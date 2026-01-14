The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grail Arts's avatar
Grail Arts
2h

Thank you for reading and digesting this for us.

Reply
Share
Plutarch's avatar
Plutarch
13m

Good read and he was 🎯

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture