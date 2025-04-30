The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Christine Jones's avatar
Christine Jones
Apr 30, 2025

‘Philosophy is being brought into the feedback loop to stabilise the system — not as a check on power, but as a programming language for normative control. The convergence described in Cybernetic Thomism is therefore not a speculative concern, but visible, published, and gaining institutional support. In effect, the cybernetic-operational worldview is being equipped with its own moral operating system — one capable of regulating both perception and policy through encoded philosophical feedback, designed to steer the individual cell in the human super-organism.’

This has been the role of court funded and academic foundation & grant funded Philosophy for several centuries. To provide the procedural operating system which would have populations managing themselves with the minimum of dissent. To mediate perception of reality. This goes back to Ockham, Descartes and down the genealogy of metaphysical inversion. Now it’s becoming algorithmic and the preceding phases/mechanisms of controlling and managing perception are no longer needed. AI and the growing embedded systems are slated to do the job. Total Control.

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hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
Apr 30, 2025

The warning is clear but is the rebellion even possible or is this just a long road to a new non nature man commanded by what he thinks he has some control over but is already a pawn in the system of his own mental demise. Some will want no part of this and will return to the fields to live a personal decision life. Like a sci-fi movie would the system even allow such a thing and track down and destroy those free thinkers as enemies of the state, I would say yes, so how about some speak on how to stop this, what I call, total madness and the creation of the transhuman, our end.

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