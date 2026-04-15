The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

When I trapped myself in Washington, DC from 1987 - 1994, I had a client who was an ISO participant for recycling labelling. Prepping him for a conference in Australia was torturous. The documentation he had to navigate... OMG.

This article is like a nostalgia tour for me. For the pre-Internet periods, I read bits and pieces of all of it without any understanding that it was a coordinated program. IUCN was filed in my head as a dumping ground for CIA operatives who needed to learn to operate overseas (like the washed up drunks from the CIA that USAID absorbs and sends to lesser being 3rd world countries).

ISO and UN FAO Codex Alimentaria were my two exposures to global standardization. Folks were fighting Codex Alimentaria back then (Ex. Dr. Rima Laibow). ISO was perceived as a workplace safety deal like the US Occupational Safety & Health Agency (OSHA) organization. Nothing special and the cause of deadly levels of boredom.

And with all of this noble global, multidirectional, comprehensive organizational programming - not one of these organizations, programs, etc., bothered to stop The Great Poisoning, the catastrophic pollution and mining destruction of the Earth, the Arms Trade and violent conflicts,, and ultimately the democidal Global Financial Elite (300 - 500 uber wealthy satanic families and the Central Banksters who serve them) who are responsible for today's planetary nightmare.

FUCK THEM ALL.

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
4h

Found out my old 1917 trombone is set to A=435. The story of pitch 'standardization' to A=440 (around 1940) is a nice rabbit hole, no musicians were consulted. Verdi opposed it, Italy tried to reinstate A = 432. Many instruments had to be remade, a boon for manufacturers. $$$$$

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