The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
skipper's avatar
skipper
Mar 2, 2024

Simply Usury. you know that it is a scam when an arrangement with strings attached and guarantees is called " forgiveness".

The more complicated an arrangement is, the more fraud and deception are at work.

The whole system sounds very much like the federal reserve-fiat dollar-US government borrowing and credit schemes. The US Treasury could issue its own money like the Constitution states and does not need to borrow but that would not profit the bankers so forget about it.

The only idea avoided is declaration of outright default by the debtor because it is appropriate and reduces the grasp of the creditor. There is no such thing as a debt jubilee when you are talking about bankers. Or to put it in modern Jewish post-Holocost terms- "Never forgive-Never forget" .

What a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive.

The main purpose of the US being the worlds military it to force this crap down peoples and their supposed nations throats.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture