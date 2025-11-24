There’s a line most Marxists eventually retreat to when pressed on power: ‘The dictatorship of the proletariat is only temporary. It will wither away as classes disappear’.

Ask them how, and you never get a credible reply. You get some version of prophecy: ‘first the hard bit, then the final harmony’.

That’s not a minor technical issue; it’s a core problem. If your whole project rests on a transitional dictatorship that is claimed to later dissolve itself, you should probably be able to detail exactly how that will come about.

This is a long essay. It has to be, because the aim is a complete takedown of Marxist ideology. While individual pieces of this argument exist elsewhere, what’s new here is how they’re stitched together into a single, coherent picture. That’s why it has to be as airtight as possible.

The standard Marxist retreat is to atomise criticism: ‘You’re only talking about the economics’, or ‘You’re ignoring the philosophical goals’, or perhaps especially ‘That wasn’t real communism’. By building a multi-layered case — theoretical, historical, moral, and technological — you shut down those escape hatches in advance.

This essay is not written for academic Marxologists or true ‘believers’. You’re unlikely to come across to either. Rather, this is written for the reader who already senses something is structurally wrong with Marxism but doesn’t quite have the language or understanding to explain why. Think of this as a toolkit: a way to see the architecture underneath the rhetoric, and to answer Marxist and technocratic arguments without getting lost in their insider jargon. If you already know ‘that wasn’t real communism’ is coming, this is the argument that cuts straight to the point.

The more one examines Marx, Lenin, and later, aligned cybernetic planners the clearer it becomes that the only non-fantasy way the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’ withers away is by being integrated with infrastructure. It won’t disappear; it becomes invisible unless you know where to look.

And once you connect that to today’s AI planning systems, unified ledgers, and digital twins, you realise that the Marxist and the technocratic end-states are borderline identical. One merely believes the machine will be on its side.

Furthermore, this essay argues that Marxist theory contains multiple structural flaws that make authoritarian outcomes inevitable. These flaws are not accidental but definitional, and that contemporary technocratic governance is completing the same control architecture through different rhetoric. The dictatorship doesn’t wither away — it embeds itself in code, validators, and algorithmic enforcement. We’re building it right now, one ‘responsible governance framework’ at a time, frequently during times of crisis; genuine or — more likely — one, modelled by the likes of the IIASA (the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis).

If you’ve ever been told that:

‘The dictatorship of the proletariat is only temporary’

‘Real communism has never been tried’

‘We need democratic control of credit and production’

This essay is meant to fill in the missing blanks: a structural analysis that shows how all of that converges on the same kind of machine in practice. Not because of bad or incompetent people, but because of how the architecture itself works.

The architecture is the trap.

TL;DR: Marxism’s ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’ has no genuine off-ramp. The only way it can realistically ‘wither away’ is by integrating with infrastructure: planning, accounting, and control embedded in automated systems. Modern technocracy is that same architecture, minus the Marxist branding, running through central banks, unified ledgers, and AI ethics. The result is a four-layer control stack — ethics → rules → plans → infrastructure — that perhaps feels neutral and inevitable, while quietly deciding who may do what through restriction.

Sure, this essay is long. I started writing it after a barrage of Marxist apologists attempted their usual, dishonest goalpost moves. Why waste time arguing with them when I can spend that energy building something others can use instead? If you ever find yourself on the receiving end of a Marxist diatribe, I hope this gives you the tools to respond.

As for any apologists in the comments: you can start by addressing the missing off-ramp below. You won’t, of course, because there is no credible answer to the simple question: why did Marx and Engels never bother to spell out, in detail, how the dictatorship of the proletariat actually ends? They didn’t forget. They just didn’t tell you the full story.

This essay does.

The contents of this essay:

Part I: Six fatal flaws in Marxist theory (missing off-ramp, pretense of knowledge, new ruling class, local knowledge problem, no-exit trap, moral licensing)

Part II: Why the ‘moral superiority’ claim collapses at the theoretical level

Part III: Lenin’s ‘accounting and control’ and the metaphysics of process

Part IV: The vanguard as permanent priesthood (from party cadres to AI ethics boards)

Part V: The Ten Planks as four-layer control architecture (Matter, Energy, Information, Knowledge), plus the Hess-Bogdanov genealogy

Part VI: AI ethics as the control vector flowing through centralised credit infrastructure

Part VII: The Social-Democratic Trap — Why ‘democratic’ versions still complete the same architecture

Part VIII: The Counter-Principle — Decentralised discovery, distributed power, and real exit rights

I’ve written extensively on communism, with no lack of primary sources. What always struck me personally is how unbelievably hypocritical and manipulative Marxists truly are. Words are trivially redefined to mean the opposite for political expedience. People are divided by race, gender, sexuality, and so forth. This is permissible, we’re told, because they do it for ‘the right reason’ — usually to address some alleged inequality that somehow never quite shows up in legislation.

The trick, in short, is to install an ‘expert panel’ that can continuously mediate between the arbitrarily defined ‘oppressor’ and ‘oppressed’ — most clearly visible in Frankfurt School Critical Theory — a ‘clearinghouse judge’ ruling entirely outside democratic accountability.

The same structure which greatly benefited the Bank of England in the 19th century.

Part I: The Structural Flaws of Marxist Theory

Before examining how the system developed, we need to understand why it cannot work as advertised. When I say ‘Marxist theory’, I specifically talk about the Marx-Engels-Lenin tradition that actually captured state power and built institutions, not every heterodox or council-communist offshoot. You could easily write entire books about those. What matters is the line implemented in practise, which produced real outcomes. Sure, this means the religious will make their desperate ‘that wasn’t real communism’ appeal, but this article is not for them, either way.

This is not an argument about Marx’s personal intentions or the purity of anyone’s emancipatory hopes. Claimed intent is a fairytale for historians. What matters is outcomes — what these frameworks do in practice once they are built as institutions: how they structure power, what incentives they create, what kinds of control architectures they typically generate. This is systems analysis applied to communism. You can grant every Marxist the best possible motives and the critique still stands, because it’s aimed at the effects of the design, not the supposed hearts of the designers.

You can read this entire essay as a claim about structure over intent: given these premises and these levers, what kind of machine do you actually build?

Communism, both as a theory and as a project, contains at least six fatal flaws. Each one on its own all but guarantees authoritarian outcomes; together they compound catastrophically.

1. The Missing Off-Ramp

Start with a simple question: show me the institutional mechanism by which the dictatorship of the proletariat ends. Not a slogan — a structure. You will not find it outlined by Marx in workable detail. What you will find are promissory notes:

‘The state is not abolished, it withers away’.

‘With the abolition of classes, the state becomes unnecessary’.

‘As abundance and the ‘general intellect’ develop, coercive power evaporates’.

Fine. But how? Who gives up what? What incentives do they have? What institutional design prevents the dictatorship from simply remaining?

Crickets.

Nobody should seriously believe that a group which has seized and centralised coercive power simply chooses to give it back because a theory says it should. If you described that same ‘temporary dictatorship’ under a nationalistic, right-wing frame, most Marxists would instantly recognise it as fascism. Yet, for some reason, the same structure isn’t judged in similar authoritarian fashion when it’s their own system. Why? Because Marx said so. And though it here would be trivial to attack Marx on his many personal flaws, or him wanting to ‘stand Hegel on his head’ let’s instead do something a tad more sophisticated. Let’s attempt to fill in the missing blanks.

So if we’re going to take the theory seriously, we have to look for the only plausible off-ramp that realistically exists. And that takes us to Lenin.

2. The Pretense of Knowledge

The missing off-ramp is one problem. The other is worse: the pretense of knowledge.

Marx doesn’t just offer a critique of capitalism. He claims to have uncovered the scientific laws of history:

The necessary sequence of modes of production

The inevitability of class struggle resolving in communism

The disappearance of the state once certain material conditions are met

That is not modest social theory. That is a total theory of history.

If you press on this point, you quickly hit a wall: What observable state of the world would count as falsifying Marx? What outcome would make a defender say, ‘the theory was wrong about history’?

There isn’t one. Any failure becomes ‘not real socialism’, ‘premature’, ‘sabotaged’, or ‘insufficiently developed productive forces’. A framework that can absorb any outcome is not scientific in the strict sense; it’s a metaphysical story wearing a lab coat.

This matters because it’s precisely this illusion of certainty that licenses the dictatorship. If you genuinely believe you possess:

The ‘correct’ reading of history

The guaranteed end-state of human society

The scientific proof that you are on the right side of inevitability

Then any resistance starts to look like ignorance, reaction, or pathology. At that point, coercion isn’t just allowed, it’s morally required. The transitional dictatorship isn’t a regrettable compromise; it’s an ethical necessity in service of history.

The same arrogance about knowledge reappears in technocracy: planners convinced their models capture the full system, central banks convinced ‘indicators’ embody the real economy, ethicists convinced their ‘universal morality’ encode ‘shared values’.

In both cases, the claim is the same: ‘We already know the structure and direction of the world. Your job is to comply’. In even simpler terms: ‘We do it to protect you’.

Once you’ve granted that level of knowledge to a theory and a priesthood, the rest of the architecture follows naturally.

3. The New Ruling Class Problem

Marx talks as if ‘the proletariat’ can rule directly. In practice, there’s always a party, a committee, a planning bureaucracy doing the ruling ‘on behalf’ of the class. Marx has no serious theory of:

How those people stay accountable to actual workers

How they can be removed

What stops them becoming a new elite (the nomenklatura)

In every real attempt, the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’ became a dictatorship of the party bureaucracy. Marx never tells you how the people who hold the guns and the ledgers don’t just become a new ruling class.

Marx’s enthusiasm for the Paris Commune shows he saw the problem and gestured toward radically democratic forms — revocable delegates, no standing army, no separate bureaucracy. The trouble is that the mainstream Marx-Lenin practice that actually took power didn’t build that; it built centralised parties and security apparatuses. But even had they not, the latter would only be one claimed ‘emergency’ away. This argument is about that institutional path — not the Commune that never became the implemented template anywhere.

This ties directly to the infrastructure point: the new class doesn’t even have to be visible — it can sit behind models, systems, and validators. Yesterday’s nomenklatura wore medals. Today’s sets validator rules, trains allocation models, and defines what counts as ‘legitimate’ economic activity.

You can’t storm that barricade. You can’t even see it clearly.

4. The Local Knowledge Problem

Marx and later Lenin assume that production, allocation, and needs can all be known and managed from the center. The ‘plan’ just has to be correctly designed and administered.

But in reality, knowledge about needs, trade-offs, and opportunities is dispersed. It lives in millions of local situations, hands-on skills, and changing preferences. No planning office can ‘upload’ all of that.

As Hayek showed, the knowledge that matters for economic coordination isn’t just scattered — it’s practical, contextual, time-sensitive. You don’t have to like Hayek or worship laissez-faire free markets to see it. Anyone who’s ever run a project, a farm, a shop, or a city knows there’s a level of local, experiential knowledge that no central model can fully capture. A worker knows their machine is about to fail from the sound it makes. None of this uploads to the central plan. And should the worker own his own business, logic dictates he cares more for the machines in the first place.

If you can’t even centrally plan a supermarket without shortages and waste, what makes you think you can centrally plan an entire civilisation? Either you admit decentralised feedback (prices, local decision-making) or you compensate with coercion.

The Investment-Consumption Mirage

There’s a second layer to this that rarely gets stated plainly. Even if you granted the planner perfect data about the present — every inventory, every machine, every household — they still face an insoluble problem: the investment–consumption structure Marx sketches in Das Kapital is not ‘out there’ to be read off the world. It has to be discovered through trial, error, and changing preferences over time.

How much present consumption should be sacrificed for long-term projects? Which capital goods are genuine investments and which are dead ends? Which technologies should be scaled and which quietly buried? How do you treat long-term research and development that may never pay off? How much risk are people actually willing to bear in exchange for possible future gains? There is no master equation that answers this.

Worse, the line between ‘investment’ and ‘consumption’ isn’t clean in real life. The same purchase can be both at once, depending on context, timing, and later developments. A tool that looks like capital today can turn out to be an expensive toy tomorrow, while a ‘luxury’ consumer gadget can accidentally become critical infrastructure. You only find out which is which after people have tried things, changed their minds, and lived with the consequences.

These trade-offs are revealed down the line through decentralised choices, local experiments, and feedback from failure. Think of all the tech ‘innovations’ that looked brilliant on a five-year plan and died the moment they met real users — or the abandoned malls and industrial megaprojects that consumed massive resources while ultimately producing nothing. The same logic applies to Hollywood blockbusters that never deliver at the box office.

The planner — whether Marxist or technocratic — has to pretend this isn’t true. They have to act as if ‘society’ has a single, knowable time preference and risk profile that can be fully understood and hence optimised for. In reality, they are merely imposing their preferences on everyone else and calling it ‘rational planning’. The more detailed their surveillance and modelling becomes, the more convincing the hallucination of total visibility — and the more brutal the enforcement when reality refuses to conform.

Super-AI doesn’t fix this. It just lets you enforce one guessed-at investment–consumption structure at machine speed while deleting all the alternatives that might have shown you were wrong.

The digital twin isn’t the city. It’s one simulated path picked from a huge variety of possible futures. The odds that this one path matches what people will actually want or do are vanishingly small — especially given they were never asked for input in the first place.

5. The No-Exit / No-Feedback Problem

Under capitalism — for all its faults — you at least have firms that can go bankrupt, people who can exit to competitors, and feedback from failure.

Under a totalised Marxist system, ownership is ‘collective’ in name but monopolised in practice. There is one owner, one planner — the state/party/apparatus. There is no exit and no rival system to expose bad decisions.

So when the plan fails, nobody in charge loses their position by market feedback. The only tools left are propaganda (‘the plan is fine’), repression (‘saboteurs are to blame’), or starvation/rationing (‘tighten belts for the cause’). Accountability doesn’t disappear — it just stops applying to especially those at the top.

If the plan is wrong, where’s the feedback? In a monopoly system with no exit, the only ‘correction’ mechanism left is coercion or collapse.

This dovetails directly with contemporary unified ledgers and validators: they create exactly that no-exit situation, just dressed in technocratic language. You can’t exit the ledger. You can’t route around the validator. Your only choice is to comply or be excluded from economic life entirely.

‘Sorry, your transaction doesn’t meet ESG criteria’. Where do you go?

6. The Moral Licensing Problem

This is really a consequence of the pretense of knowledge, but it’s worth calling out separately. If you believe history has a necessary end-state (communism), you are ‘scientifically certain of it’, and you are on the ‘right side’ of that inevitability, then:

Opponents are not just mistaken, they are obstacles to history

Harsh measures become ‘regrettable but necessary’

Any atrocity can be reframed as a temporary excess in service of the inevitable good

Once you convince yourself that history guarantees your victory, you stop asking whether your means are legitimate. The only question becomes ‘will it work?’ — and even that can be hand-waved, because failure is always someone else’s betrayal.

The same logic now lives in technocratic ‘ethics’: once a model encodes what is ‘responsible’ or ‘sustainable’, resistance is automatically immoral. Marx had history; today’s planners have SDG indicators, Worldwide Governance Indicators, the Aichi Targets, the Human Development Index, and other surveillance data processed and compressed into singular values.

None of this requires you to sanctify capitalism. You can think our current system is predatory and still realise that the Marxist-technocratic machine described here would be worse — because it promises liberation while building the architecture for total control.

Part II: The Collapse of Moral Superiority

Beyond the practical failures and false certainties, there’s a deeper problem with the moral claim Marxism makes for itself. Even setting aside historical outcomes, the theoretical structure doesn’t support the moral high ground it claims. Here are five ways the moral architecture collapses on its own terms:

1. No moral credit for outcomes without a credible path

You don’t get ‘moral credit’ for outcomes you can’t specify a path to. If your vision of justice requires a ‘transitional dictatorship’ with no clear off-ramp, no incentive structure for those in power to give it up, and no institutional design that makes abuse unlikely, then ‘communism’ functions as a promissory note, not a moral achievement.

The relevant moral object isn’t the poster of the classless future; it’s the actual architecture you build to get there. Judged at that level, Marxism isn’t obviously superior to the systems it condemns. It demands that we trust a mechanism it never properly defines.

2. The theory treats people as means to history

On its own terms, Marxism is not a doctrine of universal human dignity. It is a doctrine of historical role. Moral standing is downstream of class position and function within the historical process.

Individuals are not bearers of inalienable moral status; they are bearers of class positions within a process. A ‘bourgeois’ life is not inviolable; it is expendable in service of the proletariat’s historic mission. That is a direct, explicit license to treat whole groups of people as means to an end — the end being ‘history’ itself.

You can’t simultaneously insist that your framework is morally superior because it sides with the oppressed, and also maintain a theory that makes entire classes of human beings disposable in principle. That’s not moral elevation — it’s moral partiality wrapped in historical rhetoric.

3. Moral hubris masquerading as moral seriousness

A morally serious position acknowledges plural values, tragic trade-offs, and our own fallibility. The Marxist position does the opposite. It claims:

The ‘good’ is singular (classless society)

The path is known (scientific socialism)

Resistance is pathology (false consciousness or reaction)

A morally serious position starts from moral uncertainty: recognition that values conflict, trade-offs are tragic, and none of us sees the whole. Marxism abolishes doubt not by resolving it, but by treating it as pathology.

Once you’ve declared your project historically and morally inevitable, coercion stops feeling like violence and starts feeling like responsibility. That isn’t ‘moral superiority’. It’s exactly the mentality every tyrant in history has had about their own cause.

4. If there’s no right to exit, it isn’t liberation

There is a simple moral test that doesn’t rely on 20th-century body counts: can people refuse your system and still live?

Classical Marxism fails this test in theory before it fails in practice. A totalised system of ‘collective’ ownership with a single planning apparatus cannot grant a genuine right of exit. Where would you exit to, when there is one employer (the state), one bank, one party, … one ledger?

A system you cannot leave without being excluded from life-supporting infrastructure does not emancipate. It conscripts.

5. The double standard on domination

Marxists are right to be morally outraged by exploitation and arbitrary power in capitalism. Where the moral claim collapses is in the double standard: domination by capital is an evil; domination by the Party, the planner, or the algorithmic validator is rebranded as a ‘temporal necessity’.

The worker bossed around by a capitalist is a victim; the worker bossed around by the state-planner is a ‘hero of labour’. The moral experience of being coerced doesn’t magically change because the person giving orders has a different theory of history.

If your account of justice condemns one kind of domination while justifying another that is structurally more total, you don’t occupy a moral high ground at all. You just swapped one authoritarian ideology for another.

Part III: Lenin’s Path to the Withering Away

The Metaphysics of Process

Before discussing Lenin’s practical program, we need to understand a deeper shift in how power legitimises itself — what might be called the metaphysics of process.

Classical power was visible and personal: the king, the sovereign, the identifiable body that ruled. You could see who held power and potentially challenge or replace them.

Marxist power introduced a new form: the party as interpreter of history. Power no longer belonged to individuals but to those who could correctly read the direction of historical development. The vanguard doesn’t rule because of divine right or conquest — it rules because it possesses scientific knowledge of where history is inevitably going.

In contemporary society, that role has largely shifted from parties to models. Institutions like IIASA and their global models play the same structural role: they claim to ‘speak for’ the system — the climate, the economy, the planet — and prescribe what must be done. Where the party once interpreted history, the modeller now anticipates the future. The party hasn’t disappeared; it has migrated into IIASA-style global modelling.

Technocratic power thus completes this evolution: the model as interpreter of reality. Power belongs to those who can build and operate the systems that supposedly capture objective truth about complex phenomena — risk, sustainability, safety, equity. The algorithm doesn’t have biased opinions — it has neutral outputs.

This is why ‘withering away’ appears coherent to both Marxists and technocrats. If power isn’t really held by people but by the process itself — history’s laws, the system’s logic, the model’s outputs — then as the process becomes more perfect, more automated, more embedded in infrastructure, power doesn’t appear to concentrate. It dissolves into claims of ‘necessity’, typically during a crisis — genuine, or simulated by IIASA-style models.

But here’s what both traditions obscure: the process has a planner, and its ‘laws’ are just political choices encoded into infrastructure.

Someone decided what history requires. Someone programmed what the model considers and optimises. Someone set the criteria the validator enforces. Those are political choices about values, priorities, and power. But by routing them through a ‘process’ — whether historical materialism or algorithmic governance — they become invisible as choices. They appear as discoveries, necessities, technical requirements.

The genius of the metaphysics of process is that it makes power unaccountable by making it appear impersonal. You can’t argue with history or vote out the algorithm. You can’t protest against what the system ‘requires’ out of ‘necessity’ during a ‘crisis’.

This is the real withering away: not the dissolution of power, but its transformation into infrastructure that appears to have no author.

Universal Accounting and Control

If there’s a plausible off-ramp inside Marxist theory itself, it has to come through Lenin’s practical program. And when you examine what Lenin actually proposes, the ‘withering away’ starts to look very different from what’s advertised.

Lenin famously describes socialism as ‘nothing but state-capitalist monopoly made to serve the interests of the whole people’. And he is very clear about the key mechanism: universal accounting and control — surveillance and audits.

Take Lenin at his word and your practical path to communism looks like this:

Total centralisation of credit — Plank 5 of the Communist Manifesto: ‘Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly’. Total surveillance and audits via accounting and control — every transaction, every flow, every allocation measured and monitored. Total penetration of the economy by a planning apparatus — no autonomous zones, no independent economic logic, everything integrated into a single system of oversight.

Once you’ve built that machinery, you have two options for ‘withering away’:

Option A: The bureaucracy nobly dissolves itself. (Nobody over the age of twelve should believe this).

Option B: The bureaucracy embeds itself in technology. Accounting, control, and planning are automated. The organisational structure doesn’t vanish; it’s simply encoded in digital form.

In other words, the only non-fantasy way a Leninist state ‘withers away’ is by being baked into technical, automated infrastructure. The Party doesn’t disappear — it fuses with the machine.

Marx’s Fragment on Machines: The Philosophical Foundation

Marx had already sketched the philosophical basis for that move. In the Grundrisse, his ‘Fragment on Machines’ describes what he calls:

The ‘general intellect’ — knowledge, science, and social intelligence embodied in machinery

Living labour reduced to an appendage of an automated system

Knowledge as the real productive force — not the individual worker

In other words, Marx already sees power migrating from individual capitalists to automated systems, control embodied in technical apparatus rather than just legal ownership, the economy increasingly managed by an abstract, knowledge-bearing machine.

Now plug that back into Lenin’s program:

If (a) socialism is state-capitalist monopoly for ‘the whole people’, (b) the key is universal accounting and control, and (c) the future is general intellect embodied in machinery, then the logical end-point of this ‘withering away’ is not a stateless commune. It is administration embedded in technology.

The dictatorship of the proletariat doesn’t actually wither away. It becomes a planning system, a surveillance grid, an automated enforcement mechanism.

The sequence looks like this:

dictatorship → total surveillance + planning → automation → rule by infrastructure

That is not the dictatorship of the proletariat dying. It just becomes invisible.

Super-AI and the Leninist Machine

Run the Marx-Lenin trajectory forward with today’s tools and the ‘withering away’ starts to look very familiar:

AI planning systems that simulate entire economies and prescribe policy

Centralised ledgers that record every transaction in real time

Programmable money that only moves when conditions are satisfied

Digital twins of cities, infrastructures, and populations, updated continuously

Continuous ‘accounting and control’ — not periodic audits, but live enforcement through conditional CBDCs, through 15-minute-city access controls, and through development aid flows into poorer countries.

At that point, what you have built is a Leninist Fragment-on-Machines state run through super-AI.

The bureaucracy is no longer a set of men in offices; it is a network of validators, risk engines, compliance oracles, AI recommendation systems — all wrapped in the moral language of ‘sustainability’, ‘equity’, ‘health security’, and ‘financial inclusion’.

The dictatorship hasn’t been abolished. It’s just migrated to an Nvidia GPU cluster and become untouchable.

This is the answer to what the Marx–Lenin machine becomes: technocracy is practical communism, realised through infrastructure instead of party manifestos. The same architecture of centralised planning, accounting, and moralised control — just migrated from ideology into code.

Part IV: The Vanguard as Permanent Priesthood

The whole vanguard concept is basically an admission that force (or at least the threat thereof) is structurally permanent.

Lenin’s Vanguard Thesis

In What Is To Be Done?, Lenin says workers, left to themselves, can only achieve ‘trade-union consciousness’ — they can fight for better wages, but they won’t spontaneously become revolutionary socialists.

Therefore you need a vanguard of professional revolutionaries to:

Bring ‘scientific socialism’ to the masses from the outside

Organise them

Keep them on the correct line

Right there you have three baked-in implications:

The proletariat never actually rules. A self-selected minority — the vanguard — rules in its name. ‘Dictatorship of the proletariat’ in practice = dictatorship of those who claim to interpret the proletariat’s interests. The vanguard can never fully step back. If the masses don’t spontaneously generate ‘correct’ consciousness, then the vanguard is always needed to guide, correct, discipline. Which means the transitional phase has no clear end-point: the party must permanently police deviations as ‘bourgeois influence’ or ‘false consciousness’. Force is not an accident, it’s a principle. Lenin is explicit that the dictatorship of the proletariat is rule ‘based directly on force and unrestricted by law’. Combine that with the vanguard thesis and you get: a permanent elite with a permanent mandate to use force whenever the population deviates from the theory.

The vanguard model is an admission that there will always be an element of coercion behind the system, because the people are never trusted to arrive at the ‘correct’ position on their own.

The Contemporary Vanguard

The parallel structure exists today, just with different aesthetics:

Yesterday’s vanguard:

Who: Party cadres, theorists, security apparatus

Claim: ‘We interpret history and the interests of the proletariat’

Tool: Re-education, internal passports, purges

Today’s vanguard:

Who: AI ethics boards, alignment researchers, ESG councils, central bank technocrats, … clearinghouse ‘ expert ’ panels

Claim: ‘We interpret what is safe, responsible, inclusive, sustainable’

Tool: Content moderation, risk models, compliance frameworks, algorithmic enforcement

In both cases, a minority defines the goals, encodes them into rules, and reserves the right to coerce in the name of a higher necessity. The difference now is that the coercion is embedded in systems — validators, payment logic, access controls — instead of openly declared.

Defining the ‘ common good ’: Yesterday: ‘The Party represents the workers’ true interests even when workers disagree’. Today: ‘Expert consensus represents the public good even when the public disagrees’.

Defining deviation: Yesterday: Deviation = bourgeois influence, false consciousness, counter-revolutionary thinking. Today: Deviation = misinformation, conspiracy theory, science denial, problematic views.

How deviation is handled: Yesterday: Re-education camps, internal passports, restricted access based on political reliability. Today: Digital literacy programs, identity verification, censorship, conditional payments based on compliance metrics.



The structure is identical, though the aesthetics have changed. The vanguard has dissolved into the infrastructure — which is exactly what the withering away was always going to mean.

Part V: The Ten Planks as Multi-Layer Control Architecture

Once you understand the structural problems and the vanguard dynamic, you can see the Communist Manifesto’s Ten Planks in a new light: not as a random list of reforms, but as a systematic architecture for capturing all four layers of social coordination.

Yes, the Manifesto is an early, agitational document and Marx’s thinking develops afterwards. The planks are not to be treated as sacred scripture; the question is how the specific program was later implemented and interpreted by movements that actually seized state power. In that light, the Ten Planks function as a remarkably clear sketch of a layered control architecture. The four layers are:

Matter / Land / Space — physical territory and bodies Energy / Resources — production, labour, capital flows Information — communication, coordination, signals, money Knowledge — education, ideology, frameworks for understanding reality

The Ten Planks map onto these layers with ruthless precision:

Matter / Land / Space

Plank 1: Abolition of property in land

Plank 9: Combination of agriculture with industry; abolition of town-country distinction

This is control over the physical substrate:

Who can occupy what space

What land is used for

Where people live and work

How territory is organised

The ‘abolition of town-country distinction’ sounds progressive until you realise that in practise it means central planning determining settlement patterns. Not choice — design from above.

Contemporary implementation: ‘15-minute cities’ with monitoring, spatial planning tied to carbon budgets, restricted movement zones, ‘Ecosystem Approach’ land use determined by sustainability metrics.

Effect: Control the physical layer, control where bodies can be.

Energy / Resources

Plank 2: Heavy progressive income tax

Plank 3: Abolition of inheritance

Plank 4: Confiscation of property of emigrants and rebels

Plank 7: State extension of factories; common plan for agriculture

Plank 8: Equal obligation to work; industrial armies

This is control over productive capacity, where human labour is treated as nothing more than deployable energy:

Plank 2: Tax as continuous extraction of productive energy

Plank 3: No intergenerational transfer outside the plan

Plank 4: Exit is punished by confiscation (no-exit enforcement)

Plank 7: All production under unified command

Plank 8: Labour itself becomes a conscripted resource

The ‘industrial armies’ language is revealing. Labour isn’t free association — it’s deployable resource allocation under central command.

Contemporary implementation: ‘Job guarantee’ programs that direct labour, Universal Basic Income with conditions, mandatory ‘service’ requirements, work requirements tied to benefits.

Effect: Control the energy layer, control what people can do and produce.

Information

Plank 5: Centralisation of credit in state monopoly bank

Plank 6: Centralisation of communication and transport

This is the critical chokepoint — control over the signals that coordinate society.

Plank 5 lives in a strange dual role: at the abstract level it’s information (who may transact, and on what terms), but in practice it’s enforced through very concrete infrastructure — the ledgers, rails, and validators we’ll later treat as the empirical chokepoint.

Plank 5 is the foundation of everything. Money is information about value, obligation, and permission. Centralise credit and you control:

What transactions can occur

Who can accumulate resources

What economic activity is ‘legitimate’

Settlement of all obligations

This is the clearinghouse layer made explicit. And it was written in 1848.

Plank 6 adds control over communication (who can speak to whom) and transport (who can move where) — the channels through which society signals and coordinates. Together these create total informational dominance.

Contemporary implementation:

Central bank digital currencies

Programmable money

Conditional payments

Platform control over communication

Social credit systems

Travel restrictions tied to compliance

Unified ledgers that record everything

Future implementation:

Validators rejecting transactions that fail ethics checks

Real-time monitoring with automated flagging

Programmable money that can’t be spent on ‘harmful’ goods

Effect: Control the information layer, control what people can know and coordinate.

Knowledge

Plank 10: Free education for all children; combination of education with industrial production

This sounds benign until you see what it actually means: standardised formation of consciousness.

‘Free education for all’ = everyone passes through the same ideological formation system.

‘Combination with industrial production’ = education explicitly oriented toward the needs of the planned economy.

Today that shows up as UNESCO frameworks, government reforms, and big business all pushing the same line: schools exist to produce ‘job-ready’ units for the green/digital economy and compliant ‘global citizens’ for the governance stack.

This is control over how people understand the world, what frameworks they use to interpret reality, what counts as knowledge versus ignorance, what questions are even thinkable.

Contemporary implementation:

Standardised UNESCO ‘Global Citizen’ curricula with approved narratives

UNESCO ‘Media literacy’ that teaches which sources to trust

Broadband Commission ‘Misinformation’ frameworks that treat unapproved claims as diseased thinking

ESG education that embeds values as facts

AI ‘alignment’ research that encodes particular ethical frameworks

Effect: Control the knowledge layer, control what people can think.

The Compounding Effect

What makes this architecture so powerful is how the layers reinforce each other:

Information enables control of Energy: If you control money (plank 5), you can direct labour and production (planks 7-8) because you control access to resources.

Matter constrains Information: If you control space (planks 1, 9), you can control communication and transport (plank 6) because you control the physical channels.

Knowledge legitimises Energy extraction: If you control education (plank 10), you can normalise taxation and labour obligations (planks 2, 8) as ‘duty’ rather than extraction.

Energy sustains the system: Confiscation of rebel property (plank 4) + no inheritance (plank 3) ensures the system can self-fund and punish exit.

It’s a mutually reinforcing control structure. Each layer supports the others. And there’s no exit from the system once all four layers are locked.

Plank 5 as the Ethical Choke-Point

Of all ten planks, Plank 5 deserves special attention because it is the convergence point where all other forms of control become operational.

Plank 5: ‘Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly’.

Once you centralise credit, you haven’t just centralised ‘money’ in the narrow sense — you’ve centralised the main mechanism for rewarding and punishing behaviour.

Marx obviously wasn’t writing about CBDCs or the BIS. But if you take Plank 5 as a structural template — a single monopoly node through which all credit must pass — then modern central banking and unified ledgers are simply that same logic updated with digital tools. In the 21st century, this becomes:

central banks + unified ledgers + conditional payments = moral enforcement engine

Here’s why:

Ethics → becomes criteria

Abstract principles (‘sustainability’, ‘inclusion’, ‘safety’) are operationalised as measurable standards.

Criteria → become metrics

Standards become quantifiable indicators (ESG scores, carbon footprints, social impact metrics, SDG indicators, risk ratings).

Metrics → become conditions for

Loans and credit access, transaction approval, payment processing, eligibility for services, access to infrastructure

This is how ethics gets routed through the monetary choke-point created by Plank 5.

The mechanism, distilled to three steps:

Create a universal metric — A unit of account, score, indicator, or index that makes everything comparable and measurable Demand total visibility — Everything becomes legible, logged, datafied; no transaction escapes recording Implement adaptive management — The system updates itself from its own metrics, learning and adjusting enforcement automatically

This is the operating logic of control through centralised credit. With it, you don’t need to pass laws banning certain activities. Instead, you make them ineligible for credit. You don’t need to physically prevent transactions; you program the ledger to reject them. You don’t argue about values; you encode them as validation rules.

Contemporary examples:

Banks blocking the accounts of Canadians who protest against the government

ESG criteria determining access to capital markets

Carbon tracking embedded in payment systems

‘Purpose-bound money’ that can only be spent on approved categories

Social credit systems linking financial access to behaviour scores

Central bank digital currencies with programmability features

The progression is clear:

Centralise credit (Plank 5’s original intent) Digitise money (transform it into programmable information) Add conditions (embed ethical criteria into transaction logic) Automate enforcement (validators execute rules at machine speed) Scale globally (unified ledgers coordinate across borders)

At that point, ethics becomes the operating system of the financial layer. And since the financial layer mediates access to everything else (resources, space, communication, knowledge), you’ve created a totalising control mechanism.

This is why Plank 5 isn’t just one item on a list. It’s the load-bearing pillar of the entire architecture. Control credit, and you control:

What production gets funded (Energy layer)

What ideas get amplified and researched (Knowledge layer)

What communications are facilitated and which are throttled or suppressed (Information layer)

What physical infrastructure gets built (Matter layer)

The genius of routing control through money is that it appears voluntary and technical rather than coercive and political:

‘We’re not forcing you to comply — you’re free to choose. But if you want access to credit/banking/payments, you need to meet these standards’.

‘This isn’t censorship — it’s risk management’.

‘This isn’t political control — it’s responsible finance’.

The net effect is the same: centralised determination of what behaviour is permitted, enforced through the one system everyone needs to survive in a modern economy.

And when you combine this with AI ethics frameworks that define what counts as ‘responsible’, ‘sustainable’, ‘safe’, and ‘inclusive’, you get algorithmic moral enforcement via programmable money through centralised credit infrastructure.

This isn’t academic speculation. Central bank digital currencies are being designed precisely as programmable permissions systems. Money stops being a neutral medium of exchange and becomes a request that can be refused based on external criteria.

Consider the three-party lock architecture being explored in current CBDC design work (BIS Innovation Hub Project Rosalind): every transaction requires approval not just from sender and receiver, but from a third party — a validator, a compliance oracle, an algorithmic gatekeeper. The payment itself carries metadata (CBAM) that can be checked against rules you never voted on. Your transaction doesn’t just move value; it asks permission from the system. And the system can say no — not because you lack funds, but because your intended use doesn’t align with encoded priorities.

That’s Plank 5 updated for the 21st century.

And it’s being built right now.

The Genealogy: From Prophetic Ethics to Programmable Money

We’ve seen how Plank 5 functions as the ethical choke-point — the infrastructure through which all control becomes operational. Now we trace how that architecture emerged over 180 years.

Before examining how AI ethics completes this architecture, it’s worth tracing the deeper lineage. The fusion of ethical language with economic instruments didn’t start with contemporary ESG frameworks — it has roots in 19th century socialist thought.

Moses Hess and the Original Pattern

Moses Hess, a figure often overshadowed by Marx and Engels but crucial to early socialist thought, established a template that persists to this day: make ethics operational through economic structures.

Hess wanted moral and social justice reforms — emancipation, equality, collective life. But critically, he didn’t want these achieved through mere persuasion or moral appeals. He wanted them implemented through economic and institutional transformation:

Reorganisation of property

Restructuring of labour

Control of credit

Centralised organisation of production

This was the pattern: Prophetic/ethical language (‘social justice’, ‘emancipation’, ‘solidarity’) + Economic instruments (property, credit, planning).

A project to realise morality through economic control.

Bogdanov: From Marxism to Systems and Cybernetics

There’s one more figure who quietly connects the Marxist project to the systems and AI architecture we now live inside: Alexander Bogdanov. A Bolshevik contemporary of Lenin, Bogdanov tried to turn socialism into a universal science of organisation. His Tektology (1913–1922) treated all systems — biological, social, technical — as manifestations of the same underlying organisational principles. Where Marx gave a ‘science of history’, Bogdanov wanted a science of systems that could be applied to planning, production, culture, even consciousness itself.

That move turned out to be decisive. Tektology fed directly into the intellectual stream that became general systems theory and cybernetics: feedback, control, homeostasis, self-regulation. Once you believe there is a single science of organisation that applies equally to factories, brains, and societies, the leap to adaptive management and, later, AI-driven governance is straightforward: the planner becomes an information processor optimising a system against defined criteria. In that sense, Bogdanov is the hinge between Marx’s theory of history and today’s cybernetic technocracy: he translated revolutionary politics into a generalised operating logic for systems control.

The Evolution of the Pattern

Once you see this pattern, you can trace it forward through distinct phases — and recognise the specialised roles that built the stack:

The Four Architects:

Hess: The Visionary — establishes the moral goal (realise ethics through economic control)

Lenin: The Administrator — operationalises it as ‘ accounting and control ’

Bogdanov: The Engineer — universalises it as organisational science

Erich Jantsch and the cyberneticists: The Systems Architects — formalise planetary coordination through a four-level control stack (purposive, normative, pragmatic, empirical)

Each filled a necessary role in completing the machine. Now the phases:

Phase 1: Hess (1840s)

Ethical-socialist framing: justice requires economic transformation, not just moral appeals.

Phase 2: Marx/Engels (1840s-1880s)

Historicise and ‘scientise’ it: ethical socialism becomes scientific socialism. The moral claims get wrapped in claims about historical inevitability and economic laws. The Ten Planks provide the concrete economic levers.

Phase 3: Bogdanov (1910s-1920s)

Universalise it: socialism becomes a special case of a general science of organisation (Tektology). All systems operate by the same principles. Planning becomes systems optimisation.

Phase 4: 20th-21st Century Implementation

Central banks and cybernetics formalise systems control. ESG, SDGs, and AI ethics frameworks emerge. The BIS coordinates global standards. Ethics becomes embedded in financial infrastructure itself, making Bogdanov’s dream of universal organisational science operational.

The Structural Continuity

At each phase, the core move remains the same:

Define moral objectives (justice, equality, sustainability, inclusion) Identify economic levers (property, credit, production, money) Centralise control of those levers Use economic power to enforce moral objectives Claim technical/scientific necessity rather than political choice

When you put it in one line:

Hess wants justice via economic design; Marx gives it a ‘scientific’ engine; Bogdanov universalises it as systems theory; Plank 5 gives it a monetary lever; central banks + AI ethics turn that lever into a programmable moral control system.

Why This Matters

This isn’t about claiming ‘Hess secretly designed the BIS’ (but Julius Wolf did) or drawing a direct conspiratorial line. The continuity is structural rather than conspiratorial: once you adopt ‘realising ethics through economic control’ as your operating move, you will keep rediscovering central credit, planning, and conditional access as your tools — whether you’re Hess in 1840 or a central banker in 2025.

It’s about recognising a structural pattern that recurs because it solves a particular problem:

How do you enforce a moral vision on a society that might not voluntarily adopt it?

The answer, refined over 180 years:

Don’t rely on persuasion alone Capture the economic infrastructure Make participation in the economy conditional on compliance with your ethical framework Automate the enforcement Call it ‘responsible’, ‘sustainable’, ‘safe’, ‘evidence-based’

What Hess pioneered in theory, Marx systematised, Lenin implemented through ‘accounting and control’, and contemporary technocracy is completing through central bank digital currencies, unified global ledgers, AI-driven risk models, ESG compliance frameworks, and programmable conditional payments.

The prophetic language remains: justice, inclusion, sustainability, safety. The economic instruments have evolved from state banks to central bank networks to algorithmic validators. But the fundamental architecture is the same: realising ethics through centralised economic control.

And Plank 5 — centralisation of credit — remains the load-bearing pillar, now upgraded with AI and made global through central banks and the BIS.

Part VI: AI Ethics as the Control Vector

Once you see the Ten Planks as a multi-layer control architecture, and understand Plank 5 as the ethical choke-point where all control becomes operational, AI ethics slots in as the control vector for the automated planner. Not just ‘be nice’, but: what is this system allowed to optimise, and for whom?

‘AI ethics’ is what flows through the Plank 5 infrastructure — the centralised credit system — to enforce moral objectives across all four layers simultaneously.

Ethics as Objective Function

In any AI/optimisation system, you need to specify what you’re optimising for. That specification is the ethics layer, whether you call it that or not.

Take a recommendation system:

Optimise for engagement → you get rage bait

Optimise for ‘safety’ → you get censorship of contested claims

Optimise for ‘equity’ → you get algorithmic redistribution

Optimise for ‘sustainability’ → you get carbon rationing

The ethics framework determines the loss function. And the loss function determines everything the system does. So when AI ethics boards specify ‘AI systems should promote fairness, safety, and inclusion’, they’re not offering abstract guidance. They’re specifying the objective function for systems that will make millions of automated decisions.

And here’s the trick: those terms aren’t neutral. Every single one contains contested value judgments:

‘ Fairness ’ — Does that mean equal outcomes? Equal opportunity? Equal treatment? Fairness to whom, at whose expense?

‘ Safety ’ — Safe for whom? Safe from what? Who decides what counts as a threat?

‘ Inclusion ’ — Inclusion in what, on what terms? Who gets excluded for being ‘harmful’?

‘Human values’ — Which humans? Which values? Who adjudicates conflicts?

These aren’t technical parameters. They’re political choices dressed as ethical necessities. And once embedded in infrastructure, they become automated enforcement of particular value systems.

Ethics as Legitimation

Ethics provides moral cover for automated coercion. While Old coercion was visible:

‘You’re banned from publishing’

‘Your assets are frozen’

‘You can’t enter this area’

New coercion is laundered through ethics:

‘Your content violated community guidelines on harmful misinformation’

‘Your transaction didn’t meet ESG compliance criteria’

‘Your carbon budget has been exceeded’

‘The AI determined you’re high-risk’

Notice the rhetorical move: nobody made a choice to suppress you. The system simply enforced an ethical standard. It’s not political — it’s technical. It’s not coercion — it’s compliance.

But underneath, someone wrote the guidelines, trained the model, set the thresholds, defined what counts as ‘harmful’. Ethics makes power invisible by coding it as necessity.

‘We’re not censoring dissent — we’re preventing harm’.

’We’re not rationing resources — we’re promoting sustainability’.

’We’re not restricting freedom — we’re ensuring safety’.

And crucially: you can’t argue with it. Who’s going to say ‘I oppose safety and ethics’? The framework is self-legitimising.

The Vanguard Becomes Algorithm

As we saw in Part IV, the vanguard structure never dissolved — it migrated from party offices to ethics boards, from explicit ideology to encoded values. A minority still claims privileged access to truth; the masses still can’t be trusted; coercion is still necessary ‘for their own good’.

What AI ethics adds is the objective function — the mathematical encoding of what counts as ‘good’ that the system optimises toward. Ethics stops being debate and becomes the loss function the algorithm minimises.

Ethics Across All Four Layers

Ethics isn’t just abstract principles — it’s operational control implemented at every layer. And critically, each layer’s ethical enforcement operates through the Plank 5 monetary infrastructure — the centralised credit system that now functions as a programmable compliance engine.

Knowledge Layer: Content moderation policies (what’s considered ‘misinformation’) Platform recommendations (what’s ‘authoritative’) Educational standards (what’s ‘age-appropriate’) AI training data curation (what’s ‘toxic’) Monetary enforcement: Demonetisation of ‘harmful’ content, defunding of ‘problematic’ research, ESG requirements for educational institutions.

Information Layer: Payment processing (what’s considered ‘high-risk’) Banking access (what meets compliance standards) Transaction monitoring (what’s ‘suspicious’) Data sharing (what’s ‘privacy-preserving’) Monetary enforcement: This IS the monetary layer — direct control over who can transact, on what terms, under what conditions.

Energy/Resources Layer: Investment criteria (ESG scores) Credit access (sustainability standards) Subsidy eligibility (social impact metrics) Procurement requirements (diversity targets) Monetary enforcement: Capital flows redirected through conditional lending, green bonds, impact investing, compliance-linked credit access.

Matter/Space Layer: Zoning restrictions (climate risk areas) Building codes (sustainability requirements) Transportation access (emissions-based) Entry requirements (health passes) Monetary enforcement: Development only gets funded if it meets criteria, mortgages tied to climate risk scores, carbon budgets limiting movement.



The convergence is complete: Ethics defines the criteria, Plank 5 provides the enforcement mechanism (centralised credit), AI automates the judgment, and the four layers become a mutually reinforcing cage.

Just like the Ten Planks, ethics layers reinforce each other:

Knowledge shapes Information: If certain ideas are ‘misinformation’, transactions supporting them become ‘funding harmful content’.

Information enables Energy control: If payments are monitored for ethics compliance, capital can be directed toward ‘responsible’ activity.

Energy sustains Matter control: If only ‘sustainable’ development gets funded, physical infrastructure aligns with ethical priorities.

Matter constrains Knowledge: If physical access requires ethical compliance, dissenters can be spatially isolated.

The result is a closed loop where ethics becomes self-enforcing across all layers simultaneously.

Completing the Architecture

This is how the Ten Planks reach completion in the 21st century:

Plank 5 (centralised credit) + AI ethics = programmable money with embedded values Algorithmic enforcement of ethical compliance in every transaction.

Plank 6 (centralised communication) + AI ethics = platform governance with safety constraints Automated content moderation that shapes what can be said and thought.

Plank 8 (equal obligation to work) + AI ethics = algorithmic labour allocation Job guarantees and UBI with conditions tied to social contribution scores.

Plank 10 (state education) + AI ethics = personalised learning with embedded values AI tutors that adapt content to reinforce approved frameworks.

The ethics layer is what makes the whole stack adaptive, automated, … and inescapable.

Part VII: The Social-Democratic Trap

There’s a common response to this analysis: ‘Sure, authoritarian communism was bad. But we can use these tools differently — democratically, with accountability, without totalising’.

Social democrats and progressives believe they can:

Use plank-like instruments (public banking, job guarantees, green planning, universal education)

Keep them ‘democratic’ and pluralistic

Avoid the totalising outcomes

This misunderstands the nature of the tools themselves. The planks aren’t a menu you can pick from — they’re a control stack with a one-way flow from ethics to enforcement.

