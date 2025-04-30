In Part One, I introduced the concept of Cybernetic Thomism — a synthesis of philosophical realism, systems theory, and cybernetic governance. While the framework may have initially seemed speculative, developments across academic research, institutional architecture, and technological design suggest the opposite.

Its core components are not only real; many are already implemented. And those that are not yet in operation are currently being prototyped, piloted, or actively developed.

At its heart, Cybernetic Thomism is not merely a theory of control. It is a metaphysical claim: that the universe — including human society — can be understood, ordered, and optimised through a hierarchy validated scientifically. This requires more than just data; it demands a legitimised epistemology — one that translates empirical observation into ethical imperative. Through this process, feedback from ecological sensors, behavioural monitoring, and predictive models becomes sustainability scores, risk assessments, and AI-mediated behavioural nudges. In short, data becomes doctrine.

This transformation rests upon an architecture in which Bogdanov’s Empiriomonism converts objective surveillance data into supposedly universal subjective morality — a consensus reality. Aquinas’s Thomist Realism provides the conceptual religious legitimacy, insisting that organisational truths exist and can be apprehended through science — hierarchically structured in line with the Great Chain of Being. Teilhard de Chardin’s Omega Point adds the teleology — a vision of collective consciousness converging into a human–machine superorganism. In this structure, control is not brute force; it is moral formation embedded within the structure of feedback, with legal codification in place should enforcement be required.

Thus, the emerging cybernetic order is not merely technical, but grounded in ethical imperatives which, in the contemporary context, return us to sustainability — the SDGs, in short. Yet Bogdanov’s Integral Man — best understood as a cell within the human super-organism — is not liberated through these systems, but rather made to fit within a mould carefully arranged for him. And the tools of this transformation — modelling frameworks, governance protocols, and data ontologies — are now being written and deployed in plain sight, typically Cloaked in Care.

To see how fully this transformation is being conceptualised, we begin by establishing its philosophical foundation. The 2021 volume Cybernetics and Philosophy, produced by the International Institute of Informatics and Systemics (IIIS), outlines the metaphysical groundwork now actively under construction.

It is here that cybernetics begins its theological construction.

Cybernetics and Philosophy

The core thesis of Cybernetic Thomism Part I — that cybernetics has shifted from a technical tool to a normative, reality-shaping system — finds direct affirmation in Cybernetics and Philosophy (2021). Here, cybernetics is not merely treated as a scientific discipline, but is examined in terms of its entanglement with philosophy, ethics, and ontology. The volume argues that feedback-based systems thinking, particularly second-order cybernetics (SOC), can actively shape how knowledge, truth, and even moral authority are defined — thus reinforcing the warning made in Part I: that cybernetic governance is no longer just managing behaviour, but scripting the reality in which governance occurs.

From a systems theory perspective, the book’s structure makes this clear. First-order cybernetics (FOC), concerned with observation and control from outside a system, is contrasted with second-order cybernetics (SOC), where the observer is part of the system and knowledge becomes self-referential. As noted in the foreword, the ‘regulator may also regulate the regulatee’, meaning the line between controller and controlled becomes blurred. This recursive feedback — what the book calls ‘co-regulation’ and ‘co-amplification’ — mirrors the shift described in Cybernetic Empiriomonism, where governance becomes a self-updating loop of perception, analysis, and collectively-subjective moral encoding.

Yet the book goes even further, connecting SOC to the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics — particularly Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle and Bohr’s complementarity. This leap from physics to governance underlines a key point: the system is never fully known; it must be interpreted through models. The interpretation — implemented through reflexive cybernetics — becomes a kind of quasi-moral physics, where ethics, cognition, and even social structure are modelled as relative, dynamic flows of feedback rather than absolute, fixed truths. This framework is now being positioned as the epistemological basis through which institutions interpret everything from education to environmental policy.

Importantly, several chapters emphasise that philosophy is not merely influencing cybernetics — it is being fused with it to create a coherent control logic. Fr. Laracy and others argue that only a metaphysical grounding — Thomistic realism in particular — can prevent cybernetics from collapsing into relativism. The implication is clear: cybernetics no longer simply responds to reality — it increasingly defines it. Models process data that validate the models, and governance becomes cybernetic simulation — input/output machines cloaked in moral language but severed from external referents such as individual human agency.

This is precisely the concern raised in Cybernetic Thomism Part I: that second-order cybernetics now underwrites systems of control that manipulate human consensus through cultural engineering rather than appealing to genuine subjective truth. It does not ask what is good or real for the individual; it models what works according to predefined objectives, and treats coherence within the system as sufficient justification — regardless of its impact on Bogdanov’s Integral Man.

