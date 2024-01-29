The One World Trust formed in the wake of WW2, with the participation of Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee.

And - per their own website - their objective is to promote Global Governance.

No, it really is.

But coverage of the trust itself is to come; this article seeks to cover a single document of theirs only; their ‘Charter 99’, released in 1999.

Broadly speaking, the 4-page document can be split in two; the first 3 pages incessantly wax lyrically about global governance, and the final page outlines what must be done. And this final page really is the one of importance, consequently, let’s quickly zip through the first pages;

To state that three are an ode to global governance would be no exaggeration. It describes out current predicament as already being in a somewhat state of global governance, as vast concentration of power in few hands has gathered with limited oversight. And though this does admittedly carry a grain of truth, the solution suggested here is impose a top-down oversight committee with legal jurisdiction at the… you got it… United Nations.

It historically identifies the Rio Summit, and the Commission on Global Governance as important predecessors, and further include the ‘Human Duties and Responsibilities’.

The HDR is also known as the ‘Valencia Declaration’, and it’s from 1998 which through sheer coincidence I’m sure is also the year their COMEST effort kicked off, along with the Russia and US initiative to curtail free speech.

I previously covered that over here.

The second part of the document - the final page - relates to their 12 areas for urgent action -

What is demanded is to transfer global governance power to the United Nations, include the WTO in the UN system, create a system to monitor and supervise large corporations, and give the United Nations an independent source of income - licensing the use of the global commons. And as for those global commons, here’s what that entails -

That’s right - the global common of importance here is carbon trading. Because the primary objective of Rio in 1992 was centrered around the untimely heat death of us all due to carbon emissions, yet the solution was included as well in plain sight.

The UNFCCC in short declares that we need to cut carbon emissions to ‘sustainable’ levels. In other words, there’s only a limited amount of carbon emissions available… so why not trade that shortage on the markets?

These carbon sources will then need to be offset against carbon sinks - like mangroves or forests. And that’s where the solution arrives. The Convention on Biological Diversity, with a stated purpose of delivering an increase in available carbon credits, through almost entirely taxpayer funded biodiversity restoration projects. And these carbon credits - ‘ecosystem services’ - are then through the Global Environment Facility licensed via a ‘landscape approach’, only to be handed to a holding company of type Natural Asset Company, which will be floated on a stock exchange, where the profit motive will ensure that they’re priced… rather a lot more dearly.

And please don’t be fooled about the NYSE temporarily removing the NAC rule change. They are so obviously waiting for a quieter moment to opportunistically sneak it through. In the meantime, here’s a WWF report from 2022, outlining those companies again in the context of the Natural Capital Marketplace.

And about the Natural Capital Marketplace - well, the UK has one of those already. It’s in beta, but it’s there. More on this in a minute.

Charter 99 further demands a phase-out of the single-nation veto, the permanent memberships, and that a high-level early warning system should be setup. Which, given that this document was released in 1999, seems eerily timed.

They further call for a global police force through a UN Rapid Reaction Force, and request that the arms industry is converted to peaceful productions in what essentially is a call for a global security system.

Area 7 calls for strengthened world citizenship, through the UDHR as well as other treaties, including refugees, labour standards, racial discriminaion, and so forth. I’m sure you can see how this will be used and… abused.

But the areas of highest significance follow; 8 calls for, in short, a global top-down justice system through the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and a Human Rights Committee, who will arbitrarily call whose ‘human rights’ matter. Ie, not yours. Also, give up a bedroom for economic migrants, please.

Areas 9 and 10 are rather telling, because both firmly establish that we must protect the global commons, and while there’s an obvious link to area 8 above (international courts), what I would like to draw attention to is that - the claim is - we protect nature reserves through including these in nature reserves. UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, in other words. And to make damn certain those receive the ‘protection’ they require, they also call for an environmental court which will prosecute should you dare question the new religion - the ‘carbon consensus’.

But area 11 is where the good stuff hides (always towards the end, but not the end; it’s the text least likely to be read). In this short section, not only is climate change demanded escalated to become a ‘global security’ issue - and consequently, those courts must take action should anyone question the narrative - but it continues by suggesting that carbon emissions should be distributed evenly across the global population. Which is outright communism.

Ah, but it’s to protect us, it’s to stop the all-but-certain lake of fire encompassing the entire globe from murdering us all, again, … but it always is. It’s always about protecting us. It’s always an emergency. It’s always under this pretence, dictators seize control.

Area 12 is then - predictably - all the feel-good nonsense, which they won’t care about the second areas 8-11 have come to fruition. The few people who were bored reading the first few ‘areas’ and skipped to the end… would promptly stop.

And the ‘Natural Capital Marketplace’ above, well, Siemens were so kind to release this. It expressly outlines how this will be rolled out in the UK, how the North Devon UNESCO Biosphere Reserve has teamed up with this initiative, and how the website will be used to enable farmers, landowners, and carbon/biodiversity credit customers to offset their emissions.

And it even drags in a comment on ‘earth observation’, which is a reference to global surveillance.

No, it really is about global surveillance, and this also fits into the Convention on Biological Diversity and specifically, GBIOS and the Aichi targets -

And though this ‘Charter 99’ in particular does not cover the Global Environment Facility fitting into that initiative, it certainly does -

And Natural Asset Companies will so obviously be pushed through just about everywhere, including the UK -

The bottom line here is that all of these plans were concocted generations ago. The active component of the plan launched in 1968.

And that project really is just one of many you can find listed on the UK Government website. In fact, here are 50 projects, all sponsored by the UK government, all about trading carbon credits and biodiversity net gains.

And those Biodiversity Net Gains? They essentially come down to ie counting the quantity of trees you’ve cut down; the idea being that you need to plant an equivalent amount of ‘biodiversity’ elsewhere. And whilst that - on the surface of things - might sound reasonable, in reality this deals with the approximation of infinities, and a system absurdly ripe for abuse.

The key takeaway here is that this, very much, is the mechanism they very, very slowly moved into position over generations for sakes of seizing control -

The UNFCCC creates a scarcity out of carbon emissions. Ie, the UNFCC represents carbon sources .

Carbon sources - ie farmers, power plants, fuel, … - must be offset vs sinks.

Forests and wetlands are carbon sinks .

The CBD seeks to improve biodiversity , which will increase quantity of sinks .

To do, massive taxpayer expenditure is required .

Nations place lands into the UNESCO Biosphere Reserves for ‘restoration’.

Some are forests, or wetlands, ie carbon sinks .

The GEF structure blended finance deals on account of these UNESCO Reserves.

A ‘landscape approach’ deal could be for ie Malaysian mangrove carbon credits .

The right to these carbon credits is placed in a holding company.

Holding company is of type ‘ Natural Asset Company ’, and floated on exchange.

Company is only interested in profits, carbon credits increase in price.

Carbon sources now must pay more for right to emit.

Electricity and food costs now surge stratospherically .

The inequality skyrockers, while the MSM will lie about how many lakes of fire we dodged.

All of this will be used to usher in the authoritarianism they proclaim to hate, centralise all the control they promise to liberate, take every profit they promise to ‘share equally’, and enable the colonialism they publicly oppose.

Don’t act all surprised. It’s what Marxists do.

Lie.