The Four-Layer Control Stack

To see why, we need to understand how the planks actually function as a system. They map onto what systems theorists call a hierarchical control structure; Erich Jantsch’s Systems Approach:

Level 1: Purposive (Ethics/Hess’s Social Justice)

This is where you define what counts as ‘good’ or ‘beautiful’ — the moral horizon of the system.

Plank 10: Education sets the ethical frame (what’s ‘justice’, ‘progress’, ‘solidarity’, ‘sustainability’)

The moral language layer: Hess’s ethical socialism, SDGs, AI ethics frameworks, ESG principles

This level answers: What should we aim for?

Level 2: Normative (Rules/Accounting & Control)

This is where purposes become constraints, metrics, and mandatory rules.

Lenin’s ‘ accounting and control ’ — the explicit mechanism

Plank 2: Heavy progressive taxes → mandatory extraction rule

Plank 3: Abolition of inheritance → no independent wealth accumulation

Plank 4: Confiscation of property → no-exit enforcement

Plank 8: Equal obligation to work → universal labour duty

Plank 6 (normative): Rules about who may communicate, travel, transport what

This level answers: What must everyone obey?

Level 3: Pragmatic (Plans/Programs)

This is where rules become concrete schemes and allocation mechanisms.

Plank 7: ‘Extension of factories... on a common plan’ → explicit planning layer

Plank 8 (pragmatic) : ‘Industrial armies’ → labour allocation programs

Plank 6 (pragmatic): Planning of communication/transport networks (which routes, which hubs, which priorities)

This level answers: How do we achieve the goals under these rules?

Level 4: Empirical (Infrastructure/Flows)

This is where everything manifests as physical systems and actual resource flows.

Plank 5: Centralised credit → the money/credit rails

Planks 1 & 9: Land and settlement (who can be where)

Planks 2, 3, 4 (empirical) : Actual tax takes, confiscations, inheritance blocks

Plank 6 (empirical) : Physical communication and transport networks

Plank 8 (empirical): Actual deployment of labour

This level answers: Who actually gets what, where, when?

Why This Makes the Tools Non-Neutral

Notice what this structure reveals: The flow is one-way, top-down.

Ethics at Level 1 → Rules at Level 2 → Plans at Level 3 → Infrastructure at Level 4.

There is no feedback loop built in. The system is designed to implement values chosen at the top, not discover them through experimentation, or *shudder* ask the people democratically.

Plank 5 is the empirical chokepoint. All the ethics, norms, and plans above it must flow through centralised credit infrastructure to become real. You can’t implement ethical priorities without normative rules, you can’t implement normative rules without pragmatic plans, and you can’t implement pragmatic plans without empirical infrastructure — and Plank 5 controls the infrastructure through which all economic activity flows.

Planks 6 and 8 are vertical integrators. They span all four levels:

Plank 6: Controls communication and transport from ethical framing (Level 1) down through rules (Level 2), network planning (Level 3), to physical infrastructure (Level 4)

Plank 8: Controls labour from ethical obligation (Level 1) down through mandatory work rules (Level 2), job allocation schemes (Level 3), to actual deployment of bodies (Level 4)

They’re not just controls — they’re transmission mechanisms that ensure ethics at the top becomes coercion at the bottom in one continuous chain.

Why ‘ Democratic ’ Implementation Still Completes the Architecture

When contemporary progressives propose using these tools ‘democratically’, what they’re actually proposing is:

Level 1 (Purposive) : Different ethics — sustainability instead of class struggle, inclusion instead of proletarian victory, but still a unified moral framework to be realised through economic control .

Level 2 (Normative) : The same rule structure — mandatory extraction (progressive taxation), no-exit enforcement (wealth caps, confiscation), universal obligation (job guarantees), monitored communication (platform governance).

Level 3 (Pragmatic) : The same planning mechanisms — comprehensive programs, coordinated allocation, centralised priorities (green industrial policy instead of five-year plans, but same structure).

Level 4 (Empirical): The same infrastructure — centralised credit rails, surveillance systems, conditional access, unified ledgers (call them CBDCs, ESG compliance, and ‘responsible finance’).

The architecture doesn’t change. Only the aesthetics do. And here’s the critical point: Once you’ve built this four-layer stack with Plank 5 as the empirical chokepoint, the ethics layer can be updated without rebuilding the infrastructure.

You built it for ‘socialist equality’? Now it enforces ‘climate sustainability’.

You built it for ‘solidarity’? Now it enforces ‘inclusive growth’.

You built it for ‘public health’? Now it enforces ‘financial stability’.

Hess’s social justice developed into environmental and intergenerational justice. But the control stack remained identical. Only the objective function changes.

This is why you can’t have ‘democratic socialism’ using these tools:

At Level 1: Who decides which ethics get encoded? Expert consensus, ethics boards, ‘stakeholder governance’ — in other words, a vanguard by another name .

At Level 2: Who sets the rules and metrics? Planners, development banks, international standards bodies — technical priesthoods claiming objectivity.

At Level 3: Who designs the programs? Policy experts, systems designers, adaptive management specialists — Bogdanov’s dream, realised.

At Level 4: Who controls the infrastructure? Whoever controls Plank 5 — the centralised credit system through which everything flows. In practice: central banks.

At no level do ‘the people’ actually rule, nor even matter. At every level, a specialised ‘clearinghouse’ minority claims privileged knowledge and designs the next layer down.

The Trap Closes

In the current institutional context, these policies plug directly into existing infrastructure: BIS-led standards, centralised credit rails, ESG frameworks, unified ledgers, AI ethics governance, and conditional payment systems — all already spanning the four-layer stack we mapped earlier.

When a contemporary progressive movement proposes ‘public banking’, they’re not creating a new decentralised monetary system. They’re extending the reach of the existing Level 4 infrastructure and adding new Level 2 conditionality layers to it.

When they propose ‘job guarantees’, they’re not creating voluntary associations. They’re building Level 3 algorithmic labour allocation determined by Level 1 ethics and enforced through Level 2 rules.

When they propose ‘green industrial planning’, they’re not enabling local experimentation. They’re feeding Level 1 ESG ethics into the same Level 4 global governance apparatus that already determines capital flows through Plank 5.

The trap isn’t that progressives have bad intentions. The trap is that the architecture itself is designed for top-down value enforcement with no feedback mechanism.

And contemporary infrastructure makes that design nearly irresistible to implement.

Conclusion: The Real Withering Away

The dictatorship of the proletariat was never going to disappear. The theory contains the six structural flaws we examined in Part I — each guarantees authoritarian outcomes independently, and together they create a doom loop that intensifies with each iteration.

The only realistic path for the dictatorship to ‘wither away’ was always embedding itself in the four-layer control stack:

Level 1 (Purposive) : Marx’s moral vision → Bogdanov’s organisational science → AI ethics frameworks

Level 2 (Normative) : Lenin’s ‘accounting and control’ → cybernetic feedback systems → algorithmic compliance rules

Level 3 (Pragmatic) : Five-year plans → adaptive management → AI-driven policy recommendation

Level 4 (Empirical): State banks → central bank networks → programmable money + unified ledgers

The state doesn’t die. It becomes distributed across all four levels simultaneously:

At Level 1: Ethics boards and alignment researchers define what’s ‘good’

At Level 2: Validators and risk models encode what’s ‘permitted’

At Level 3: AI systems generate optimal ‘plans’

At Level 4: Central banks automatically enforces compliance

Power doesn’t disappear — it becomes:

‘The ethics framework determined...’

‘The risk model shows...’

‘The plan optimises for...’

‘The validator rejected...’

And at that point, you can’t even identify who to resist. The dictatorship has dissolved into a control stack that appears to have no author.