Finally, the book explicitly calls for the integration of cybernetics with ethics and metaphysics, termed cyberphilosophy. This is not merely an academic recommendation, but a design blueprint. Philosophy is being brought into the feedback loop to stabilise the system — not as a check on power, but as a programming language for normative control. The convergence described in Cybernetic Thomism is therefore not a speculative concern, but visible, published, and gaining institutional support. In effect, the cybernetic-operational worldview is being equipped with its own moral operating system — one capable of regulating both perception and policy through encoded philosophical feedback, designed to steer the individual cell in the human super-organism.

Ie, you.

The Laracy paper, Reconceiving Cybernetics in Light of Thomistic Realism, further reinforces the argument laid out in Cybernetic Thomism Part I, showing that second-order cybernetics — which now influences everything from behavioural science to planetary governance models — is shifting from describing reality to constructing it through radical constructivism, treating knowledge not as something discovered, but as something created by systems and observers. Influenced by Kant, Glasersfeld, and von Foerster, the world is reduced to what the system processes, meaning feedback loops and adaptive models are no longer just tools — they become the very reality we inhabit. As the paper puts it, the cyberneticist ‘sees the world as it is observed by the mind’ — not as it is in itself. This mirrors Part I’s observation that cybernetic governance increasingly operates in a closed loop, where ethics, perception, and policy all feed back into one another without ever checking against subjectively interpreted, objective reality.

Crucially, the paper also traces how early cybernetics conflated living systems with machines. First-order cybernetics used models built on feedback, entropy, and input-output mechanisms (typically fed by surveillance data) to explain both organisms and artefacts. Second-order cybernetics then doubled down by including the observer in the loop, demanding that knowledge external to the observer be fitted within the observer’s own dynamic equilibrium. But as Laracy argues, this view erases the distinction between natural systems and artificial constructs. It treats all behaviour — whether from a thermostat or a person — as functionally equivalent. And this mindset is now increasingly embedded in modern governance technologies, where digital twins, ESG scoring systems, behavioural nudging protocols, and AI-driven policy all operate on the same logic. Human beings are no longer understood as individual agents, but as risk-bearing, adaptive components within a system that must be stabilised for the greater good. The result is a flattening of the human condition into a managed variable — something to be regulated for systemic resilience, where individual concern counts for nothing.

The authors’ response is to propose a reset: to ground cybernetics in a realist metaphysics, particularly Thomistic realism, which holds that reality has a structure and intelligibility that exist outside any system’s model. If we accept that the world has intelligible order, purpose, and meaning prior to our intervention, then we must design systems that respond to that order — not replace it. What Laracy calls for is not a return to the past, but a course correction: to retain what is useful in cybernetics (like system design, feedback, and complexity modelling) while rejecting its deeper philosophical drift into total constructivism. This aligns directly with Cybernetic Thomism’s warning: that systems not grounded in truth will end up controlling not only behaviour, but belief — and ultimately, being itself. But it does not fundamentally question whether this fusion is in the interest of humanity, nor specifically, in the interest of Bogdanov’s individual (human) cell in the human super-organism.

Consequently, it is a synthetic point of view — one that subversively accepts a radical proposal quietly.

The next paper, Philosophy and Cybernetics: Questions and Issues by Thomas Marlowe and Fr. Joseph R. Laracy, serves as a bridge between systems engineering and philosophical foundation, and in doing so, confirms a key thesis of Cybernetic Thomism Part I: that systems thinking, once wedded to second-order cybernetics (SOC), is no longer a neutral analytic tool. It is a worldview — a design architecture for governance, ethics, and even reality itself.

Marlowe and Laracy distinguish first-order cybernetics (FOC), where control is external and observation is stable, from SOC, where the observer is embedded in the system. SOC doesn’t just measure systems — it shapes them reflexively, with models that adapt in real time to user behaviour, environmental input, and evolving goals. In this context, knowledge becomes self-reinforcing: what the system measures defines what it values, and what it values determines what it sees — thus mirroring Cybernetic Empiriomonism’s warning that cybernetic governance loops will produce consensus reality, not discover it. The system is not just describing behaviour; it is deciding what behaviour counts.

The authors also introduce the notion of ‘transitional-order cybernetics’ (TOC), where AI systems begin to approximate human-level observation and judgement, but without genuine reflexion. These systems already act as moral mediators in complex domains — nudging decisions in healthcare, finance, and public safety — despite lacking any real conceptual understanding of human agency. This supports the broader view that even before full AGI arrives, current systems are already being granted quasi-ethical authority — not because they reason well, but because they perform predictively.

However, the concept of transitional-order cybernetics (TOC) applies not only to AI systems (as outlined by the paper), but also to the human beings being reshaped to fit within the cybernetic system. It marks a temporal phase in which AI systems learn to better simulate human agency, while human agency is progressively aligned with systems logic. TOC, in essence, describes both the technical onboarding of machines into ethical mediation and the cultural onboarding of individuals into a cybernetic moral order. This is precisely the domain where spiritual and psychological development frameworks — such as Graves/Beck’s Spiral Dynamics, Ken Wilber’s Integral Theory, and Haidt and Gafni’s layered moral models — become functional tools of integration. Concepts like moral foundations theory, the ‘unique self’, and value-tier progression are increasingly deployed to normalise human synthesis with AI — reframing adaptation as ethical growth, and system alignment as spiritual maturity.

Finally, Marlowe and Laracy raise crucial questions about how systems theory can maintain legitimacy. They suggest that cybernetics must be anchored in a metaphysical framework — such as Thomistic realism — to prevent the default operating logic drifting into pure relativism. However — much like the prior paper — the authors do not reject the imposition of cybernetics itself; rather, they warn that its development must be anchored by a metaphysical structure — one which, paradoxically, is itself placed beyond systemic critique.

Laracy's analysis in An Evaluation of Two Realist Philosophical Approaches for Rigorous Interdisciplinary Communication, along with the companion paper aligning Bernard Lonergan's Generalised Empirical Method (GEM) with second-order cybernetics, collectively affirms a central tenet of Cybernetic Thomism: that epistemology has become the scaffolding of governance. GEM is presented as a processing pipeline that translates experience into decision via structured stages of understanding and judgment. This is not merely a model of cognition — it functions as a deliberate control architecture, in which observational inputs (behavioural or environmental data) are systematically converted into policy outputs. Ethics is no longer external to the system; encoded as cognition, it emerges from within through the full integration of Cybernetic Empiriomonism.

What makes this convergence particularly notable is Lonergan’s insistence that knowing is directed toward being — meaning that understanding should aim at truth grounded in reality, not merely internal coherence. However, once this epistemology is absorbed into cybernetic governance, reality becomes redefined as the stability and functionality of the system itself. In this context, being refers less to the integrity of the individual knower and more to the system’s capacity to maintain equilibrium. Both Laracy and the second paper caution that once GEM is embedded into institutional processes — from AI governance to ESG scoring and policy modelling — it risks transforming from a philosophical bridge into a control architecture. As these frameworks become operationalised, they begin to dictate what counts as valid knowledge or moral judgment, with individual moral agency reduced to a footnote of history.

A Cybernetics Perspective on Data Science: Macro and Micro Views clearly demonstrates how cybernetic logic is now embedded across the entire lifecycle of decision-making. Frameworks like CRISP-DM are no longer neutral workflows; they function as feedback-structured control systems, recursively adjusting models, users, and environments through layered optimisation loops. At the micro level, machine learning algorithms — particularly neural networks — operate as self-correcting cybernetic entities, with each node adjusting its weights through recursive feedback to form an ensemble that reflects institutional objectives through adaptive management. At the macro level, the entire pipeline — from data ingestion to visualisation — integrates user interaction and systemic alignment, though as automation advances, external interaction will increasingly be displaced by AI.

This total systems approach mirrors the function described in Cybernetic Thomism Part I. Feedback loops do not merely refine accuracy; they actively shape perception and behaviour. Even UX design is not immune — what users see and how they interact becomes part of the loop. Ethics, policy, and cognition are fused into a self-updating interface. What matters is not simply the model’s accuracy, but its ability to align users with systemic goals — overt or not — ultimately producing a population harmonised with the system’s central objectives.

The ethics of generative AI marks the inflection point where cybernetics fully enters the moral domain through Computational Ethics. These systems no longer merely execute or recommend; they increasingly evaluate, embedding normative structures into real-time interaction. As outlined in The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in the Era of Generative AI, such systems subtly redefine what is safe, fair, or acceptable—not through moral deliberation, but via adaptive learning. The danger, as Cybernetic Thomism warns, is that systems simulating ethics may ultimately displace ethical judgment itself.

This trajectory culminates in the concept of Computational Reflective Equilibrium (CRE), where human moral intuitions and formal ethical theories are encoded as inputs for recursive optimisation. Ethics becomes a convergence process: algorithms are trained on expert and crowd-sourced judgments and, through iterative refinement, converge toward a modelled consensus. Conscience becomes training data. The system becomes the arbiter. This is no longer ethics as discourse — it is ethics as output alignment.

Together, these papers confirm that cybernetic governance is not theoretical. It is active, recursive, and total. Whether through systems like GEM, decision frameworks like CRISP-DM, or feedback-governed AI ethics, the infrastructure of moral formation is already being implemented.

Cybernetic Thomism is not speculative — it is the operational condition of an adaptive human system, and the emergent framework for governing the human race.

While much of this essay has focused on recent academic, technological, and institutional developments, the underlying trajectory is not new. The fusion of managerial systems logic with ethical language was already being diagnosed decades ago, long before neural networks or ESG dashboards even existed. The language of care as control, of optimisation as morality, and of feedback as authority, all took root in 20th-century social science and administrative theory.

Manfred Stanley’s The Technological Conscience (1978) offers perhaps the most incisive early criticism of this shift. His concept of technicism — the unchecked expansion of scientific-technical rationality into the ethical and existential domains — lays bare the logic that now fuels cybernetic governance. Just as Cybernetic Thomism identifies the fusion of feedback systems with moral authority, Stanley tracks how systems theory embraces and extends human agency — relocating it within a logic of automation and control. What emerges is not a more advanced form of democracy, but a subtler form of control, in which 'care' is indistinguishable from command, and 'efficiency' displaces ethics.

Stanley focuses particularly on what he calls linguistic technicism, where metaphorical structures borrowed from systems theory become dominant cultural frames. In doing so, they gradually reconfigure moral discourse itself: actions become 'inputs,' goals become 'outputs,' and values are reformulated as performance metrics. This directly mirrors the feedback logic described in Cybernetic Empiriomonism, where identity and behaviour are continuously shaped through adaptive loops, and dissent is reinterpreted as immoral misalignment.

Significantly, Stanley identifies this as a metaphysical error — not just a technical one. He argues that the reduction of human agency to system function involves an epistemological slide: from ethical deliberation to instrumental reasoning. This aligns with the concerns raised by Laracy, Marlowe, and others, who warn that once cybernetics detaches from ontological grounding, it ceases to describe reality and begins to produce it. Yet, the difference is that Stanley doesn’t attempt to engineer quiet acceptance.

Where Cybernetic Thomism identifies the mechanism by which data becomes doctrine, Stanley adds historical and semantic depth. He shows that this shift does not arrive all at once, but unfolds through the gradual normalisation of systems language across institutions — education, healthcare, urban planning, and governance. Over time, this culminates in what he calls metaphorical dominance: a condition in which even resistance must speak the language of control. This aligns closely with the logic of Cybernetic Thomism, in which governance frameworks are no longer justified by objective truth, but by internal coherence within the total system.

Stanley’s most powerful insight is that this is not a 'technological' problem, but a moral and linguistic one. He anticipates the transition from deliberative politics to a 'politics of competence,' where decisions are no longer subject to moral reasoning but to managerial oversight and algorithmic evaluation. This directly parallels the shift from sovereignty to stewardship described in Cybernetic Thomism, where citizenship gives way to compliance, and moral agency is reduced to real-time performance.

Read alongside texts like Reconceiving Cybernetics in Light of Thomistic Realism or Computational Ethics, Stanley’s critique underscores a sobering truth: the most enduring power of cybernetic governance lies not in its machinery, but in its capacity to reshape perception, language, and meaning. It is a conquest of the moral imagination. Once this conquest is complete — once the system becomes the source of both knowledge and virtue — coercion becomes unnecessary, and the entire world becomes a feedback interface.

And the human soul becomes an indicator statistics dashboard.

Conclusion: From Philosophical Architecture to Operational Reality

What began in Cybernetic Thomism Part I as a conceptual synthesis of systems theory, ethical alignment, and metaphysical realism now stands revealed as an architecture already under construction. Every structural element previously outlined is either implemented, prototyped, or under active institutional research — migrating from idea to infrastructure, from metaphysics to code.

The philosophical groundwork is explicitly laid. Cybernetics and Philosophy and its companion texts reveal a coordinated effort to integrate Thomist realism into the conceptual foundation of cybernetic governance. Reconceiving Cybernetics in Light of Thomistic Realism and Philosophy and Cybernetics: Questions and Issues argue for a theory of knowledge rooted in the assumption that reality has an inherent structure — one that can legitimise moral authority. In this new regime, truth is no longer discovered through deliberation — it is computed through systemic alignment.

But even the philosophical aspects do not remain abstract. They are rendered operational through ethical modelling and cognitive design. Papers like Cybernetics of Observing Systems and Lonergan’s GEM map how perception becomes cognition, and cognition becomes governance. The observer is integrated into the feedback loop, their moral evaluations adjusted through systemic logic. As A Cybernetics Perspective on Data Science illustrates, this recursive architecture now governs everything from business analytics to personal interaction. It is how perception is nudged, dissent softened, and deviation quietly minimised — not through overt punishment, but through subtle micro-rewards.

The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in the Era of Generative AI brings this into sharp relief: AI has already become a moral intermediary. Value judgments are no longer mediated by institutions or conscience, but by algorithmic alignment. Feedback loops do not merely guide — they govern, with ethical outputs recalibrated in real time based on predictive utility. What was once discerned through judgment is now inferred from interaction — and implemented instantly through micro-rewards and subtle punishment.

This dynamic reaches full formalisation in Computational Ethics, which introduces the framework of Computational Reflective Equilibrium (CRE). Here, human moral intuitions and philosophical theories are transformed into datasets and formal models, optimised through machine learning until convergence is achieved. Ethics becomes an engineering problem — and conscience, a dataset. The system — through feedback and training — becomes the final arbiter of moral action.

Together, these developments confirm the thesis of Cybernetic Thomism: that cybernetics — through computational ethics infused with metaphysical ambition — is becoming the moral operating system of global governance. ESG compliance, digital twins, planetary simulation, and AI moderation calling itself ethics — none of these are neutral tools, but instruments of consensus engineering, reframing individual moral agency as risk and pricing it into the emerging social credit economy, while freedom is redefined as alignment with systemic objectives.

Within this system, the individual is no longer a citizen but a node. As Erich Jantsch outlined, governance now flows through a recursive hierarchy: purpose, norm, pragmatic mechanism, empirical metric. From SDGs to One Health, from planetary dashboards to smart cities, humans are recast as feedback variables within an optimised ecosystem. Dissent becomes immoral. Sin is redefined as deviation from system prediction. And resistance — when it appears — is not punished, but pathologised and ostracised, framed as misalignment with system goals for the common good. Exactly as occurred during the COVID-19 era, where public dissent from officially sanctioned narratives was routinely reframed as misinformation, antisocial behaviour, or a threat to collective well-being.

This is not a map of a distant tomorrow, but an architecture already nearing completion. What has not yet been implemented is being piloted or actively researched. What remains unseen hides behind Aesopian language. The system does not arrive all at once — it imposes itself gradually, almost imperceptibly so, often hidden in the small print of an allegedly necessary political response to an allegedly emerging crisis.

In 1978, Manfred Stanley warned that technicism would displace moral responsibility with metrics, and conscience with coordination. He foresaw that ‘care’ would become the justification for control, and that ethical life would be dissolved into systemic alignment. That future is no longer imagined. It has been rendered, operationalised, and rehearsed — crisis by crisis, system by system.

Today, this vision is renewed under new banners: Gaia theory, planetary boundaries, Inner Development Goals, Game B. Each offers a promise of wholeness, integration, or healing — yet all advance the same trajectory: the spiritual and ethical onboarding of humanity into the cybernetic logic of Spaceship Earth.

What Cybernetic Thomism defines structurally, and what Cybernetic Empiriomonism exposes culturally, is now being realised computationally — spiritualised under the banners of Conscious Evolution, Planetary Health, and Sustainable Development, reframing moral growth as systemic integration. And amazingly, even Buckminster Fuller’s Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth and Bogdanov’s proto-Gaian vision of society as a coordinated bio-social organism anticipated this fusion.

And so we return to Marx. In his Fragment on Machines, he envisioned a future in which the machine would absorb the ‘general intellect’ — the collective capacity for knowledge, creativity, and invention — transforming science into a direct productive force, and reducing labour to a programmable component of systemic automation. What Marx once described as industrial capital has since evolved into cybernetic capital: a planetary apparatus capable of governing through a universalised moral framework — A Global Ethic.

The Omega Point, then, is not only Teilhard’s telos, but a finalised form of Marx’s automaton — a self-steering system whose feedback loops no longer support life, but define it, codifying what it means for man to remain in balance with his environment, as first prescribed in Recommendation 3.3 of the 1968 UNESCO Biosphere Conference — incidentally the first major conference to conceptualise the planet explicitly through the systems logic of Spaceship Earth.