every large IT project ever attempted has been twofold: 1) Incomplete documentation(and understanding!) of system requirements at the outset on the part of the coders and 2) the inability to maintain project schedules due to the disruptive nature of changing and evolving requirements and project scope(obviously related to problem # 1). The result of these issues has caused very many IT projects to either fail or be significantly descoped. I was very close to many such projects in a 32 year career in aerospace. These problems were endemic to all such endeavors, regardless of industry or technology. The time factor cannot be understated, and is the reason for the old maxim of complex program and project management: “Everything is overcome by events”. This refers to the fact that any project that necessarily resembles “laying the track in front of the train” ends up, in the end, having little or no resemblance to the original vision. The destination becomes unknown and unknowable.

I believe the visionary billionaires and power apparatchiks that have envisioned this evil scheme have little to no understanding of the above. They are accustomed to a world where money seems to move mountains. This is not like building a data center. Replacing the entire global financial system with something that actually works by 2030 is simply unachievable on the time scale. What may be achievable is destroying the existing system.

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Mark Hirst's avatar
Mark Hirst
4d

Some imagine this trajectory continuing indefinitely — a world of total platform control over human economic behaviour, every transaction monitored, every contribution priced, every exchange mediated by a handful of centralised systems. It is a vision that should be taken seriously as an intention. It should not be taken seriously as a possibility.

It fails on three independent grounds:

The Social Logic Distributed systems generate workarounds. People route around control when control becomes intolerable. The history of the internet — and of every attempt to enclose a commons — demonstrates this consistently. You cannot enclose what is already everywhere.

The Technical Reality Large-scale centralised IT projects fail. Not occasionally, not exceptionally — structurally, repeatedly, at cost. The complexity required for total coordination exceeds what centralised systems can reliably manage. The brittleness is intrinsic, not incidental.

The Physics The energy required to run centralised data processing at the scale envisaged for total economic surveillance and control does not exist — and will not exist. The projections for AI infrastructure alone are already straining power grids. Distributed, localised processing is not merely ideologically preferable. It is thermodynamically inevitable. The physics points in the same direction as the social logic.

https://www.outersite.org/the-exit-is-already-here/

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