The Flow from Hess to CBDCs

The 180-year arc is now clear:

1840s: Hess establishes the pattern — realise ethics through economic control (connect Level 1 to Level 4)

1848: Marx’s Ten Planks provide the specific levers, with Plank 5 as the Level 4 chokepoint

1900s: Lenin operationalises ‘accounting and control’ as the Level 2 transmission mechanism

1910s-1920s: Bogdanov universalises it as Tektology — the Level 3 planning science

Mid-20th century: Cybernetics formalises the four-level control stack; central banks become Level 4 instruments of Level 1 social policy

Early 21st century: ESG, SDGs emerge as explicit Level 1 frameworks; central banks adopt Level 1 ethical mandates through (ie, NGFS)

2020s: AI ethics (Level 1) + algorithmic compliance (Level 2) + AI planning (Level 3) + programmable money (Level 4) = automated moral enforcement at global scale through the complete control stack

Plank 5 was always the critical infrastructure. But it required:

Digitisation (to make money programmable at Level 4)

Globalisation (to make the system universal)

AI ethics (to provide the Level 1 objective function)

Institutional coordination (BIS, IMF, OECD, IIASA, central bank networks spanning all four levels)

Now all four pieces are in place.

And once the conditional CBDC architecture is live, the granularity of control drops to the level of the individual. At that point, the direction of control is reversed: instead of ethics constraining power, power enforces ethics.

Central banks, through pragmatic central planning enforced by normative accounting and control, can dictate purposive ethical outcomes directly…

… exactly the move Moses Hess wanted, finally wired into hardware.

Part VIII: The Counter-Principle — Breaking the Stack

If the machine operates as a four-layer control stack with one-way flow from ethics to infrastructure, then the alternative must break the stack itself. Not a different ethic for the same stack, but a fundamentally different architecture that prevents the one-way flow from values to enforcement.

The counter-architecture has four principles:

1. No unified Level 1 (Purposive pluralism)

Instead of one ethics framework: competing values, acknowledged trade-offs, moral uncertainty.

No single definition of ‘good’ gets privileged. No ‘ethics board’ claims to speak for humanity. No alignment process encodes one vision. Different communities can hold different values and pursue them through different systems — as long as they don’t claim monopoly and allow exit.

2. Local decisions across Levels 2-3 (Distributed norms and plans)

Instead of top-down rules and comprehensive plans: decisions at the most local level capable of handling them, and it’s the local level that decides when, and if, to ask for help. Voters punish failure locally, not some distant central government.

Rules emerge from many jurisdictions, not one planning authority. Plans are local experiments, not global optimisation. Success and failure provide feedback rather than being suppressed.

3. Multiple centers of power at Level 4 (Infrastructure pluralism)

Instead of Plank 5 monopoly: competing currencies, multiple payment rails, alternative credit systems.

No single validator. No universal ledger. No centralised credit chokepoint. No algorithmic resource allocation from above. The critical move: multiple infrastructures at Level 4 that can’t all be captured simultaneously.

4. Real exit rights (Breaking the one-way flow)

Most importantly: the ability to leave any stack without being destroyed.

Exit isn’t just about geography — it’s about building alternative stacks that can function independently:

Alternative Level 4 infrastructure (currencies, communications, energy)

Alternative Level 3 coordination (markets, mutual aid, local governance)

Alternative Level 2 norms (different legal frameworks, competing jurisdictions)

Alternative Level 1 ethics (different visions of good life)

The test: Can people opt out of one control stack and build another without being excluded from the means of survival?

The Synthesis

The real alternative isn’t a different ethic for the same machine; it’s breaking the machine’s ability to enforce any single ethic through a unified control stack.

This directly confronts what both Marxism and technocracy actually build:

Marxism builds: One ethics (class struggle) → One set of rules (Lenin’s accounting) → One plan (the Party Plan) → One infrastructure (state monopoly)

Technocracy builds: One ethics (sustainability/safety/inclusion) → One set of rules (ESG/compliance) → One plan (AI optimisation) → One infrastructure (unified ledgers)

The alternative builds: Many ethics → Many rule systems → Many experiments → Many infrastructures

Power becomes visible again because it’s distributed across competing centers that must justify themselves. Knowledge becomes discoverable because no single model claims to capture reality. Freedom becomes possible because you can choose which systems to participate in — or even build your own.

This is the actual opposite of the withering away. Not invisible power embedded in infrastructure, but transparent power that must compete, can be challenged, and can be exited.

The Machine Being Built

Contemporary movements proposing public banking, wealth taxes, job guarantees, universal education, and green industrial planning don’t propose alternatives to the control stack. They propose to complete it.

These instruments could in theory be designed in decentralised, pluralistic ways. Yet, in the actual institutional context we have — BIS-led standards, centralised credit rails, ethics-driven conditionality — their default implementation runs through the four-layer control stack described above.

Level 1: ESG ethics (or alternatively arbitrary ‘social justice’, ‘environmental justice’, or impossible-to-measure ‘intergenerational justice’) become the moral framework

Level 2: Compliance rules become mandatory

Level 3: ‘Green’ plans become comprehensive

Level 4: Plank 5 infrastructure becomes the chokepoint

Same control stack. Only the objective function differs.

The difference is that we now have the technology to make it total (spanning all four levels), automated (AI at each level), and invisible (appears as technical necessity rather than political choice).

The old dictatorship you could see and resist. The new one looks like:

‘I’m sorry, but:

Level 1: your values don’t align with our ethical framework’

Level 2: your transaction doesn’t meet compliance criteria’

Level 3: the optimisation algorithm determined you’re not eligible’

Level 4: your payment was rejected by the validator’

Nobody oppressed you. The 4-level stack did. And the stack is:

Unelected (no democratic control over any level)

Embedded in code (enforcement is automatic)

Self-justifying (each level claims technical necessity)

Inescapable (monopoly at Level 4 prevents exit)

That’s the withering away. Power doesn’t disappear — it becomes a four-layer control stack enforcing ethics at machine speed.

The vanguard didn’t dissolve. It distributed itself across all four levels — ethics boards at Level 1, standards bodies at Level 2, planning systems at Level 3, central banks at Level 4.

And we’re encoding it right now, one ‘responsible governance framework’ at a time.

The Final Question

The question is not whether Marxist ends are desirable. The question is whether you’re willing to look at the machine being built — through central bank rails, unified ledgers, AI governance, ESG mandates, and algorithmic enforcement — and recognise the same four-layer control stack underneath different rhetoric.

Because from where we’re standing, the only endpoint of that trajectory is:

Level 1: Ethics claimed as universal (‘sustainability’, ‘safety’, ‘inclusion’)

Level 2: Rules claimed as necessary (‘compliance’, ‘standards’, ‘best practices’)

Level 3: Plans claimed as optimal (‘AI-driven’, ‘evidence-based’, ‘adaptive’)

Level 4: Payment infrastructure claimed as neutral (‘just how the system works’)

A cybernetic planning machine embodied in AI and infrastructure, claiming moral authority at every level, holding the kill-switch on access to life.

None of this is a defense of the existing order. It’s an observation that both Marxist and technocratic projects are converging on the same control stack from different starting myths.

The state won’t ever truly ‘wither away’. It’ll be made omnipresent at every level, yet visible at none. At some point, you have to stop blaming ‘capitalism’ and start looking at the machine being built.

The machine is technocracy — communism’s operating system, finally running on hardware that works. Not party congresses and five-year plans, but validators and unified ledgers. Not dialectical materialism, but AI ethics frameworks. Same control architecture, better interface.

The machine Hess imagined, Marx theorised, Bogdanov systematised, Lenin built, and generations of reformers justified as ‘progress’ is approaching completion — not as visible dictatorship, but as a four-layer control stack that shapes every choice while appearing neutral and necessary at each level.

The withering away was never about freedom. It was about making power too diffuse to locate (distributed across levels), too technical to understand (encoded in each layer), too embedded to remove (infrastructure at Level 4), and too ethical to question (moral claims at Level 1).

And here’s the perfect trap: Try to object from inside the framework and you’re instantly classified as reactionary (defending an unjust old order), unscientific (you don’t understand the data), selfish (you put your interests over the universal good), or dangerous (you threaten safety, health, or the future). The system doesn’t need to answer critique — it pre-classifies all dissent as ‘unethical’ pathology.

And unless this trajectory is stopped, Moses Hess will get his way. It may perhaps seem odd that central banks are so central to the story — until you remember that, for all their brilliance, Lenin and Trotsky never truly confronted the central bank’s role as capitalism’s clearinghouse.